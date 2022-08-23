Root Insurance review 2024

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate's take
Customers interested in digital-focused auto insurance providers specializing in usage-based telematics car insurance may find a good fit in Root Insurance.
Root Insurance may be a good fit for drivers interested in telematics car insurance.
Root car insurance
Root is upfront about its strict eligibility requirements. Only drivers that pass the carrier's test drive will be offered a quote for car insurance. The company’s rationale is that if it only offers coverage to good drivers, every driver that is part of the insurance pool will pay less in premiums overall.
Root car insurance may be a good option for drivers who want their car insurance rates to be based on how safely they drive. This could be an advantage for demographics that typically face high rates, such as young and new drivers. The company has also pledged to remove credit scores as a rating factor by 2025, eliminating further barriers for people to obtain affordable car insurance.
Root car insurance is currently only available in 34 states. To get started, drivers can download the Root mobile app and test drive with it for a few weeks. If drivers pass the test, they will be offered a quote. The company offers the minimum standard coverage options, like bodily injury and property damage liability, but add-on coverage options are fairly limited. Policyholders can opt to add rental car reimbursement as well as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Drivers who prioritize safety may be interested to know that roadside assistance is included on every Root car insurance policy.
Why Root won
Root is a fairly new online car insurance company, but it stands out among online carriers for robust digital tools. Policyholders can use the carrier's mobile app to file a claim, manage their policy, access roadside assistance and explore quotes for other products like renters and homeowners insurance. These digital capabilities, combined with a good variety of discounts and strong corporate sustainability commitments earned it the 2023 Bankrate Award for best digital auto insurance company.
Pros and cons of Root car insurance
Comparing benefits and drawbacks for multiple carriers may give you an idea of which company is the best fit for your insurance needs. Here are some key points we identified with Root car insurance:
-
Car insurance rates are based primarily on real-time driving behavior
-
Car insurance policy can be managed through mobile app
-
Credit score might not be used as a rating factor in some states
-
Limited add-on coverage options
-
Not rated by AM Best for financial strength or J.D. Power for customer satisfaction
-
Not available in every state and drivers must first pass a initial test drive phase
Root car insurance cost
While the average cost of a Root car insurance policy is not available, the national average cost of car insurance is $740 per year for minimum coverage and $2,542 for full coverage. Your car insurance rates may be higher or lower depending on various car insurance rating factors and Root’s proprietary method of calculating rates.
Most insurance experts recommend comparing quotes from more than one car insurance company to find the most affordable rates for your unique situation.
Root car insurance discounts
Root claims that good drivers can save up to $900 per year by switching to one of its auto policies. Part of Root’s aim to streamline the quoting process is to automatically apply money-saving discounts during the quoting process so that drivers won’t have to check if they qualify. This means that the company does not offer many specifics about its discounts, but lists some common ones that may be factored in during the quoting process. Some of its mentioned discount factors include:
Root home insurance
Root home insurance is offered in 17 states through its partner company, Homesite. Although home policies are not offered directly by Root, customers may be able to use the Root mobile app to manage their homeowners insurance policy and file claims. Homesite offers the standard homeowners insurance coverage like dwelling coverage, personal property and personal liability.
Depending on where you live, you may be able to include other add-ons such as water backup coverage, earthquake insurance, service line coverage and coverage for roof damage due to wind or hail.
Pros and cons of Root homeowners insurance
Finding the best homeowners insurance could be a key part of your financial plan. In reviewing Root homeowners insurance options, it may help to take a closer look at Homesite. Here is a summary of Root homeowners insurance pros and cons may help you decide if it could work for your needs:
-
Online quoting available
-
Variety of optional coverage types available
-
Condo and renters insurance also available
-
Underwritten by partner company Homesite, not Root itself
-
Only available in 17 states
-
Not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction, and may have a lower AM Best rating compared to other insurance carriers
Root home insurance cost
Although Bankrate does not have average premium data for Root or Homesite, the national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,687 for $250K in dwelling coverage. You may contact a Root or Homesite agent to get a homeowners insurance quote.
While requesting home insurance quotes, your actual premium may vary depending on factors like the location of your home, square footage, coverage selections and more. Each home insurance company also has its own method for calculating rates, so you likely won’t know your estimated premium until you request a quote.
Root home insurance discounts
Homesite offers a number of home insurance discounts that may help policyholders save money. These include:
Is Root a good insurance company?
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed over a hundred carriers to help you find the best car insurance. Drivers who want a robust mobile and online platform to handle their car insurance needs might find that solution in Root Insurance. Because of its strict eligibility requirements and requires a test drive, not every driver will qualify for coverage. However, those that do may pay premiums based mostly on their driving abilities, and not factors like age and credit score (although this hasn’t been fully phased out yet).
For those that also want home insurance coverage, Root has a partnership through Homesite, but does not underwrite policies itself. This also means that policyholders would not be able to manage their home insurance through the Root app, which could be an inconvenience.
Root customer satisfaction
When reviewing an insurance company, it may be helpful to get a sense of how satisfied customers are with its insurance products and customer service. This may help give you an idea of what it might be like to be a policyholder. Third-party agencies like J.D. Power, AM Best, Standard & Poor's and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) may provide additional insights on customer satisfaction and financial strength. You might also consider speaking with current policyholders to get an idea of their experience with a carrier. Root does not have much data available on customer satisfaction, and is not scored nor rated with J.D. Power or AM Best.
|Study or Rating agency
|Root
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|Not rated
|N/A
Root customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) keeps track of customer complaints and scores companies based on how many complaints they receive relative to other businesses in their industry. One is considered a baseline score that captures the industry average. In contrast, scores above one indicate a higher-than-average level of complaints, and a score below one indicates a lower level of complaints.
For the last three years of available data, Root private passenger insurance has scored consistently above the industry average for complaints.
Root home insurance was also not rated by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction. Homesite has a few different NAIC code numbers, but most had homeowners complaint indexes lower than the industry baseline, demonstrating fewer complaints than expected in the market. Root had an exceptionally high complaint index in 2020 and then had a perfect one in 2021 and 2022.
Other Root tools and benefits
Root does not offer an extensive list of additional perks and services, but a few benefits are worth noting.
- Referral rewards: New Root members can win up to $100 when they sign up using a referral code. The provider of that referral code will win the same amount.
- Roadside assistance: All Root car insurance policies include roadside assistance as part of the package.
