Before you start up your car, it’s important to take a moment to put away your phone and center yourself. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,000 people lost their lives in 2021 due to distracted driving. And it doesn’t stop there; the financial toll of distracted driving is substantial, from the cost of police citations, state fees, increased insurance rates and potential repair and medical expenses if an accident occurs — not to mention the devastating emotional distress it can cause. Understanding the impact of distracted driving and changing our driving behavior can help make roadways safer.

What is distracted driving?

Before we get into the dangers of distracted driving, we need to establish what distracted driving is. Put simply, distracted driving is any activity that impairs your ability to focus on the road. The NHTSA identifies three main categories of distracted driving:

Visual: When drivers take their eyes off the road

When drivers take their eyes off the road Manual: When drivers take their hands off the wheel

When drivers take their hands off the wheel Cognitive: When driver take their minds off the task of driving

Distracted driving may not always be obvious — even to the driver. Some examples of distractions include:

Texting while driving

Talking on the phone

Playing music loudly

Fidgeting with the car’s stereo/climate controls

Talking to someone in the car

Eating

Putting on makeup

Smoking

Alcohol or drugs

Sleep deprivation

What makes distracted driving so dangerous is how it impacts our ability to make safe driving decisions. For example, drivers focusing on their phones more than the road might not see someone stop abruptly, resulting in delayed reaction time and an accident. Or, a driver whose mind is otherwise preoccupied may not see an animal run into the road.

Moreover, juggling multiple things at one time does not give drivers clear situational awareness, meaning they could be making judgment calls based on incomplete information. This, coupled with delayed reaction times, can result in more accidents. Car accidents are not only physically dangerous, they can also wreak havoc on your finances. If you do not carry a full coverage car insurance policy, you might be stuck paying thousands out of pocket on your vehicle repairs. Additionally, your car insurance premium could skyrocket.

Not surprisingly, distracted driving is on the rise. Insurance expert Laura Adams points to the link between distracted driving and the increasing relationship people have with their smartphones. “We often think that teens are the only drivers who engage in dangerous behaviors behind the wheel,” Adams said, “But older drivers are just as susceptible.”

Distracted driving statistics

The NHTSA reports that in 2021, 3,522 people died and 362,415 people were injured as a result of distracted driving. The National Occupant Protection Use Survey (NOPUS) has tracked drivers’ electronic device usage in the U.S. since 2012. They observed three types of behavior regarding electronic devices:

Drivers holding phones to their ears

Drivers speaking with a visible headset on

Driver visibly manipulating handheld devices

Of the drivers observed, female drivers tend to manipulate handheld devices more than men, and drivers between 16–24 use cell phones while driving the most. The following chart shows driver use of electronic devices by behavior and age in 2021.

Age group Drivers holding phones to their ears Drivers with visible headsets Drivers manipulating handheld devices Age 16–24 3.7% 0.2% 5.4% Age 25–69 2.5% 0.4% 3.4% Age 70+ 0.7% 0.3% 0.4%

The Centers for Disease Control states when you look down to text or read a text for five seconds at 55 miles per hour, it is the same as driving across a football field without looking at the road. What makes this illustration even more troublesome is that in 2019, 39 percent of high school students admitted to sending an email or text while driving.

Not only does distracted driving have an impact on those driving, but it also affects pedestrians. Reports from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety show 7,388 pedestrian fatalities in 2021, an 80 percent increase since 2009, when pedestrian deaths were at their lowest. “Pedestrian deaths, which typically occur at crosswalks and intersections, are also going up due to distracted drivers. It is a growing crisis with deadly consequences,” states Adams.

How distracted driving impacts insurance rates

The impact of distracted driving on your finances and car insurance rates can be costly. Most states issue traffic tickets when drivers are caught using a cell phone, but the law varies between states. For example, as of 2019 drivers in Alaska can receive a $500 fine and up to six points on their drivers license for using a handheld device within an active school zone or on school grounds. In New York, drivers can be fined up to $450 for using a cell phone or electronic device and receive points on their license. Accumulating more than 11 points within 18 months may result in a license suspension.

In states where cell phone violations are considered moving violations, drivers will likely see increased car insurance premiums due to a surcharge. In cases of license suspension, drivers need to wait until the state’s terms are fulfilled to reinstate their license and may need to switch to a non-standard insurance company if they need an SR-22 form filed on their behalf. Policyholders have to pay insurance companies to file an SR-22 and will most likely see any applicable surcharge added to their policy renewals.

How to prevent distracted driving

Adams recommends drivers “put their phones down to stay more focused on driving. This can help to reduce the number of distracted driving deaths.”

Tucking phones away and silencing all notifications is a great first step. Here are some more tips that can help you promote safe driving behavior:

Use technology to your advantage: Most cell phones have free safe driving features that help prevent drivers from using their phones while driving. Apple has Driving Focus, which when activated, mutes incoming calls and texts and can send a customized auto response letting people know that you are driving. Android users may have similar solutions like Google Assist built into their phones or can download a free app. Be hands-free: Many vehicles allow drivers to pair their phones with the vehicle via Bluetooth to receive calls and send voice-activated messages. If you frequently use your phone for navigation, set your trip before starting your car and consider using a cell phone mount to keep the screen at eye level. Adjust your driving position before starting the car: Set up your music, modify the seating position, adjust your rear and side mirrors, and buckle up before you start your car. Use telematics to encourage safe driving: Several insurers offer telematics insurance programs, which not only provides a discount for safe driving, but can also be an excellent reminder to not touch your phone when driving. Most telematic apps register phone use when driving, which can reduce the discount you may receive. Limit distractions: Distracted driving isn’t just about your phone. Loud music, passengers, pets and children can distract drivers from staying focused on the road. Make sure your children are buckled up and have what they need before pulling out of the driveway. Fights and meltdowns from your tiniest passengers will happen. When they do, pull over and park in a safe location before turning around to address them. Get ready early or accept being late: As part of planning, you should eat and do your hair or makeup before leaving your home. This prevents you from trying to multitask driving and getting ready, which impairs your ability to focus solely on driving.

In all instances, try to plan ahead to eliminate your distractions when on the road. This may include taking frequent breaks on longer drives or preparing a playlist so you are not changing stations all the time.

Frequently asked questions