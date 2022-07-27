Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Washington for 2024

USAA, Allstate, Chubb, Nationwide and State  Farm are among the best home insurance companies in the state of Washington.

Written by
TJ Porter
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Jan 09, 2024
What to know about insuring your Washington home

If you own a home, protecting your financial investment is essential. Buying the right Washington home insurance policy can help. Bankrate can show you how to find the right level of coverage, what risks you may face as a Washington homeowner and how you can potentially save money on insurance premiums.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Washington home insurance companies

See Bankrate’s list of the best overall insurers in the state.

Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrate’s selection of the most affordable insurance providers.

Loan Home Improvement

Washington home insurance cost

Compare the cost of your homeowners insurance to rates in other cities.

Insurance Home

Insuring your Washington home

Learn about risks Washington homeowners face and what types of coverage are available.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Washington

Based on our assessment of rate data from Quadrant Information Services and several other industry-specific factors, we've identified USAA, Chubb, Nationwide Allstate and State Farm as some of the best home insurance companies in Washington. The table below showcases each insurer’s Bankrate Score, which reflects how the company performed in various categories like product availability, average premiums, customer satisfaction and more.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
4.7
A++
881
/1,000
$56
$670
 Get a quote
Chubb
4.3
A++
801
/1,000
$110
$1,322
 Get a quote
Nationwide
3.2
A+
812
/1,000
$49
$586
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
A+
809
/1,000
$58
$698
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
A++
829
/1,000
$189
$2,268
 Read review
*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage
**USAA not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 5 home insurance companies in Washington

USAA, Chubb, Nationwide, Allstate and State Farm are among the best homeowners insurance providers in Washington state, per Bankrate’s research. These companies offer impressive customer service and financial strength ratings, and many offer low average homeowners insurance rates. If you're shopping for the best Washington homeowners insurance, you may want to compare quotes from these five companies:

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 670 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: With a low average annual rate, high customer satisfaction score and superior financial strength, USAA took the top spot in our Bankrate Score analysis. It also won, for the third year in a row, the 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall (in a tie with Allstate). The company tailors many of its policies to the unique needs of military families, with coverage for things like uniforms. If you are an eligible homeowner, USAA could be a great choice. However, coverage is only available to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members.

Who USAA may be good for: Eligible homeowners who want military-focused coverage options.

Chubb

Best for high-value homes

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 801/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,322 for $250k dwelling coverage
Chubb Review Get a personalized quote

Why Chubb made our list: Chubb's Masterpiece homeowners insurance policy comes with extra coverage that could offer peace of mind to homeowners. This includes extended replacement coverage for the structure of the home and replacement cost coverage for your belongings, appliances and cabinetry. Its robust standard policy helped it win the 2024 Bankrate Award for best home insurer for high-value homes. However, Chubb ranked below average in J.D. Power's 2023 Home Insurance Study.

Who Chubb may be good for: Homeowners insuring high-value items or luxury homes.

Nationwide

Best for low average rates

3.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 812/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 586 for $250k dwelling coverage
Nationwide Review Get a personalized quote

Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide tends to offer some of the lowest average annual rates in Washington, based on Bankrate’s home insurance review. On top of that, the company advertises potential discounts that may help lower premiums even more, including bundling, claims-free, roof age and type, gated community and new home purchase discounts. Nationwide received a lower-than-average score in the J.D. Power home insurance study, though, which may indicate that its service falls short of some competitors.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Homeowners seeking budget-friendly coverage from a well-trusted provider.

Allstate

Best for personalized policies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 698 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: Along with USAA, Allstate was awarded a 2024 Bankrate Award for Best Home Insurance Company Overall. Allstate could be a good option if you're looking for a highly-personalized home insurance policy. The company offers plenty of endorsements to help you build the coverage you need like yard and garden coverage, electronic data recovery and water backup coverage. In addition, Allstate has local agents throughout the state for homeowners who prefer one-on-one service. Yet Allstate has one of the lowest J.D. Power scores on our list, so it might not be the best fit for those who value service.

Who Allstate may be good for: Homeowners interested in extensive coverage options.

State Farm

Best for customer satisfaction

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 2,268 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: Between its excellent ratings from J.D. Power and AM Best, its large agent network and its policy add-on options, State Farm ranks highly on our list of Washington home insurance carriers. Home insurance in Washington is not the cheapest through State Farm — its average annual rate is considerably higher than the state average — but the carrier offers several ways to potentially save on coverage. Bundling car and home insurance could be the most effective way, but there are other tactics like installing security measures and using impact-resistant roofing, too.

Who State Farm may be good for: Homeowners who prioritize a smoother claims process.

Additional Washington home insurance companies to consider

Encompass

Encompass

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want to bundle

Encompass review

Encompass writes both home and auto insurance policies. It may be appealing to people who want to bundle their auto and home coverage — the company offers a single deductible and single premium for certain policy packages. However, this provider has a high rate of customer complaints, according to the NAIC.

Farmers

Farmers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want flexibility

Farmers review

Farmers offers a wide variety of insurance policies, making it an ideal choice for people who want to bundle several insurance products. It also offers the flexibility to manage your policy online or through an agent. However, the Bankrate Score for Farmers home insurance is lower than many of the other providers on our list at 3.6 out of 5.0.

Travelers

Travelers

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who want a wide variety of discounts

Travelers review

Travelers offers robust auto and home insurance policies with a wide variety of discount opportunities. If you qualify for one or more discounts, you may land a great price on coverage through Travelers. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the company has poor ratings for home insurance customer satisfaction per J.D. Power.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Washington

In our search for the best homeowners insurance in Washington, we looked at several of the largest companies in the state by market share. We started by analyzing average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. Then, we reviewed each company's coverage options, discount opportunities, digital tools and third-party scores from AM Best and J.D. Power. We combined these metrics and more into our proprietary scoring model to award each company a Bankrate Score on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Washington

Finding the best cheap home insurance in Washington takes a bit of effort — rates vary from person to person and company to company. Shopping around, comparing quotes and asking about discounts are key steps. But you should never forego essential coverage in an effort to lower costs. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Washington

The good news is that there are several cheap home insurance companies in Washington, with average annual rates that are lower than the statewide average of $948 and national average of $1,428. Here are some of the cheapest home insurance companies in WA, keeping in mind that your rate will vary based on several factors. If you’re on a tighter budget, you might consider getting a quote from the providers listed below.

Carrier
Bankrate score
Info
Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
Nationwide
3.2
$49
$586
- $362
 Get a quote
Grange
2.8
$52
$628
- $320
 Get a quote
Travelers
4.1
$53
$640
- $308
 Get a quote
USAA
4.7
$56
$670
- $278
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
$58
$698
- $250
 Get a quote
How Bankrate chose the cheapest home insurance companies in Washington

Bankrate selected these insurers by comparing average premiums from some of the largest insurers in the state by market share to the state’s average premiums overall. Premium data for 2023 was acquired from Quadrant Information Services.

How to get cheap Washington home insurance

Home insurance is generally only required on homes with a mortgage, but insurance professionals typically recommend policies for all homeowners to prevent financial distress when a major loss occurs. Without home insurance, homeowners will likely have to pay for any home repairs out of pocket. In the case of disasters such as fires and floods, these costs can become exorbitant. With a home insurance policy, some or all of these costs may be covered by your insurer, taking a large part of the financial burden off your plate.

  1. Assess coverage needs and wants: Determine what types and levels of coverage you want for your home. Keep in mind the relevant natural perils for the area, like flooding, earthquakes or wildfires.
  2. Shop around: Obtain free quotes from multiple companies that offer home insurance in the area. Be sure to select the same types and amounts of coverage from each. Doing this can help you to find the best rates for the coverage you seek, while also giving you a better idea of what might be a good or bad deal for you.
  3. Compare quotes: After receiving quotes, consider each one rather than automatically selecting the cheapest. Before choosing, double check that you selected the same types and amounts of coverage from each insurer. At this point, if price is the only differentiator between the companies (discounts, coverage types or other perks), then it might be wise to choose the one with the lowest rates on your list.
  4. Apply for a policy: After selecting your chosen insurer, apply for a policy through their website, app or one of their agents.

Best home insurance discounts in Washington

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner of Washington State recommends looking for common types of home insurance discounts. When insurers offer discounts, these savings can help eligible policyholders save money on rates.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Washington

No matter which state you live in, you may be able to save money on your home insurance premium by taking a few basic steps:

  • Perform necessary maintenance: Don’t let your home fall into disrepair. Ensuring your roof is in good shape is essential if you want to keep your premiums low.
  • Boost your credit: Insurers often consider your credit history when calculating premiums. Those with better credit typically enjoy lower rates. While increasing your credit score can take time, paying down your debts and paying your bills when they’re due can eventually mean lower insurance premiums.
  • Avoid claims: The fewer claims you make, the better it will be for your insurance rate. Of course, you should file a claim when you need to, but if you can avoid it for minor issues, you’ll likely enjoy cheaper premiums. Many insurance professionals suggest you only file a claim when the repair costs are significantly higher than your deductible.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Washington

The average Washington homeowner pays less than the national average for home coverage, reflecting the relatively lower risk that homeowners in the state face. Keep in mind that your precise location, as well as risk factors like whether your home has a pool, will impact the amount you pay. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Washington?

In 2023, the average cost of home insurance in Washington state is $948 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage. This is well below the national average of $1,428 per year — despite the risks of earthquakes, adverse weather and wildfires in the state. Insurance costs vary for several reasons, though. Washington has a lower risk of widespread home damage than some other places, which may contribute to its lower-than-average rates.

Washington homeowners insurance rates by city

Home insurance rates will vary depending on where you live. Residents of some cities may pay more than others. Factors like local weather, crime rates and more are all factored into premiums.

When looking at home insurance prices across a state like Washington, average costs will vary between cities. Below are the five cheapest cities for homeowners insurance in Washington.

  • Port Gamble: $846 — 10.8 percent below the state average
  • Keyport: $847 — 10.7 percent below the state average
  • Poulsbo: $849 — 10.4 percent below the state average
  • Silverdale: $849 — 10.4 percent below the state average
  • Indianola: $855 — 9.8 percent below the state average

Just as some cities have below average rates, others cost more than the state average. Below are the five most expensive cities for homeowners insurance in Washington.

  • Belmont: $1,067 — 12.6 percent above the state average
  • Harrah: $1,066 — 12.4 percent above the state average
  • Hooper: $1,065 — 12.3 percent above the state average
  • Mabton: $1,064 — 12.2 percent above the state average
  • Sunnyside: $1,063 — 12.1 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Washington home

Homeowners in Washington are facing new challenges — like an increasing risk of wildfires, which is driving up insurance premiums. Still, homeowners in the state pay less on average than the national average of $1,428 per year. It may be helpful to speak with an agent to identify the type of coverage that suits your needs and budget best. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Washington?

One of the most important things to know when buying home insurance in Washington is what your policy covers. There may be certain events that your policy excludes, even if you’d expect the damage to be covered. Given the unique risks faced by Washingtonians, these are some of the most common types of damage that result in claims.

  • Wind and hail: As many as 39 percent of home insurance claims in the state result from wind or hail damage, making it key to ensure your roof is in good condition. The good news is that this damage is typically covered by your insurance.
  • Lighting and fire: Roughly 25 percent of home insurance claims in the state in 2021 resulted from lightning strikes and house fires. Your insurance will also generally cover this damage.
  • Freezing and water damage: Another major source of claims during the winter comes from frozen pipes and water damage. Home insurers in the state may cover this damage but could deny your claim if the damage occurred due to negligence.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Washington

Home insurance policies can cover a range of perils. However, when your home is in a place with unique perils or difficulties, it can be wise to add additional coverage options to protect against these threats. In Washington state, some of the biggest perils that homeowners face are fire, flood and severe storms. In fact, the state ranked sixth in the nation for wildfire risk in 2021.

  • Earthquake insurance: A standard Washington home insurance policy does not typically include earthquake coverage. You can often purchase earthquake coverage as a home policy endorsement or a separate policy. Not all carriers provide earthquake insurance, but there are companies that specialize in the coverage.
  • Flood insurance: As with earthquake insurance, standard home insurance policies do not typically cover flood damage. Flood insurance can be purchased through the National Flood Insurance Program or some private insurers.
  • Guaranteed roof replacement: Not all companies offer this option, and not all homes qualify (typically, your roof must be within a certain age range), but guaranteed roof replacement could be worth adding if you have the option. This coverage will pay for the full cost of roof repairs or replacement after a covered peril rather than a depreciated value.

Common Washington home insurance problems

Though home insurance rates in Washington are relatively low, that doesn’t mean that the insurance situation in the state is perfect. It’s important for homeowners in the region to understand the risks they face.

  • Rising threat of wildfire: Washington is in the top 10 when it comes to states at risk of wildfires. With climate change concerns and fires regularly making the news, residents of the state face an increased risk of loss from these events.
  • Rising insurance rates: A combination of detrimental weather events and high levels of inflation have driven insurers’ operating costs here. This can mean big increases in insurance costs for policyholders from year to year.

Recent news in Washington homeowners insurance market

Washington homeowners are seeing more frequent policy cancellations and nonrenewals due to the higher risk insurers would be taking on to cover homes here. The trend is partially due to destructive wildfires in the state in recent years, which resulted in costly claims. In 2022, the insurance commissioner’s office saw a tenfold increase in the number of complaints residents filed over home insurance cancellation notices. Roughly 80 percent of these policyholders lived in wildfire danger zones, and some were notified less than a month before wildfire season was to begin.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

