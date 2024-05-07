At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

If you’re a driver with a solid safety record, you might benefit from Geico’s DriveEasy program. This telematics-based system can help you potentially earn discounts by tracking your driving habits and rewarding safe behavior. However, it’s important to understand how it monitors your time on the road and what behaviors could lead to penalties. Our comprehensive Geico DriveEasy review will help you grasp how the program works and what it could mean for your insurance premiums. Bankrate’s expertise will guide you through the details, providing insights to help you decide if the program is a good fit for you.

What is Geico DriveEasy?

Like many of the best car insurance companies, Geico created its telematics program, DriveEasy, in an effort to help keep roads safer and help policyholders save money. The program is currently available in 37 states and Washington, D.C. The app is telematics-based, which means that your real-time driving information is transmitted to Geico via your smartphone. The app monitors your behind-the-wheel practices, rewarding safe behaviors.

Signing up for Geico DriveEasy could save you money on your premium if the telematics data proves you’re a safe driver. In addition, the program is designed to be easy to manage. Once you’ve downloaded the app and logged in, you don’t need to open it again when you get in your car. Instead, it automatically records trip data as you drive as long as you remain logged in. The app can even distinguish if you are the driver or passenger or when you are using public transportation.

Insurance Auto What is Geico DriveEasy Pro?





There are two versions of the program:



DriveEasy Pro App + Tag: This version, meant for commercial auto customers, involves using a free mobile app and a physical tag to monitor safe driving habits. The app provides insights into driving patterns and behaviors and offers personalized rates upon policy renewal. The tag identifies which vehicle is being driven, giving small business owners better visibility into fleet activities.

This version, meant for commercial auto customers, involves using a free mobile app and a physical tag to monitor safe driving habits. The app provides insights into driving patterns and behaviors and offers personalized rates upon policy renewal. The tag identifies which vehicle is being driven, giving small business owners better visibility into fleet activities. DriveEasy Pro Dashcam: Geared toward trucking customers, this program equips each qualified vehicle with a no-cost, road-facing dash cam that monitors the road, helping protect the fleet with video evidence for claims and defense purposes. This dashcam generally suits businesses with heavy trucks and wide operating ranges. Geico DriveEasy Pro is a telematics program designed for commercial auto insurance customers, particularly small businesses. The program aims to enhance fleet safety by promoting safe driving behaviors and offering personalized rates based on driving data.There are two versions of the program:

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

What does DriveEasy track?

Although DriveEasy can’t monitor every factor of your driving, it is capable of analyzing simple driving habits that indicate how safely you may drive, such as hard braking, fast accelerations, speeding and cornering. The safer you drive, the higher your driving score will be, up to 100 points. The app can also log your trips, giving you a sense of how many miles you’ve traveled and where you might be able to improve your driving.

Factors that impact your DriveEasy score

Hard braking: DriveEasy can tell how quickly you decelerate when you press the brakes. Hard stops should be avoided unless necessary to avoid an accident. If DriveEasy determines a hard brake, predictive crash detection called Crash Assist will note your location and ask if you were in an accident, taking you to the claims section of the app to start a claim.

DriveEasy can tell how quickly you decelerate when you press the brakes. Hard stops should be avoided unless necessary to avoid an accident. If DriveEasy determines a hard brake, predictive crash detection called Crash Assist will note your location and ask if you were in an accident, taking you to the claims section of the app to start a claim. Distance traveled: By using location data from your phone, Geico DriveEasy can review your daily miles traveled and adjust your insurance based on how much time you are spending behind the wheel.

By using location data from your phone, Geico DriveEasy can review your daily miles traveled and adjust your insurance based on how much time you are spending behind the wheel. Time of day: Depending on when you do most of your driving, you may be considered a safer or riskier driver. DriveEasy monitors driving habits and it may negatively impact your score if you spend more time on the road after dark rather than during the daytime. Those commuting late at night may be adversely affected by this.

Depending on when you do most of your driving, you may be considered a safer or riskier driver. DriveEasy monitors driving habits and it may negatively impact your score if you spend more time on the road after dark rather than during the daytime. Those commuting late at night may be adversely affected by this. Distracted driving: The DriveEasy app monitors distracted driving through tracking active phone use, such as handheld phone calls and any sort of typing or scrolling. If a passenger is using your phone while you are driving, you will need to report this in the app to avoid a distracted driving report.

The DriveEasy app monitors distracted driving through tracking active phone use, such as handheld phone calls and any sort of typing or scrolling. If a passenger is using your phone while you are driving, you will need to report this in the app to avoid a distracted driving report. Road type: DriveEasy can tell if you’re engaged in difficult driving, such as rush hour on a busy highway, or easy driving, such as slowly cruising down a neighborhood street in the middle of the day. Road type factors into your driving score.

DriveEasy can tell if you’re engaged in difficult driving, such as rush hour on a busy highway, or easy driving, such as slowly cruising down a neighborhood street in the middle of the day. Road type factors into your driving score. Weather: Bad weather makes driving harder and the app includes this factor in your score. It’s able to access weather data to see if you are driving in rain, fog and other bad weather.

Bad weather makes driving harder and the app includes this factor in your score. It’s able to access weather data to see if you are driving in rain, fog and other bad weather. Cornering: Sharp turns present the risk of losing control of your vehicle. If you take corners tightly or too fast, DriveEasy may recognize this and it may negatively affect your driving score.

Sharp turns present the risk of losing control of your vehicle. If you take corners tightly or too fast, DriveEasy may recognize this and it may negatively affect your driving score. Acceleration: If you frequently change your speed or accelerate quickly, it could increase your chances of getting into an accident and negatively affect your DriveEasy score.

If you frequently change your speed or accelerate quickly, it could increase your chances of getting into an accident and negatively affect your DriveEasy score. Speeding: Staying within the posted speed limit will help you stay more in control and limit your risk of getting into an accident. The less you speed, the better your DriveEasy score could be.

Pros and cons of Geico DriveEasy

Although many telematics programs are similar across companies, each may have slightly different policies. Comparing telematics programs from each carrier may be a valuable aspect of the insurance shopping process. Consider these pros and cons to determine if Geico DriveEasy is right for you.

DriveEasy pros Automatic trip tracking: The app tracks your trips while you're logged in, making it easy to monitor your driving habits.

Driver/passenger distinction: It can typically distinguish between when you're driving and when you're a passenger.

Possible savings for enrollment: You may be eligible for savings just by signing up for the program.

Safe driving encouragement: The app encourages safer driving habits, potentially helping you avoid accidents and traffic tickets.

Crash assist feature: This feature could help you file a claim more easily following an accident. DriveEasy cons Rate increases for risky driving: Your insurance premiums might increase if risky driving behaviors are detected.

Mandatory participation: In most states, all listed drivers are required to participate in the program.

Penalties for phone usage: If a passenger uses your phone while you're driving, the program could incorrectly penalize you, requiring manual corrections.

No personal/professional distinction: The program currently can't differentiate between personal and work-related driving for those using a work vehicle.

How do I enroll in Geico DriveEasy?

Geico policyholders in eligible states can get started with the DriveEasy usage-based program by downloading the Geico Mobile app on their smartphone. Then, follow these steps to enroll in the program:

Once downloaded, enter your mobile phone number and input the confirmation code texted to you. The app will then walk you through setting your privacy and location permissions to use the DriveEasy function. When you’re done, the app will ask for mobile phone numbers for all drivers on your policy. It will provide a text with a link to send to each driver, so they can download the app and you can start logging trips.

How much of a discount can you get from DriveEasy?

When you sign up for Geico’s DriveEasy program, you might receive an undisclosed discount as a sign-up incentive. Following that, your driving habits will determine any additional discounts, which could reach up to 25 percent. The exact discount you receive depends on your driving behavior, as tracked by the program. Safe driving patterns may lead to significant savings on your insurance premiums, while riskier behaviors might limit or negate potential discounts.

Is Geico DriveEasy right for me?

Most insurance companies now have telematics programs, such as Progressive’s Snapshot or State Farm’s Drive Safe and Save. Each program has unique features, but all monitor your driving habits and typically reward safe practices. If you’re unsure if Geico DriveEasy is worth it, consider comparing it with similar programs to see which one best fits your needs.

Telematics programs like Geico DriveEasy can help you become a better driver by highlighting risky behaviors and encouraging safer habits. If you have a young driver on your policy, enrolling them could promote safe driving practices. However, repeated risky driving could increase your Geico insurance rates in some states, so it’s crucial to understand how your habits could impact your premium. Remember that even if you unenroll from the program, your rates might not immediately change if they’ve already been adjusted based on your driving behavior.

Frequently asked questions