Best cheap homeowners insurance in Spokane

In the table below, you can see our full list of the cheapest home insurance companies in Spokane, as well as their Bankrate Score, average premium and J.D. Power score.

The cheapest home insurance companies in Spokane are PEMCO, USAA and Nationwide, according to average rate data from Quadrant Information Services. After analyzing average rates, we evaluated each insurer and assigned a Bankrate Score out of five points. Bankrate Scores are based on a variety of factors, including average price, financial strength, J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores , online capabilities and more. When comparing cheap companies, using Bankrate Scores to guide your search can help you quickly choose a reputable company that offers more than just the lowest prices.

*USAA does not qualify for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

PEMCO

Based on average rate data from Quadrant, PEMCO has the cheapest home insurance premiums in Spokane. Since the company only provides insurance in Washington and Oregon, not enough data is available for it to be assigned a Bankrate Score, but if price is your biggest concern, it may be worth checking out. PEMCO also offers a variety of potential discounts for even more savings, including discounts for educators (teachers, school administrators and employees), being claim-free, bundling a home and auto policy, having fire sprinklers or an alarm system in your home and a few others. However, one of the downsides of PEMCO is that there aren’t many endorsements offered.

USAA

USAA is one of the highest-rated insurance companies on the market, but you can only get home insurance from USAA if you’re an active duty or retired servicemember or have an immediate family member in the Armed Forces. USAA offers low average rates but only a few potential discounts, like policy bundling and being claim-free. One of the perks of USAA is that replacement cost coverage is standard, and policies provide military-specific coverage, like protection for your uniform and military equipment.

Nationwide

Nationwide stands out for its optional coverage, which means it might be a good choice if you want to customize your policy. Nationwide offers identity theft coverage, water backup coverage, dwelling replacement cost coverage, brand new belongings coverage, valuables plus coverage, and several others. The company also has a good selection of discount opportunities. There are potential savings for living in a gated community, insuring a newly purchased home, having prior home insurance and being claim-free. However, Nationwide was rated slightly below average by J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction, so it might not be your first choice if customer service is your number one priority.

Travelers

Travelers is another great home insurance provider to consider if you want to add endorsements to your policy. You can get green home coverage, identity fraud coverage, jewelry and valuables coverage, special personal property coverage and several others. Travelers also has a few potential discounts, including 5 percent savings for having a LEED-certified green home. But if you’re looking for an insurer with excellent customer satisfaction, Travelers may not be the best choice. It has the lowest J.D. Power rating out of the Spokane home insurance companies we reviewed.

Allstate

Allstate offers a good selection of endorsements and discount opportunities for Spokane homeowners. The company has a welcome discount for new customers in addition to a potential loyalty discount, new homebuyer discount, protective device discount and several more. Allstate also offers many unique endorsements, like yard and garden coverage, green improvement reimbursement coverage, musical instruments coverage, sports equipment coverage and others. However, Allstate is rated below average for overall customer satisfaction by J.D. Power, which indicates that some customers are unhappy with their experience with the company.

