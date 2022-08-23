Root Insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 04, 2024

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.8 Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 3.6 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Coverage Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 Support Rating: 4.2 stars out of 5 4.2 Home Rating: 3.9 stars out of 5 3.9 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5 Coverage Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Support Rating: 1.5 stars out of 5 1.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Customers interested in digital-focused auto insurance providers specializing in usage-based telematics car insurance may find a good fit in Root Insurance. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Root Insurance may be a good fit for drivers interested in telematics car insurance. Root may not be a good fit for drivers who want an insurer that maintains below industry averages for NAIC complaints. Customer service: Agents can be reached via live chat on Root’s website, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time

Agents can be reached via live chat on Root’s website, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time Claims: File claims online, call 1-866-980-9431 or email claims@joinroot.com

File claims online, call 1-866-980-9431 or email claims@joinroot.com Claims mailing address: Root Insurance Attn: Claims Department

80 E Rich Street, Suite 500

Columbus, OH 43215

State availability: Currently, Root car insurance is not available in Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire. New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming or the District of Columbia. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Root car insurance

Root is upfront about its strict eligibility requirements. Only drivers that pass the carrier's test drive will be offered a quote for car insurance. The company’s rationale is that if it only offers coverage to good drivers, every driver that is part of the insurance pool will pay less in premiums overall. Root car insurance may be a good option for drivers who want their car insurance rates to be based on how safely they drive. This could be an advantage for demographics that typically face high rates, such as young and new drivers. The company has also pledged to remove credit scores as a rating factor by 2025, eliminating further barriers for people to obtain affordable car insurance. Root car insurance is currently only available in 34 states. To get started, drivers can download the Root mobile app and test drive with it for a few weeks. If drivers pass the test, they will be offered a quote. The company offers the minimum standard coverage options, like bodily injury and property damage liability, but add-on coverage options are fairly limited. Policyholders can opt to add rental car reimbursement as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Drivers who prioritize safety may be interested to know that roadside assistance is included on every Root car insurance policy.

Bankrate Award winner for best digital auto insurance company Why Root won Root is a fairly new online car insurance company, but it stands out among online carriers for robust digital tools. Policyholders can use the carrier's mobile app to file a claim, manage their policy, access roadside assistance and explore quotes for other products like renters and homeowners insurance. These digital capabilities, combined with a good variety of discounts and strong corporate sustainability commitments earned it the 2023 Bankrate Award for best digital auto insurance company. Arrow Right

How we rated it Caret Down Choosing the best digital auto insurance company involved comparing each company’s online and mobile tools. First, we checked to see if an insurer offered an online customer portal and a mobile app. Of the companies that offer mobile apps, we analyzed mobile app ratings from the App Store and Google Play and noted what features were and were not offered. Finally, we looked at each company’s overall approach to technology in terms of its rating, quoting and policy management system. We also used each company’s average rates, third-party scores, available coverage options and discounts into account, although we weighed these metrics less heavily than the digital tools. Root’s innovative approach to rating policies ultimately stood out among competitors.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Root car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Root car insurance Comparing benefits and drawbacks for multiple carriers may give you an idea of which company is the best fit for your insurance needs. Here are some key points we identified with Root car insurance: Pros Car insurance rates are based primarily on real-time driving behavior

Car insurance policy can be managed through mobile app

Credit score might not be used as a rating factor in some states Cons Limited add-on coverage options

Not rated by AM Best for financial strength or J.D. Power for customer satisfaction

Not available in every state and drivers must first pass a initial test drive phase Root car insurance cost While the average cost of a Root car insurance policy is not available, the national average cost of car insurance is $740 per year for minimum coverage and $2,542 for full coverage. Your car insurance rates may be higher or lower depending on various car insurance rating factors and Root’s proprietary method of calculating rates. Most insurance experts recommend comparing quotes from more than one car insurance company to find the most affordable rates for your unique situation. Root car insurance discounts Root claims that good drivers can save up to $900 per year by switching to one of its auto policies. Part of Root’s aim to streamline the quoting process is to automatically apply money-saving discounts during the quoting process so that drivers won’t have to check if they qualify. This means that the company does not offer many specifics about its discounts, but lists some common ones that may be factored in during the quoting process. Some of its mentioned discount factors include: Safe driver discount Caret Down Drivers must demonstrate safe driving habits to qualify for Root coverage, but policyholders may save on their rates if they demonstrate especially safe habits. Usage-based discount Caret Down Root measures your driving habits and range during your test drive period. The company may incorporate a low mileage discount based on how much you drive during this period. Bundling discount Caret Down Root may extend a discount to policyholders who carry an auto insurance policy and a homeowners or renters insurance policy with the carrier or its homeowners insurance partner Homesite. Paid-in-full discount Caret Down Policyholders who pay their policy premium in full, rather than in monthly installments, may earn a discount.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Root Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Root home insurance

Root home insurance is offered in 17 states through its partner company, Homesite. Although home policies are not offered directly by Root, customers may be able to use the Root mobile app to manage their homeowners insurance policy and file claims. Homesite offers the standard homeowners insurance coverage like dwelling coverage, personal property and personal liability. Depending on where you live, you may be able to include other add-ons such as water backup coverage, earthquake insurance, service line coverage and coverage for roof damage due to wind or hail.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Root home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Root homeowners insurance Finding the best homeowners insurance could be a key part of your financial plan. In reviewing Root homeowners insurance options, it may help to take a closer look at Homesite. Here is a summary of Root homeowners insurance pros and cons may help you decide if it could work for your needs: Pros Online quoting available

Variety of optional coverage types available

Condo and renters insurance also available Cons Underwritten by partner company Homesite, not Root itself

Only available in 17 states

Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, and may have a lower AM Best rating compared to other insurance carriers Root home insurance cost Although Bankrate does not have average premium data for Root or Homesite, the national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,687 for $250K in dwelling coverage. You may contact a Root or Homesite agent to get a homeowners insurance quote. While requesting home insurance quotes, your actual premium may vary depending on factors like the location of your home, square footage, coverage selections and more. Each home insurance company also has its own method for calculating rates, so you likely won’t know your estimated premium until you request a quote. Root home insurance discounts Homesite offers a number of home insurance discounts that may help policyholders save money. These include: Home safety discount Caret Down Homes with central monitoring or a direct line to fire or burglar alarms and sprinklers in every room might qualify for this discount. Newer roof discount Caret Down Homeowners may qualify for this discount if they have a roof that is less than 10 years old. Age of home discount Caret Down Homeowners could earn a discount on their home insurance policy based on the age of their home. Newly-constructed homes may be more likely to receive this discount. Retired occupant discount Caret Down Homeowners above a certain age or who have retired may be able to add this discount to their policy.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Root Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Compare Root with other insurers

If you're not sure that Root is the best car insurance company for you, you might consider getting a quote from one of the following comparable companies: Root vs. Lemonade Lemonade could be a good option if you are looking for another car insurance provider that uses telematics data to calculate your car insurance policy. The company also takes a socially-conscious approach by planting trees to offset its customers' CO2 emissions and allowing customers to choose which charities to donate unused premium to. Lemonade also underwrites its own home insurance policies and won our 2023 Bankrate Award for best digital home insurance company. However, Lemonade car insurance is currently only available in Illinois, Ohio and Tennessee. Learn more: Lemonade Insurance review Root vs. Allstate Allstate is a national carrier that also offers its Drivewise telematics program for those who want to earn discounts and further rewards based on real-time driving behavior. As a bonus, drivers don’t need to be an Allstate customer to participate. Allstate also offers an array of home, auto and life insurance products which could be ideal for customers who want to handle all their insurance needs with a single company. Although Allstate also has robust digital tools, the carrier's average rates are significantly higher than the national average. Learn more: Allstate Insurance review Root vs. Clearcover Clearcover aso takes a tech-forward approach to car insurance, with online quoting and claims services. All policy management and billing can be handled through its mobile app, and customer service agents are available at any time for assistance. Like Root, Clearcover's homeowners insurance is underwritten by a partner company, Hippo Insurance. Compared to Root, Clearcover is available in fewer states. Learn more: Clearcover Insurance review

Is Root a good insurance company?

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed over a hundred carriers to help you find the best car insurance. Drivers who want a robust mobile and online platform to handle their car insurance needs might find that solution in Root Insurance. Because of its strict eligibility requirements and requires a test drive, not every driver will qualify for coverage. However, those that do may pay premiums based mostly on their driving abilities, and not factors like age and credit score (although this hasn’t been fully phased out yet). For those that also want home insurance coverage, Root has a partnership through Homesite, but does not underwrite policies itself. This also means that policyholders would not be able to manage their home insurance through the Root app, which could be an inconvenience.

Root customer satisfaction When reviewing an insurance company, it may be helpful to get a sense of how satisfied customers are with its insurance products and customer service. This may help give you an idea of what it might be like to be a policyholder. Third-party agencies like J.D. Power, AM Best, Standard & Poor's and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) may provide additional insights on customer satisfaction and financial strength. You might also consider speaking with current policyholders to get an idea of their experience with a carrier. Root does not have much data available on customer satisfaction, and is not scored nor rated with J.D. Power or AM Best. Study or Rating agency Root Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping Not scored 521/1,000 AM Best rating Not rated N/A

Root customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) keeps track of customer complaints and scores companies based on how many complaints they receive relative to other businesses in their industry. One is considered a baseline score that captures the industry average. In contrast, scores above one indicate a higher-than-average level of complaints, and a score below one indicates a lower level of complaints.

Root auto complaints

Root home complaints For the last three years of available data, Root private passenger insurance has scored consistently above the industry average for complaints. Root home insurance was also not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction. Homesite has a few different NAIC code numbers, but most had homeowners complaint indexes lower than the industry baseline, demonstrating fewer complaints than expected in the market. Root had an exceptionally high complaint index in 2020 and then had a perfect one in 2021 and 2022.

Other Root tools and benefits Root does not offer an extensive list of additional perks and services, but a few benefits are worth noting. Referral rewards: New Root members can win up to $100 when they sign up using a referral code. The provider of that referral code will win the same amount.

New Root members can win up to $100 when they sign up using a referral code. The provider of that referral code will win the same amount. Roadside assistance: All Root car insurance policies include roadside assistance as part of the package.

Frequently asked questions about Root

How do I file a claim with Root Insurance? Caret Down Root car insurance claims can be filed through its mobile app or online. New claims can also be opened by calling 1-866-980-9431, while updates on existing claims can be reached through 1-866-489-1985. Root home insurance claims can also be opened through its mobile app or by calling 1-844-208-0665.

Does Root practice corporate sustainability? Caret Down Root engages with corporate sustainability by highlighting a customer-first approach with its unique focus on using telematics as a primary rating system. The company also focuses on donating its time and resources toward charitable giving. Root Insurance has a well-documented history of social responsibility, including donating over $300,000 to cancer research. The company also supports the Wendell Scott Foundation, which provides services for at-risk youth. Lastly, Root issues an annual Environmental Progress Plan to evaluate its sustainability and promote a low-carbon economy.

Why am I not eligible for Root? Caret Down While Root may offer affordable rates for many drivers, it prioritizes offering coverage to good drivers over those with higher risk. The company generally focuses on avoiding drivers that represent the highest risk while prioritizing safer drivers as their customer base.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.