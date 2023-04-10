In our search for the best usage-based car insurance, we identified five top auto insurance companies offering great UBI programs. Four are usage-based programs from national auto insurers that primarily sell traditional policies: Progressive Snapshot, Nationwide’s SmartRide, Geico’s DriveEasy, and Allstate’s DriveWise. The fifth is Root Insurance, a company created to offer more affordable car insurance rates by pricing premiums solely based on telematics. We’ve also included any available J.D. Power scores from the 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the best usage-based insurance to give you a sense of drivers’ satisfaction with each program. For context, the industry average in the study is 816 out of 1,000 possible points.

Allstate Drivewise

Allstate offers Drivewise, its free telematics program, to auto policyholders. Drivers get an automatic discount for downloading the app and enrolling in the program. The app tracks driving habits, offers real-time audible alerts and notifies drivers about nearby collisions. Plus, you’ll get performance-based discounts every six months. Drivewise could be a useful tool for people who love getting instant feedback to improve their driving. Allstate came in with a slightly below-average score in the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study for UBIs, and its program does allow for rate increases everywhere except New York.

Learn more: Allstate Drivewise review

Geico DriveEasy

Launched in 2019, Geico’s DriveEasy was a late arrival compared to similar products from competitors. To sign up for DriveEasy, you will need a Geico auto insurance policy and a smartphone. Participation requires downloading the DriveEasy app and keeping it installed on your mobile device as long as you are enrolled in the program. The app can detect when you are driving versus when you are a passenger and logs activities like speed, hard braking and hands-on phone use while behind the wheel. One unique aspect of DriveEasy is its family sharing function. Family members can review each other’s driving report cards and compete for the best driving score. DriveEasy is highly-rated in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for UBIs, sharing the top score with State Farm and Progressive.

Learn more: Geico DriveEasy

Nationwide SmartRide

Unlike many other telematics programs, your rates only have the potential to decrease with SmartRide. Most drivers see their discount kick in within 80 days. As a plus, Nationwide states that your discounted rate will continue as long as you maintain your auto insurance policy and the same insured drivers. SmartRide pays particular attention to nighttime driving habits since you have the highest chance of getting in an accident between midnight and 5:00 a.m. The company also notes that it also measures time spent in traffic, so you are likely to save more if you avoid congested roadways. It’s worth noting that Nationwide came in last place in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for UBI programs, indicating that customers may not be particularly satisfied with the program.

Learn more: Nationwide SmartRide review

Progressive Snapshot

Progressive Snapshot, available for free to Progressive customers, uses telematics data from either your smartphone or a company-supplied device that’s kept in your vehicle. Based on driving behaviors and information gathered, you may see your insurance rate increase or decrease. Though not available in all markets, the company’s Snapshot Road Test program may help drivers evaluate whether they would save money by switching to Progressive Snapshot. Progressive shares the top spot in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for UBI programs with State Farm and Geico, so it may be worth checking out.

Learn more: Progressive Snapshot review

Root Insurance

Root Insurance is unique in the UBI market in that it exclusively provides usage-based policies. To determine rates, Root examines your driving habits during a trial period and extends quotes only to drivers who meet its safe driving criteria. The company claims that this process allows it to keep rates low for all customers by only insuring safe drivers. Because of this stipulation, Root may be especially appealing to those who commonly exhibit safe driving habits. Root’s innovative model earned it our 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Digital Auto Insurance Company. Perhaps because of its size, Root is not rated by J.D. Power.

Learn more: Root Insurance review

State Farm Drive Safe and Save

State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. by market share, so its Drive Safe and Save telematics program could be worth considering if you are already a customer. The program is fairly standard but offers savings of up to 30 percent off your policy. Additionally, you will not be penalized if you exhibit unsafe driving behaviors, although customers already enrolled in a low-mileage plan could lose that discount if the app shows you are driving more miles than you contracted for. Drivers who drive a 2020 or newer Ford or Lincoln can use the Connected Car option to connect to the program and program users can also use Alexa to check their status. Additionally, State Farm offers another usage-based program called Steer Clear for drivers under 25.

Learn more: State Farm Drive Safe and Save review