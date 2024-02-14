Best cheap homeowners insurance in Fort Worth

The five best cheap home insurance companies in Fort Worth are compared in the chart below. We selected Farmers, Travelers and Chubb as our top three picks for the best cheap home insurance companies in Fort Worth. USAA and State Farm are also worth checking out.

To find the best homeowners insurance companies in Fort Worth, we compared average annual premium data from Quadrant Information Services for over a dozen carriers. We also calculated a Bankrate Score for each carrier out of five possible points, reflecting 2022 homeowners insurance rates , coverage options, available discounts, digital presence and customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings. In addition, we considered scores in the 2022 J.D. Power home insurance study , which rates overall customer satisfaction across homeowners insurance providers.

Farmers

Farmers offers the lowest average annual premium on our list by a significant margin, although the carrier has the lowest Bankrate Score – partly due to having a below-average J.D. Power score for overall home insurance customer satisfaction. Nevertheless, Farmers may be worth a look, as it fares close to average with its J.D. Power property claims satisfaction score and offers a specialized quoting process that could be an advantage to you. With the quoting process, you are able to choose between three tiers of coverage — standard, enhanced and premier — and from there, personalize your coverage with add-ons designed to meet specific needs.

Chubb

Chubb primarily tailors homeowners coverage to the luxury market and high-value homes. While this may translate to higher rates for a standard policy, Chubb’s standard offerings are typically more robust than the competition. Additionally, Chubb offers a wide range of discounts that may help offset premiums for those looking for affordable homeowners coverage. These premium savings include a bundling discount for combining home and auto coverage with Chubb and several discounts for installing safety and security features in your home.

Travelers

Travelers home insurance is one of the cheapest home insurance providers in Fort Worth. It has several discounts available, including discounts for new homeowners, security discounts and a unique green home discount. It has a superior A++ AM Best financial strength rating and has fewer complaints than average in the NAIC Complaint Index. However, Travelers home insurance is not available nationwide, and the company has a below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score.

USAA

USAA is headquartered nearby in San Antonio, Texas, but is only available to current and former military personnel and qualifying family members. Although the company consistently receives among the highest customer satisfaction scores with J.D. Power, because it is not available to everyone, it cannot be officially ranked. USAA home insurance policies include replacement cost coverage instead of actual cash value, which ensures that you can replace items damaged in covered perils with new versions without the payout subtracting any depreciated value of the original item.

State Farm

State Farm is a well-known and highly regarded home insurance provider. Although it has a higher average annual premium, State Farm’s broad portfolio of coverage options and discounts makes the carrier well worthy of consideration for many Fort Worth homeowners. State Farm offers an online quoting system for ease of reviewing options, although there are some restrictions, such as limiting your ability to obtain quotes for manufactured and mobile homes. Additionally, State Farm is well-known for its breadth of exclusive local agents, so if having someone to talk to who understands your area is important, State Farm might be a great option.

