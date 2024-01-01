Mortgage lender review methodology
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here’s an explanation for .
To determine a mortgage lender’s Bankrate Score, Bankrate rates lenders on a scale of one to five stars — with five the highest rating — based on a variety of factors relating to the lender’s products and services. To assign our ratings, we assessed each mortgage lender across three core areas: affordability, availability and borrower experience. Within these areas, we evaluate for:
Affordability - 33.33%
- APR (Annual percentage rate) - 80%: Accounts for lowest advertised APR (annual percentage rate), based on a borrower with a credit score of 740 or higher and a 20 percent down payment, obtaining a 30-year, fixed-rate conventional loan for the purchase of a single-family property at the median national existing home price as reported by the National Association of Realtors at the time of rating
- Assistance for first-time homebuyers - 10%: Accounts for participation in down payment assistance programs, specifically proprietary grants or other help and/or state housing finance authority programs (i.e., HFA Preferred or HFA Advantage loans)
- Down payment - 10%: Accounts for lowest down payment requirement on a conforming, conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
Why we consider this: For the average borrower, a mortgage represents not only a big commitment financially, but also a considerable portion of their budget month to month. We assess for affordability to help you choose a mortgage lender that offers the lowest interest rates and fees, as well as ways to save on the down payment.
Availability - 33.33%
- Loan products - 50%: Accounts for diversity of loan products, specifically conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans
- Licensing - 40%: Accounts for scope of availability based on the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System and Registry
- Credit score - 10%: Accounts for lowest credit score requirement on a conforming, conventional 30-year fixed-rate mortgage
Why we consider this: While many mortgage lenders work with borrowers nationwide, some only operate in certain regions or states. Some lenders, too, have higher credit score minimums or fewer loan options. We assess for availability to help you choose a mortgage lender that operates in your area and can connect you with the right type of loan based on your needs and qualifying criteria.
Borrower experience - 33.33%
- Rate transparency - 45%: Accounts for ability to compare current mortgage rates via the lender’s website
- Customer service - 25%: Accounts for ability to contact the lender for support, including via a branch location, online (email, chat or lead form), phone or text
- Convenience - 10%: Accounts for ability to apply for a mortgage online; log into an app, dashboard or portal to check loan status; and/or close with e-closing or remote notarization
- Days to close - 10%: Accounts for typical closing timeline on a home purchase, weighed against average days to close as reported by ICE Mortgage Technology at the time of rating
- Rate locks - 10%: Accounts for longest rate-lock window, up to 120 days
- Reputation: If applicable, accounts for lender’s customer satisfaction ranking as reported in J.D. Power’s mortgage originator and mortgage servicer studies at the time of rating
Why we consider this: When you shop around for a mortgage, often the first impression comes through the mortgage lender’s website or app. Once you lock your rate and apply, you’ll want a lender who’s flexible and communicates with you every step of the way. We assess for borrower experience to help you choose a mortgage lender that makes it simple to compare costs, get in touch when you have questions and deliver what you need on time.
How we collected this information
Bankrate’s Home Lending editorial team comprises five experts who’ve reviewed more than 70 mortgage lenders. We gather lender information through direct contact with lenders, Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data, regulatory filings and assessments by reputable third parties. We confirm the accuracy of data at the time of review.
Our editorial team typically conducts a comprehensive review of each mortgage lender at least once a year, but some lenders may be updated on a quarterly or biannual basis.
How these ratings impact our reviews
The Bankrate Score is our editorial team’s rating based on the above factors. We rate mortgage lenders on a scale of one (1) to five (5) stars, with five the most favorable. The Bankrate Score does not take into account customer reviews, which are also displayed on each lender’s review as a separate star rating. Bankrate’s partners compensate us, but our opinions are our own, and partner relationships do not influence our reviews.