Key takeaways Selling directly to a cash-homebuyer or iBuyer is probably the fastest and most convenient way to sell a home.

An experienced real estate agent who knows your market well can also help position your home to sell quickly.

Selling fast is typically not the best way to get the highest price, though. What you gain in speed you’ll likely sacrifice in profit.

If you’re trying to sell your home, you’re probably anxious to seal the deal as quickly as possible. But a traditional real estate transaction can take months and involves many steps, including marketing the property, hosting showings, negotiating a deal and navigating the closing process.

Who has two months of their life to spare, though? If you’re relocating on a tight timeline or need the proceeds to buy a new property , certainly not you. Luckily, it’s possible to speed up the frequently slow real estate process. Here’s a guide to selling your house fast, and whether speeding things up is a good idea.

Reasons to sell your house fast

There are a number of reasons why you might want to sell a house in a hurry, including:

You inherited a home you don’t want

You’re getting divorced

You need to relocate for work

Your home needs more repairs than you can deal with

You need the money

When it’s not a good idea to sell your house fast

However, selling fast can be a bad idea in some circumstances:

If you sell very shortly after buying the home, for example, you could get hit with capital gains taxes on the proceeds.

And there’s probably little benefit in selling your house fast if you’re underwater on the mortgage, a scenario where the balance on your mortgage exceeds the value of the home.

How to sell your house fast for more money

There are a few things you can do to hurry things along if you want to sell your home as quickly as possible. Options to consider include:

Cash homebuyers

Best for: Sellers who want to avoid making any home repairs and need cash quickly

Average time to sell: A few weeks, or sometimes less

Cash-homebuying companies buy homes to fix up and resell for a profit (or hang on to them as a rental). They typically buy homes as-is , no matter how bad the condition — meaning you don’t have to do any repairs or updates, or even clean up. They also move fast — you’ll generally close in just a few weeks, or even less, and you typically won’t pay any fees or commissions, either.

On the downside, though, these companies tend to make low offers, which also tend to be non-negotiable. After all, they need to turn a profit when they flip the home. Their big pluses are speed and convenience, but if you want to make top dollar, they’re probably not the best bet.

iBuyers

Best for: Sellers who want convenience or need cash quickly

Average time to sell: Offer usually within 24 hours, closing usually within a few weeks

Pros Quick timeline

Convenience Cons Lower sale price and steep fees

Homes must meet certain criteria

iBuyers are an online-only variety of the local cash-for-homes company. You provide them with your property information, and they use an algorithm to make a quick cash offer — often within 24 hours — that you can either accept or decline. As with any cash-homebuyer, you won’t get as high of a price as you probably would with a traditional listing, but the process is usually smooth and fast.

However, iBuyers sometimes assess hefty service fees, and they typically only purchase homes in select geographical areas that meet a strict set of criteria. Many formerly big players have dropped out of the iBuying game; Opendoor is the largest iBuyer still in broad operation.

Local real estate agents

Best for: Sellers looking to maximize profits

Average time to sell: Varies by market

Pros Higher sale price

More personal attention Cons Lengthier timeline

Agent commission

The length of time it takes a home to sell the traditional way, with an agent, varies widely from one market to the next. But even in a fast-paced seller’s market, it will still almost certainly take longer than selling to a cash-for-homes company or iBuyer. Nationwide, the average length of time a home spends on the market before selling is 29 days, according to April 2025 data from the National Association of Realtors .

While you don’t necessarily need an agent to sell your house, there’s a good reason why most sellers use one: Working with an agent is the best way to bring in top dollar for your home. An agent is a licensed and skilled professional who understands the complexities of your local housing market and can position your home for a successful sale. In addition, your agent will offer personalized guidance through the negotiation and closing processes. If speed is of the essence, let your agent know that upfront — they can also plan their marketing strategy with that in mind.

Other tips to sell your house fast

These strategies can help sellers quickly attract offers — if you’re using an agent, be sure to get their take on how they might work in your area:

Price to sell: Pricing your home just below its market value can get prospective buyers interested in making offers right away, and may even help you get a better price by starting a bidding war.

Offer concessions: Seller concessions can help attract potential buyers, too. Consider offering to pay a portion of the buyer's closing costs to make the deal more affordable, for example, or offering a credit to cover the cost of a repair that you know is needed.

Make minor repairs: Many buyers are looking for a turnkey home that's in mint condition. If there are minor repairs or small updates that will help make your home more appealing, getting them done before you list can help you sell more quickly.

Do a pre-listing inspection: Home inspections are usually done by the buyer, but a seller who wants to get a jump on things can have one done before they list. This way, you'll know what minor repairs might need doing and can make them in advance — and if any major issues are found, you'll have time to plan for a solution.

Add a 3D tour to your listing: Most homebuyers look at homes online before they visit in person, so creating a virtual tour of your home can be a powerful way to attract viewers to your listing. Floorplans can help, too. Your agent should know how to do both of these.

Boost curb appeal: Your home's exterior is the first thing that buyers will see, so don't neglect it. Improve your curb appeal by mowing the lawn, adding colorful flowers and pressure-washing the walkway and driveway. Also, consider applying a fresh coat of paint on the front door and cleaning the windows. Even quick and inexpensive fixes can really make a difference in making your home feel more welcoming.

Consider home staging: Effective staging helps buyers envision themselves living in your home, and that can help you earn more money on the sale. This includes repainting walls in neutral colors, which are more widely appealing and can help make rooms look bigger. Removing all personal objects and clutter is equally important to increase the home's appeal.

Next steps

If bringing in the best price is most important to you, your next step is finding the right real estate agent. It’s good practice to ask your candidates for references and their track record — if you’d like to move things along as quickly as possible, ask in particular about how many days their listings tend to spend on the market. And if speed is the most important of all, look into the cash-homebuying firms that operate in your market. There are probably more than you think.

FAQs