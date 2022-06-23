Clearcover insurance review 2024

Updated Jan 04, 2024

At a glance

3.5 Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Caret Down Auto Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Caret Down Cost & ratings Rating: 3.5 stars out of 5 3.5 Coverage Rating: 3 stars out of 5 3 Support Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 About Bankrate Score Bankrate's take Policyholders who want to save money on their car insurance and value a user-friendly digital experience might consider Clearcover as their company of choice. May be good for

May not be good for

Company details Drivers who want a strong digital experience from their insurance company may enjoy working with Clearcover for their insurance needs. Customers who want to bundle insurance policies may want to look elsewhere for coverage as it does not directly sell home insurance. Customer service: 855-444-1875, or through the app

855-444-1875, or through the app Claims: 855-444-1875, or through the app

855-444-1875, or through the app Live chat: Available on Clearcover’s website

Available on Clearcover’s website Availability: Clearcover is currently available in 20 states, AL, AZ, CA, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, MS, MO, NE, OH, OK, PA, TX, UT, VA, WV and WI Compare rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers

Clearcover car insurance

According to Bankrate’s analysis of Clearcover, drivers who want to save money on their car insurance premiums and who value a digital experience might find it useful to consider Clearcover. A relative newcomer to the insurance scene, Clearcover uses AI technology to streamline auto insurance tasks and save customers money in the process. The company earned a 3.5 Bankrate Score for its auto coverage, which indicates that it offers an innovative product and has strong digital tools. However, its less-than-national availability and its lack of third-party scores held it back from a higher Bankrate Score. When it comes to car insurance coverage, Clearcover offers the typical options, including liability, comprehensive, collision, uninsured and underinsured motorist and medical/personal injury protection. It offers a few types of optional coverage as well, including alternate transportation coverage, which covers the cost of renting a car, taking public transportation or using a rideshare app if your vehicle is in the shop. Clearcover may be one of the best insurance companies if you are looking for a new and innovative carrier, but it is only available in 20 states. However, the company says it will be expanding into more states in the future.

Pros and cons

Car insurance cost

Clearcover car insurance discounts Pros and cons of Clearcover car insurance Clearcover may offer affordable car insurance options to tech-savvy policyholders. While it may be a good option for some drivers, it’s still worth considering the possible pros and cons of using Clearcover to insure your vehicle. Pros Discount opportunities available

Robust digital app

Claims typically paid quickly Cons Policyholders need a smartphone

Only available in 20 states

No policy bundling available Clearcover car insurance cost Average rate data for Clearcover is not available. However, the average cost of car insurance nationwide is $2,542 per year for full coverage, according to Bankrate’s analysis of average premium data from Quadrant Information Services. The average cost of minimum coverage car insurance is $740 per year. This may give you a baseline if you decide to get a quote from Clearcover. It’s important to remember, though, that rates can vary significantly based on a number of personal factors, like the make and model of your vehicle, your driving record and your ZIP code, in addition to other factors. As such, it’s likely that your rate will differ from the average national cost of car insurance. Clearcover car insurance discounts Clearcover claims to bundle its discounts into premium quotes automatically. The website states that costs are lower for cars with certain vehicle safety features and drivers with clean driving records. The company also states that there are discounts for drivers who pay their premium in full and agree to receive documents electronically. The company does offer a military discount for active members of the armed services, which is up to 25 percent in Louisiana and up to 15 percent in all other states.

Clearcover home insurance

Clearcover sells only car insurance, but it partners with Hippo Insurance to offer homeowners insurance. Hippo, like Clearcover, offers a primarily app-based insurance experience, with several discounts available to bring premium costs down. You can get a free online quote with Hippo if you wish to start the process of purchasing a policy. Note, however, that your home insurance would be with Hippo, not Clearcover. There is no bundling discount, and all matters pertaining to your homeowners insurance will be handled by Hippo.

Compare Clearcover with other insurers

It can be a challenge to find the right insurance company to fit your unique circumstances. If you're not sure that Clearcover is the right fit, it may be worth considering these alternatives: Clearcover vs. Lemonade Lemonade offers an easy-to-use app driven by artificial intelligence that allows you to manage your policy digitally. In addition to auto insurance, Lemonade offers home, renters, condo, pet and life insurance, making it more of a potential one-stop shop than Clearcover. In addition, Lemonade is a Certified B Corporation, and the company's Giveback program donates excess premiums to charities that policyholders can choose to support. Learn more: Lemonade insurance review Clearcover vs. State Farm State Farm is the largest car insurance company by market share in the country and a well-known name in the insurance business. It offers a network of local agents who work one-on-one with policyholders, and it has an excellent reputation for top-notch customer service. In contrast, Clearcover relies on its digital experience almost exclusively. Learn more: State Farm insurance review Clearcover vs. Root Root may be worth a look as a choice for careful drivers. This insurance company requires all potential policyholders to complete a test drive via a mobile app, in order to be offered an insurance quote. Your rates are based entirely on how well you drive, as tracked by Root’s advanced mobile app. Like Clearcover, it relies heavily on its digital experience, and it folds discounts into the premium cost as opposed to listing them separately. Unlike Clearcover, it offers home and renters insurance to drivers insured with Root car insurance. Learn more: Root Insurance review

Is Clearcover a good insurance company?

Clearcover aims to improve on industry processes through the use of technology and relies heavily on AI and its insurance app. If you'd prefer to manage your policy digitally, Clearcover might be a good choice for you. The company earned a 3.5 Bankrate Score for its auto insurance, which indicates that it may be worth considering, although you’ll need to be comfortable managing your policy on your smartphone. If you are, Clearcover is likely worth a look. Clearcover customer satisfaction Third-party ratings from organizations such as J.D. Power, AM Best and S&P can help potential policyholders gain more insight into how strong an insurance company is in terms of overall customer satisfaction and financial strength. By reviewing these ratings and rankings, it may help you to determine the best insurance company options for your needs. Clearcover was not included in the J.D. Power customer satisfaction rankings for 2023. To gain a better sense of the company’s customer satisfaction, you may want to seek out other customer reviews or speak to family and friends that are policyholders.



The customer is rated by AM Best as an A- (Excellent) which does indicate it has a strong track record of being able to meet its claims obligations. Clearcover customer complaints Another way to gauge the experience you might have as a policyholder is to check an insurer’s complaint index score with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The NAIC records customer complaints and compares them to an average industry baseline of 1.0 to indicate whether the insurance company has fewer or more customer complaints recorded than average. This could give you a better idea of how satisfied its customers are.

Clearcover auto complaints The complaint index for Clearcover’s private passenger auto product is higher than average at 3.14 indicating that the company has had roughly three times as many complaints as you’d expect based on its size.

Other Clearcover tools and benefits Clearcover's highly-rated app is central to its services, allowing you to access 24/7 support, file claims and access all your insurance documents. It also has a unique initiative to help drivers save on maintenance. Car Care gives policyholders up to 40 percent off at more than 23,000 maintenance shops throughout the U.S. Using the Clearcover app, drivers can compare the prices for service at nearby shops and book appointments online instantly. Car Care also allows drivers to track auto maintenance and access a network of expert mechanics to troubleshoot common problems. CarCar is currently only available in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Utah, but Clearcover hopes to expand the program to more states in the future.

Frequently asked questions about Clearcover

How do I file a claim with Clearcover? Caret Down Filing a claim is easy if you have the Clearcover app. Here's how to do it: Open the Clearcover app and choose “File a Claim.” Answer a few questions about your accident and upload pictures of the damage. Track the progress of your claim on the app. You can also file a claim by calling 855-444-1875. If you call, you should have your policy number available. The company says it pays most claims in less than a week, and simple claims may be paid the same day they are submitted.

How can I check the status of a claim? Caret Down Once you’ve filed a claim, Clearcover will review it and try to make a payment as quickly as possible. Its current self-claimed record for paying a claim is less than ten minutes. To check the status of a claim, you can open the Clearcover app, open the Claims menu, and select the In Progress tab to see the latest information regarding your claim. Once your claim has been reviewed and processed, you can see its details in the Completed tab.

Is Clearcover sustainable? Caret Down Clearcover gives back to the community through its "Inspired Underdogs" program, which offers $10,000 scholarships to collegiate athletes who have overcome obstacles with courage and tenacity.

