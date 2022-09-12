Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in South Dakota in 2024
South Dakotans pay an average of $1,553 for full coverage and $276 for minimum coverage — but your rate will vary based on your personal rating factors.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions.
How much is car insurance in South Dakota?
To calculate how much car insurance is in South Dakota, Bankrate reviewed the most recent rates available from Quadrant Information Services. Based on our careful analysis, auto insurance in South Dakota costs, on average, $276 annually for minimum coverage and $1,553 for full coverage. Compared to the national averages of $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage, car insurance in the Mount Rushmore State is pretty cheap. However, that may not be the case for all drivers. Below, Bankrate will dive into how the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota can change based on personal factors like your ZIP code, age, gender and credit score.
Key takeaways
- South Dakota car insurance rates are relatively low. On average, drivers pay $129 per month for a full coverage policy and just $23 for minimum coverage.
- Drivers in their teens pay the most for South Dakota insurance, with 18-year-old males paying an average of $4,476 a year for full coverage.
- Car insurance is required by law in South Dakota, and penalties for driving without insurance can include fines, license suspension and possible jail time.
- South Dakota drivers with a DUI conviction on their records pay an average of 66 percent more for their car insurance coverage than drivers with clean records.
South Dakota car insurance rates by city
Your ZIP code plays an important role in determining your car insurance rate in South Dakota. Insurance is based on a calculation of risk. In general, the lower the risk, the lower the rate. Some ZIP codes are riskier for insurers to write policies in than others, specifically those with high histories of claims. Large cities typically see higher rates than rural areas because they have more traffic congestion, which can lead to more accidents, as well as higher rates of theft and vandalism. Regional weather patterns, average vehicle value and local repair costs also influence premiums.
|South Dakota city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from SD avg. annual full coverage premium
|Aberdeen
|$121
|$1,456
|-6%
|Box Elder
|$146
|$1,757
|13%
|Brookings
|$117
|$1,401
|-10%
|Mitchell
|$126
|$1,508
|-3%
|Pierre
|$139
|$1,671
|8%
|Rapid City
|$145
|$1,744
|12%
|Sioux Falls
|$120
|$1,444
|-7%
|Tea
|$117
|$1,400
|-10%
|Vermillion
|$118
|$1,420
|-9%
|Yankton
|$126
|$1,516
|-2.38%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in South Dakota
Your age plays a role in your premium in all states except Massachusetts and Hawaii. Generally, young drivers will pay more than those who are older and more experienced behind the wheel. Premiums tend to decrease around age 25 as you get older and gain more experience. But rates start to creep up again around age 70 since older drivers are at a higher risk of accidents.
Gender also plays a role in most states, including South Dakota, with men typically seeing higher insurance rates than their female counterparts.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in South Dakota
|Average minimum coverage premium in SD
|Age 16*
|$2,814
|$614
|Age 18
|$4,476
|$905
|Age 20
|$3,155
|$593
|Age 25
|$1,910
|$326
|Age 30
|$1,629
|$281
|Age 40
|$1,556
|$272
|Age 50
|$1,418
|$252
|Age 60
|$1,350
|$248
|Age 70
|$1,416
|$281
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in South Dakota
|Average minimum coverage premium in South Dakota
|Age 16*
|$2,562
|$564
|Age 18
|$3,685
|$770
|Age 20
|$2,635
|$529
|Age 25
|$1,752
|$316
|Age 30
|$1,607
|$284
|Age 40
|$1,549
|$279
|Age 50
|$1,406
|$254
|Age 60
|$1,340
|$250
|Age 70
|$1,380
|$280
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Why do insurers tend to charge men more than women? It’s a matter of statistics: men are more likely to be involved in accidents than women. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, men typically drive more miles than women do and have a higher likelihood of engaging in dangerous driving practices. To account for the added risk, insurers tend to charge males higher rates than female drivers.
Cost considerations for young drivers in South Dakota
Young adults will typically see the highest rates for car insurance, as they are considered higher risk by insurance companies. Note that the cheapest average rates for South Dakota drivers ages 20 and under are available to those who are able to stay on their parents’ car insurance policy, while those aged 18 and older who opt to get their own policy typically see the highest rates.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in SD
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in SD
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$2,688
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,591
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,435
|$4,081
|68%
|Age 19
|$2,247
|$3,061
|36%
|Age 20
|$2,180
|$2,895
|33%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in South Dakota?
If you are a careful driver with no infractions on your license, you are likely to be rewarded with lower car insurance rates in South Dakota. Insurers assign premiums based on whether the policyholder is likely to file claims — fewer claims equals lower rates. As such, the average cost of car insurance in SD for those with a speeding ticket, accident or DUI conviction is likely to be higher than for those with a clean driving record.
As you can see from the table below, even a single speeding ticket can increase your rate, and a more serious infraction, such as a DUI, will usually lead to significant increases in your premium. Keep in mind that not all insurance companies will cover you if you’ve been convicted of a DUI. You may need to seek out an insurer that specializes in writing policies for high-risk drivers, and possibly one that will file an SR-22 certificate on your behalf.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in SD
|Percentage increase from SD avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,553
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,765
|14%
|At-fault accident
|$2,057
|32%
|DUI conviction
|$2,575
|65.81%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in South Dakota by credit score
Unless you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts or Michigan, insurers can use your credit-based insurance score when calculating premiums. Someone with a poor credit score is usually considered more likely to file claims, while a person with excellent credit is statistically less likely to file claims. In South Dakota, drivers with poor credit scores can pay up to 112 percent more for car insurance than someone with good credit, which is what our base rate is modeled after.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in SD
|Percentage change from SD average annual premium*
|Poor
|$3,288
|112%
|Average
|$1,730
|11%
|Good
|$1,553
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,270
|-18%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
South Dakota car insurance rates by vehicle type
As you might guess, your rate will also depend on the type of vehicle you drive. Cars with higher sticker prices typically see higher premiums since they are likely to cost more to fix if they are damaged in an accident. Inexpensive cars tend to have lower insurance costs for the same reason.
Here are some sample South Dakota car insurance premiums for some common car models:
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in SD
|BMW 330i
|$2,047
|Ford F-150
|$1,337
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,342
|Toyota Camry
|$1,553
|Toyota Prius
|$1,692
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in South Dakota
The rates we listed above can be a helpful starting point, but with so many different elements factoring into car insurance rates, what can you expect to pay? Bankrate knows that this can be a pain point for our readers, which is why we created the calculator below. Enter some basic information to see an estimate of your insurance premium. This is not an exact quote and your rate can still vary, but getting a general idea of your car insurance costs may help you budget accordingly.
How to save on car insurance in South Dakota
Although the average car insurance cost in South Dakota is lower than in many other states, we know drivers here don't want to spend more on car insurance than they have to. Fortunately, there are several ways to potentially save on your premium:
- Compare providers: Since every company uses a different rating system to calculate premiums, comparing quotes for the same coverage from multiple South Dakota insurance companies could help you find the coverage you are looking for at a lower price.
- Utilize discounts: Most companies offer discounts to qualifying customers. Taking advantage of as many discounts as you qualify for might help you lower the cost of your insurance.
- Increase your deductible: Your deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket if you file a claim for damage to your vehicle. Increasing your deductible typically means your premium will go down. However, since you have to pay this amount out of pocket if you file a claim for damage to your car, choose a deductible that you can easily afford.
- Buy a different car: If you’re in the market for a new or new-to-you vehicle, looking up insurance estimates for different makes and models could be worth your time and help you save more money in the long term.
You might also save on your auto insurance by choosing coverage types that are appropriate for your situation, maintaining a clean driving record and improving your credit score. If you are unsure how to save money with your particular company, talking to an agent might be helpful.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.