If you own a car that is registered in the state of Georgia, you must carry a minimum amount of car insurance. Driving without car insurance is illegal in Georgia, and if you get caught, you will face hefty consequences. It is important for drivers to understand the state’s car insurance laws and the penalty for driving without insurance in Georgia.
Georgia car insurance laws
Georgia car insurance laws state that drivers must have insurance and maintain continuous insurance in order to legally operate their vehicle. Drivers are required to carry 25/50/25 personal liability insurance, which includes:
- $25,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $25,000 property damage liability per accident
Additionally, Georgia law requires drivers to carry proof of insurance in their vehicle at all times. If a law enforcement officer requests to see proof of insurance and you cannot provide acceptable documentation, you will face penalties. In Georgia, both physical and electronic proof of insurance are allowed.
Penalties for driving without insurance in Georgia
Driving without insurance in Georgia may be perceived as a tempting cost-saving measure, but the consequences of doing so may outweigh what you would pay to purchase a policy. Below are some of the penalties of driving without insurance in Georgia.
|Penalty type
|First offense
|Subsequent offenses
|Fines
|$200
|Up to $1,000
|Jail time
|—
|Up to one year
|License suspension
|60 days minimum
|90 days minimum
|Lapse fee
|$25
|$25
|Registration reinstatement fee
|$60
|Up to $160
Additionally, driving without insurance in Georgia is classified as a misdemeanor. In most states, drivers who get their license suspended after an insurance-related offense can get their license back after they show proof of insurance. But in Georgia, this is not the case. Georgia law states that drivers who get their license taken away cannot drive for the entire suspension period. After the suspension period is over, the driver would have to pay a license reinstatement fee to drive legally again.
Georgia drivers who lose their license following an insurance-related suspension will also likely need to file an SR-22 form, which is a certificate that proves you meet the state’s minimum liability insurance requirements. In Georgia, you’re typically required to file an SR-22 for three years, although a court can require you to file one for longer. Requiring an SR-22 will significantly raise your car insurance rates until the certificate is no longer needed.
When considering the ramifications, driving without insurance puts you at considerable personal and financial risk if you are caught. If the cost of car insurance is a concern, consider comparing quotes from the cheapest car insurance companies in Georgia to find a policy that fits within your budget.
Getting into an accident without insurance in Georgia
Getting into an at-fault accident without insurance in Georgia could have a disastrous impact on your finances. In this instance, you’d have to pay out of pocket for any injuries or damage that you cause, in addition to any legal fees. Accidents can cause tens of thousands of dollars (or more) in injuries alone, and if you don’t have enough cash to pay, you could be forced to sell your property or liquidate your retirement savings.
If you get hit by an insured driver, but do not have your own insurance policy, you may be able to sue the other driver for your losses. Georgia does not have a No Pay, No Play law, which typically prohibits uninsured drivers from collecting money from an insured driver who hits them. However, there may be a limit to how much money you can recoup from an insured driver.
The other caveat to this rule is that you cannot legally sue an insured driver for accident-related losses if you are 50% or more at fault for the crash. Georgia follows a modified comparative negligence law to assign blame and financial responsibility after an accident. If you are 49% responsible or less, you have grounds to sue the insured driver.
Suing another driver for your losses means you might be able to get reimbursed for your medical bills or vehicle damage. However, you would be financially responsible for the cost of your legal defense, something that liability insurance usually covers. Even if you take the insured driver to court and win, most of your settlement money could go towards the lawyer fees, leaving you with little remaining funds. Ultimately, drivers in Georgia should not assume that a no-fault accident will be covered by the other driver’s insurance company.
Frequently asked questions
-
-
There’s no single car insurance company that’s best for everyone since car insurance is highly personalized. The best car insurance in Georgia depends on what you’re looking for from an insurance provider. For example, some drivers prioritize their budget, while others want a local agent, robust digital tools or discounts. Once you know what you’re looking for from an insurance provider, request quotes, read customer reviews and compare companies.
-
The average cost of car insurance in Georgia is $2,609 per year for full coverage insurance and $813 per year for minimum coverage insurance. For comparison, the average cost of full coverage in the U.S. is $2,542 per year and $740 per year for minimum coverage. Car insurance rates in Georgia are slightly more expensive than the national average rate. However, keep in mind that your exact premium will be based on factors specific to you and your vehicle like your age, ZIP code, driving record, credit history, past claims, vehicle make and model and the deductible(s) you select.
-
No, Georgia is not a no-fault state. Georgia is a fault state, also called a tort state. If a driver gets into an accident in a fault state, the at-fault driver’s insurance company is responsible for compensating the other driver for their losses.
-
While the exact amount of a ticket for not having insurance varies, in Georgia, expect to pay anywhere from $200 to $1,000. You’ll typically pay higher amounts if you’re ticketed and have a prior conviction for driving without insurance on your record. Keep in mind that on top of the fine, you’ll likely have to pay a $25 insurance lapse fee and registration reinstatement fee that costs between $60 and $160. You may also face higher car insurance rates than you would if you had continuous coverage.
-
