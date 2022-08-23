Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Homesite insurance review 2024
Bankrate's take
Policyholders who value extensive homeowners endorsements and discounts over robust auto or life insurance policies might consider Homesite as their company of choice.
Customers who value well-rounded homeowners insurance policies and people who want to bundle policies with the same carrier.
Homesite car insurance
Founded in 1997, Homesite was one of the first insurance companies to allow customers to buy property insurance instantly online. In 2014, American Family acquired Homesite, so Homesite’s policies are now underwritten by CONNECT, powered by American Family. This carrier could be a good choice for those looking to bundle multiple policies under one roof since this company offers multiple product lines, such as auto, life, commercial, homeowners, condo and flood insurance.
Homesite offers the standard car insurance coverage types you would expect, such as liability, comprehensive and collision. Although the company’s car insurance endorsement options are a bit sparse, you can choose to include rental reimbursement coverage and emergency road service. The company writes policies in every state and Washington, D.C.
Pros and cons of Homesite car insurance
Finding the best car insurance company can be challenging, but figuring out your priorities ahead of time by listing a carrier’s pros and cons can help you better evaluate a carrier on a holistic level.
-
Rental reimbursement available
-
Many car insurance discounts offered
-
12-month policies may be available, depending on your state
-
No accident forgiveness
-
Customer service is not 24/7
-
No live chat
Homesite car insurance cost
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team keeps track of average premiums across the country via proprietary rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. According to our research, the national average cost of car insurance for a full coverage policy is $2,014 per year, with a minimum coverage policy averaging $622 per year. However, how much you pay for car insurance can vary based on several rating factors, including (but not limited to) your driving record, location, the type of vehicle you drive and in some states, your credit history.
Rate data for Homesite is not available, so you will have to request a quote online or reach out to a licensed agent to find out how much you might pay for Homesite car insurance.
Homesite car insurance discounts
If you are searching for the cheapest car insurance company, Homesite car insurance could offer some discount opportunities that might help you save. Some of the standouts may include:
These discounts could have additional eligibility and availability restrictions, so for more information, please reach out to a Homesite agent.
Homesite home insurance
Policyholders looking for robust home insurance coverage may find Homesite especially appealing. Compared to its auto insurance, Homesite has many coverage add-ons available that allow homeowners to personalize their policies.
In addition to standard home insurance coverage types like dwelling and personal property, you can add endorsements such as extended replacement cost. This option can provide 25 to 50 percent of extra dwelling coverage should the amount needed to replace your home exceed your dwelling limit. Some of the other endorsement options Homesite offers include water backup coverage, identity theft protection and an earthquake endorsement.
Pros and cons of Homesite home insurance
When comparing home insurance quotes, it can be easy to lose track of what benefits each carrier provides. To simplify the process, you may find it helpful to make a list of pros and cons.
-
Plentiful homeowners endorsement options may make for a robust policy
-
Online customer portal allows for policy management
-
Multiple homeowners insurance discounts offered
-
Some states (such as Florida) are not eligible for online quotes
-
No mobile app
-
Scored last place in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study
Homesite home insurance cost
According to Bankrate’s extensive research, the national average cost of home insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,428 per year. However, insurance companies consider many factors to determine how much it should charge you for home insurance, including the age of your home, where your home is located and your prior claims history, among others. As such, you may be paying more or less than the average.
Homesite average home insurance premiums are unavailable. For more information, please contact the company directly.
Homesite home insurance discounts
Homesite offers many discount opportunities compared to some carriers, which could help it earn a spot as one of the cheapest home insurance companies. Some of the standout discounts that may be available on your Homesite home insurance include:
Homeowners insurance discounts vary by state, so it may be a good idea to request a quote or speak with an agent if you have specific questions about eligibility requirements.
Homesite life insurance
Homesite offers simple life insurance policies, so this coverage may be best for those looking for no-frills life insurance coverage or for people who already have a policy with Homesite and prefer to bundle their policies with the same insurance provider. There are three types of policies available with Homesite life insurance, including simplified term life, children’s whole life and senior whole life insurance.
Although Homesite only offers three types of life insurance, it may provide some options to allow for policy customization. For instance, there are four term limits you can choose from for the company’s simplified term policy (10-year, 15-year, 20-year and 30-year terms). Additionally, Homesite offers a guaranteed purchase option on its children’s whole life insurance policy, which allows the purchase of additional coverage at certain milestones, regardless of the policyholder’s health.
Pros and cons of Homesite life insurance
Life insurance can be complex, but Bankrate is here to help you make sense of this important coverage. The list below could help you determine if Homesite life insurance is right for you.
-
Lower-than-average amount of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
-
No medical exam required for term life insurance
-
Underwritten by American Family Life Insurance Company
-
Rider information is not shown on website
-
Whole life policies are only available for children and seniors
-
Maximum death benefit for senior whole life is capped at $15,000
Homesite life insurance endorsements
Although endorsements may increase the cost of your life insurance policy, they can help you personalize your coverage to fit your individual needs. However, Homesite doesn’t list its life insurance endorsement options on its website, so you’ll want to contact an agent for a life insurance quote if you have questions.
Compare Homesite with other insurers
Although Bankrate’s insurance editorial team works to provide you a comprehensive review of the carrier, you may still wonder if this is the right company for you. While you’re shopping around, you may want to consider looking into the following comparable providers.
|
Featured
Homesite
|
State Farm
|
USAA
|
MassMutual
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Policyholders who value customizable home policies and plentiful discounts over robust auto or life insurance policies might consider Homesite as their company of choice.
|
Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice.
|
Active military and veteran policyholders who value customer service, robust policy options and military-focused coverage over in-person support through local agents might consider USAA as their company of choice.
|
Policyholders looking for whole life insurance with plenty of rider options from a company with high customer satisfaction and the financial strength to back it up might find MassMutual to be a good choice for life insurance.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
No rates available
|
$1,480
|
$1,361
|
Auto coverage not available
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
No rates available
|
$1,462
|
$969
|
Homeowners coverage not available
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
714/1,000
|
720/1,000
|
Not scored
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
.J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
533/1,000
|
532/1,000
|
498/1,000
|
Not scored
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A
|
A++
|
A++
|
A++
Is Homesite a good insurance company?
Insurance is a personalized product. Everyone needs something different from their provider, so whether Homesite is a good company depends on your needs. If you are looking for a homeowners insurance company that offers robust coverage and discount options, then Homesite could be a good choice. On the other hand, those who want lots of life insurance options or prioritize top-notch customer service may find a better fit elsewhere. To settle on a decision of whether Homesite is a good company for you, consider speaking with a representing agent or requesting a quote.
Homesite customer satisfaction
For some, customer service is as important as cheap rates. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team typically looks at various third-party scoring metrics to evaluate a company’s customer satisfaction, including J.D. Power scores and AM Best financial strength ratings. However, many of Homesite insurance products are unrated by J.D. Power. Additionally, Homesite may have several underwriting companies, and these companies can vary depending on the type of insurance and what part of the country that insurance product is written in. This means that third-party scoring data on Homesite may be limited.
|Study or Rating agency
|Homesite
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|533/1,000
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A
|N/A
Homesite’s auto insurance product is underwritten by CONNECT. While Homesite itself was not included in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, CONNECT was included in the California region, where it earned second place with a score of 839. CONNECT was not included in the 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power.
Homesite customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints against insurance companies and uses them to calculate complaint indexes for each carrier based on market share. An average (or baseline) number of customer complaints equals a complaint index score of 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 indicates more complaints than average and a score lower than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints.
For complaints filed against Homesite's auto insurance product, we analyzed the index for its underwriter, CONNECT. CONNECT received fewer complaints than expected for its auto insurance product in 2022 and 2021, but it received nearly three times more complaints than expected in 2020.
Homesite's home insurance product generally receives fewer complaints than expected based on its market share.
Other Homesite tools and benefits
If you’re on the fence about Homesite insurance, the following perks may sway your decision.
- Condo insurance: Even if your condo association offers insurance, you are likely responsible for damages inside your unit and damage to your personal belongings. This is where condo insurance may step in.
- Renters insurance: Renters may be interested in this policy, as it provides financial protection for your personal belongings and liability.
- Commercial insurance: Owning a business comes with unique exposures that require commercial insurance. Homesite offers general liability, business owner’s policies and workers’ compensation policies in its suite of commercial products.
- Flood insurance: A standard homeowners policy does not typically cover floods. Homesite can help provide financial protection for this devastating natural disaster through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Frequently asked questions about Homesite
Methodology
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.