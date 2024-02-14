Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best cheap homeowners insurance in Fresno
Fresno residents pay an average of $954 annually for $250K of dwelling insurance. This is below the California average of $1,225, which is less than the national average of $1,428. But that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy even better rates without sacrificing quality. To help you find the best cheap home insurance in Fresno, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, analyzed top insurers in the area. Based on our research, Mercury, Allstate, USAA, Travelers and State Farm are among the best options for homeowners insurance in Fresno, CA.
Best cheap home insurance companies in Fresno
The best home insurance companies in Fresno for cheap policies include Mercury, Allstate and USAA, according to data from Quadrant Information Services. In addition to reviewing average rates for the top companies, we looked at features like coverage options, financial strength and claims handling, as well as overall customer satisfaction per J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study. Then, we assigned each insurer a Bankrate Score out of 5.0 points, with higher scores indicating better performance across the board.
|Home insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Average annual premium for $250K dwelling coverage
|J.D. Power score
|Mercury
|2.6
|$522
|Not rated
|Allstate
|3.5
|$580
|815/1,000
|USAA
|3.7
|$585
|884/1,000*
|Travelers
|3.3
|$649
|794/1,000
|State Farm
|3.2
|$735
|829/1,000
*USAA is not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions
Mercury
Mercury is a California-based insurance company, which may give it an upper hand in meeting the needs of homeowners here. Mercury has the cheapest average homeowners insurance in Fresno of any company on our list — just $522 per year. And for homeowners looking to customize their policy, Mercury offers a selection of add-ons, including service line protection and home systems protection. However, potential customers should note that the company does not offer online quotes for home insurance, so you must work with an agent.
Allstate
Allstate may be a good insurer for homeowners looking to customize their policies. The provider stands out for its unique optional coverage types, which include identity theft restoration, yard and garden coverage, green improvement reimbursement coverage, musical instrument coverage, sports equipment coverage and more. Allstate also offers potential discounts for new homebuyers and homes with protective devices installed. The company is rated below average by J.D. Power for overall customer satisfaction, though.
USAA
USAA offers relatively cheap home insurance in Fresno, California — but only to members of the military, veterans and qualifying family members. The company has the highest J.D. Power score on our list, indicating that customer service is likely important to them. USAA’s standard homeowners policies include standout coverage options such as replacement cost coverage and deductible-free uniform coverage for active-duty military members. Although USAA may not offer as many discounts as other providers on our list, it does offer potential savings for safe home devices, bundling multiple policies and remaining claims-free.
Travelers
If you prioritize environmental sustainability in your Fresno home, Travelers may be a good home insurance provider to consider. The company offers a special endorsement called green home coverage, which provides additional coverage if you need to repair, replace or rebuild your home with sustainable materials after a covered loss. Plus, you can save up to 5 percent on your premium if your home is LEED-certified as a “green home.” Overall, Travelers offers reasonable discounts and add-ons across the board, but it’s rated near the bottom of J.D. Power’s study.
State Farm
State Farm is the largest home insurance company in the country and ranks highly for customer satisfaction, per J.D. Power. Its average rates are the highest of any company on our list of best home insurance in Fresno — $735 — but still below average for the city. State Farm offers a handful of discounts and coverage types, but there are fewer options for customization compared to other companies in our roundup.
Home insurance coverage options in Fresno
Although home insurance is not mandatory in Fresno, your lender will likely require you to carry a valid home insurance policy until you pay off your mortgage. And even if your home is paid in full, most insurance professionals recommend carrying home insurance to provide financial protection in case of a covered peril. The good news is that Fresno’s average rates are well below the cost of a home insurance policy in many other regions of the country.
When you purchase home insurance in California, wildfires are usually a covered peril. However, earthquakes and floods are not covered under most standard policies. As such, Fresno homeowners may want to consider adding endorsements to their policies for peace of mind. Here are some common add-ons that may be available from companies selling cheap home insurance in Fresno:
- Earthquake insurance: Fresno sits in proximity to the San Joaquin fault zone. Standard home insurance typically excludes coverage for earthquakes, so it may be a good idea to purchase a separate earthquake insurance policy. You could get earthquake insurance in Fresno as an add-on from your home insurance company or from the California Earthquake Authority.
- Extended replacement cost: Extended replacement cost insurance provides higher levels of coverage if you need to rebuild your home after a covered loss. It may also provide more coverage for things like lumber and raw materials, which often become more expensive over time.
- Sewer backup/water backup coverage: Although Fresno is not at risk of major flooding because of its inland location, sewer backup can occur for many reasons, from tree roots damaging pipes to a roadside ditch overflowing. This can cause extensive damage, especially in basements and bathrooms. If you have a sump pump in your home, you may want to consider adding this coverage to your policy.
Home insurance discounts in Fresno
Fresno homeowners may be able to save further on their home insurance by taking advantage of discounts. Most carriers offer at least a handful of discounts. These may include:
- Multiline or bundling discounts: If you live in Fresno, it is likely that your household owns at least one vehicle. You may be able to get a discount on home and car insurance if you buy policies from the same carrier.
- Fire resistance discounts: Insurance companies may give you a discount on coverage if you improve your home’s fire resistance. This could include increasing your home’s defensible space by cutting back overgrown trees and dry brush and showing that your home is built with fire-resistant home materials.
- Claims-free discounts: Many home insurance companies may provide a discount to Fresno homeowners who haven’t filed any home insurance claims within a set period of time, usually three to five years.
- New home or new buyer: Some insurers will give you a break on price if your home is a new build; others offer a discount merely if the home is new to you. If it is your first home purchase, you may also earn a discount.
While discounts from the best home insurance companies in Fresno may be a great way to lower your premium, it’s important to understand that different discounts may have different savings potential. For example, Allstate advertises savings of up to 25 percent by bundling their home and auto policies. Every home insurance company offers a different selection of discounts, so it may be a good idea to talk to an insurance agent to find out how much potential discounts could realistically save you.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $250,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $25,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $125,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $50,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
