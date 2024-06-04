At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

More and more insurance companies are offering telematics programs with discounts for safe driving. State Farm is no exception. The company’s Drive Safe and Save is a popular way for drivers to track their habits and earn a discount on their premiums. Plus, State Farm won’t penalize you if you have a spotty driving record. To learn more, take a look at Bankrate’s guide to the Drive Safe and Save program. Our insurance editorial team will explain the details and help you consider if this telematics program is right for you.

What is State Farm Drive Safe and Save?

For drivers with State Farm car insurance, the Drive Safe and Save program could be a good opportunity to save money on car insurance. State Farm reports that drivers can receive an initial discount just by signing up and save up to 30 percent by participating. To get started, drivers can download a mobile app or use the Connected Car feature if you have a 2020 or newer Ford or Lincoln vehicle.

The Drive Safe and Save app gets fairly good reviews, with a rating of 4.6 out of 5.0 on the App Store and 4.0 out of 5.0 from Google Play. Most Drive Safe and Save reviews note that the app is easy to use and helps them stay on top of their driving habits. However, on both platforms, users complain that the app sometimes incorrectly scores their driving, especially if they have to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Whether you use the app or the Connected Car option, State Farm will monitor your driving habits to determine how much you could save on your car insurance. You can even connect Amazon Alexa to the program to check the status and amount of the Drive Safe and Save discount. The program is optional, and drivers who aren’t able to earn a discount because of their driving habits will not be surcharged on their car insurance policy after the program period.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How does State Farm Drive Safe and Save work?

If you want to simply drive and save, State Farm may make it easy. The company designed a car insurance telematics program that tracks certain driving behaviors and rewards you with a discount based on how safely you drive. The free Drive Safe and Save app can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store. Follow these steps to install it:

Text “SAVE” to 42407 to get a link to download the app in Google Play or the App Store.

Log in to the installed app using your statefarm.com user ID and password.

Drive and see how you score! It’s that easy.

How does Drive Safe and Save work? It’s pretty simple: your phone tracks your driving patterns and reports them to the app. Because of this, you will need to keep your Bluetooth and location settings on while you drive.

Connected Car

If you drive a 2020 or newer Ford or Lincoln, you could skip the app and use State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save Connected Car option to enroll in the program:

Add your vehicle to the “Garage” in either the FordPass or Lincoln Way app (depending on the make of your car).

Let your State Farm agent know you want to enroll in Drive Safe and Save.

The next time you turn on your car, you should see an in-vehicle agreement pop up. Complete the form and you’ll be enrolled!

What does Drive Safe and Save track?

State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save program, encompassing both telematics and usage-based components, monitors various aspects of your driving behavior and the distance you travel. This data collection is facilitated either through a dedicated app or the Connected Car system. Here’s what the program specifically tracks:

Acceleration: Rapid acceleration can reduce vehicle control, heightening the risk of accidents. The program assesses how often and how severely you accelerate.

Rapid acceleration can reduce vehicle control, heightening the risk of accidents. The program assesses how often and how severely you accelerate. Annual mileage: The distance you drive annually is also monitored. Generally, less driving can lead to lower risk and potentially larger discounts. Note that some states exclude mileage and odometer readings from the program.

The distance you drive annually is also monitored. Generally, less driving can lead to lower risk and potentially larger discounts. Note that some states exclude mileage and odometer readings from the program. Braking: Harsh braking might indicate risky driving practices. Gradual and controlled braking, achieved by maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, is preferred.

Harsh braking might indicate risky driving practices. Gradual and controlled braking, achieved by maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles, is preferred. Cornering: The program evaluates instances of making quick or sharp turns, which can be signs of unsafe driving. Smooth and controlled cornering is indicative of safer driving habits.

The program evaluates instances of making quick or sharp turns, which can be signs of unsafe driving. Smooth and controlled cornering is indicative of safer driving habits. Speed: Adhering to speed limits is crucial for road safety. Speeding increases both the likelihood and severity of accidents. The Drive Safe and Save program tracks your speed to encourage compliance with speed limits. Specifically, the app shows you when you’ve gone over the speed limit by 8 mph or more.

Adhering to speed limits is crucial for road safety. Speeding increases both the likelihood and severity of accidents. The Drive Safe and Save program tracks your speed to encourage compliance with speed limits. Specifically, the app shows you when you’ve gone over the speed limit by 8 mph or more. Phone use: Using a mobile phone while driving is a significant hazard. The program detects phone usage during driving, which can negatively impact the discount you receive.

State Farm uses the data from these tracking points to evaluate your driving patterns. Safe driving behaviors, such as avoiding harsh braking and obeying speed limits, might help lead to substantial discounts on your auto insurance through the Drive Safe and Save program.

How do you save with State Farm Drive Safe and Save?

With State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save program, savings on your auto insurance are calculated at the time of your policy renewal. The program reviews your driving data, focusing on key factors such as acceleration and braking habits. Depending on how safely you’ve driven according to these metrics, State Farm may apply a discount to your policy, which can reach up to 30 percent.

How long do I have to use State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save?

It’s up to you how long you want to participate in the program. However, you must currently be participating in Drive Safe and Save in order to keep the discount. As soon as you disenroll, you’ll lose your discount.

Is the Drive Safe and Save program right for me?

Determining whether State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save program aligns with your driving habits and preferences is essential for making an informed decision. By adhering to safe driving patterns, you may reap the benefits of program discounts reflected in your premium.

Furthermore, the Drive Safe and Save program could be an attractive option for those aiming to improve their driving habits. One of the key advantages is that participating in the program carries no risk of premium increases. It focuses on promoting safer driving practices rather than penalizing mistakes, as it does not track incidents like tickets or traffic stops. This aspect makes it a supportive tool for drivers seeking to enhance their on-road behaviors without the concern of potential rate hikes.

However, it’s important to consider certain aspects that might affect how well the program fits your individual needs and circumstances:

State availability: Drive Safe and Save is not available in every state. States like California, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, along with certain circumstances in North Carolina, are excluded from the program​​.

Drive Safe and Save is not available in every state. States like California, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, along with certain circumstances in North Carolina, are excluded from the program​​. Distance traveled: The program requires participants to provide odometer readings, and high annual mileage could limit the maximum discount achievable. This might be a significant consideration for those with long commutes or frequent long-distance travel​​.

Given these considerations, along with the State Farm Drive Safe and Save reviews, the program may be most beneficial for drivers who consistently exhibit safe driving behaviors, have moderate to low annual mileage and reside in states where the program is available.

Frequently asked questions