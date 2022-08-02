Best car insurance in Vermont for 2024

Bankrate's research indicates that Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate are writing the best car insurance in Vermont.

Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Vermont

Vermont drivers pay an average rate of $238 per year for the state-mandated minimum coverage car insurance and $1,061 per year on average for full coverage car insurance, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage.

Bankrate uses a multi-step process to help find you the best auto insurance in Vermont. In addition to analyzing average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we also weigh independent rating agencies, including J.D. Power, AM Best and Moody’s, to approximate carriers’ financial strength and customer satisfaction. We give each company a Bankrate Score, which is generated through careful analysis across the following categories: customer experience, average quoted rates, online resources, mobile app accessibility, financial stability and policy management options. What we determined was that the best car insurance companies in Vermont include Geico, USAA, State Farm, Nationwide and Allstate.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$963
$201
USAA
4.2
$895
$183
State Farm
4.2
$836
$208
Nationwide
4.0
$906
$391
Allstate
3.9
$2,436
$370
*USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.
Best for low average rates

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 827/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 963 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico earned the highest Bankrate score of any on our list, and it is one of the cheapest car companies in Vermont with several discounts to lower rates even more. Good students, good drivers, federal employees, military service members and more may qualify for one of Geico’s many deals. The company also offers several add-ons, such as car insurance for driving your vehicle in Mexico and coverage for special vehicles, includingRV insurance, motorcycle insurance, boat insurance and commercial vehicle insurance.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico may be a good option for young drivers or those who are working with a tight budget, thanks to the company's low average rates. Other factors, like discounts, add-on coverage options and a user-friendly website, also help set it apart from the competition.

Learn more: Geico Insurance review

Best for unique military discount opportunities

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 884/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 895 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA received a high Bankrate Score and topped the J.D. Power charts for providing excellent service to its customers. However, the company only services active-duty military and veteran members and their families, so you may want to make sure you qualify before exploring coverage options. USAA’s coverage is extensive and has options for key protections like accident forgiveness, roadside assistance and rental car insurance. The carrier offers some of the lowest car insurance rates on the market and consistently receives top ratings for customer satisfaction across the nation.

Who USAA may be good for: Drivers who can qualify for membership with USAA and are looking for an insurance company created with the military in mind may benefit from considering this company. It offers military-specific discounts and affordable coverage options, as well as highly-rated customer service to its customers.

Learn more: USAA Insurance review

Best for bundling

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 838/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 836 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm’s high Bankrate Score reflects its above-average customer satisfaction. The company offers robust car insurance policies with the option to bundle homeowners insurance or renters insurance to help lower your premium costs. State Farm also has additional programs to save, such as its Drive Safe & Save, Steer Clear and Good Student Rewards. The company’s extensive network of local agents is available to help customers and its excellent mobile tools make filing and tracking claims easy and simple.

Who State Farm may be good for: With a hefty bundling discount, State Farm may be a good choice to consider for drivers who want to bundle their policies to save money on their insurance costs. That, coupled with other factors, like its above-average customer satisfaction score and its unique savings programs, allow it to stand out as one of the best car insurance companies in Vermont.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Best for add-on coverage options

4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 906 for full coverage
Why Nationwide made our list: Bankrate gives Nationwide a 3.9 out of 5-star rating for its diverse coverage options and reputable customer service. Nationwide’s extensive market share gives it the resources to offer varied options like rental car expense coverage, gap insurance and roadside assistance. The company also offers innovative discounts including its SmartMiles program, which allows customers to pay based on the distance they drive their vehicle, and SmartRide, a telematics program that monitors a customer’s driving in real-time and awards discounts for good driving.

Who Nationwide may be good for: Drivers who want to customize their policy or have certain requirements for their insurance may want to consider Nationwide during their search for car insurance. Additionally, the company’s diverse coverage options and endorsements allow drivers to create a policy that works for their needs.

Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review

Best for personalizing your policy

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 787/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 2,436 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Customers tend to appreciate Allstate for its wide array of coverage options like sound system insurance, roadside assistance, personal injury protection (PIP) and rental car insurance. Customers may save significantly with exclusive savings programs like the Allstate eSmart discount, EZ pay plan discount, FullPay discount and the safe driving club. Additionally, Allstate’s local agents are available to help you tweak your policy or manage a claim.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be an option worth considering for drivers who like to have a range of coverage options for personalizing their policies. The company offers a long list of discounts as well as some less common coverage types that allow drivers to shape their policies to their needs.

Learn more: Allstate Insurance review

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Vermont

Bankrate weighs multiple factors in order to determine the best auto insurance companies in Vermont. Average rates are one factor, but are not the only variable. Our insurance editorial team also looks at third-party rankings and ratings for financial health and customer service, along with coverage options, discount opportunities, online tools and other factors, to offer useful insights to Vermont drivers and help them make the most informed decisions for their insurance needs. When all the data is compiled, each carrier is assigned a Bankrate Score of between 0.0 and 5.0 to help you determine the best company for your own needs.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Vermont drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Caret DownCaret Up
Caret Left Back
How to find the best car insurance in Vermont

Finding the best auto insurance in Vermont may take some time and research, but having the right car insurance policy in place can protect you from significant financial losses if you are involved in a costly at-fault accident. If you’re looking for the best car insurance policy as a driver in Vermont, it may be helpful to:

How much is car insurance in Vermont?

Vermont drivers pay an average of $1,061 per year for full coverage car insurance and $238 per year for minimum coverage. This is considerably less than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. It's also less than what some neighboring states pay. In the nearby state of New Hampshire, for example, the average cost of car insurance is $1,262 per year for full coverage car insurance and $319 per year for minimum coverage. The average driver in the neighboring state of Massachusetts pays $1,262 per year for full coverage and $429 per year for minimum coverage.

The lower average cost of car insurance may be due, in part, to the fact that Vermont is home to just 564,894 licensed drivers and its roads and bridges are in good condition, two factors that help make insurance premiums in the state especially cheap. The state is also largely rural with few congested urban areas where accidents are typically more frequent. That means insurance companies take on less risk overall when insuring Vermont drivers, leading to lower average rates for policyholders in the state.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Vermont

Although your exact premium rate will vary depending on the company you choose and other factors unique to yourself, you may want to use Bankrate's handy calculator to get a benchmark figure for what you'll most likely pay for your policy. Just answer a few short questions and you will have a potential starting point as you begin your own search for the best auto insurance in Vermont.

Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute