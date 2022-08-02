Best car insurance in Arkansas for 2024

Geico, USAA, State Farm, Auto-Owners and Farmers are among the best car insurance companies in Arkansas.

Updated Jan 08, 2024
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Arkansas

As we began our search for the best auto insurance in Arkansas, we analyzed dozens of companies' average premiums, which we obtained from Quadrant Information Services. Using the annual average cost of Arkansas car insurance as a baseline — $1,907 for full coverage and $443 for minimum — we narrowed down our list based on carriers that offer low rates without sacrificing customer service or coverage options. Other factors we considered included discount availability, digital tools and customer satisfaction scores from the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study.

To simplify this information, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score. The scores are on a scale from 0.0 to 5.0. The closer to 5.0 a company’s Bankrate Score is, the more highly that company ranked in each of the scoring categories.

If you are looking for the best car insurance in Arkansas, you might want to start by getting quotes from the following companies:

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,515
$322
State Farm
4.2
$1,247
$291
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,295
$335
USAA
4.2
$1,319
$283
Shelter
3.7
$1,960
$511
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for discounts

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 819/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,515 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico doesn't have the lowest average rates in Arkansas, but its average rates are below the state average, and policyholders may save on their premiums with Geico's long list of potential discounts. Savings may be available for military service, professional affiliation, students, multi-line policies and more. Additionally, Geico's advanced digital tools may help make virtual policy management easy and convenient.

Who Geico may be good for: Geico may be a good fit for drivers looking for low average rates, strong digital tools and a robust lineup of potential discounts.

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for high-risk drivers

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 833/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,247 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: State Farm offers some of the lowest average rates in Arkansas and may provide car insurance for high-risk drivers who have trouble finding coverage. In fact, State Farm is our 2023 Bankrate Award winner for Best Car Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers. The company maintains a strong network of insurance agents across the nation and offers a strong selection of discounts and endorsements. However, gap insurance is not available from State Farm.

Who State Farm may be good for: State Farm may be a good choice for drivers, including high-risk shoppers, who value a well-rounded balance of low rate, coverage options and discounts.

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for policy customization

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,295 for full coverage
Why Auto-Owners made our list: If you're looking to bundle your home and auto coverage, Auto-Owners may be an appealing choice. In addition to a bundling discount, Auto-Owners may allow you to pay a single deductible if you experience an incident that damages both your home and car. You may be able to easily build a robust policy with the carrier by purchasing their Auto Plus package, which includes several add-ons typically sold independently. Auto-Owners did score above the segment average in J.D. Power's study but has less advanced digital tools than many competitors, so if you value accessibility, you may want to speak with existing policyholders about their experience.

Who Auto-Owners may be good for: Auto-Owners may be a good fit for drivers who value extensive policy customization options over digital tools.

Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review

Best for military-focused coverage

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 890/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,319 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although it is not officially ranked due to eligibility restrictions, USAA holds the highest customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power in the Central region. Coverage from USAA is only available to active-duty and retired military members and their families, but those who qualify for coverage may appreciate the carrier's military-specific discount and coverage options. Savings may be available during deployment and for garaging a vehicle on base. However, USAA does not have many in-person agents available, so it may not be the best carrier if you prefer to conduct your insurance business face-to-face.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA may be a good fit for military members and their families stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base, Pine Bluff Arsenal, Camp Robinson or any other Arkansas military bases.

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for customer service

3.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 851/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,960 for full coverage
Why Shelter made our list: Shelter Insurance earned the highest official J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction in the Central region. This may be due to its local agent availability throughout the region, including in most major Arkansas cities. Shelter offers a robust list of endorsements, including rental reimbursement, disability income insurance, gap coverage and loss of use coverage. You might qualify for savings with Shelter if you're over 48 years old and have a property insurance policy with the carrier or if you're under 21 years old and complete a driver training course.

Who Shelter may be good for: Drivers looking for a regional carrier that offers top-notch customer service through local agents.

Read full Shelter Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Arkansas

Bankate's insurance editorial team understands that low rates likely aren't the only factor drivers consider when choosing a carrier. That's why we took a holistic approach when choosing the top car insurance carriers in Arkansas. Our Bankrate Scoring model, which scores carriers on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0, takes into account coverage options, discounts, digital tools, customer service, financial strength and more. We hope these Scores will help you narrow down carriers based on the factors that matter most to you.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Arkansas drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Arkansas

Having the right coverage types and limits in place may save you from hefty out-of-pocket expenses in the event of an accident. However, the best company and coverage will vary based on your circumstances and insurance preferences. To find the best car insurance company for your unique needs, consider the following strategies.

How much is car insurance in Arkansas?

The average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $1,907 per year for full coverage and $443 for minimum coverage. This is a little bit lower than the national average annual cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. Average rates in Arkansas are similar to the neighboring states of Missouri and Mississippi. Average annual rates in Missouri are $1,943 and $490 for full and minimum coverage, respectively. In Mississippi, the averages are $1,771 for full coverage and $446 for minimum coverage. These similarities are likely due to the relative consistency across these states in terms of population density, weather patterns and cost of living.

Your own rates may vary from these averages based on your personal rating factors. In Arkansas, these include your age, gender, vehicle type, ZIP code, driving record, credit history and more.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Arkansas

Discover your potential car insurance premium in Arkansas with Bankrate’s easy-to-use calculator. Simply input a few details, and it will provide an estimated average cost for your policy in the state. Keep in mind that this is not an exact quote, but it may give you a point of reference when comparing personalized quotes from carriers.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

