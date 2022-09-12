Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Arkansas in 2024
The annual average cost of car insurance in Arkansas is $1,907 for full coverage and $443 for minimum coverage.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
How much is car insurance in Arkansas?
The average annual cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $622 for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage. However, drivers here may pay less than that. Average car insurance costs in Arkansas are just $443 per year for minimum insurance and $1,907 per year for full coverage.
Lower average rates in AR are attributed in part to the state's fairly low population density, but the risk of tornadoes may keep premiums here from being as low as in some other states. Note that your rates may vary, as premiums are based on several rating factors personal to you.
Key takeaways
- Full coverage car insurance in Arkansas costs an average of $1,907 per year, while minimum coverage averages $443 per year.
- Rates vary by location. For instance, the average cost of full coverage in Little Rock is 6 percent above the state average while it’s 9 percent lower in Bentonville.
- A DUI conviction in Arkansas leads to an average increase of 72 percent in full coverage premiums.
- Excellent credit history saves drivers an average of 16 percent on full coverage compared to drivers with good credit.
Arkansas car insurance rates by city
Where you live in Arkansas can impact the car insurance premium you pay. Below are average rates in some of the most populated cities in the state so you can see how average rates in these locations stack up against the state average premium for full coverage.
Rates can vary between cities for several reasons. The local costs of repairs — whether parts and mechanics are widely available at competitive rates — can have a significant impact. How expensive other vehicles in the area are, how frequently auto accidents occur, and rates of theft and vandalism can all impact rate differences between locations. Personal factors like vehicle type, age, driving record and more will also contribute to your premium.
|Arkansas city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from AR avg. annual full coverage premium
|Benton
|$163
|$1,952
|+2%
|Bentonville
|$144
|$1,728
|-9%
|Conway
|$153
|$1,833
|-4%
|Fayetteville
|$148
|$1,780
|-7%
|Fort Smith
|$148
|$1,775
|-7%
|Jonesboro
|$153
|$1,832
|-4%
|Little Rock
|$168
|$2,017
|+6%
|North Little Rock
|$166
|$1,993
|+5%
|Rogers
|$146
|$1,750
|-8%
|Springdale
|$148
|$1,774
|-7%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Arkansas
Like most other states, one of the most significant factors that influence Arkansas auto insurance rates is a driver's age. Drivers under 25 typically pay the highest rates, with 18-year-olds having the highest average rates by age. Males face higher average premiums than females. This rate difference is tied to males having higher rates of auto accidents, traffic violations and claims filing.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Arkansas
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Arkansas
|Age 16*
|$4,233
|$1,155
|Age 18
|$6,438
|$1,708
|Age 20
|$4,940
|$1,160
|Age 25
|$2,597
|$571
|Age 30
|$2,074
|$468
|Age 40
|$1,936
|$423
|Age 50
|$1,741
|$407
|Age 60
|$1,695
|$402
|Age 70
|$1,852
|$471
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Arkansas
|Avg. min. coverage premium in Arkansas
|Age 16*
|$3,779
|$1,074
|Age 18
|$5,179
|$1,469
|Age 20
|$3,950
|$1,014
|Age 25
|$2,262
|$553
|Age 30
|$1,973
|$468
|Age 40
|$1,877
|$445
|Age 50
|$1,701
|$407
|Age 60
|$1,648
|$398
|Age 70
|$1,811
|$465
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Although not allowed as a rating factor in all states, Arkansas car insurance carriers can consider gender when calculating car insurance premiums. Males often see higher average rates than females — especially young males — because they are statistically more likely to cause car accidents. They are also more likely to engage in risky driving behavior like speeding, driving under the influence and not wearing a seatbelt.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Arkansas
Teen drivers typically cost more to insure than older, experienced drivers. Further, teen drivers are required to remain insured on their parents' car insurance policy until age 18, when they are old enough to sign a contract. However, young drivers can usually save money by remaining on their parents' policy as long as their insurer allows it. This could be until age 25 or as long as you are living under the same roof.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in AR
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in AR
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,006
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,749
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,501
|$5,808
|+40%
|Age 19
|$3,124
|$4,753
|+34%
|Age 20
|$3,008
|$4,445
|+32%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Arkansas?
Your driving record has a significant influence on your Arkansas car insurance rates. A speeding ticket, accident or DUI on your record can drive premiums up quickly. Although we've included average rates for a DUI, not all companies will provide coverage to a driver with a DUI on their record. It's important to note that the rates reflected show the average increase after a single DUI conviction; multiple violations will likely increase rates even more and could even place a driver in the high-risk driving category.
Here, you can see how average rates in Arkansas compare between a clean driving record and one with different violations.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in AR
|Percent increase from AR avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$1,907
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,301
|21%
|At-fault accident
|$2,675
|40%
|DUI conviction
|$3,276
|72%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Arkansas by credit score
Arkansas is one of the many states that allow insurers to use credit-based insurance scores as part of their rate calculations. In general, better credit contributes to lower premiums, while worse credit leads to higher premiums. For example, in Arkansas, a poor credit rating correlates to an average increase of 102 percent in full coverage premiums compared to the state average — a higher average increase than a DUI conviction. On the other end of that range, having an excellent credit rating in Arkansas amounts to an average reduction of 16 percent for full coverage premiums.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in AR
|Percent change from AR avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,849
|102%
|Average
|$2,113
|11%
|Good
|$1,907
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,610
|-16%
Arkansas car insurance rates by vehicle type
Another significant factor that affects your auto insurance premiums is the make and model of your vehicle. Some cars are more expensive to replace or repair than others, and this factors into how expensive a vehicle is to insure. Generally, the more expensive a vehicle is to buy, the more expensive your auto insurance rates are likely to be, although this isn’t always the case. Your vehicle's age, theft rate, safety features and size can all have an impact on your premium.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Arkansas
|BMW 330i
|$2,560
|Ford F-150
|$1,658
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,713
|Toyota Camry
|$1,907
|Toyota Prius
|$1,966
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Arkansas
While it’s true that average car insurance rates can give you a general sense of what you might pay for auto coverage in Arkansas, personalized estimates are often more accurate. Input a few details about yourself below to get a free personalized estimate:
How to save on car insurance in Arkansas
If you're seeing high quoted rates for car insurance coverage in Arkansas, you may be able to take some steps to bring down your premium. Assessing your personal rating factors will help you identify where you can make the most impactful changes, but some key cost-saving strategies are outlined below:
- Shop around: Car insurance rates are different from one provider to the next, and getting a cheaper premium may be as simple as switching carriers. Get quotes from several providers in your area to see which company is right for you.
- Compare discounts: The amount you’ll save with discounts varies from one company to the next. Though two companies may offer the same ways to save, you may save more with one in particular. To determine how much you can save with a carrier, you may want to speak with an agent rather than hunt for available discounts online.
- Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible means you’ll pay a lower premium, but you'll have a higher out-of-pocket cost if you need to file a claim.
- Increase your credit score: It’s legal in Arkansas for car insurance companies to use your credit information to calculate an insurance score that affects your premium. Studies have shown that drivers with low credit scores are statistically more likely to file a claim than those with strong scores. Therefore, if you increase your credit score, your premium may go down.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.