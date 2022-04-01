Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Cheapest car insurance in Georgia for 2024
Bankrate’s analysis found that Auto-Owners and Nationwide offer some of the lowest rates for car insurance in Georgia.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.
The cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia
Car insurance in Georgia is just slightly more expensive than it is in the nation as a whole. Georgia drivers pay an average of $2,609 per year for full coverage and $813 per year for minimum coverage, whereas the national average annual rates are $2,542 and $740, respectively. If you’re shopping for cheap car insurance in Georgia, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team has done the work for you.
Key takeaways
- Cheapest company for minimum coverage: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest company for full coverage: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest company for drivers with prior incidents: Auto-Owners
- Cheapest company for young drivers: Nationwide
Cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia for minimum coverage
While shopping for cheap car insurance, Georgia drivers may want to consider how much coverage they need. Minimum coverage in Georgia tends to be cheaper, but that’s because it provides far less financial protection when compared to a full coverage policy. Every driver has different needs and should understand their risk tolerance level. For example, if you have assets in your name, such as owning a home, rental properties, or owning your own business, having higher coverage limits around 100/300/100 and possibly an umbrella policy may be worth considering.
When drivers opt to carry only the state-mandated insurance limits in Georgia, they are choosing the lowest coverage options needed to drive legally. Liability coverage pays for damages and injuries to the other driver, their passengers, their vehicle and pedestrians if you cause an accident. However, liability-only coverage does not pay for damage to your car or the medical payments for you and your passengers. The average annual premium for minimal auto insurance in Georgia is $813, however Auto-Owners and Georgia Farm Bureau tend to have minimal coverage premiums well below the average. You may be able to find low-cost car insurance in Georgia from these insurers:
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for min coverage
|
$38
|
$454
|
- $359
|
$42
|
$502
|
- $311
|
$43
|
$521
|
- $292
|
$54
|
$648
|
- $165
|
$55
|
$664
|
- $149
Minimum coverage requirements for Georgia drivers
Driving without insurance in Georgia carries major penalties. To be compliant with Georgia’s minimum liability requirements for car insurance, drivers must have at least:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
Liability insurance aims to protect the other party involved in an at-fault accident, so it will not apply to you or your vehicle. Georgia does not require drivers to purchase additional coverage types like comprehensive coverage, collision and medical payments, but having these included in your policy might offer you more financial protection for damage to your vehicle or immediate medical expenses arising from an incident. The average cost of this minimum coverage level in Georgia is $813 per year.
Both comprehensive coverage and collision coverage may also be required if you have a loan on your vehicle or it is leased. Even though these coverage types add cost to your policy, they may help lower out-of-pocket expenses after an accident. The state of Georgia does not require drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage or underinsured motorist coverage. Still, consider purchasing these coverage types in the event that someone who is uninsured or does not have enough insurance hits your vehicle.
Cheapest car insurance in Georgia for full coverage
If you have an auto loan, lease or a vehicle with a relatively high value, you will want to shop for full coverage insurance. Full coverage, which is composed of comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to liability insurance, provides coverage for damage to your own vehicle due to a covered claim. Auto-Owners averages the cheapest Georgia auto insurance rates for full coverage, but you may also find an affordable policy with one of the following providers:
|Insurance Company
|Average monthly premium
|Average annual premium
|Savings vs state avg. for full coverage
|
$133
|
$1,601
|
- $1,008
|
$154
|
$1,846
|
- $763
|
$187
|
$2,249
|
- $360
|
$190
|
$2,282
|
- $327
|
$203
|
$2,432
|
- $177
Cheapest car insurance in Georgia for drivers with prior incidents
Not all accidents and moving violations are rated the same, it varies between insurance companies. For example, Georgia drivers with prior incidents may find lower insurance premiums with a provider specializing in high-risk drivers. If you have an accident or driving activity, comparing rates between insurance companies is paramount.
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a ticket: Mercury
- Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Georgia Farm Bureau
- Cheapest car insurance for high-risk drivers: Mercury
Cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mercury
According to the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, of the 1,797 traffic fatalities in 2021, 369 involved speeding. Due to the risky behavior behind receiving a speeding ticket, insurance companies impose surcharge points that stay on your policy for three years. Our research found Mercury and the following companies have the lowest average rates for drivers with speeding tickets in Georgia:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$522
|
$1,776
|
$551
|
$2,663
|
$606
|
$2,609
|
$719
|
$2,808
|
$730
|
$4,205
Cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident: Georgia Farm Bureau
Drivers involved in an at-fault accident will typically see a considerable increase in their insurance rates, unless you have earned or purchased accident forgiveness with your insurance carrier for a first at-fault collision. The premium increase will depend on various factors, including the severity of the accident, location, total cost of repairs and whether or not alcohol or speeding was a factor. With at-fault accidents, your rate may be affected for three to five years, but all companies rate at-fault accidents differently. Bankrate’s analyses found that Georgia Farm Bureau has the lowest average insurance rate for drivers with an at-fault accident and you can see other low-cost insurance companies listed below:
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$551
|
$2,663
|
$687
|
$2,906
|
$726
|
$2,300
|
$818
|
$2,924
|
$873
|
$4,638
Cheapest car insurance companies for high-risk drivers: Mercury
A single incident is not likely to immediately label you as a high-risk driver, but a string of them — especially a DUI conviction in Georgia, multiple speeding tickets or having a poor credit-based insurance score — may have a significant impact on your rates. A DUI is one of the most severe driving infractions you can have on your motor vehicle record, and can lead to being labeled a high-risk driver.
High-risk drivers may have a more difficult time qualifying for traditional insurance companies and face higher rates, even when shopping around. In these situations, you could ask about any discounts you might be able to qualify for, drive a vehicle that’s cheaper to insure or explore companies that offer non-standard insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$976
|
$2,569
|
$992
|
$4,737
|
$1,019
|
$3,050
|
$1,048
|
$4,714
|
$1,178
|
$3,797
Keep in mind: An SR-22, also known as a Certificate of Financial Responsibility, proves to the state that a driver is maintaining a car insurance policy with limits meeting the state requirement. This form is usually required when a driver has committed a serious offense such as a DUI or caused an accident while driving uninsured. In some situations, courts can order drivers to obtain an SR-22A, a type of Georgia SR-22 requiring drivers to pay for their car insurance six months in advance. Your insurance agent will file the form on your behalf and will likely charge a filing fee.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Georgia
In Georgia, age is a significant rating factor. Drivers under the age of 25 are deemed “high-risk” due to their lack of driving experience. However, drivers approaching the age of 25 who keep a good driving record will see their insurance rates slowly decrease until they are moved into a standard risk pool. Since car insurance for young adults can be so expensive, it is crucial to compare rates among carriers and look for discounts.
- Cheapest car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Nationwide
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Georgia Farm Bureau
- Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Georgia Farm Bureau
- Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Allstate
Cheapest Georgia car insurance for insuring a teen driver: Nationwide
Teen drivers are some of the most expensive to insure because of their inexperience behind the wheel, leading to a higher risk of accidents and losses. Insurance companies recognize that teens pose a higher risk than older drivers and typically charge higher rates to compensate for this risk. If you are adding a young driver to your car insurance policy and looking to save, consider insurance companies that offer teen driver discounts, like a good student discount, to offset some of the premium increase.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$943
|
$3,758
|
$994
|
$4,748
|
$1,293
|
$6,386
|
$1,397
|
$5,790
|
$1,509
|
$4,214
Bankrate’s take: It takes time to develop strong driving habits and young drivers are less able to avoid accidents, adjust for sudden weather changes and make responsible decisions. Insurance companies charge higher rates when assuming this risk. Since 16- and 17-year old drivers are too young to purchase insurance in their own name, they are typically added to their parent's policies. To give you an accurate depiction of insurance cost for young drivers, our analysis of rates for teen drivers is for 16-year-olds on their married parents’ policy.
Cheapest car insurance for teens with a ticket: Georgia Farm Bureau
Speeding is the leading cause of car accidents among teen drivers. According to NHTSA, 29 percent of all U.S. traffic fatalities in 2021 involved speeding drivers. Even without causing an accident, teen drivers with speeding tickets will see higher insurance rates since insurance companies must account for the higher risk. On average, Georgia Farm Bureau has the lowest car insurance rates for Georgia teens with speeding tickets on their driving history. Our rates reflect an 18-year-old on their own policy.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$1,418
|
$6,747
|
$1,649
|
$6,536
|
$1,940
|
$4,906
|
$2,127
|
$11,898
|
$2,398
|
$10,206
Cheapest car insurance for teens with an at-fault accident: Georgia Farm Bureau
Inexperience with avoiding road hazards and making mature decisions causes teen drivers to have more accidents than any other age group. Not only does this increase the chance of an accident, it increases the severity of the outcome. In 2021, it was reported that about half of all teens involved in car fatalities were not wearing a seatbelt. Georgia Farm Bureau averages the lowest rate for teens with at-fault accidents.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$1,418
|
$6,747
|
$1,737
|
$6,857
|
$2,298
|
$9,400
|
$2,422
|
$13,043
|
$2,672
|
$6,890
Bankrate’s take: Accident forgiveness is a benefit available with many insurance companies that waives the surcharge penalty the first time a driver has an accident. Some insurance companies automatically include accident forgiveness if a driver has been incident-free for a certain period of time — the industry standard is between three to five years. Other companies allow policyholders to purchase the benefit as an endorsement. Most insurance companies do not offer drivers under age 21 this option.
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers with a DUI: Allstate
Drunk driving is a red flag for most insurance companies. A new driver ticketed with a DUI will face steep insurance rates and can have their insurance policy canceled by their carrier. Drivers who can not secure insurance with a standard carrier due to a DUI may have better luck with an insurance company specializing in high-risk drivers. In Georgia, Allstate has the lowest average annual premium for 21-year-old drivers with a DUI.
|Insurance Company
|Avg. annual min coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|
$1,452
|
$7,924
|
$1,876
|
$7,792
|
$1,909
|
$9,071
|
$1,936
|
$5,931
|
$2,272
|
$7,466
Cheapest car insurance rates by city in Georgia
Geographic location impacts car insurance premiums, even within a specific state. In 2023, the average cost of car insurance across the state of Georgia is $813 per year for minimum coverage and $2,609 per year for full coverage. However, average rates vary among Georgia cities.
Although your individual rates may vary, below are the cheapest cities, on average, for both minimum and full coverage in Georgia. Our research found that Auto-Owners had the lowest average premium regardless of coverage level in each of these cities.
Cheapest cities in Georgia for car insurance
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Arlington
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$591
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$327
|
Bluffton
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$593
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$328
|
Sycamore
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$593
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$317
|
Ashburn
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$597
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$327
|
Rochelle
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$598
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$313
Cheapest car insurance in larger cities in Georgia
|City
|City average annual min coverage premium
|Cheapest car insurance carrier
|Company average annual premium
|
Augusta
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$742
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$415
|
Columbus
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$749
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$447
|
Savannah
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$821
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$444
|
Roswell
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$842
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$457
|
Atlanta
|
City average annual min coverage premium
$898
|
Cheapest car insurance carrier
Auto-Owners
|
Company average annual premium
$499
Car insurance discounts in Georgia
In addition to shopping around for cheap insurance, Georgia drivers may also get lower rates by taking advantage of car insurance discounts. Different companies offer different discounts, but if you’re wondering how to save on car insurance in Georgia, discounts may be the answer. Here are some common Georgia car insurance savings opportunities:
- Young driver discounts: Insuring young drivers may be expensive, but car insurance companies often offer ways to offset some of the costs. When shopping for cheap auto insurance, Georgia drivers with teens may want to look for good student, driver training or student-at-school discounts.
- Safe driver discounts: If you haven’t had an accident or ticket in a certain amount of time, you may automatically qualify for a safe driver or claims-free discount. You might consider enrolling in a telematics program as well, which rewards safe driving behaviors with a personalized discount.
- Other discounts: There are several other ways to save on car insurance in Georgia, including bundling your auto and home policies with one company, signing up for paperless billing, paying in full or reducing the number of miles you drive.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate increases filed by insurance companies and are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction. Young driver DUI rates are for 21-year-old drivers on their own policy; other young driver incident rates are for 18-year-old drivers on their own policy.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18 and 21 applied. Drivers are renters on their own policy. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.