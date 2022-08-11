Best car insurance in North Carolina for 2024

Geico, State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate and North Carolina Farm Bureau offer the best car insurance in North Carolina based on Bankrate's in-depth research.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Updated Jan 09, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in North Carolina

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team examined premium data, customer satisfaction from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, average rates, coverage types, discounts and other important metrics for the largest auto companies by market share. Based on our analysis, and using rates sourced from Quadrant Information Services, we found Geico, State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate and North Carolina Farm Bureau to be among the best car insurance companies in North Carolina.

With the exception of Allstate, these companies all have average rates that are lower than the state averages of $1,708 for full coverage and $490 for minimum coverage. They also offer robust coverage options, a variety of potential discounts and other perks we’ll discuss more in depth below. When shopping for car insurance, North Carolina drivers might want to get quotes from these companies:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$1,728
$504
State Farm
4.2
$965
$300
Nationwide
3.9
$2,202
$634
Allstate
3.8
$2,144
$545
North Carolina Farm Bureau
3.0
$2,299
$634
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$144/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,728/yr

Customer satisfaction

828/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$80/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$965/yr

Customer satisfaction

847/1,000

Nationwide

4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$183/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,202/yr

Customer satisfaction

834/1,000

Allstate

3.9
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$179/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,144/yr

Customer satisfaction

832/1,000

North Carolina Farm Bureau

3.7
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$192/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,299/yr

Customer satisfaction

842/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in North Carolina

To find the best car insurance companies in North Carolina, we developed a proprietary Bankrate Score system that takes several metrics into account. Our insurance editorial team analyzed average car insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services and reviewed coverage options, discounts, policy features, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best for each company. We also looked at accessibility and ease of use for policy management through online and mobile resources.

Insurance companies are then graded on a weighted scale of 5.0 points, with a score closer to 5.0 indicating strong performance across these categories. If you are shopping for the best auto insurance in North Carolina, our research might help you find a carrier that fits your needs.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help North Carolina drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in North Carolina

The best car insurance in North Carolina may be different for everyone. Since each insurance company has a unique rating system, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to car insurance policies. Insurers determine your premium based on numerous characteristics such as age and gender (in most states), driving records, vehicle make and model and other factors. When you are searching for North Carolina auto insurance, these considerations may help you narrow down whether a carrier could be right for you.

Related content:

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Average cost of car insurance in North Carolina

Young man at home, paying bills online

Penalties for driving without insurance in North Carolina

cars in traffic

North Carolina car insurance laws

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in North Carolina

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

New

A recent North Carolina news report spotlighted a concerning trend in the state: the insurance industry requested a 28 percent in what they’re allowed to charge drivers for auto insurance from the state's commissioner. Fortunately for drivers, this increase was not granted. Insurers were instead permitted to increase their rates by 4.5 percent by the end of 2023, and another 4.5 percent in 2024, for a total increase of 9 percent by the end of 2024.

North Carolina's Insurance Commissioner, Mike Causey, attributed the industry's move to inflation and increasing car thefts in the state. He cautioned drivers to avoid reacting to the rate increase by dropping coverage, saying it was important to keep collision and comprehensive insurance, if you have it, and to consider replacement value coverage for your vehicle.

How much is car insurance in North Carolina?

The average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is $1,708 for full coverage and $490 for minimum coverage. These are both below the national averages of $2,542 and $740, respectively. This is roughly in line with what North Carolina's neighboring states pay. Virginia, for example, has an average rate of $1,960 for full coverage and $657 for minimum; while South Carolina's averages are $1,872 and $646. All average premium data was gathered from Quadrant Information Services.

Car insurance in NC may be cheaper than the national average for several reasons. Parts of the state are at risk for severe weather damage, including hurricanes, but many areas are shielded from the storms, which may help keep full coverage rates down. Although some parts of the state experience heavy tourism, the areas that have less traffic and therefore a lower risk of accidents might offset the busier areas. Rates vary by location within a state though, so areas closer to the coast, where tourism is likely heavier and roadways are more crowded, may have higher premiums.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in North Carolina

The more data you have at hand when you begin your search for affordable coverage, the easier it will be to find a policy that works for your wallet. For that reason, Bankrate created this handy calculator to help you estimate what your likely cost will be for your policy. Just input a few key facts, and you will have a number that you can use as a benchmark figure when asking for quotes from insurers.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance