Drivers nationwide are looking for ways to combat the rise in car insurance premiums. One way of doing so is by enrolling in a telematics program that monitors your annual mileage and driving behaviors. Progressive was the first carrier to enter the insurance market with a usage-based insurance program and has since developed Snapshot and Snapshot Pro View — a commercial fleet program for small businesses. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team takes a deep dive into Progressive’s Snapshot telematics program to help you decide whether this discount can help (or hinder) your car insurance premium.

What is Progressive Snapshot?

Snapshot may be an excellent way for safe Progressive drivers to save money on their car insurance. This telematics program logs your driving habits using an app on your phone or a device that you plug into your car. Snapshot monitors your driving behaviors, observes the times of day you drive, tracks how often you use your vehicle and notes your cell phone usage while driving.

Snapshot is free for Progressive policyholders, and according to Progressive’s website, you could earn an average savings of $94 just for signing up (unless you live in New York or Hawaii). The program is available countrywide, except for in California.

If your safe driving earns you a Snapshot discount, you’ll see it on your next renewal after signing up for the program. The average Snapshot discount is $231, according to Progressive, but beware — on average 2 out of 10 drivers experience an increase in premium due to driving habits that are considered risky.

Read more: Car insurance with telematics programs

How does Progressive Snapshot work?

When you sign up for Snapshot, you will either download the Snapshot app, which works with both iOS and Android, or you will wait for the company to send you a small dongle that plugs into the OBD2 port on your car, which is usually located under the steering wheel. Then, drive as you normally would.

If the Snapshot device determines that you are making a hard brake , it will beep. The app and plug-in device use GPS technology to determine where you are and track how fast you are going, as well. Sensors in your smartphone and your smartphone’s Wi-Fi connection allow the app to transmit data back to Progressive.

You retain some control of how much data is transmitted. For example, you can pause the monitoring system if you are going on vacation or if you are a passenger rather than a driver. Logging into your Progressive account on the mobile app allows you to correct trip data, view the data collected, get driving tips and see details on any vehicle trips you have made.

Does Progressive Snapshot actually decrease rates?

Snapshot can either decrease or increase your rate — it depends on how well (or poorly) you drive.

Most new Progressive customers can get a small participation discount just for signing up. Then, you must use Snapshot via the mobile app or plug-in device throughout your policy term (six months or a year, depending on your contract). If Snapshot indicates that you are a safe driver during that time, Progressive will replace the participation discount with the Snapshot discount and apply it to your renewal term.

On the other hand, if Snapshot proves you to be a risky driver, your rates may go up. Progressive states that about 20 percent of its Snapshot participants experience a rate increase due to their driving habits.

What does Progressive Snapshot track?

Snapshot analyzes your driving habits to produce your driving reports. It also uses the data to resolve auto claims, as well as for underwriting assessments and development and research purposes. Among the driving characteristics that Snapshot monitors are:

Braking and accelerating: Snapshot looks for easy acceleration without jack-rabbit starts and smooth braking. Avoid slamming on your brakes unless necessary to avoid an accident.

Snapshot looks for easy acceleration without jack-rabbit starts and smooth braking. Avoid slamming on your brakes unless necessary to avoid an accident. Time of day: Avoid driving late at night, particularly between midnight and 4 a.m. On weekends, those hours are considered to be some of the most dangerous times to drive, according to the National Safety Council. If you must regularly drive during these hours, Snapshot may not be a good fit for you.

Avoid driving late at night, particularly between midnight and 4 a.m. On weekends, those hours are considered to be some of the most dangerous times to drive, according to the National Safety Council. If you must regularly drive during these hours, Snapshot may not be a good fit for you. Mileage: Snapshot rewards those who are relatively low-mileage drivers or who frequently carpool, because being on the road less often means a lower likelihood of accidents.

Snapshot rewards those who are relatively low-mileage drivers or who frequently carpool, because being on the road less often means a lower likelihood of accidents. Using your mobile phone: If you are using the mobile app, Snapshot can determine when you have been texting or making phone calls. Avoid these activities to remain safe and help increase your discount. Note that Snapshot only considers phone use in some states.

If you are using the mobile app, Snapshot can determine when you have been texting or making phone calls. Avoid these activities to remain safe and help increase your discount. Note that Snapshot only considers phone use in some states. Speeding: Driving above the posted speed limit will be noted by Snapshot. Specifically, the app uses GPS to monitor your speed.

If you have a problem with the issues described above, you might not want to use Snapshot. However, if you are a good driver who avoids dangerous habits, Snapshot could save you money.

The Snapshot mobile app installed on your smartphone stores analytics and driving data for a few days. When you delete the app, you also delete the stored analytics and data. Progressive retains analytics information and driving data transmitted to its Snapshot system indefinitely.

According to Snapshot’s privacy statement, Progressive retains the right to share your Snapshot data with third parties:

To service the insurance policy

To detect or prevent fraudulent activity

For marketing and research purposes

As permitted and when required by law for a police investigation or when subpoenaed for a civil lawsuit

To government insurance departments to support rates

To Progressive’s service provider

To other insurers or attorneys to resolve claims or litigation

The terms allow Progressive to share depersonalized data to more third parties. Progressive can use data from all drivers on your policy for marketing purposes. Users can choose to restrict the use of their data for certain types of marketing.

How does Progressive know who’s driving?

As part of the enrollment process, all drivers need to download the mobile app onto their phones. In some states, drivers choose which vehicle they drive the most. From then on, that phone will be associated with a particular vehicle. In other states, Progressive averages the data from all smartphones associated with the policy.

For instances where two drivers in a household are in the car together, Progressive states that its mobile app should be able to determine who is driving and only use the data from that person’s phone. However, if the app is wrong, it does offer an opportunity to fix the trip information if needed.

Progressive Snapshot savings

Progressive policyholders who sign up for Snapshot may be able to maximize their savings by practicing the following driving habits:

Limit hard brakes and accelerations: By avoiding stepping on the gas and slamming on the brakes, you may boost your Snapshot discount.

By avoiding stepping on the gas and slamming on the brakes, you may boost your Snapshot discount. Avoid late-night driving: Driving during less risky times of the day can generate more savings.

Driving during less risky times of the day can generate more savings. Drive less: By driving lower miles or carpooling you can save more.

By driving lower miles or carpooling you can save more. Stay off your mobile phone: By avoiding phone calls and texting behind the wheel, you can qualify for additional savings.

Who is the Progressive Snapshot app a good option for?

To see if Progressive Snapshot is a good option for you, it can help to think about your own driving habits. Progressive Snapshot rewards drivers who limit sharp braking and accelerating, typically avoid late-night driving on the weekends, are generally low-mileage drivers and avoid their phones while driving. If these are driving habits that you already practice or want to make a habit of doing more often, Progressive Snapshot might be worth a try.

How do you save with Progressive Snapshot?

Progressive’s Snapshot program only rewards good drivers. Drivers who perform well during the monitoring period could earn a discount on their car insurance rate. Most insurance companies offer auto policy discounts for earning good grades at school, getting married, buying a house or bundling auto and home insurance policies. But usage-based insurance programs such as Snapshot offer savings for driving safely, based on real-time data.

What are real-life customers saying about Progressive Snapshot?

Reading Progressive Snapshot reviews from current or former policyholders is an excellent way to gain insight into the reality of a usage-based insurance plan. Our insurance editorial team sourced comments from Reddit to provide a synopsis of firsthand experiences. Reddit allows users to post questions and comments about any product and other users can chime in and share their experiences as well.

The opinions about Progressive’s Snapshot are mixed. Policyholders like getting a partial discount for signing up for the program but want more clarity on improving their scores. Many reviewers feel that the app is overly sensitive to sudden breaking and that their car insurance rates have increased unfairly or don’t save them enough money. One thing to keep in mind is that car insurance premiums with most carriers have dramatically increased nationwide, so the increase Snapshot users are seeing might not be related to the app itself.

Insurance Auto Reddit user 1





5/4/2024 “Agent and Progressive customer here. I’ve written countless policies with and without Snapshot and I’ve also tried it out myself as I wanted to know exactly what it was I was selling to people. Unfortunately, the problem with the app is that it has no way to discern that a sudden stop or sudden acceleration is necessary to prevent an accident. It lacks context which means that if you don’t drive a very specific way, you will see rate increases.”

Insurance Auto Reddit user 2





11/15/2023 “I’ve had about 116 ‘trips’ and I’ve had one hard brake, when it beeped I was surprised because it was not that hard of a brake, but I guess it was harder that I’ve braked since this thing got plugged in. So now i know what it takes to make the thing go off. In total I am at about 14 hours of driving, with 322 miles and I currently have an “A” rating. Have not made it beep since (Nov 2nd) Knock-on-wood.”

These varied experiences underscore the subjective nature of insurance satisfaction and the importance of assessing your individual needs.

*The quotes and citations included on this page have been verified by our editorial team and are accurate as of the posting date. Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate.

