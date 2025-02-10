Key takeaways Broadly speaking, spring and early summer are the best time of year to sell your home.

Many families need to be in their new home by the start of the school year, and house-hunting is easier when days are warmer and longer.

Fall and winter typically see the lowest amount of homebuying activity.

During the height of the pandemic, normal seasonal patterns all but disappeared from the housing market. There was so much demand for homes that any time was a good time to sell. But now that the market has settled back into a more normal cadence, timing is once again becoming an important consideration for home sellers.

Some patterns and trends usually do hold true throughout the year, and one is that spring continues to be the best time to sell. Sellers can net thousands of dollars more if they sell during the peak months of April and May. The month of February also recently became one of the top months to sell as well, widening peak season to include late winter, according to a 2024 report by ATTOM Data Solutions. This is compared to the three slowest months of the year, November, September and October.

Best month to sell a house

Spring — specifically, the month of May — is the best time to sell a house. Homes sold in May net a 13.1 percent seller premium (the amount above the home’s market value), based on ATTOM’s analysis of single-family home and condo sales over the past 13 years.

Best and worst times to sell a house, by month

To determine the premium or discount sellers realized on a given day, ATTOM compared the median sale price for homes with a purchase closing on that day with the median automated valuation model (AVM) for those same properties at the time of sale. Here’s how each month of the year ranked for the best time to sell a house.

Month Median Sale Price Median AVM Seller Premium May $230,000 $203,338 13.1% February $212,000 $188,000 12.8% April $225,000 $200,000 12.5% June $237,500 $211,231 12.4% March $220,000 $196,000 12.2% January $210,000 $189,900 10.6% August $235,000 $213,000 10.3% December $230,000 $209,000 10.0% July $235,600 $214,100 10.0% November $230,000 $210,000 9.5% September $231,750 $211,722 9.5% October $228,500 $210,000 8.8%

February surprisingly takes second place, with a 12.8 percent seller premium compared to May’s 13.1 percent. April and June round out prime homebuying season with premiums of 12.5 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively. By autumn, seller premiums begin to taper off, falling to 9.5 percent.

These stats underscore the conventional wisdom about selling a home: Spring and summer attract the most buyer attention. Conversely, that can be a challenging time to buy, owing to high prices and more demand.

Seasonality is important

Seasonal patterns can help give sellers an indication of what to expect throughout the year. While all regions experience seasonality, it is more or less pronounced depending on where you are in the country. For example, in the South and West — where temperatures are largely more moderate — there may be less discrepancy between the peak and slow seasons.

Spring and summer are the best seasons to sell

Typically, sellers list their homes in the spring and summer because the weather is good, especially for people in colder climates. In addition, families want to buy their next home before school starts, says Realtor Liede DeValdivielso, part of the DeValdivielso Team with the Keyes Company in Coral Gables, Florida.

Daylight savings time might also play a part in why the warmer months stimulate buying activity. “One of the reasons buyers are more eager to view properties during spring and summer may be due to the longer days,” says Marilyn Blume, a real estate agent with Sotheby’s International Realty in New York City. “By getting more exposure for your listing through more traffic, you increase the chances to receive more offers.”

Homebuyers on a deadline — for example, those who want to acquire a house before the school year begins — should make sure they’re in top financial shape before spring. That means checking your credit score and debt-to-income ratio to ensure you’re in a strong position to get a mortgage preapproval. Otherwise, your efforts might be delayed.

“April is plenty of time to get a house before school starts, as long as your financing is in order,” DeValdivielso says. “The best thing to do is shop around for a loan before you start looking for a house. This will give you a good idea of what you can qualify for.”

Fall and winter are the worst seasons to sell

The decline in seller premiums typically begins in autumn, when the average premium drops to around 10 percent — significantly less than May’s peak of 13.1 percent. By then, many buyers with school-aged kids have likely found a home, so the drop is no surprise.

Combine the new school year with the start of the busy holiday season, and homebuying goes on the back burner during the latter part of the year. Just like in the warmer months, the weather plays a factor in the winter months, too. As the days get dark earlier and temperatures drop, people tend to stay closer to home. This means less foot traffic for sellers.

October is the worst month to sell

The worst month of the year to sell a house is October, with an 8.8 percent seller premium, according to ATTOM. That’s sandwiched in-between September and November, both of which come in at 9.5 percent.

Of course, if you’re a buyer, the opposite holds true: The cooler months can actually be a hot time to house-hunt. There’s less competition from other buyers, and antsy sellers might be more willing to negotiate on price or offer other concessions.

The best day of the week to list your home

Want to get even more specific? If you really want to maximize your profits and sell quickly, list your home on a Thursday. Data from Zillow suggests that Thursday is the sweet spot for new listings to appear on the market, as both house-hunters and real estate agents tend to plan their weekend showings toward the end of the week. Redfin data also suggests Thursday listings sell the fastest. Avoid listing at the beginning of the week, as that raises the likelihood that the listing will sit for a few days before most buyers are ready to look — newly added listings look fresher to buyers.

More tips for sellers

Here are a few more suggestions for homeowners hoping to maximize their selling success: