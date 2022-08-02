Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Best car insurance in Georgia for 2024
Bankrate’s proprietary study reveals the best car insurance companies in Georgia.
Best car insurance companies in Georgia
According to proprietary rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average premium for full coverage car insurance in Georgia is $2,609 per year. The average annual minimum coverage premium in Georgia is $813. Using this information, along with our Bankrate Scores and third-party ratings like the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, we've determined that Geico, Auto-Owners, Progressive, State Farm and Nationwide may offer some of the best car insurance in Georgia.
|Insurance company
|
Bankrate score
|Average full coverage rate
|Average min coverage rate
|
4.4
|
$3,109
|
$3,109
|
4.2
|
$1,601
|
$1,601
|
4.2
|
$2,249
|
$2,249
|
4.2
|
$3,068
|
$3,068
|
3.9
|
$2,582
|
$2,582
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$259/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,109/yr
Customer satisfaction
828/1,000
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico earned a 2023 Bankrate Award for best car insurance company overall, and it offers competitive average premiums for drivers in Georgia. Additionally, Geico’s long list of potential discounts could lower the company’s already lower-than-average rates. You might save for having certain safety features on your vehicle, being a federal employee, a member of the military community, a good driver, signing up for telematics or taking a defensive driving course. Additionally, tech-savvy drivers may find Geico’s full-service mobile app and online policy portal handy for policy changes while on the go.
Who Geico may be good for: Geico could be ideal for Georgia drivers looking for cheap car insurance with further savings opportunities through discounts.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
Auto-Owners
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$133/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,601/yr
Customer satisfaction
816/1,000
-
Why Auto-Owners made our list: Out of all the companies that offer auto insurance in Georgia, Auto-Owners could offer the most options for coverage add-ons, including diminished value, gap insurance and additional expenses. Georgia drivers looking for the most robust coverage packages may be especially interested in Auto-Owners’ Personal Automobile Plus Package, which includes more than 10 extra coverage types to round out your policy, including cell phone protection and identity theft insurance. The company also boasts generally low average premiums in Georgia.
Read full Auto-Owners Insurance review
-
-
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$187/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,249/yr
Customer satisfaction
836/1,000
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive offers not one but three accident forgiveness options for their policyholders, one of which comes standard for most new Progressive customers. In addition to accident forgiveness options, Progressive offers a highly-rated set of online tools and a wide array of products, such as homeowners, renters, life, motorcycle and RV insurance. Best of all, some of these products may provide you with a bundling discount when held alongside an auto policy.
Read full Progressive Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$256/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$3,068/yr
Customer satisfaction
847/1,000
-
Why State Farm made our list: Whether you like to do business in person or online, State Farm has options for you. State Farm has one of the largest networks of local offices out of all the car insurance companies in Georgia while still providing a highly-rated mobile app and policy portal. Additionally, State Farm earned the 2023 Bankrate Award for best auto insurance for high-risk drivers due to the company’s lower-than-average rates for drivers with an incident on their records. If you’re looking to improve your driving habits, you might find State Farm’s telematics program Drive Safe and Save as positive reinforcement.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
Nationwide
4
4
Avg. full coverage premium
$215/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,582/yr
Customer satisfaction
834/1,000
-
Why Nationwide made our list: Aside from offering competitive car insurance in GA, Nationwide has two telematics programs, SmartRide and SmartMiles. Drivers who prove safe driving habits after plugging a device into their vehicle may earn a discount with SmartRide. Customers who drive less than average may save through the company’s usage-based insurance program SmartRide. Additionally, you might find coverage options with Nationwide not found with other companies, such as vanishing deductible and gap insurance.
Read full Nationwide Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Georgia
To find the best car insurance companies in Georgia, Bankrate analyzed rate data provided by Quadrant Information Services to find the cheapest insurance providers. To help narrow our search, we looked to third-party ratings, coverage offerings, discount availability, mobile accessibility and more. Using this information, we issued each company a Bankrate Score that ranges from 0.0 to 5.0, with 5.0 being the best possible rating. Our holistic Bankrate Scoring model aims to provide drivers with a comprehensive view of Georgia auto insurance.
To help Georgia drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Georgia
Car insurance is required to legally drive in Georgia, but finding the best car insurance rates in each state doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, you can take a few simple steps before you even start shopping. These steps might save you time and help you find the right company and coverage types for you. In fact, you can take a few simple steps before you even start shopping. These steps might save you time and help you find the right company and coverage types for you.
How much is car insurance in Georgia?
Car insurance in Georgia is slightly more expensive than the national average. While the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,542 per year for full coverage, Georgia residents pay around $2,609 per year. When it comes to minimum coverage, Georgia residents pay $813 annually versus the national average of $740 per year.
Georgia's average premiums fall in the middle of the pack compared to surrounding states. For instance, South Carolina's average full coverage premium is $1,872 per year, which is 28 percent less than in Georgia. On the other hand, car insurance in Florida is much more expensive. Florida's average full coverage premium sits at $3,941 per year — 51 percent more than Georgia's. The reason for this could be that Georgia is further inland and therefore less at risk for catastrophic hurricane damage. Furthermore, personal injury protection (PIP) can be quite expensive and is a required coverage in Florida but not in Georgia.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Adrian
|$2,394
|-9%
|Dublin
|$2,405
|-8%
|Hillsboro
|$2,541
|-3%
|Milan
|$2,400
|-8%
|Milledgeville
|$2,659
|+2%
|Musella
|$2,558
|-2%
|Augusta
|$2,407
|-8%
|Clinchfield
|$2,390
|-9%
|Eastman
|$2,380
|-9%
|Gordon
|$2,549
|-2%
|Lumpkin
|$2,465
|-6%
|Richland
|$2,468
|-6%
|Columbus
|$2,486
|-5%
|Warner Robins
|$2,359
|-10%
|Atlanta
|$2,780
|+6%
|Macon
|$2,585
|-1%
|Bloomingdale
|$2,435
|-7%
|Fort Stewart
|$2,364
|-10%
|Rutledge
|$2,383
|-9%
|Sharon
|$2,377
|-9%
|Newton
|$2,364
|-10%
|Ellerslie
|$2,448
|-6%
|Omaha
|$2,479
|-5%
|Pine Mountain Valley
|$2,480
|-5%
|Shiloh
|$2,490
|-5%
|Geneva
|$2,499
|-4%
|Pine Mountain
|$2,480
|-5%
|Fort Benning
|$2,484
|-5%
|Hamilton
|$2,491
|-5%
|Louvale
|$2,479
|-5%
|Preston
|$2,445
|-6%
|Upatoi
|$2,458
|-6%
|Plains
|$2,429
|-7%
|Sycamore
|$2,322
|-12%
|Oakfield
|$2,348
|-11%
|Ellaville
|$2,527
|-3%
|Midland
|$2,482
|-5%
|Junction City
|$2,509
|-4%
|Talbotton
|$2,480
|-5%
|Warm Springs
|$2,470
|-5%
|West Point
|$2,459
|-6%
|Woodland
|$2,470
|-5%
|Arlington
|$2,371
|-10%
|Bluffton
|$2,379
|-9%
|Coleman
|$2,416
|-8%
|Morgan
|$2,407
|-8%
|Dawson
|$2,371
|-10%
|Sasser
|$2,370
|-10%
|Rentz
|$2,421
|-7%
|Roberta
|$2,499
|-4%
|Seville
|$2,422
|-7%
|Waverly Hall
|$2,465
|-6%
|Pinehurst
|$2,420
|-8%
|Jersey
|$2,679
|+3%
|Decatur
|$2,928
|+12%
|Offerman
|$2,386
|-9%
|Pitts
|$2,367
|-10%
|Alma
|$2,382
|-9%
|Folkston
|$2,303
|-12%
|Louisville
|$2,427
|-7%
|Metter
|$2,384
|-9%
|Newington
|$2,548
|-2%
|West Green
|$2,311
|-12%
|Norwood
|$2,365
|-10%
|Bolingbroke
|$2,551
|-2%
|Cordele
|$2,363
|-10%
|Dry Branch
|$2,619
|+0%
|Howard
|$2,534
|-3%
|Juliette
|$2,571
|-1%
|Knoxville
|$2,470
|-5%
|Shady Dale
|$2,534
|-3%
|Broxton
|$2,319
|-12%
|Hazlehurst
|$2,402
|-8%
|Americus
|$2,412
|-8%
|Bellville
|$2,404
|-8%
|Dover
|$2,474
|-5%
|Cobb
|$2,404
|-8%
|Savannah
|$2,526
|-3%
|Andersonville
|$2,392
|-9%
|Lizella
|$2,533
|-3%
|Mc Rae
|$2,421
|-7%
|Sandersville
|$2,446
|-6%
|De Soto
|$2,394
|-9%
|Ashburn
|$2,325
|-12%
|Leslie
|$2,397
|-8%
|Box Springs
|$2,480
|-5%
|Lincolnton
|$2,368
|-10%
|Rome
|$2,402
|-8%
|Roopville
|$2,416
|-8%
|Tate
|$2,356
|-10%
|Fairburn
|$3,087
|+17%
|Fayetteville
|$2,628
|+1%
|Glenn
|$2,543
|-3%
|Hampton
|$2,894
|+10%
|Meansville
|$2,500
|-4%
|Peachtree City
|$2,424
|-7%
|Stockbridge
|$2,937
|+12%
|The Rock
|$2,512
|-4%
|Fort Gaines
|$2,387
|-9%
|Leary
|$2,426
|-7%
|Stone Mountain
|$3,022
|+15%
|Bowdon
|$2,484
|-5%
|Carrollton
|$2,503
|-4%
|Cartersville
|$2,423
|-7%
|Jasper
|$2,348
|-11%
|Kennesaw
|$2,553
|-2%
|Buena Vista
|$2,490
|-5%
|Cusseta
|$2,450
|-6%
|Fortson
|$2,549
|-2%
|Manchester
|$2,506
|-4%
|Alpharetta
|$2,540
|-3%
|Suwanee
|$2,692
|+3%
|Lawrenceville
|$2,748
|+5%
|Acworth
|$2,550
|-2%
|Cave Spring
|$2,433
|-7%
|Helena
|$2,424
|-7%
|Irwinton
|$2,498
|-4%
|Jeffersonville
|$2,531
|-3%
|Kite
|$2,448
|-6%
|Statesboro
|$2,345
|-11%
|Maysville
|$2,345
|-11%
|Marshallville
|$2,443
|-7%
|Bronwood
|$2,410
|-8%
|Parrott
|$2,394
|-9%
|Perkins
|$2,505
|-4%
|Stapleton
|$2,401
|-8%
|Lilly
|$2,440
|-7%
|Montrose
|$2,464
|-6%
|Yatesville
|$2,527
|-3%
|Rincon
|$2,422
|-7%
|Loganville
|$2,675
|+3%
|Norcross
|$2,757
|+6%
|Duluth
|$2,670
|+2%
|Buchanan
|$2,509
|-4%
|Cedartown
|$2,465
|-6%
|Nelson
|$2,430
|-7%
|Patterson
|$2,349
|-11%
|Saint George
|$2,342
|-11%
|Waresboro
|$2,285
|-13%
|Lilburn
|$2,800
|+7%
|Marietta
|$2,698
|+3%
|Allentown
|$2,495
|-4%
|Danville
|$2,500
|-4%
|East Dublin
|$2,395
|-9%
|Oconee
|$2,532
|-3%
|Reynolds
|$2,512
|-4%
|Rhine
|$2,396
|-9%
|Rupert
|$2,493
|-5%
|Scotland
|$2,471
|-5%
|Montezuma
|$2,467
|-6%
|Rochelle
|$2,372
|-10%
|Mansfield
|$2,541
|-3%
|Roswell
|$2,567
|-2%
|Cassville
|$2,569
|-2%
|Mableton
|$2,873
|+10%
|Douglasville
|$2,801
|+7%
|Warrenton
|$2,325
|-11%
|Abbeville
|$2,403
|-8%
|Chester
|$2,376
|-9%
|Davisboro
|$2,421
|-7%
|Eatonton
|$2,436
|-7%
|Forsyth
|$2,557
|-2%
|Gray
|$2,647
|+1%
|Ideal
|$2,480
|-5%
|Jewell
|$2,396
|-8%
|Monticello
|$2,550
|-2%
|Oxford
|$2,628
|+1%
|Porterdale
|$2,676
|+3%
|Smyrna
|$2,706
|+4%
|Avondale Estates
|$3,067
|+16%
|Conyers
|$2,799
|+7%
|Lebanon
|$2,416
|-8%
|Covington
|$2,673
|+2%
|Auburn
|$2,554
|-2%
|Dacula
|$2,582
|-1%
|Social Circle
|$2,524
|-3%
|Cumming
|$2,411
|-8%
|Girard
|$2,547
|-2%
|Norristown
|$2,489
|-5%
|Garfield
|$2,447
|-6%
|Haralson
|$2,521
|-3%
|Jenkinsburg
|$2,522
|-3%
|Luthersville
|$2,504
|-4%
|Statham
|$2,398
|-8%
|Summerville
|$2,328
|-11%
|Keysville
|$2,479
|-5%
|Tucker
|$3,026
|+15%
|Powder Springs
|$2,732
|+5%
|Lindale
|$2,446
|-6%
|Vidalia
|$2,384
|-9%
|Wadley
|$2,421
|-7%
|Gainesville
|$2,370
|-10%
|Twin City
|$2,413
|-8%
|Uvalda
|$2,402
|-8%
|Reidsville
|$2,344
|-11%
|Commerce
|$2,341
|-11%
|Austell
|$2,881
|+10%
|Franklin
|$2,499
|-4%
|Gay
|$2,551
|-2%
|Jonesboro
|$3,037
|+15%
|Lagrange
|$2,452
|-6%
|Molena
|$2,507
|-4%
|Morrow
|$3,057
|+16%
|Sargent
|$2,516
|-4%
|Ailey
|$2,407
|-8%
|Alamo
|$2,479
|-5%
|Glennville
|$2,360
|-10%
|Millen
|$2,474
|-5%
|Tallapoosa
|$2,480
|-5%
|Greenville
|$2,503
|-4%
|Milner
|$2,532
|-3%
|Springfield
|$2,426
|-7%
|Shellman
|$2,421
|-7%
|Canton
|$2,435
|-7%
|Marble Hill
|$2,369
|-10%
|Edison
|$2,408
|-8%
|Dudley
|$2,452
|-6%
|Haddock
|$2,627
|+1%
|Harrison
|$2,446
|-6%
|Mauk
|$2,520
|-3%
|Smarr
|$2,549
|-2%
|Meldrim
|$2,423
|-7%
|Eastanollee
|$2,314
|-12%
|Talmo
|$2,371
|-10%
|Allenhurst
|$2,347
|-11%
|Eden
|$2,393
|-9%
|Meridian
|$2,320
|-12%
|Tennille
|$2,433
|-7%
|Clyo
|$2,424
|-7%
|Tybee Island
|$2,403
|-8%
|Byromville
|$2,454
|-6%
|Hinesville
|$2,353
|-10%
|Midway
|$2,372
|-10%
|Waynesboro
|$2,500
|-4%
|Chauncey
|$2,404
|-8%
|Culloden
|$2,528
|-3%
|Midville
|$2,453
|-6%
|Mount Vernon
|$2,420
|-8%
|Bristol
|$2,358
|-10%
|Lumber City
|$2,458
|-6%
|Mershon
|$2,357
|-10%
|Arabi
|$2,328
|-11%
|Swainsboro
|$2,419
|-8%
|Collins
|$2,350
|-10%
|Manassas
|$2,353
|-10%
|Baxley
|$2,385
|-9%
|Nicholls
|$2,337
|-11%
|Brooklet
|$2,338
|-11%
|Claxton
|$2,389
|-9%
|Glenwood
|$2,454
|-6%
|Hagan
|$2,442
|-7%
|Bethlehem
|$2,527
|-3%
|Trion
|$2,396
|-9%
|Appling
|$2,350
|-10%
|Gracewood
|$2,451
|-6%
|Mesena
|$2,406
|-8%
|Oliver
|$2,534
|-3%
|Sardis
|$2,534
|-3%
|Sylvania
|$2,534
|-3%
|Buford
|$2,593
|-1%
|Flowery Branch
|$2,367
|-10%
|Martin
|$2,313
|-12%
|Denton
|$2,424
|-7%
|Jacksonville
|$2,446
|-6%
|Surrency
|$2,418
|-8%
|Blackshear
|$2,348
|-11%
|Monroe
|$2,543
|-3%
|Rayle
|$2,379
|-9%
|Calhoun
|$2,372
|-10%
|Hephzibah
|$2,445
|-7%
|Mitchell
|$2,422
|-7%
|Braselton
|$2,497
|-4%
|Cuthbert
|$2,395
|-9%
|Fowlstown
|$2,323
|-12%
|Morris
|$2,440
|-7%
|Cataula
|$2,449
|-6%
|Weston
|$2,429
|-7%
|Bowdon Junction
|$2,489
|-5%
|Toomsboro
|$2,476
|-5%
|Unadilla
|$2,415
|-8%
|Vienna
|$2,407
|-8%
|Ellabell
|$2,389
|-9%
|Wrightsville
|$2,460
|-6%
|Guyton
|$2,415
|-8%
|Aragon
|$2,513
|-4%
|Felton
|$2,436
|-7%
|Kingston
|$2,404
|-8%
|Rockmart
|$2,523
|-3%
|Dallas
|$2,605
|-0%
|Nunez
|$2,477
|-5%
|Hoschton
|$2,502
|-4%
|Silver Creek
|$2,454
|-6%
|North Metro
|$2,593
|-1%
|Georgetown
|$2,448
|-6%
|Alston
|$2,475
|-5%
|Bartow
|$2,425
|-7%
|Cobbtown
|$2,366
|-10%
|Daisy
|$2,422
|-7%
|Wrens
|$2,428
|-7%
|Bonaire
|$2,326
|-11%
|Butler
|$2,502
|-4%
|Cadwell
|$2,420
|-8%
|Cochran
|$2,387
|-9%
|Centerville
|$2,360
|-10%
|Temple
|$2,543
|-3%
|Villa Rica
|$2,550
|-2%
|Barnesville
|$2,536
|-3%
|Hogansville
|$2,469
|-6%
|Locust Grove
|$2,677
|+3%
|Rex
|$3,011
|+14%
|Newborn
|$2,517
|-4%
|Snellville
|$2,856
|+9%
|Ball Ground
|$2,426
|-7%
|Lyons
|$2,361
|-10%
|Bishop
|$2,378
|-9%
|Good Hope
|$2,487
|-5%
|Siloam
|$2,382
|-9%
|White Plains
|$2,365
|-10%
|Emerson
|$2,416
|-8%
|Grayson
|$2,745
|+5%
|Soperton
|$2,415
|-8%
|Rocky Ford
|$2,513
|-4%
|Tarrytown
|$2,424
|-7%
|Chestnut Mountain
|$2,360
|-10%
|Jefferson
|$2,412
|-8%
|Carlton
|$2,366
|-10%
|Danielsville
|$2,338
|-11%
|Lyerly
|$2,457
|-6%
|Matthews
|$2,413
|-8%
|Williamson
|$2,527
|-3%
|Riverdale
|$3,133
|+18%
|Arnoldsville
|$2,382
|-9%
|Bostwick
|$2,403
|-8%
|Union Point
|$2,339
|-11%
|Washington
|$2,372
|-10%
|Comer
|$2,345
|-11%
|Crawford
|$2,397
|-8%
|Farmington
|$2,359
|-10%
|Hull
|$2,397
|-8%
|Lexington
|$2,387
|-9%
|Stephens
|$2,363
|-10%
|Maxeys
|$2,398
|-8%
|Oakman
|$2,409
|-8%
|Camak
|$2,359
|-10%
|Crawfordville
|$2,340
|-11%
|Dewy Rose
|$2,314
|-12%
|Trenton
|$2,347
|-11%
|Gibson
|$2,404
|-8%
|Franklin Springs
|$2,333
|-11%
|Ila
|$2,409
|-8%
|Boneville
|$2,337
|-11%
|Tignall
|$2,350
|-10%
|Menlo
|$2,417
|-8%
|Plainville
|$2,381
|-9%
|Avera
|$2,407
|-8%
|Gough
|$2,455
|-6%
|Colbert
|$2,379
|-9%
|Winder
|$2,522
|-3%
|Blythe
|$2,425
|-7%
|Clarkdale
|$2,758
|+6%
|Lithia Springs
|$2,898
|+10%
|Coosa
|$2,571
|-1%
|Hiram
|$2,660
|+2%
|Armuchee
|$2,385
|-9%
|Bremen
|$2,508
|-4%
|Mount Berry
|$2,415
|-8%
|Dexter
|$2,426
|-7%
|Hawkinsville
|$2,375
|-9%
|Mc Intyre
|$2,549
|-2%
|Oglethorpe
|$2,485
|-5%
|Pineview
|$2,424
|-7%
|Taylorsville
|$2,423
|-7%
|Whitesburg
|$2,573
|-1%
|Jackson
|$2,507
|-4%
|Newnan
|$2,407
|-8%
|Thomaston
|$2,512
|-4%
|Tyrone
|$2,591
|-1%
|Forest Park
|$3,132
|+18%
|Flovilla
|$2,518
|-4%
|Griffin
|$2,518
|-4%
|Senoia
|$2,402
|-8%
|Waleska
|$2,434
|-7%
|White
|$2,401
|-8%
|Moreland
|$2,417
|-8%
|Sunny Side
|$2,560
|-2%
|Turin
|$2,577
|-1%
|Woodbury
|$2,473
|-5%
|Woodstock
|$2,500
|-4%
|Brooks
|$2,492
|-5%
|Concord
|$2,508
|-4%
|Mcdonough
|$2,709
|+4%
|Orchard Hill
|$2,465
|-6%
|Palmetto
|$2,901
|+11%
|Pulaski
|$2,435
|-7%
|Stillmore
|$2,434
|-7%
|Dawsonville
|$2,357
|-10%
|Ellijay
|$2,344
|-11%
|Waco
|$2,473
|-5%
|Red Oak
|$3,087
|+17%
|Zebulon
|$2,498
|-4%
|Rydal
|$2,369
|-10%
|Winston
|$2,727
|+4%
|Grantville
|$2,425
|-7%
|Sharpsburg
|$2,424
|-7%
|Rockledge
|$2,409
|-8%
|Nicholson
|$2,353
|-10%
|Pendergrass
|$2,368
|-10%
|Ludowici
|$2,368
|-10%
|Pooler
|$2,425
|-7%
|Sparta
|$2,485
|-5%
|Warthen
|$2,430
|-7%
|Richmond Hill
|$2,383
|-9%
Estimate your car insurance cost in Georgia
Knowing where to start when shopping for the best auto insurance in Georgia can be challenging. Since car insurance will likely be a part of your monthly expenses, setting the right expectations in terms of cost is a good starting point. Bankrate has created an insurance cost calculator to make it easy. Simply input some basic information and it provides an estimate of what car insurance in your area may be. While it is not an exact quote from an insurance provider, it will give you a good idea of how much your car insurance rates should be.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.