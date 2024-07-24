At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Listing a house for sale late in the week, in particular on a Thursday, can potentially result in a faster sale and higher price.

House-hunters tend to plan their in-person tours for weekends, making Thursdays the perfect time to create buzz and interest.

There may be regional differences depending on your location, so it's important to work with a knowledgeable local real estate agent.

In the real estate game, getting the quickest and highest offer possible is the goal of every home seller. To achieve this, you must act strategically. There are good and bad times of year to sell your home, but many sellers are unaware that there are also good and bad days of the week to put a home on the market. Sellers can increase the likelihood of maximizing their gains by listing a property on one day in particular: Thursday. Let’s find out what makes Thursdays the best day to list a house for sale.

The best day of the week to put your house on the market

When it comes to days of the week, Thursday is the sweet spot for listing your home for sale. This is mainly because house-hunters tend to plan their in-person home tours for the weekend, when they’re not at work, and pre-weekend listings are fresh in their minds.

“Listing a property on Thursday creates a buzz around it right before the weekend,” says Naim Harrison, a Realtor and broker with Kennedy Taylor Realty in Atlanta.

If you really want to game the timing, consider advertising your property after 5 p.m. on Thursday, when most people come home from work and start looking online. Your brand-new listing has a good chance of being among the first ones buyers see.

Best day for the highest price

Thursday listings can also be a good bet to increase your home-sale profits. A Zillow study from 2021 found that homes listed on Thursdays were more likely to sell for above their asking price than those listed on other days of the week.

“Listing a property on Thursday [or] Friday makes the listing look fresh,” says San Diego Realtor Jessica Nguyen of Homesmart Realty West. “Sellers don’t lose any market time by listing a property on either of these days.”

A Redfin study found that Wednesdays can also be good for garnering a higher price, with homes listed on a Wednesday earning prices about $2,000 higher than those listed on Sundays.

Best day for the fastest sale

Listing your property on a Thursday can help sell a home fast as well as for the best price, the Zillow study found. This time frame gives sellers enough time to have multiple showings over the weekend — and, hopefully, an offer or two by Monday.

The Redfin study also found Thursdays to be optimal for a faster sale timeline, with Thursday-listed homes selling five days faster than their baseline metric.

Megan Laikin, a RE/MAX Advantage agent in Baltimore, says she likes to employ this strategy for a quick sale. “I typically list my latest property on Thursday, do a private showing on Friday and hold an open house on Saturday or Sunday,” she says. Her goal is to have the property under contract by Monday.

It’s important to note, however, that this super-fast timeline is very ambitious. According to data from the National Association of Realtors, in June 2024, properties were remaining on the market for about 22 days before going into contract. The number of days a house stays on the market can depend on various factors, including location, market conditions and asking price. But a five-day, Thursday-to-Monday timeline is extremely speedy.

Regional differences

As a general rule, end-of-week listings often have the best results all across the country — as the Realtors above from Georgia, California and Maryland report. But rules are made to be broken, and results may vary from region to region.

“While the timing of the listing is key, there are some exceptions to the rule,” says Indira Ranganathan, a broker with Guard Hill Realty in Westchester County, New York. “Sellers must understand the market conditions, accurately assess the value of the home and list at a very competitive price. These factors also contribute to how quickly a sale happens.”

Real estate is hyper-local, and market conditions can vary greatly from one location to another. Seasonality may also come into play in some markets, and holidays — even just long weekends — can have an impact on sales too. It’s important to work with a knowledgeable local real estate agent who understands the intricacies of your specific area.

Bottom line

Thursday is generally thought to be the best day of the week to list a house for sale. Studies have shown that homes listed on Thursdays are more likely to sell faster, and for a higher price, but local markets can differ. Talk to your agent about whether listing your property on a Thursday should be part of your home-sale strategy.