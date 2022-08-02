Best car insurance in South Dakota for 2024

Best for high-risk drivers4.4 Bankrate Score
Average annual premium$ 1,734 for full coverage
Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers lower average rates for high-risk drivers than many of the alternatives. The car insurance company also provides a suite of digital tools for drivers to manage their policies, claims and more, making it an option worth considering for drivers with a few dings on their driving records, or those who prefer to manage their policies via an app or website. Progressive also offers a range of coverage options and several potential discounts to eligible drivers.
Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive may be a good fit for high-risk drivers looking for low average rates despite their driving record.
