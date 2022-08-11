Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in North Carolina for 2024
Geico, State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate and North Carolina Farm Bureau offer the best car insurance in North Carolina based on Bankrate's in-depth research.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance companies in North Carolina
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team examined premium data, customer satisfaction from the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, average rates, coverage types, discounts and other important metrics for the largest auto companies by market share. Based on our analysis, and using rates sourced from Quadrant Information Services, we found Geico, State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate and North Carolina Farm Bureau to be among the best car insurance companies in North Carolina.
With the exception of Allstate, these companies all have average rates that are lower than the state averages of $1,708 for full coverage and $490 for minimum coverage. They also offer robust coverage options, a variety of potential discounts and other perks we’ll discuss more in depth below. When shopping for car insurance, North Carolina drivers might want to get quotes from these companies:
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$1,728
|
$504
|
4.2
|
$965
|
$300
|
3.9
|
$2,202
|
$634
|
3.8
|
$2,144
|
$545
|
North Carolina Farm Bureau
|
3.0
|
$2,299
|
$634
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$144/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,728/yr
Customer satisfaction
828/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico provides coverage in all 50 states and is known for its slogan, “15 minutes could save you 15 percent or more on car insurance," which may hold true for North Carolina drivers. The insurance company offers a full-service mobile app and online portal for customers who prefer hands-on policy management. However, Geico does not offer many unique coverage options and received a below-average score from J.D. Power in overall customer satisfaction for the Southeast region.
Who Geico may be good for: Drivers on a budget may want to consider Geico, as it offers a long list of potential discounts. Some of its savings opportunities include discounts for military members, safe driving and select companies and organizations. You may also enjoy Geico if you like to handle your insurance digitally rather than in an in-person agency setting.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$80/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$965/yr
Customer satisfaction
847/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm has 16 percent of the auto insurance market share, making it the largest auto insurance company in the nation. Currently, 158 cities in North Carolina have a State Farm office, so drivers can take advantage of its exclusive local agents across the region. If you prefer a digital approach, the company’s highly-rated mobile tools give you easy access to manage your policy, file claims, make payments and even call for roadside assistance. However, despite its above-average J.D. Power ranking, State Farm did receive a higher-than-average overall complaint index score from the National Association of Insurance Commissions (NAIC).
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Nationwide
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$183/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,202/yr
Customer satisfaction
834/1,000
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Nationwide offers below-average premiums in North Carolina and sells numerous types of insurance, plus banking services and financial planning. However, if you are looking for an auto insurance company with strong digital tools, Nationwide might not be the best fit. The company’s technology rated below average in the shopping category in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study. Additionally, it also has higher-than-baseline customer complaints companywide per the NAIC.
Read full Nationwide Insurance review
-
-
Allstate
3.9
3.9
Avg. full coverage premium
$179/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,144/yr
Customer satisfaction
832/1,000
-
Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers extensive coverage options, including sound system coverage, roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement coverage There are also local agents available to help you find the right policy or file a claim. However, Allstate’s average rate is higher than other companies on our list, and the company has a below-average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power in the Southeast region.
Read full Allstate Insurance review
-
-
North Carolina Farm Bureau
3.7
3.7
Avg. full coverage premium
$192/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,299/yr
Customer satisfaction
842/1,000
-
Why North Carolina Farm Bureau made our list: North Carolina Farm Bureau offers a fairly affordable average full coverage premium, and the company may even help you save on non-insurance expenses. Although membership is required, Farm Bureau members may have access to discounts on hotels, rental vehicles and farm equipment. Farm Bureau works exclusively through independent agents, which you might find appealing if you like handling your coverage in person. However, the company’s coverage options tend to be basic with relatively few options for personalization.
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in North Carolina
To find the best car insurance companies in North Carolina, we developed a proprietary Bankrate Score system that takes several metrics into account. Our insurance editorial team analyzed average car insurance premiums from Quadrant Information Services and reviewed coverage options, discounts, policy features, customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power and financial strength ratings from AM Best for each company. We also looked at accessibility and ease of use for policy management through online and mobile resources.
Insurance companies are then graded on a weighted scale of 5.0 points, with a score closer to 5.0 indicating strong performance across these categories. If you are shopping for the best auto insurance in North Carolina, our research might help you find a carrier that fits your needs.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help North Carolina drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in North Carolina
The best car insurance in North Carolina may be different for everyone. Since each insurance company has a unique rating system, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all when it comes to car insurance policies. Insurers determine your premium based on numerous characteristics such as age and gender (in most states), driving records, vehicle make and model and other factors. When you are searching for North Carolina auto insurance, these considerations may help you narrow down whether a carrier could be right for you.
Related content:
Ready for your quote?
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in North Carolina
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
New
A recent North Carolina news report spotlighted a concerning trend in the state: the insurance industry requested a 28 percent in what they’re allowed to charge drivers for auto insurance from the state's commissioner. Fortunately for drivers, this increase was not granted. Insurers were instead permitted to increase their rates by 4.5 percent by the end of 2023, and another 4.5 percent in 2024, for a total increase of 9 percent by the end of 2024.
North Carolina's Insurance Commissioner, Mike Causey, attributed the industry's move to inflation and increasing car thefts in the state. He cautioned drivers to avoid reacting to the rate increase by dropping coverage, saying it was important to keep collision and comprehensive insurance, if you have it, and to consider replacement value coverage for your vehicle.
How much is car insurance in North Carolina?
The average cost of car insurance in North Carolina is $1,708 for full coverage and $490 for minimum coverage. These are both below the national averages of $2,542 and $740, respectively. This is roughly in line with what North Carolina's neighboring states pay. Virginia, for example, has an average rate of $1,960 for full coverage and $657 for minimum; while South Carolina's averages are $1,872 and $646. All average premium data was gathered from Quadrant Information Services.
Car insurance in NC may be cheaper than the national average for several reasons. Parts of the state are at risk for severe weather damage, including hurricanes, but many areas are shielded from the storms, which may help keep full coverage rates down. Although some parts of the state experience heavy tourism, the areas that have less traffic and therefore a lower risk of accidents might offset the busier areas. Rates vary by location within a state though, so areas closer to the coast, where tourism is likely heavier and roadways are more crowded, may have higher premiums.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Newport
|$1,531
|-11%
|Smyrna
|$1,535
|-11%
|Trenton
|$1,800
|+5%
|Boomer
|$1,610
|-6%
|Ennice
|$1,602
|-6%
|Hays
|$1,609
|-6%
|Jonesville
|$1,601
|-6%
|Lansing
|$1,595
|-7%
|North Wilkesboro
|$1,607
|-6%
|Piney Creek
|$1,607
|-6%
|Greensboro
|$1,686
|-1%
|Broadway
|$1,753
|+3%
|Fuquay Varina
|$1,740
|+2%
|Goldsboro
|$1,708
|+0%
|New Hill
|$1,601
|-6%
|Willow Spring
|$1,734
|+2%
|Raleigh
|$1,657
|-3%
|Durham
|$1,712
|+0%
|Rocky Mount
|$1,779
|+4%
|Conetoe
|$1,813
|+6%
|Bear Creek
|$1,610
|-6%
|Cumnock
|$1,701
|-0%
|Elon
|$1,600
|-7%
|Haw River
|$1,597
|-7%
|Lexington
|$1,612
|-6%
|Randleman
|$1,600
|-7%
|Reidsville
|$1,615
|-6%
|Seagrove
|$1,611
|-6%
|Snow Camp
|$1,609
|-6%
|Burlington
|$1,598
|-7%
|Ether
|$1,627
|-5%
|Highfalls
|$1,633
|-4%
|High Point
|$1,716
|+0%
|Leasburg
|$1,897
|+10%
|Linwood
|$1,716
|+0%
|Oak Ridge
|$1,520
|-12%
|Staley
|$1,610
|-6%
|Swepsonville
|$1,625
|-5%
|Thomasville
|$1,614
|-6%
|Biscoe
|$1,609
|-6%
|Colfax
|$1,519
|-12%
|Mebane
|$1,596
|-7%
|Candor
|$1,626
|-5%
|Sanford
|$1,751
|+2%
|Summerfield
|$1,524
|-11%
|Trinity
|$1,613
|-6%
|West End
|$1,606
|-6%
|Goldston
|$1,608
|-6%
|Pleasant Garden
|$1,605
|-6%
|Star
|$1,616
|-6%
|Rodanthe
|$1,621
|-5%
|Stumpy Point
|$1,613
|-6%
|Sunbury
|$1,892
|+10%
|Alexis
|$1,648
|-4%
|Clayton
|$1,736
|+2%
|Franklinton
|$1,882
|+10%
|Louisburg
|$1,879
|+10%
|Manson
|$1,879
|+10%
|Rolesville
|$1,608
|-6%
|Wake Forest
|$1,591
|-7%
|Efland
|$1,697
|-1%
|Eden
|$1,611
|-6%
|Liberty
|$1,608
|-6%
|Mc Leansville
|$1,604
|-6%
|Mount Gilead
|$1,629
|-5%
|Ruffin
|$1,886
|+10%
|Pinetops
|$1,814
|+6%
|Pleasant Hill
|$1,873
|+9%
|Fayetteville
|$1,760
|+3%
|Wilkesboro
|$1,613
|-6%
|Scotts
|$1,660
|-3%
|Youngsville
|$1,879
|+10%
|Chocowinity
|$1,791
|+5%
|Bethel
|$1,789
|+5%
|Fairfield
|$1,917
|+12%
|Farmville
|$1,808
|+6%
|Green Mountain
|$1,589
|-7%
|Mill Spring
|$1,573
|-8%
|Penland
|$1,610
|-6%
|Bath
|$1,905
|+11%
|Belhaven
|$1,906
|+11%
|Elm City
|$1,801
|+5%
|Greenville
|$1,753
|+3%
|East Bend
|$1,658
|-3%
|Madison
|$1,611
|-6%
|Winston Salem
|$1,603
|-6%
|Micaville
|$1,608
|-6%
|Aulander
|$1,894
|+10%
|Blounts Creek
|$1,794
|+5%
|Fremont
|$1,788
|+5%
|Clinton
|$1,817
|+6%
|Dunn
|$1,749
|+2%
|Hoffman
|$1,914
|+11%
|Linden
|$1,765
|+3%
|Lumberton
|$1,903
|+11%
|Rockingham
|$1,896
|+10%
|Wilmington
|$1,636
|-4%
|Kittrell
|$1,878
|+9%
|Middlesex
|$1,798
|+5%
|Moncure
|$1,606
|-6%
|Norlina
|$1,883
|+10%
|Bennett
|$1,611
|-6%
|Bynum
|$1,631
|-5%
|Denton
|$1,619
|-5%
|Graham
|$1,598
|-7%
|Providence
|$1,887
|+10%
|Saxapahaw
|$1,625
|-5%
|Troy
|$1,619
|-5%
|Benson
|$1,728
|+1%
|Butner
|$1,860
|+9%
|Kipling
|$1,761
|+3%
|Macon
|$1,890
|+10%
|Princeton
|$1,731
|+1%
|Stem
|$1,863
|+9%
|Oxford
|$1,899
|+11%
|Bullock
|$1,893
|+10%
|Creedmoor
|$1,867
|+9%
|Garner
|$1,738
|+2%
|Roxboro
|$1,897
|+10%
|Timberlake
|$1,896
|+10%
|Vaughan
|$1,834
|+7%
|Bunn
|$1,887
|+10%
|Calypso
|$1,814
|+6%
|Falcon
|$1,786
|+4%
|Godwin
|$1,763
|+3%
|Red Springs
|$1,903
|+11%
|Sandy Ridge
|$1,618
|-5%
|Stoneville
|$1,613
|-6%
|Asheboro
|$1,606
|-6%
|Lawsonville
|$1,613
|-6%
|Ridgeway
|$1,896
|+10%
|Selma
|$1,745
|+2%
|Blanch
|$1,899
|+11%
|Browns Summit
|$1,604
|-6%
|Climax
|$1,602
|-6%
|Franklinville
|$1,603
|-6%
|Gibsonville
|$1,601
|-6%
|Pittsboro
|$1,610
|-6%
|Sedalia
|$1,616
|-6%
|Siler City
|$1,610
|-6%
|Bonlee
|$1,629
|-5%
|Jackson Springs
|$1,608
|-6%
|Jamestown
|$1,519
|-12%
|Julian
|$1,604
|-6%
|Ramseur
|$1,603
|-6%
|Robbins
|$1,614
|-6%
|Kenly
|$1,787
|+5%
|Knightdale
|$1,819
|+6%
|Wendell
|$1,741
|+2%
|Cedar Grove
|$1,641
|-4%
|Milton
|$1,894
|+10%
|Prospect Hill
|$1,887
|+10%
|Semora
|$1,899
|+11%
|Stokesdale
|$1,603
|-6%
|Whitsett
|$1,604
|-6%
|Wise
|$1,855
|+8%
|Union Grove
|$1,603
|-6%
|Zionville
|$1,585
|-7%
|Spruce Pine
|$1,582
|-8%
|Hurdle Mills
|$1,890
|+10%
|Lillington
|$1,754
|+3%
|Smithfield
|$1,727
|+1%
|Marion
|$1,571
|-8%
|Bakersville
|$1,583
|-8%
|Castalia
|$1,884
|+10%
|Edward
|$1,801
|+5%
|Bahama
|$1,656
|-3%
|Four Oaks
|$1,724
|+1%
|Henderson
|$1,881
|+10%
|Stovall
|$1,904
|+11%
|Warrenton
|$1,881
|+10%
|Zebulon
|$1,747
|+2%
|Battleboro
|$1,789
|+5%
|Bellarthur
|$1,809
|+6%
|Angier
|$1,743
|+2%
|Aurora
|$1,796
|+5%
|Bailey
|$1,794
|+5%
|Cedar Falls
|$1,624
|-5%
|Eagle Springs
|$1,614
|-6%
|Hillsborough
|$1,645
|-4%
|Pelham
|$1,890
|+10%
|Sophia
|$1,612
|-6%
|Yanceyville
|$1,885
|+10%
|Atkinson
|$1,833
|+7%
|Burgaw
|$1,811
|+6%
|Currie
|$1,826
|+7%
|Garland
|$1,818
|+6%
|Rose Hill
|$1,831
|+7%
|Ocean Isle Beach
|$1,534
|-11%
|Gloucester
|$1,544
|-10%
|Grifton
|$1,804
|+5%
|Camp Lejeune
|$1,763
|+3%
|Mccutcheon Field
|$1,780
|+4%
|Everetts
|$1,805
|+6%
|Enfield
|$1,880
|+10%
|Gaston
|$1,867
|+9%
|Coats
|$1,750
|+2%
|Rougemont
|$1,895
|+10%
|Charlotte
|$1,755
|+3%
|Powells Point
|$1,587
|-7%
|Wanchese
|$1,585
|-7%
|Gastonia
|$1,833
|+7%
|Kings Mountain
|$1,735
|+2%
|Mc Adenville
|$1,832
|+7%
|Ansonville
|$1,910
|+11%
|Gold Hill
|$1,719
|+1%
|Kannapolis
|$1,718
|+1%
|Lincolnton
|$1,736
|+2%
|Mc Farlan
|$1,917
|+12%
|Midland
|$1,755
|+3%
|Mooresville
|$1,639
|-4%
|Woodleaf
|$1,715
|+0%
|Scotland Neck
|$1,888
|+10%
|Seaboard
|$1,876
|+9%
|Whitakers
|$1,874
|+9%
|Wilson
|$1,847
|+8%
|Eure
|$1,899
|+11%
|Kitty Hawk
|$1,595
|-7%
|Moyock
|$1,598
|-7%
|Nags Head
|$1,594
|-7%
|Roper
|$1,896
|+10%
|Bostic
|$1,577
|-8%
|Ellenboro
|$1,581
|-8%
|Locust
|$1,620
|-5%
|Jackson
|$1,878
|+9%
|Jamesville
|$1,887
|+10%
|Littleton
|$1,871
|+9%
|Stokes
|$1,790
|+5%
|Monroe
|$1,903
|+11%
|Valdese
|$1,637
|-4%
|Burnsville
|$1,577
|-8%
|Waves
|$1,613
|-6%
|Winfall
|$1,891
|+10%
|Cherryville
|$1,731
|+1%
|China Grove
|$1,721
|+1%
|Concord
|$1,728
|+1%
|Crouse
|$1,736
|+2%
|Little Switzerland
|$1,593
|-7%
|Nebo
|$1,571
|-8%
|Columbus
|$1,576
|-8%
|Lawndale
|$1,733
|+1%
|Mount Pleasant
|$1,622
|-5%
|Kelford
|$1,890
|+10%
|Macclesfield
|$1,796
|+5%
|Pinetown
|$1,900
|+11%
|Rich Square
|$1,880
|+10%
|Severn
|$1,892
|+10%
|Frisco
|$1,590
|-7%
|Sharpsburg
|$1,783
|+4%
|Sims
|$1,797
|+5%
|Walstonburg
|$1,815
|+6%
|Elizabeth City
|$1,591
|-7%
|Barco
|$1,593
|-7%
|Creswell
|$1,891
|+10%
|Gates
|$1,898
|+11%
|Merry Hill
|$1,896
|+10%
|Grimesland
|$1,789
|+5%
|Margarettsville
|$1,876
|+9%
|Parmele
|$1,833
|+7%
|Aydlett
|$1,600
|-7%
|Belvidere
|$1,893
|+10%
|Hatteras
|$1,595
|-7%
|Knotts Island
|$1,596
|-7%
|Fairmont
|$1,905
|+11%
|Lakeview
|$1,635
|-4%
|Maxton
|$1,915
|+11%
|Stedman
|$1,766
|+3%
|Seven Springs
|$1,800
|+5%
|Swansboro
|$1,534
|-11%
|Catawba
|$1,634
|-4%
|Conover
|$1,633
|-4%
|Grassy Creek
|$1,588
|-7%
|Roaring River
|$1,611
|-6%
|Taylorsville
|$1,636
|-4%
|Engelhard
|$1,913
|+11%
|Garysburg
|$1,872
|+9%
|Riegelwood
|$1,812
|+6%
|Ernul
|$1,803
|+5%
|Grantsboro
|$1,535
|-11%
|Marshallberg
|$1,556
|-9%
|Morehead City
|$1,522
|-11%
|Spindale
|$1,579
|-8%
|Salisbury
|$1,719
|+1%
|Shelby
|$1,725
|+1%
|Spencer
|$1,718
|+1%
|Vale
|$1,732
|+1%
|Pollocksville
|$1,791
|+5%
|Richlands
|$1,766
|+3%
|Hickory
|$1,637
|-4%
|Dudley
|$1,704
|-0%
|Erwin
|$1,758
|+3%
|Marston
|$1,926
|+12%
|Todd
|$1,601
|-6%
|Traphill
|$1,608
|-6%
|Warrensville
|$1,593
|-7%
|West Jefferson
|$1,591
|-7%
|Lake Lure
|$1,575
|-8%
|Norman
|$1,643
|-4%
|Pinehurst
|$1,596
|-7%
|Turkey
|$1,819
|+6%
|Wagram
|$1,909
|+11%
|Mount Airy
|$1,600
|-7%
|Barnesville
|$1,893
|+10%
|Olivia
|$1,777
|+4%
|Dobson
|$1,599
|-7%
|Walnut Cove
|$1,607
|-6%
|Yadkinville
|$1,599
|-7%
|New Bern
|$1,534
|-11%
|Salter Path
|$1,540
|-10%
|Stella
|$1,550
|-10%
|Vanceboro
|$1,760
|+3%
|Winterville
|$1,756
|+3%
|Creston
|$1,590
|-7%
|Glen Alpine
|$1,640
|-4%
|Kenansville
|$1,803
|+5%
|Laurinburg
|$1,905
|+11%
|Mount Olive
|$1,800
|+5%
|Pembroke
|$1,904
|+11%
|Saint Pauls
|$1,907
|+11%
|Vass
|$1,611
|-6%
|Wade
|$1,781
|+4%
|Kelly
|$1,836
|+7%
|Bridgeton
|$1,570
|-8%
|Cherry Point
|$1,565
|-9%
|Jacksonville
|$1,756
|+3%
|Pine Hall
|$1,612
|-6%
|Ararat
|$1,599
|-7%
|Danbury
|$1,610
|-6%
|Siloam
|$1,597
|-7%
|Alamance
|$1,625
|-5%
|Pilot Mountain
|$1,602
|-6%
|Boonville
|$1,602
|-6%
|Pinnacle
|$1,606
|-6%
|Badin
|$1,621
|-5%
|Mayodan
|$1,611
|-6%
|Westfield
|$1,611
|-6%
|Oakboro
|$1,620
|-5%
|Paw Creek
|$1,872
|+9%
|Polkville
|$1,748
|+2%
|Union Mills
|$1,578
|-8%
|Waxhaw
|$1,719
|+1%
|Tarboro
|$1,798
|+5%
|Avon
|$1,592
|-7%
|Hobbsville
|$1,899
|+11%
|Kill Devil Hills
|$1,590
|-7%
|Manns Harbor
|$1,596
|-7%
|Ocracoke
|$1,597
|-7%
|Delco
|$1,811
|+6%
|Supply
|$1,714
|+0%
|Calabash
|$1,525
|-11%
|Arapahoe
|$1,535
|-11%
|Atlantic
|$1,533
|-11%
|Beulaville
|$1,815
|+6%
|Tarawa Terrace
|$1,765
|+3%
|Hamptonville
|$1,603
|-6%
|Hassell
|$1,959
|+14%
|Nashville
|$1,790
|+5%
|Scranton
|$1,913
|+11%
|Stantonsburg
|$1,805
|+6%
|Williamston
|$1,790
|+5%
|Cofield
|$1,898
|+11%
|Jarvisburg
|$1,595
|-7%
|Bessemer City
|$1,929
|+12%
|Caroleen
|$1,600
|-7%
|Casar
|$1,733
|+1%
|Cornelius
|$1,625
|-5%
|Lowell
|$1,836
|+7%
|Leland
|$1,716
|+0%
|Magnolia
|$1,809
|+6%
|Southport
|$1,617
|-5%
|Ayden
|$1,767
|+3%
|Beaufort
|$1,522
|-12%
|Davis
|$1,545
|-10%
|Hobucken
|$1,818
|+6%
|Point Harbor
|$1,606
|-6%
|Roduco
|$1,906
|+11%
|South Mills
|$1,601
|-6%
|Winton
|$1,894
|+10%
|Albemarle
|$1,618
|-5%
|Belmont
|$1,835
|+7%
|Dallas
|$1,928
|+12%
|Iron Station
|$1,734
|+2%
|Landis
|$1,723
|+1%
|Robersonville
|$1,789
|+5%
|Roxobel
|$1,909
|+11%
|Currituck
|$1,614
|-6%
|Harbinger
|$1,602
|-6%
|Harrellsville
|$1,900
|+11%
|Hertford
|$1,889
|+10%
|Maple
|$1,618
|-5%
|Aberdeen
|$1,610
|-6%
|Autryville
|$1,823
|+7%
|Stacy
|$1,564
|-9%
|Williston
|$1,559
|-9%
|Claremont
|$1,635
|-4%
|Glendale Springs
|$1,609
|-6%
|Hildebran
|$1,635
|-4%
|Roaring Gap
|$1,628
|-5%
|Lowgap
|$1,606
|-6%
|Wilsons Mills
|$1,745
|+2%
|Como
|$1,904
|+11%
|Conway
|$1,879
|+10%
|Fountain
|$1,813
|+6%
|Earl
|$1,752
|+3%
|Forest City
|$1,580
|-8%
|Harrisburg
|$1,729
|+1%
|Lattimore
|$1,748
|+2%
|Richfield
|$1,618
|-5%
|Rutherfordton
|$1,582
|-8%
|Grover
|$1,730
|+1%
|Indian Trail
|$1,765
|+3%
|Morven
|$1,904
|+11%
|Mount Holly
|$1,834
|+7%
|Ellerbe
|$1,621
|-5%
|Gibson
|$1,911
|+11%
|Lumber Bridge
|$1,910
|+11%
|Rex
|$1,930
|+12%
|Southern Pines
|$1,602
|-6%
|Cameron
|$1,750
|+2%
|Cumberland
|$1,945
|+13%
|Faison
|$1,804
|+5%
|Lemon Springs
|$1,771
|+4%
|Pink Hill
|$1,804
|+5%
|Sealevel
|$1,557
|-9%
|Banner Elk
|$1,595
|-7%
|Crossnore
|$1,619
|-5%
|Glade Valley
|$1,612
|-6%
|Lenoir
|$1,630
|-5%
|Harmony
|$1,609
|-6%
|Maiden
|$1,641
|-4%
|Newton
|$1,635
|-4%
|Stony Point
|$1,635
|-4%
|Proctorville
|$1,917
|+12%
|Laurel Hill
|$1,906
|+11%
|Newton Grove
|$1,818
|+6%
|Parkton
|$1,911
|+11%
|Pinebluff
|$1,609
|-6%
|Rowland
|$1,906
|+11%
|Salemburg
|$1,819
|+6%
|Shannon
|$1,908
|+11%
|Warsaw
|$1,804
|+5%
|Rockwell
|$1,719
|+1%
|Statesville
|$1,633
|-4%
|Saluda
|$1,575
|-8%
|Deep Gap
|$1,582
|-8%
|Jonas Ridge
|$1,620
|-5%
|Laurel Springs
|$1,615
|-6%
|Olin
|$1,606
|-6%
|Sherrills Ford
|$1,639
|-4%
|State Road
|$1,601
|-6%
|Plymouth
|$1,887
|+10%
|Shawboro
|$1,595
|-7%
|Huntersville
|$1,629
|-5%
|Matthews
|$1,767
|+3%
|Mooresboro
|$1,730
|+1%
|Oak City
|$1,882
|+10%
|Pendleton
|$1,889
|+10%
|Pikeville
|$1,708
|-0%
|Roanoke Rapids
|$1,867
|+9%
|Camden
|$1,589
|-7%
|Columbia
|$1,895
|+10%
|Corolla
|$1,600
|-7%
|Henrietta
|$1,736
|+2%
|Lilesville
|$1,908
|+11%
|Marshville
|$1,905
|+11%
|Mount Mourne
|$1,675
|-2%
|Poplar Branch
|$1,616
|-6%
|Salvo
|$1,614
|-6%
|Shiloh
|$1,590
|-7%
|Windsor
|$1,889
|+10%
|Fallston
|$1,751
|+2%
|Mount Ulla
|$1,739
|+2%
|Halifax
|$1,876
|+9%
|Lewiston Woodville
|$1,901
|+11%
|Simpson
|$1,801
|+5%
|Speed
|$1,863
|+9%
|Spring Hope
|$1,790
|+5%
|Buxton
|$1,615
|-6%
|Durants Neck
|$1,804
|+5%
|Gatesville
|$1,897
|+10%
|Grandy
|$1,598
|-7%
|Manteo
|$1,588
|-7%
|Bolivia
|$1,712
|+0%
|Carolina Beach
|$1,626
|-5%
|Holly Ridge
|$1,542
|-10%
|Shallotte
|$1,713
|+0%
|Albertson
|$1,805
|+5%
|Hookerton
|$1,811
|+6%
|Hampstead
|$1,617
|-6%
|Lake Waccamaw
|$1,813
|+6%
|Teachey
|$1,811
|+6%
|Winnabow
|$1,715
|+0%
|Kinston
|$1,748
|+2%
|Atlantic Beach
|$1,525
|-11%
|Cedar Island
|$1,607
|-6%
|Havelock
|$1,536
|-11%
|Maysville
|$1,551
|-10%
|Boone
|$1,602
|-6%
|Hiddenite
|$1,601
|-6%
|Hudson
|$1,635
|-4%
|Linville Falls
|$1,607
|-6%
|Rutherford College
|$1,640
|-4%
|Sugar Grove
|$1,582
|-8%
|Morganton
|$1,637
|-4%
|Crumpler
|$1,587
|-7%
|Elkin
|$1,600
|-7%
|Purlear
|$1,610
|-6%
|Oriental
|$1,539
|-10%
|Snow Hill
|$1,808
|+6%
|Drexel
|$1,640
|-4%
|Scottville
|$1,631
|-5%
|Vandemere
|$1,813
|+6%
|Emerald Isle
|$1,537
|-11%
|Blowing Rock
|$1,592
|-7%
|Ferguson
|$1,602
|-6%
|Mc Grady
|$1,631
|-5%
|Moravian Falls
|$1,604
|-6%
|Newland
|$1,593
|-7%
|Sparta
|$1,607
|-6%
|Thurmond
|$1,602
|-6%
|Connellys Springs
|$1,633
|-4%
|Granite Falls
|$1,633
|-5%
|Jefferson
|$1,585
|-7%
|Millers Creek
|$1,610
|-6%
|Ronda
|$1,602
|-6%
|Terrell
|$1,642
|-4%
|Collettsville
|$1,589
|-7%
|Elk Park
|$1,586
|-7%
|Fleetwood
|$1,591
|-7%
|Pineola
|$1,619
|-5%
|Pineville
|$1,878
|+10%
|Henrico
|$1,880
|+10%
|Hollister
|$1,893
|+10%
|Lucama
|$1,794
|+5%
|New London
|$1,618
|-5%
|Wadesboro
|$1,908
|+11%
|Wingate
|$1,905
|+11%
|Peachland
|$1,909
|+11%
|Stanley
|$1,639
|-4%
|Hamlet
|$1,898
|+11%
|Norwood
|$1,621
|-5%
|Polkton
|$1,895
|+10%
|Waco
|$1,752
|+3%
|Ivanhoe
|$1,810
|+6%
|Longwood
|$1,810
|+6%
|Sneads Ferry
|$1,543
|-10%
|Deep Run
|$1,801
|+5%
|Dover
|$1,806
|+6%
|La Grange
|$1,704
|-0%
|Carthage
|$1,610
|-6%
|Marietta
|$1,915
|+11%
|Orrum
|$1,907
|+11%
|Roseboro
|$1,815
|+6%
|Murfreesboro
|$1,893
|+10%
|Potecasi
|$1,891
|+10%
|Weldon
|$1,876
|+9%
|Woodland
|$1,884
|+10%
|Ahoskie
|$1,893
|+10%
|Coinjock
|$1,615
|-6%
|Corapeake
|$1,896
|+10%
|Kure Beach
|$1,619
|-5%
|Oak Island
|$1,614
|-6%
|Sunset Beach
|$1,532
|-11%
|Bayboro
|$1,785
|+4%
|Chinquapin
|$1,810
|+6%
|Lowland
|$1,825
|+7%
|Hobgood
|$1,881
|+10%
|Tillery
|$1,893
|+10%
|Edenton
|$1,893
|+10%
|Stanfield
|$1,627
|-5%
|Troutman
|$1,641
|-4%
|Wallace
|$1,812
|+6%
|Willard
|$1,816
|+6%
|Cramerton
|$1,830
|+7%
|Misenheimer
|$1,623
|-5%
|Tryon
|$1,575
|-8%
|Bolton
|$1,815
|+6%
|Wrightsville Beach
|$1,622
|-5%
|Harkers Island
|$1,527
|-11%
|Midway Park
|$1,761
|+3%
|Hamilton
|$1,884
|+10%
|Pantego
|$1,906
|+11%
|Swanquarter
|$1,902
|+11%
|Washington
|$1,791
|+5%
|Colerain
|$1,896
|+10%
|Ash
|$1,809
|+6%
|Castle Hayne
|$1,723
|+1%
|Vilas
|$1,586
|-7%
|Lynn
|$1,599
|-7%
|Harrells
|$1,818
|+6%
|Maple Hill
|$1,825
|+7%
|Rocky Point
|$1,827
|+7%
|Comfort
|$1,823
|+7%
|Cove City
|$1,792
|+5%
|Hubert
|$1,545
|-10%
|Merritt
|$1,539
|-10%
|Cleveland
|$1,714
|+0%
|Powellsville
|$1,900
|+11%
|Tyner
|$1,892
|+10%
|Barium Springs
|$1,655
|-3%
|Davidson
|$1,639
|-4%
|Denver
|$1,642
|-4%
Estimate your car insurance cost in North Carolina
The more data you have at hand when you begin your search for affordable coverage, the easier it will be to find a policy that works for your wallet. For that reason, Bankrate created this handy calculator to help you estimate what your likely cost will be for your policy. Just input a few key facts, and you will have a number that you can use as a benchmark figure when asking for quotes from insurers.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.