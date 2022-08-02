Best car insurance in South Dakota for 2024

South Dakota drivers can find the best car insurance from USAA, State Farm, Progressive, Allstate and Farmers, according to Bankrate's research.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 05, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in South Dakota

According to Bankrate’s analysis of average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota for 2023 is $1,553 per year for full coverage and $276 for minimum coverage car insurance. Our research also determined that the best car insurance companies in South Dakota include USAA, State Farm, Progressive, Allstate and Farmers.

In addition to weighing average rate data from these companies, we also considered other factors, including J.D. Power rankings, AM Best and Standard & Poor’s (S&P) financial strength ratings, each company’s coverage offerings, discounts and digital assets. We used this information to issue each company a Bankrate Score with a maximum score of 5.0, which can be useful for South Dakota drivers to consider when weighing their car insurance options.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Progressive
4.4
$1,734
$332
USAA
4.2
$1,389
$181
State Farm
4.2
$1,148
$216
Allstate
3.9
$1,577
$335
Farmers
3.8
$1,326
$271
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best for high-risk drivers

4.4 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 820/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,734 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers lower average rates for high-risk drivers than many of the alternatives. The car insurance company also provides a suite of digital tools for drivers to manage their policies, claims and more, making it an option worth considering for drivers with a few dings on their driving records, or those who prefer to manage their policies via an app or website. Progressive also offers a range of coverage options and several potential discounts to eligible drivers.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive may be a good fit for high-risk drivers looking for low average rates despite their driving record.

Read full Progressive review

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 879/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,389 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers lower average rates for high-risk drivers than many of the alternatives. The car insurance company also provides a suite of digital tools for drivers to manage their policies, claims and more, making it an option worth considering for drivers with a few dings on their driving records, or those who prefer to manage their policies via an app or website. Progressive also offers a range of coverage options and several potential discounts to eligible drivers.

Who Progressive may be good for: Progressive may be a good fit for high-risk drivers looking for low average rates despite their driving record.

Read full USAA review

Best for personalized experience through a local agent

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 843/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,148 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm offers low average rates on car insurance in South Dakota for both full and minimum coverage. The company also scored in the top five companies for the Central region in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study for overall customer satisfaction and offers a robust network of local agents who specialize in their markets. Those who are looking for a brick-and-mortar company to issue their car insurance policy may find State Farm’s offerings attractive.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be a good choice for drivers who prefer working with local agents.

Read full State Farm review

Best for bundling coverage

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 816/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,577 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Allstate made our list: Allstate offers several add-on coverage options, like custom equipment coverage and rideshare coverage. And while the company doesn’t have the most competitive average car insurance rates, it does offer several potential discounts that may help drivers lower the cost of their premiums, including a hefty potential bundling discount for drivers who purchase other types of policies from Allstate. In addition, Allstate offers an array of digital tools to help drivers manage policies and claims.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate may be a good choice for drivers looking to save money on two or more policies by bundling them together for savings, like auto and home insurance.

Read full Allstate review

Best for customized policies

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 828/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,326 for full coverage
Get a quote

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.

Why Farmers made our list: Of the companies on our list, Farmers offers some of the lowest average rates for car insurance in South Dakota. The company also offers a range of unique coverage options and customization options compared to its competitors, allowing drivers to pick and choose what they want included with their policies. Farmers has also historically scored well on financial strength with AM Best, where it earns an "A" (excellent) rating.

Who Farmers might be good for: Farmers might be a good choice for drivers who are interested in a range of endorsement and policy customization options.

Read full Farmers review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in South Dakota

Bankrate compiles the Bankrate Score by weighing average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, financial strength ratings from AM Best, customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power, coverage options and availability, as well as the portion of insurance market share held. Shoppers may be able to better identify which insurers are the best fit for them by using our Scores as part of the process.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help South Dakota drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in South Dakota

Each driver has unique circumstances that will impact their search and their costs when shopping for car insurance, so the best company will vary for each driver. However, there are some steps you can take to help ensure you are getting the best coverage for your needs.

Related content:

Average cost of car insurance in South Dakota

Collage with car and hand holding coin

Cheapest car insurance in South Dakota

Collage of car wheel with money

How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in South Dakota

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in South Dakota

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in South Dakota?

South Dakota car insurance is generally cheaper than it is in the country as a whole in 2023. While the national average car insurance cost is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage, the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota is $1,553 per year for full coverage and $276 for minimum coverage.

Car insurance rates vary by state due to several factors, including the likelihood of accidents, the cost of medical care and the cost of repairing vehicles, as well as the risk of severe weather issues or other related factors. In comparison, the neighboring state of North Dakota has annual average rates of $1,302 per year for full coverage and $269 per year for minimum coverage car insurance. Nebraska, which sits just south of South Dakota, has average annual car insurance rates of $1,624 for full coverage and $359 for minimum coverage.

Estimate your car insurance cost in South Dakota

To help make your search for affordable coverage easier, Bankrate created this handy calculator tool that will give you a benchmark figure to keep in mind when you ask for quotes. Just input a few key facts and you'll get an estimate of what you are likely to pay for your car insurance in SD.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Amelia Buckley
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute