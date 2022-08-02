Best car insurance in Georgia for 2024

Bankrate’s proprietary study reveals the best car insurance companies in Georgia.

Written by
Shannon Martin
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Updated Jan 09, 2024
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Compare car insurance rates
Answer a few questions to discover real rates from top-tier carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Select from a variety of trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Tell us a little about yourself
We’ll only ask for info we’re confident will impact your rate. That way, we can provide you with the most accurate and personalized offers.
Insurance Auto
Choose which policy is best for you
Compare your options from a list of carriers that want to get you insured. You can then move forward with as many as you’d like.
Congrats
Lock in your rate and policy details
Once you’re confident in your selected carrier, finish up the process online or on the phone with a trusted agent. And that’s it!
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Georgia

According to proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average premium for full coverage car insurance in Georgia is $2,609 per year. The average annual minimum coverage premium in Georgia is $813. Using this information, along with our Bankrate Scores and third-party ratings like the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, we've determined that Geico, Auto-Owners, Progressive, State Farm and Nationwide may offer some of the best car insurance in Georgia.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Geico
4.4
$3,109
$3,109
Auto-Owners
4.2
$1,601
$1,601
Progressive
4.2
$2,249
$2,249
State Farm
4.2
$3,068
$3,068
Nationwide
3.9
$2,582
$2,582
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$259/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,109/yr

Customer satisfaction

828/1,000

Auto-Owners

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$133/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,601/yr

Customer satisfaction

816/1,000

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$187/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,249/yr

Customer satisfaction

836/1,000

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$256/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$3,068/yr

Customer satisfaction

847/1,000

Nationwide

4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$215/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,582/yr

Customer satisfaction

834/1,000

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Georgia

To find the best car insurance companies in Georgia, Bankrate analyzed rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services to find the cheapest insurance providers. To help narrow our search, we looked to third-party ratings, coverage offerings, discount availability, mobile accessibility and more. Using this information, we issued each company a Bankrate Score that ranges from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best possible rating. Our holistic Bankrate Scoring model aims to provide drivers with a comprehensive view of Georgia auto insurance.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Georgia drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Compare auto insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
SAVE WITH TRUSTED PROVIDERS
+ MORE
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises.
Caret Left Back
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Choose from offers in
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How to find the best car insurance in Georgia

Car insurance is required to legally drive in Georgia, but finding the best car insurance rates in each state doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, you can take a few simple steps before you even start shopping. These steps might save you time and help you find the right company and coverage types for you. In fact, you can take a few simple steps before you even start shopping. These steps might save you time and help you find the right company and coverage types for you.

Related content:

Collage of car wheel with money

How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Georgia

decorative image

Finding car insurance in Georgia after a DUI

Best homeowners insurance in Georgia

Ready for your quote?

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers in Georgia

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

How much is car insurance in Georgia?

Car insurance in Georgia is slightly more expensive than the national average. While the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542 per year for full coverage, Georgia residents pay around $2,609 per year. When it comes to minimum coverage, Georgia residents pay $813 annually versus the national average of $740 per year.

Georgia's average premiums fall in the middle of the pack compared to surrounding states. For instance, South Carolina's average full coverage premium is $1,872 per year, which is 28 percent less than in Georgia. On the other hand, car insurance in Florida is much more expensive. Florida's average full coverage premium sits at $3,941 per year — 51 percent more than Georgia's. The reason for this could be that Georgia is further inland and therefore less at risk for catastrophic hurricane damage. Furthermore, personal injury protection (PIP) can be quite expensive and is a required coverage in Florida but not in Georgia.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Estimate your car insurance cost in Georgia

Knowing where to start when shopping for the best auto insurance in Georgia can be challenging. Since car insurance will likely be a part of your monthly expenses, setting the right expectations in terms of cost is a good starting point. Bankrate has created an insurance cost calculator to make it easy. Simply input some basic information and it provides an estimate of what car insurance in your area may be. While it is not an exact quote from an insurance provider,  it will give you a good idea of how much your car insurance rates should be.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

Caret DownCaret Up
Please select age
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Please select credit score
Why we're asking
Methodology
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Savings

Compare rates and save on auto insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X
Written by
Shannon Martin
Writer, Insurance

Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and content writer for Bankrate. With a Bachelor of Science from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and 15 years in the insurance industry, she enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management