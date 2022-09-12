Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in South Dakota for 2024
Based on Bankrate's extensive analysis, the cheapest car insurance companies in South Dakota are Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, North Star Mutual and State Farm.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The cheapest car insurance companies in South Dakota
Based on an analysis of data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of car insurance in South Dakota is $276 annually for state-mandated minimum coverage, and $1,553 for full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance. Your own rate is likely to vary from the averages as it will be based on your own circumstances and driving record. Bankrate's research found a handful of companies that are writing the cheapest car insurance in the Mount Rushmore State. Here are the companies offering the best average rates for a range of situations:
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
- Cheapest company for full coverage: State Farm
- Cheapest companies for drivers with prior incidents: Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, North Star Mutual and Western National
- Cheapest company for young drivers: North Star Mutual, USAA and Farmers
Cheapest car insurance in South Dakota for minimum coverage
Like almost all states, South Dakota has minimum requirements for the amount of car insurance you need to be able to drive legally on public roads. In many states, this consists of liability only, but South Dakota also requires you to carry uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance. Many insurance experts recommend that you purchase more than the minimum coverage required if you are able to, in order to be fully covered in the event of an expensive accident.
|Carrier
|Monthly min coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|
$15
|
$179
|
- $97
|
$15
|
$181
|
- $95
|
$15
|
$185
|
- $91
|
North Star Mutual
|
$16
|
$195
|
- $81
|
$18
|
$216
|
- $60
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Minimum coverage requirements for South Dakota drivers
The cheapest car insurance in South Dakota is minimum coverage, which costs, on average, $276 a year. South Dakota law requires all drivers with a registered vehicle to carry personal liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Minimum coverage insurance in South Dakota is represented as 25/50/25, which translates to $25,000 in bodily injury coverage per person, $50,000 in bodily injury coverage per accident and $25,000 in property damage coverage per accident. 25/50 in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage is also mandatory, and would pay for injuries to you or your passengers if you are hit by an uninsured motorist. This coverage does not cover damage to your vehicle in that case, however.
It is recommended that drivers in South Dakota purchase coverage beyond the required amount if they are financially able to do so. In the event of an at-fault accident, if a driver’s financial responsibility exceeds their policy’s coverage limit, they become responsible for paying the remaining damages out of pocket. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive coverage, costs an average of $1,553 in South Dakota. If you lease or finance your vehicle, you will probably be required to purchase full coverage car insurance.
Cheapest car insurance in South Dakota for full coverage
Full coverage insurance is a policy that includes all the state's required coverage plus collision and comprehensive insurance, which covers damage to your own car in an at-fault accident. Full coverage generally costs more, but it also gives you more robust protection. Unless you have a very old vehicle that is not worth repairing if it's in an accident, choosing a full coverage policy can be a good idea.
|Carrier
|Monthly full coverage premium
|Annual full coverage premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$96
|
$1,148
|
- $405
|
Amco Insurance
|
$102
|
$1,229
|
- $324
|
Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|
$105
|
$1,260
|
- $293
|
$111
|
$1,326
|
- $227
|
$116
|
$1,389
|
- $164
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in South Dakota for drivers with prior incidents
The average rates quoted above are for drivers with a clean driving record. If you have one or more infractions on your license, you may pay more for your policy, since insurers are likely to consider you a higher risk for future claims. It may be possible, however, to find cheap car insurance in South Dakota even if you've had an at-fault accident or other mark on your license.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: North Star Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Western National
Cheapest insurance companies for drivers in South Dakota with a speeding ticket: Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
A single speeding ticket conviction may be enough to increase your car insurance rates. It indicates to insurers that you may not be as safe a driver as they would like you to be, which might cause them to raise your rates accordingly. You may still be able to find cheap South Dakota car insurance, however, by considering the following companies, which have a reputation for writing inexpensive policies for those with a speeding ticket conviction on their license. Farmers Mutual of Nebraska tops the list, with the cheapest averages of all our choices.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$196
|$1,383
|USAA
|$210
|$1,612
|Auto-Owners
|$212
|$1,796
|North Star Mutual
|$225
|$2,058
|State Farm
|$251
|$1,305
Cheapest car insurance for drivers in South Dakota with an at-fault accident: North Star Mutual
If you're at fault in an accident, you may be facing fines or other penalties. In addition to that, your insurance rate is likely to rise. Just as is the case when you get a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident leads your insurer to believe you are not a safe driver, and may therefore be at risk of future accidents as well. If that's the case, they may respond by raising your rate. These insurers, including our top choice North Star Mutual, are known for writing relatively low-cost car insurance in South Dakota for those who have had an accident.
|Company
|Avg annual min coverage premium
|Avg annual full coverage premium
|North Star Mutual
|$250
|$2,311
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$251
|$1,647
|Auto-Owners
|$253
|$2,142
|USAA
|$259
|$1,835
|State Farm
|$281
|$1,401
Cheapest rates in South Dakota for high-risk drivers: Western National
Each insurer has its own criteria for placing a driver in the high-risk category. For many, it may be multiple speeding tickets, accidents or other moving violations. A DUI is seen as the most serious infraction, and a single instance of this on your record could have you paying high-risk rates for your insurance. Some insurers, in fact, will not write you a policy if you are in the high-risk category. The insurers in the table below offer South Dakota car insurance savings for those who are high-risk drivers, with Western National having the lowest average rates in this category:
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Western National
|$304
|$1,911
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$355
|$2,504
|Farmers
|$371
|$1,747
|Progressive
|$371
|$1,906
|USAA
|$400
|$2,819
Bankrate’s take: As we noted above, a DUI is considered by many insurers to be the most serious moving violation you can have on your license. Because of this, some insurers will not write policies for those with a DUI conviction because insurers believe there is too high a risk that they will be faced with claims for similar infractions in the future. If you have a DUI, you may need to be prepared to find another insurer that is willing to write a policy for you, possibly an insurer who specializes in high-risk auto insurance.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in South Dakota
One of the factors insurers may take into consideration when determining your premium is age. Insurers look at statistical evidence showing which age groups are most likely to be involved in accidents, and teens and young adults score high in this category. By shopping around, however, you may be able to find cheap car insurance for young adult drivers.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: North Star Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: North Star Mutual
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
Cheapest South Dakota car insurance for insuring a teen driver: North Star Mutual
It can be a challenge to find cheap car insurance in South Dakota if you have a teen driver listed on your policy. Teen drivers are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident than any other age group, largely because they do not yet have much experience behind the wheel. Insurers compensate for this by charging higher premiums across the board for teen drivers, even those who have not been involved in an accident. The good news is that they soon age out of this group and will see lower rates as they enter their twenties, assuming their driving records are clean. Even more good news: many insurers offer discounts for teens and student discounts that can lower your rate significantly.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|North Star Mutual
|$346
|$2,799
|Allstate
|$452
|$2,038
|USAA
|$460
|$2,656
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$481
|$2,677
|State Farm
|$508
|$2,119
Bankrate’s take: Unless otherwise stated, teen rates are for 16-year-old drivers on their married parents’ policy. Teens this age and older may be able to save money by staying on their parents' policy as long as possible. Insurers perceive teens as a higher risk because data from organizations such as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety indicates that teens have proportionately more accidents than any other age group. In fact, the number of fatal crashes for those aged 16 to 19 is nearly three times the rate for drivers 20 and over.
Cheapest South Dakota car insurance for teens with a ticket: USAA
As is true for adult drivers, teens who have a speeding ticket on their license are likely to see their rates increase. If this is the case, they may want to look at companies such as USAA and Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, who have low average rates for teens with a speeding ticket.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|USAA
|$610
|$3,709
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$628
|$3,502
|State Farm
|$694
|$3,076
|Auto-Owners
|$710
|$4,028
|Iowa Farm Bureau
|$840
|$3,536
Cheapest South Dakota car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: North Star Mutual
Teens sometimes engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, such as texting while driving, and the rate for teen accidents is high. If you have a teen in your family who has been in an at-fault accident, companies such as North Star Mutual offer affordable average rates for drivers who may be considered high-risk.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|North Star Mutual
|$538
|$4,575
|USAA
|$706
|$4,195
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$766
|$4,069
|State Farm
|$780
|$3,364
|Auto-Owners
|$851
|$4,540
Bankrate’s take: One option that may be attractive to families that include a teen driver is accident forgiveness insurance. Accident forgiveness is offered as an optional endorsement by many insurers and may save you money if your teen is in an accident. Generally, insurers raise premium rates after a driver has an accident. This endorsement, however, "forgives" a single at-fault accident so that your rates will not increase. There may be restrictions on the coverage, but it can be worth talking to your insurance agent about whether it might be right for your situation.
Cheapest South Dakota car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Farmers
A teen that is convicted of a DUI is likely to face steep civic penalties, but in addition to that, they will probably see a sharp increase in their insurance rate. They may want to consider taking a defensive driving course to see if that earns them a discount. They may also want to look at carriers such as Farmers, which offer some of the cheapest car insurance in SD for drivers with a DUI.
|Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Farmers
|$449
|$2,086
|Western National
|$537
|$3,394
|Allstate
|$566
|$4,235
|Progressive
|$577
|$2,875
|USAA
|$622
|$4,274
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in South Dakota
Your insurer is likely to use your ZIP code when determining the premium you will pay. Those who live in low-crime areas, as well as in areas where there is less traffic — and thus fewer accidents — may earn a lower rate than those, say, in busy urban areas where heavily traveled roads make for frequent fender-benders. When looking for the cheapest car insurance in South Dakota, you might find it in cities such as these:
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Sioux Falls
|$344
|USAA
|$197
|Rapid City
|$304
|Auto-Owners
|$203
|Aberdeen
|$256
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$166
|Brookings
|$259
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$166
|Watertown
|$263
|Farmers Mutual of Nebraska
|$166
*for minimum coverage policies
|City
|City avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance company
|Company avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Wagner
|$232
|Auto-Owners
|$151
|Avon
|$232
|Auto-Owners
|$152
|Platte
|$233
|Auto-Owners
|$150
|Britton
|$233
|State Farm
|$150
|Veblen
|$233
|Auto-Owners
|$161
*for minimum coverage policies
Car insurance discounts in South Dakota
As we noted above, discounts can be a great way to save on car insurance in South Dakota. Almost all insurers offer at least a few of these, and many of them are easily earned. Here are a few of the more common ones in the Mouth Rushmore state:
- Accident-free: Many insurers will give you a discount if you remain claim-free for a certain number of years—usually one to three. The discount may increase the longer you go without filing a claim.
- Safe driving: Insurers increasingly use telematics to monitor your driving in real-time. If you prove to be a safe and careful driver, you may be able to save a significant amount off your premium. Keep in mind that some insurance companies may also penalize you if you demonstrate unsafe driving habits.
- Young driver: These vary from insurer to insurer; the most common one rewards young drivers in school with a discount if they maintain a "B" or above average. College students may also get a discount if they attend school more than 100 miles from where their car is garaged.
- Bundling discount: This common program saves you money on your premiums if you purchase more than one policy from your insurer. Most commonly, this will be auto and homeowners or auto and renters insurance.
- Vehicle safety discounts: Most newer cars have safety features such as anti-lock brakes, airbags and theft prevention systems. Some insurers will offer a discount for these devices.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.