Homesite insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Bankrate logo The Bankrate promise Caret Down At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Bankrate logo Editorial integrity Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Key Principles We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers. Editorial Independence Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

Bankrate logo How we make money You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey. Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers. We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money. Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate logo Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

At a glance

3.0 Rating: 3 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0.0 Home Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3.0 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 2 stars out of 5 2.0 Coverage Rating: 5 stars out of 5 5.0 Support Rating: 2.5 stars out of 5 2.5 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who value extensive homeowners endorsements and discounts over robust auto or life insurance policies might consider Homesite as their company of choice. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Customers who value well-rounded homeowners insurance policies and people who want to bundle policies with the same carrier. Customers who value customizable auto coverage or want 24/7 customer support availability. Customer service: 1-800-466-3748

1-800-466-3748 Claims: 1-866-621-4823

1-866-621-4823 Website: go.homesite.com

go.homesite.com Email: customerservice@homesite.com

customerservice@homesite.com Payment mailing address: Homesite Insurance

P.O. Box 414356

Boston, MA 02241-4356

State availability: Homesite has underwriting companies in all 50 states and Wasington, D.C., but not all policy types are available in all states. Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Homesite car insurance

Founded in 1997, Homesite was one of the first insurance companies to allow customers to buy property insurance instantly online. In 2014, American Family acquired Homesite, so Homesite’s policies are now underwritten by CONNECT, powered by American Family. This carrier could be a good choice for those looking to bundle multiple policies under one roof since this company offers multiple product lines, such as auto, life, commercial, homeowners, condo and flood insurance. Homesite offers the standard car insurance coverage types you would expect, such as liability, comprehensive and collision. Although the company’s car insurance endorsement options are a bit sparse, you can choose to include rental reimbursement coverage and emergency road service. The company writes policies in every state and Washington, D.C.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Homesite car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Homesite car insurance Finding the best car insurance company can be challenging, but figuring out your priorities ahead of time by listing a carrier’s pros and cons can help you better evaluate a carrier on a holistic level. Pros Rental reimbursement available

Many car insurance discounts offered

12-month policies may be available, depending on your state Cons No accident forgiveness

Customer service is not 24/7

No live chat Homesite car insurance cost Bankrate’s insurance editorial team keeps track of average premiums across the country via proprietary rate data sourced from Quadrant Information Services. According to our research, the national average cost of car insurance for a full coverage policy is $2,014 per year, with a minimum coverage policy averaging $622 per year. However, how much you pay for car insurance can vary based on several rating factors, including (but not limited to) your driving record, location, the type of vehicle you drive and in some states, your credit history. Rate data for Homesite is not available, so you will have to request a quote online or reach out to a licensed agent to find out how much you might pay for Homesite car insurance. Homesite car insurance discounts If you are searching for the cheapest car insurance company, Homesite car insurance could offer some discount opportunities that might help you save. Some of the standouts may include: Garage discount Caret Down If you park your vehicle in a garage instead of on the street, you could earn a discount. Affiliation discount Caret Down You might save on your car insurance if you are a member of an alumni association or other group affiliated with Homesite. Early renewal discount Caret Down If you renew your policy before a certain date, you may qualify for this discount. You may want to check with your insurance agent for details. Electronic payments discount Caret Down Paying your car insurance bill electronically rather than through regular mail could net you some savings on your premium. These discounts could have additional eligibility and availability restrictions, so for more information, please reach out to a Homesite agent.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Get personalized auto insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Homesite Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Homesite home insurance

Policyholders looking for robust home insurance coverage may find Homesite especially appealing. Compared to its auto insurance, Homesite has many coverage add-ons available that allow homeowners to personalize their policies. In addition to standard home insurance coverage types like dwelling and personal property, you can add endorsements such as extended replacement cost. This option can provide 25 to 50 percent of extra dwelling coverage should the amount needed to replace your home exceed your dwelling limit. Some of the other endorsement options Homesite offers include water backup coverage, identity theft protection and an earthquake endorsement.

Pros and cons

Homeowners insurance cost

Homesite home insurance discounts Pros and cons of Homesite home insurance When comparing home insurance quotes, it can be easy to lose track of what benefits each carrier provides. To simplify the process, you may find it helpful to make a list of pros and cons. Pros Plentiful homeowners endorsement options may make for a robust policy

Online customer portal allows for policy management

Multiple homeowners insurance discounts offered Cons Some states (such as Florida) are not eligible for online quotes

No mobile app

Scored last place in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study Homesite home insurance cost According to Bankrate’s extensive research, the national average cost of home insurance for $250,000 in dwelling coverage is $1,428 per year. However, insurance companies consider many factors to determine how much it should charge you for home insurance, including the age of your home, where your home is located and your prior claims history, among others. As such, you may be paying more or less than the average. Homesite average home insurance premiums are unavailable. For more information, please contact the company directly. Homesite home insurance discounts Homesite offers many discount opportunities compared to some carriers, which could help it earn a spot as one of the cheapest home insurance companies. Some of the standout discounts that may be available on your Homesite home insurance include: Moving in discount Caret Down If you switch your Homesite renters or condo insurance to a Homesite home policy, you could earn a discount. Welcome home discount Caret Down Homesite may reward you for your new home purchase by offering you a discount. Retired occupant discount Caret Down Retirees could save on their homeowners insurance with this discount. Better together discount Caret Down Homesite offers two endorsement packages that could save you money, rather than purchasing each endorsement a la carte. Homeowners insurance discounts vary by state, so it may be a good idea to request a quote or speak with an agent if you have specific questions about eligibility requirements.

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Mortgage Get personalized home insurance quotes Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Homesite Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure What brings you to Bankrate? Caret Down Caret Up Do you own or rent this home? Own Rent Square Footage Caret Down Caret Up Field is required Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. Quick Facts Moneybag $382/year average savings through Bankrate Two Thirds 2 out of 3 homes are underinsured Insurance Home 1 out of every 20 insured homes makes a claim each year Circle Check 100% of homes need insurance before getting a mortgage Mortgage Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away. Return to form

Homesite life insurance

Homesite offers simple life insurance policies, so this coverage may be best for those looking for no-frills life insurance coverage or for people who already have a policy with Homesite and prefer to bundle their policies with the same insurance provider. There are three types of policies available with Homesite life insurance, including simplified term life, children’s whole life and senior whole life insurance. Although Homesite only offers three types of life insurance, it may provide some options to allow for policy customization. For instance, there are four term limits you can choose from for the company’s simplified term policy (10-year, 15-year, 20-year and 30-year terms). Additionally, Homesite offers a guaranteed purchase option on its children’s whole life insurance policy, which allows the purchase of additional coverage at certain milestones, regardless of the policyholder’s health.

Pros and cons

Homesite life insurance endorsements Pros and cons of Homesite life insurance Life insurance can be complex, but Bankrate is here to help you make sense of this important coverage. The list below could help you determine if Homesite life insurance is right for you. Pros Lower-than-average amount of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

No medical exam required for term life insurance

Underwritten by American Family Life Insurance Company Cons Rider information is not shown on website

Whole life policies are only available for children and seniors

Maximum death benefit for senior whole life is capped at $15,000 Homesite life insurance endorsements Although endorsements may increase the cost of your life insurance policy, they can help you personalize your coverage to fit your individual needs. However, Homesite doesn’t list its life insurance endorsement options on its website, so you’ll want to contact an agent for a life insurance quote if you have questions.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Compare Homesite with other insurers

Although Bankrate’s insurance editorial team works to provide you a comprehensive review of the carrier, you may still wonder if this is the right company for you. While you’re shopping around, you may want to consider looking into the following comparable providers.

Badge 1 Featured Homesite Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full Homesite Insurance review Select an option Homesite State Farm USAA MassMutual Caret Down State Farm Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5 3.7 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full State Farm Insurance review Select an option Homesite State Farm USAA MassMutual Caret Down USAA Rating: 4 stars out of 5 4 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review Select an option Homesite State Farm USAA MassMutual Caret Down MassMutual Rating: 0 stars out of 5 0 Info Read review Read Bankrate's full MassMutual Insurance review Overview Overview Overview Overview Policyholders who value customizable home policies and plentiful discounts over robust auto or life insurance policies might consider Homesite as their company of choice. Policyholders who value a personalized experience through a local agent, bundling insurance policies with the same company and highly rated customer service might consider State Farm as their company of choice. Active military and veteran policyholders who value customer service, robust policy options and military-focused coverage over in-person support through local agents might consider USAA as their company of choice. Policyholders looking for whole life insurance with plenty of rider options from a company with high customer satisfaction and the financial strength to back it up might find MassMutual to be a good choice for life insurance. Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate Avg. full coverage auto rate No rates available $1,480 $1,361 Auto coverage not available Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage No rates available $1,462 $969 Homeowners coverage not available J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 714/1,000 720/1,000 Not scored .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping .J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 533/1,000 532/1,000 498/1,000 Not scored AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating AM Best rating A A++ A++ A++

Is Homesite a good insurance company?

Insurance is a personalized product. Everyone needs something different from their provider, so whether Homesite is a good company depends on your needs. If you are looking for a homeowners insurance company that offers robust coverage and discount options, then Homesite could be a good choice. On the other hand, those who want lots of life insurance options or prioritize top-notch customer service may find a better fit elsewhere. To settle on a decision of whether Homesite is a good company for you, consider speaking with a representing agent or requesting a quote.

Homesite customer satisfaction For some, customer service is as important as cheap rates. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team typically looks at various third-party scoring metrics to evaluate a company’s customer satisfaction, including J.D. Power scores and AM Best financial strength ratings. However, many of Homesite insurance products are unrated by J.D. Power. Additionally, Homesite may have several underwriting companies, and these companies can vary depending on the type of insurance and what part of the country that insurance product is written in. This means that third-party scoring data on Homesite may be limited. Study or Rating agency Homesite Industry average 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service Not scored 702/1,000 2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping 533/1,000 521/1,000 AM Best rating A N/A

Homesite auto claims

Homesite home claims Homesite’s auto insurance product is underwritten by CONNECT. While Homesite itself was not included in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, CONNECT was included in the California region, where it earned second place with a score of 839. CONNECT was not included in the 2022 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study from J.D. Power. Homesite took last place in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, with a score of 782. Although it performed slightly better in the Property Claims Satisfaction Study, it still came in below average. This data shows that homeowners that prioritize customer service may want to do further research before making their decision to switch. J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study

Homesite customer complaints The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) tracks customer complaints against insurance companies and uses them to calculate complaint indexes for each carrier based on market share. An average (or baseline) number of customer complaints equals a complaint index score of 1.0. A score higher than 1.0 indicates more complaints than average and a score lower than 1.0 indicates fewer complaints.

Homesite auto complaints

Homesite home complaints For complaints filed against Homesite's auto insurance product, we analyzed the index for its underwriter, CONNECT. CONNECT received fewer complaints than expected for its auto insurance product in 2022 and 2021, but it received nearly three times more complaints than expected in 2020. Homesite's home insurance product generally receives fewer complaints than expected based on its market share.

Other Homesite tools and benefits If you’re on the fence about Homesite insurance, the following perks may sway your decision. Condo insurance : Even if your condo association offers insurance, you are likely responsible for damages inside your unit and damage to your personal belongings. This is where condo insurance may step in.

Even if your condo association offers insurance, you are likely responsible for damages inside your unit and damage to your personal belongings. This is where condo insurance may step in. Renters insurance : Renters may be interested in this policy, as it provides financial protection for your personal belongings and liability.

Renters may be interested in this policy, as it provides financial protection for your personal belongings and liability. Commercial insurance : Owning a business comes with unique exposures that require commercial insurance. Homesite offers general liability, business owner’s policies and workers’ compensation policies in its suite of commercial products.

Owning a business comes with unique exposures that require commercial insurance. Homesite offers general liability, business owner’s policies and workers’ compensation policies in its suite of commercial products. Flood insurance: A standard homeowners policy does not typically cover floods. Homesite can help provide financial protection for this devastating natural disaster through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Frequently asked questions about Homesite

Is Homesite a sustainable company? Caret Down Homesite has a few corporate sustainability initiatives, which focuses on three key areas: affordable housing, expanding access to healthcare and wellness, and expanding access to education and vocational programs. Although its last corporate citizenship report was in 2018, the company’s Twitter account shows employees engaged in food drives, school supply drives and various fundraisers.

How do I file a claim with Homesite? Caret Down Filing a claim can be nerve-wracking, but knowing what to expect might relieve some of your stress. No matter the claim, Homesite will ask for some basic information. However, the information it will ask for depends on the type of claim you’re filing. For instance, when filing a car insurance claim, Homesite will ask for the date the accident occurred, the details surrounding the accident and the other party’s details (such as their name, insurance company and policy number). Additionally, the company may ask for supporting documentation, such as a police report (if applicable). When you’re ready, you can file a claim with Homesite by: Calling 1-866-621-4823 Logging into the company’s online portal It may also be worth noting that insurance professionals will generally advise you to report your claim as soon as you can to avoid unnecessary delays.

Does Homesite insurance offer a bundling discount? Caret Down If you bundle your auto and home policies together with Homesite, you could save up to 10 percent on your monthly premium.

Clock Wait 46 years of industry expertise Search 122 carriers reviewed Location 20.7K ZIP codes examined Dollar Coin 1.2M quotes analyzed

Methodology

Bankrate Scores Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories. Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short. Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts. Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.