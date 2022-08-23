Texas Farm Bureau insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At a glance

Not rated Rating: 0 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders in Texas looking for top-notch customer service or who prefer an in-person agency experience might consider Texas Farm Bureau as their company of choice. Customers should note that the carrier comes with an annual membership fee, although it provides additional perks. Company overview

Average rates for Texas Farm Bureau insurance

Company details Who Texas Farm Bureau Insurance might be good for: Texans who want personalized service may appreciate Texas Farm Bureau’s insurance coverage. Who Texas Farm Bureau Insurance might not be good for: Those who live outside Texas, or who don’t want to pay an annual membership fee before buying insurance may want to consider other insurers. Avg. annual auto insurance premium for full coverage: $

Avg. annual auto insurance premium for min coverage: $

Avg. annual home insurance premium for $250k dwelling coverage: $730 Customer service: 1-800-772-6535

1-800-772-6535 Claims: 1-800-266-5458

1-800-266-5458 Roadside assistance: 1-833-832-7623

1-833-832-7623 Website: txfb-ins.com

txfb-ins.com Payment mailing address: Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Companies

P.O. Box 660755

Dallas, TX 75266-0755

Availability: Texas Farm Bureau only offers insurance in the state of Texas, though other Farm Bureau companies offer coverage in other states. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

New What’s new with Texas Farm Bureau Insurance? AM Best has placed the company under review with negative implications due to a decrease in its surplus. Existing or future companies may want to monitor the situation to ensure the company maintains a strong financial outlook.

Texas Farm Bureau car insurance

Texas Farm Bureau has offered insurance products to Texans since 1952. Now headquartered in Waco, Texas, the carrier has grown to include over 850 local agents, 300 claims personnel and 300 offices across the Lonestar State. Since Texas Farm Bureau does the bulk of its business via local agencies, this carrier could be optimal for those who prefer the personalized service that an in-person insurance experience may provide. The company is part of the American Farm Bureau Federation and requires an annual membership fee, although the rate varies depending on where you reside. Membership is open to all Texas residents and includes several benefits, including discounts on products and services as well as access to insurance policies. Many states across the country have their own Farm Bureau agencies, but Texas Farm Bureau insurance is only available in Texas. Texas Farm Bureau offers a full line of auto insurance coverage, from the minimum liability coverage needed to drive legally in Texas to a full coverage policy with add-ons, including rental reimbursement, roadside assistance and ridesharing coverage. Although Texas Farm Bureau’s auto endorsement options may not be as robust as some carriers, it also offers death indemnity coverage, which is not always available with other providers. This optional coverage pays a death benefit to a beneficiary or beneficiaries should you die as a result of a qualifying accident in your vehicle.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Texas Farm Bureau car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Texas Farm Bureau car insurance Finding the best car insurance company may not always be easy, but Bankrate’s insurance editorial team is here to help. Creating a list of pros and cons may help you determine if a specific provider can meet your individualized needs. Pros Earned third place for overall customer satisfaction in Texas in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study

Plentiful offices located across Texas

Rideshare and death benefit coverage options available Cons No gap insurance available

Accident forgiveness is not available

Customer service is only open Monday through Friday during normal business hours Texas Farm Bureau car insurance cost Bankrate analyzed proprietary premium data from Quadrant Information Services, and according to our research, the national average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy and $622 for a minimum coverage policy. However, your rates may be more or less than the average, as auto insurance is highly personalized. Car insurance companies may use a variety of rating factors to determine how much to charge for coverage, including your location, vehicle, age and in some states (including Texas), your credit information. Premium data for Texas Farm Bureau car insurance is unavailable, so the best way to compare rates may be to request a quote online, in person or over the phone. Texas Farm Bureau car insurance discounts Discount information is limited on Texas Farm Bureau’s website, but it does list a few opportunities that may help you save on your car insurance, including: Multi-vehicle discount Caret Down If you insure more than one vehicle with Texas Farm Bureau, you could qualify for additional savings. Vehicle safety discount Caret Down This discount may apply for drivers with vehicles equipped with safety features, such as curtain airbags and an anti-theft system. Claims-free discount Caret Down If you maintain a claims-free record for a certain number of years, you may earn a discount for good driving. For more information regarding discount eligibility and savings amounts, please contact a Texas Farm Bureau agent.

Texas Farm Bureau home insurance

According to our analysis, Texas Farm Bureau could be best for Texans looking for the cheapest homeowners insurance company who prefer to do business in person with an agent. Homeowners insurance with Texas Farm Bureau comes with many of the standard coverage types you’d expect, such as dwelling, liability and personal property. To find out if the company offers any additional endorsement options, you will need to reach out to Farm Bureau directly — the company’s website does not list any coverage options outside of those that come standard with a typical homeowners policy.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Texas Farm Bureau home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Texas Farm Bureau home insurance When comparing home insurance quotes, a pros and cons list may help you narrow down your options. To do this, you may find it helpful to write down what you like about a company’s offerings and where they might fall short. Pros High customer satisfaction, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Complaint Index

Local agents available

Average home insurance rates tend to be far lower than state and national averages Cons Must contact an agent for a quote

Very little information about home insurance product can be found online

Not rated by J.D. Power Texas Farm Bureau home insurance cost Bankrate took a deep dive into the cost of homeowners insurance in 2023 and based on our research, the national average rate for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,428 per year. On the other hand, Texas Farm Bureau comes in much lower at $730 per year. Since Texas Farm Bureau is only available in Texas, you may find it interesting to know that the average annual homeowners insurance rate in the Lonestar State is $1,967. So, Texas Farm Bureau is a whopping 49 percent cheaper than the statewide average for a comparative homeowner profile. It's important to note that your actual homeowners insurance premium will vary based on your rating factors, such as your home's age, location and your claims history. Dwelling coverage limit Texas Farm Bureau average premium National average premium $150,000 $546 $975 $250,000 $730 $1,428 $350,000 $943 $1,879 $450,000 $1,108 $2,343 $750,000 $1,342 $3,761 *All rates displayed are average annual rates. Texas Farm Bureau home insurance discounts Like its auto insurance, Texas Farm Bureau does not disclose all the specifics of its home insurance discounts. To learn about all the ways that you may save on your Texas Farm Bureau home insurance policy, please contact an agent. However, a few discounts available for a Texas Farm Bureau home insurance policy include: Central alarm system discount Caret Down If your property is protected by a burglar or central alarm system, you may qualify for additional savings. Impact-resistant roofing discount Caret Down If your roof is designed to resist damage from elements such as hail, it could save you money on insurance premiums. Dry fire hydrants discount Caret Down You may earn a discount if you keep a dry fire hydrant, or fire extinguisher, on your property. Companion policy discount Caret Down If you have more than one qualifying policy with Farm Bureau, you could earn a discount.

Texas Farm Bureau life insurance

Texas Farm Bureau may be a good life insurance company for you if it already provides coverage for your home or auto. The company offers many types of life insurance, including the following: Term : Texas Farm Bureau offers term life insurance policies with 10-, 20- and 30-year options. You may also be able to convert your term policy into a whole life policy, as long as you opt for convertible life and convert before the policy’s stated deadlines.

Texas Farm Bureau offers term life insurance policies with 10-, 20- and 30-year options. You may also be able to convert your term policy into a whole life policy, as long as you opt for convertible life and convert before the policy’s stated deadlines. Permanent : Texas Farm Bureau offers two primary permanent life insurance policy types. These may be suitable for those looking to use their life insurance policy in estate planning or other end-of-life arrangements. Whole : Whole life insurance options with Texas Farm Bureau include basic whole life, modified premium whole life, 20-pay life and single premium whole life. 15-Pay juvenile life: This uncommon policy type from Texas Farm Bureau allows parents to purchase a whole life policy for their children as long as their child is 15 years old or younger.

Texas Farm Bureau offers two primary permanent life insurance policy types. These may be suitable for those looking to use their life insurance policy in estate planning or other end-of-life arrangements.

Pros and cons

Texas Farm Bureau life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Texas Farm Bureau life insurance If you’re considering Texas Farm Bureau as a cheap life insurance option, you may want to contact an agent directly — the company doesn’t provide much life insurance information on its website. However, the table below could give you a launching point for questions you may want to ask your agent. Pros Multiple policy types offered

Term to whole life conversion available

Policyholders are able to make payments online Cons Unknown if medical exams are required

Life insurance riders are mentioned, but no specifics are provided

Life insurance quotes are not available online Texas Farm Bureau life insurance endorsements Endorsement information for Texas Farm Bureau life insurance is slim, but the company does state that riders are available for its whole life policies. For specifics, you could contact an agent for a life insurance quote. Child term insurance Caret Down This endorsement provides up to $50,000 in term coverage for each of your children between ages 0 and 17. The child can convert the policy to whole life insurance at age 23 without completing additional medical exams. Disability waiver of premium Caret Down This endorsement allows you to stop paying premiums for a period of time without losing coverage if you become disabled before age 65. Accelerated benefits Caret Down This rider allows you to access your death benefit while you’re still alive should you develop a terminal illness. Return of premium Caret Down This rider, available on 20- and 30-year term life policies, returns your base premiums paid if you’re still alive at the end of your life insurance term. Term insurance for you or your spouse Caret Down This rider enables you to add term life coverage to an existing whole life policy to cover you or your spouse. Accidental death benefit Caret Down If you pass away due to an accident before age 70, this rider will pay an additional amount. Guaranteed insurability option Caret Down If you are between the ages of 22 and 43, this rider enables you to buy additional whole life coverage every three years without a medical exam.

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Compare Texas Farm Bureau to other insurers

This Texas Farm Bureau Insurance review may have you wondering if it's the right company for you. If so, you may want to consider requesting quotes from the carriers below.

Is Texas Farm Bureau a good insurance company?

Whether or not Texas Farm Bureau is a good company likely depends on you and your needs. If you live in Texas, are looking for cheap homeowners insurance and don’t mind paying an annual membership fee (which also grants access to additional savings and benefits), then Texas Farm Bureau could be the company for you. This carrier could also be an excellent choice for people who feel passionately about farming and ranching issues, since the Texas Farm Bureau advocates for this demographic. However, better options may be available if you prefer to handle your insurance policies digitally via a mobile app and don’t enjoy an in-person agency experience. To find out if the Texas Farm Bureau could meet your needs, the best course of action may be to call an agent and request a quote.

Texas Farm Bureau customer satisfaction Although affordable rates may be essential when gathering insurance quotes, it’s not the only consideration for many customers. For some, customer satisfaction is just as important as cheap premiums. For this reason, Bankrate reviews a variety of metrics to analyze an insurance company’s customer satisfaction. Among these metrics are third-party scores issued by J.D. Power; however, given its availability, JD Power only rates Texas Farm Bureau in its surveys which break down satisfaction by region and not in national studies. The company does have an excellent financial strength rating with AM Best, however, which indicates it has met its claims obligations in the past. As we mentioned earlier in this article, though, that rating is currently under review, so current future policyholders may want to keep an eye on its status to see if AM Best changes its rating. Study or Rating agency Texas Farm Bureau Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating A- (Excellent) N/A

Texas Farm Bureau auto claims satisfaction Auto customer satisfaction is where Texas Farm Bureau truly shines. The company scored first place with a strong 824 points out of 1,000 for overall customer satisfaction in the Texas region during the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. It is not rated in the claims satisfaction survey because of its small service area. It has historically performed well in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, however, indicating that its customers are generally happy with the service it provides.

Texas Farm Bureau customer complaints Additionally, we study where a company lands on the NAIC Customer Complaint Index. To understand this data, know that the NAIC compiles complaints that policyholders lodge against a company and converts the number of complaints into an index score. A company with an average amount of complaints for its size will have an index of 1.00. A company with an index higher than that receives more complaints on average, while an index lower than 1.00 indicates fewer complaints than average.

Texas Farm Bureau auto complaints

Texas Farm Bureau home complaints Texas Farm Bureau’s auto satisfaction in the J.D. Power survey may be backed up by its private passenger NAIC Complaint Index, which is 0.19. To put this into perspective, the NAIC has only received four complaints regarding the company’s car insurance. Texas Farm Bureau has only received two homeowners complaints with the NAIC, giving them a complaint index of 0.05. This low index score may indicate that the company’s homeowners insurance customers are generally satisfied with their experience.

Other Texas Farm Bureau tools and benefits In addition to auto, homeowners and life insurance, Texas Farm Bureau offers: Farm and ranch insurance : Texas Farm Bureau has specialized insurance products that offer protection for farmers and ranchers, including coverage for barns and inland marine policies to cover farming equipment.

Texas Farm Bureau has specialized insurance products that offer protection for farmers and ranchers, including coverage for barns and inland marine policies to cover farming equipment. Renters insurance : If you are a renter, you may want to consider a Texas Farm Bureau renters policy for financial protection for your liability and personal property.

If you are a renter, you may want to consider a Texas Farm Bureau renters policy for financial protection for your liability and personal property. Landlord’s insurance : Typically, a standard homeowners insurance policy will not provide coverage if you rent out your property full-time — this is where landlord’s insurance may step in.

Typically, a standard homeowners insurance policy will not provide coverage if you rent out your property full-time — this is where landlord’s insurance may step in. Commercial property insurance : Texas Farm Bureau offers a range of commercial insurance products tailored for this unique exposure, including commercial property, commercial liability policies and a combination commercial package.

Texas Farm Bureau offers a range of commercial insurance products tailored for this unique exposure, including commercial property, commercial liability policies and a combination commercial package. Long-term care insurance: This coverage can help cover the expenses of long-term stays in a nursing home. Membership in the Texas Farm Bureau also conveys a variety of other perks, such as access to auto loans, discounts on defensive driving courses, the option to refinance your home loan through the bureau and discounts on Sherwin Williams equipment.

Frequently asked questions about Texas Farm Bureau

How do I file a claim with Texas Farm Bureau? Caret Down Filing a claim with Texas Farm Bureau should be easy, but you might be able to streamline the process if you have some basic information handy. For instance, if you need to file a car insurance claim, you will likely need to provide your policy number, the date of the accident, what occurred and the other driver’s details. When you’re ready, you can file a claim with Texas Farm Bureau by: Logging onto the company’s online claims portal Calling the 24/7 claims hotline at 1-800-266-5458 Contacting your local agency Reporting the claim on the Texas Farm Bureau mobile app Keep in mind that most insurance professionals recommend that you file your claim as soon as possible. Even if you don’t have all the information available, you may want to contact the company to let them know that you were involved in a claim so the process can begin.

Is Texas Farm Bureau sustainable? Caret Down The Texas Farm Bureau was created in 1952 to represent the interests of farmers and ranchers across the Lonestar State. With that said, the group has a strong presence in the Texas agricultural sector. The Texas Farm Bureau lobbies for farm and ranch rights in Austin (the state capital) and Washington, D.C. It also promotes climate sustainability by advocating reduced emissions and water pollution in the farming industry. In addition to its political and climate sustainability efforts, the Texas Farm Bureau also has available leadership programs to encourage people ages 18 to 35 to get involved in the agricultural industry. The carrier is active in the classroom by providing educators with teaching resources focused on Texas agriculture and offering scholarship opportunities for students interested in agricultural studies.

Is Texas Farm Bureau an Interest Group? Caret Down Yes, Texas Farm Bureau advocates for the interest of rural communities and agricultural businesses across the state. It works to inform people and advocate in the state legislature for laws that can help these groups.

Why is Texas Farm Bureaus’ Insurance so cheap? Caret Down Texas Farm Bureau tends to charge premiums much lower than its competitors because you must pay membership dues to be able to buy insurance. The true cost is a bit higher than the simple cost of coverage because of those dues.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits: Homeowners Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000 The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required). These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.