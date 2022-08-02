Best car insurance in Vermont for 2024

Best for low average rates4.3 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 963 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Geico made our list: Geico earned the highest Bankrate score of any on our list, and it is one of the cheapest car companies in Vermont with several discounts to lower rates even more. Good students, good drivers, federal employees, military service members and more may qualify for one of Geico’s many deals. The company also offers several add-ons, such as car insurance for driving your vehicle in Mexico and coverage for special vehicles, includingRV insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance and commercial vehicle insurance.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico may be a good option for young drivers or those who are working with a tight budget, thanks to the company's low average rates. Other factors, like discounts, add-on coverage options and a user-friendly website, also help set it apart from the competition.
Learn more: Geico Insurance review