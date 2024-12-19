Key takeaways Selling your house for cash means the buyer purchases the home outright without requiring a mortgage.

Cash deals avoid the need to go through a lender’s underwriting process, which can make the closing process much quicker.

They are also less likely to fall through, as no loan means no chance of a loan not being approved.

Despite a recent cooldown, high prices and low inventory mean the housing market remains seller-friendly. If you’re selling your home, you may still get lucky and receive multiple offers — you might even get all-cash offers. And as you walk or drive around town, you may also see advertisements from businesses that say they buy homes for cash. Sounds appealing, right? But these deals can be complicated. If you’re interested in selling your home for cash, here’s what you need to know.

What does it mean to sell your house for cash?

The actual meaning of selling a home “for cash” can be a bit unclear. Especially because you’ll wind up with money in your bank account no matter how you sell your home, and a Hollywood-style briefcase full of bills is unlikely to be involved.

In essence, someone who makes a cash offer to purchase your home is offering to buy your home outright, paying in full upfront rather than having to apply for a mortgage loan that they pay back over time. They have enough money to cover the full purchase price, liquid and ready to go. If you agree to the sale, the buyer — which can be an individual person or a company — simply transfers the money to you.

Pros and cons of selling a house for cash

There are many benefits to a cash home sale. But before proceeding, it’s also important to understand the drawbacks that may come with this type of transaction.

Pros

Cons

Who buys houses for cash?

There are many different types of homebuyers who make cash purchases — besides just deep-pocketed individuals who can afford to do so. Here are a few common types of cash buyers.

Do you still need a real estate agent?

Most home sellers enlist the help of a local real estate agent. Agents are licensed professionals whose job is to guide you through the process — which can be complicated, even if you accept a cash offer. But using an agent isn’t strictly necessary.

Specifically, selling directly to a company, rather than an individual, typically does not involve an agent. In fact, these businesses often highlight this as one of their best features, since not employing an agent means not having to pay an agent’s commission.

Selling your home on your own to an individual cash buyer is certainly possible, too. However, just because you can do it without an agent doesn’t necessarily mean you should. Acting as your own agent is a lot of work, and a mistake can be costly in a financial transaction this big. If you hope to earn top dollar for your home, leveraging the expertise and assistance of a seasoned local agent is usually your best bet.

FAQs