How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Arkansas

Speeding is one of the most common poor driving habits — and one of the most costly. In addition to the cost of crashes caused by speeding, a single speeding ticket can cost a driver hundreds of dollars in fines and insurance increases. A speeding ticket in Arkansas raises the average cost of full coverage insurance by 22 percent for an annual total of $2,839. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team took a closer look at the data to help Arkansas drivers with speeding tickets navigate the financial aftermath.

How much is a speeding ticket in Arkansas?

The cost of a speeding ticket in Arkansas varies based on where you were driving, the type of speeding offense and whether or not you have any previous tickets.

Under Arkansas law, traffic misdemeanors like speeding tickets carry a maximum fine of $100 for a first offense. In place of a fine, you could be sentenced to up to 10 days in jail. For subsequent tickets within one year, the fine can more than double, and you may be subject to both monetary fines and jail time. In addition to these penalties, you may also see three to eight violation points added to your Arkansas driving record.

Further, you may be wondering how long a speeding ticket stays on your record in Arkansas. Generally, it will remain for three years after the conviction. However, if you receive more than 14 points in a three-year period, you may have your license suspended.

The cheapest car insurance for Arkansas drivers with a speeding ticket

If you’ve received a speeding ticket in Arkansas, you can expect your insurance premium to increase the first time you renew your policy following the violation. With the new ticket on your record, you may want to compare rates from some of Arkansas’s most affordable insurers to see if you’re eligible for a more favorable rate from a different carrier.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket USAA $1,523 $1,840 +21% Cameron Mutual $1,878 $1,878 0% Southern Farm Bureau $2,024 $2,182 +8% Shelter $2,120 $2,208 +4% State Farm $2,140 $2,468 +15%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Arkansas

Although your premium may go up after an Arkansas speeding ticket, there may still be ways you can save money on your auto insurance. You can also take steps to avoid future infractions.

Get quotes from other car insurance companies

Every car insurance company is likely to favor drivers with clean records over those with violations — but not all carriers assign the same weight to a speeding ticket. That’s why comparing rates after a violation is so important. Even if you don’t end up switching car insurance companies, it may be helpful to understand how your current rate compares to what’s available on the market for drivers with your risk profile.

Although cost might be your most significant consideration, you may want to read carrier reviews and make note of other company traits, too, such as customer service, financial stability, claims satisfaction, coverage options and discount opportunities.

Look for discounts

It’s become increasingly common for auto insurers to maintain a competitive edge by offering car insurance discounts to eligible drivers. Some insurers may only have a few, but others have an extensive list. Some of the more commonly available discounts are:

Bundling : When you buy car insurance and another insurance product, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, from the same provider, you could earn a significant discount.

When you buy car insurance and another insurance product, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, from the same provider, you could earn a significant discount. Defensive driving courses : Some companies reduce rates for drivers who have completed an approved defensive driving course.

Some companies reduce rates for drivers who have completed an approved defensive driving course. Telematics programs : Insurers are increasingly offering telematics insurance programs that track your behavior on the road and offer discounts based on your habits.

Insurers are increasingly offering telematics insurance programs that track your behavior on the road and offer discounts based on your habits. Good student : Students with high academic performance may qualify for lower insurance rates.

Students with high academic performance may qualify for lower insurance rates. Safety features: Installing certain safety features in your vehicle, such as anti-lock brakes or airbags, could make you eligible for a discount.

Installing certain safety features in your vehicle, such as anti-lock brakes or airbags, could make you eligible for a discount. Low mileage: Driving fewer miles may qualify you for reduced premiums.

Focus on safe driving

Maintaining a clean driving record is one of the best ways to set yourself up for affordable auto insurance rates. While you may have to wait three to five years for your speeding violation surcharge to expire, prioritizing safe driving now can help in a variety of ways:

Reduced chance of future violations: Defensive driving can help you avoid situations that could lead to both accidents and tickets. For instance, giving yourself more time in the morning can reduce the chance that you’ll break the speed limit on your commute.

Defensive driving can help you avoid situations that could lead to both accidents and tickets. For instance, giving yourself more time in the morning can reduce the chance that you’ll break the speed limit on your commute. Potential insurance discounts: You may want to ask your insurance company if they’ll provide a discount for completion of a defensive driving course. You may also be able to reduce violation points on your driving record by taking a course.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best car insurance company for drivers with speeding tickets? Caret Down Icon Even when considering speeding tickets, the best car insurance company for one driver may not be the best for another. When looking for the best car insurance company for you after a speeding ticket conviction, you’ll likely want to compare coverage options and quotes from several different insurers. If you only have one speeding ticket on your record, that may not restrict your options significantly. However, if you have multiple offenses, it may be beneficial to look for insurers that offer coverage for high-risk drivers. Most people are best served by requesting quotes from several providers and comparing their options to determine which car insurance company is best for them.

Do I have to tell my insurance company about a speeding ticket? Caret Down Icon You don’t technically have to tell your car insurance company when you get a speeding ticket, but it will likely gather this information from state sources (like the Department of Motor Vehicles) when your policy is up for renewal or when building a new quote. Rate increases after a speeding ticket are most likely to occur during policy renewal periods, too.

What is the cheapest car insurance company? Caret Down Icon The cheapest car insurance company varies for each individual due to a multitude of factors such as driving history, location, age, vehicle type and coverage needs. While one insurance provider may offer the lowest rates for one person, it may not necessarily be the cheapest option for someone else with different circumstances. Factors like discounts, coverage options and customer service also play a significant role in determining the overall affordability and value of a car insurance policy. Additionally, if you have a speeding ticket on your record, some providers may offer cheaper rates than others if they are willing to take on more risk. Therefore, finding the cheapest car insurance company requires comparing quotes to identify the most cost-effective and suitable option for your situation.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze October 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.