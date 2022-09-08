Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Georgia for 2024
Car insurance in Georgia costs an annual average of $2,085 for full coverage and $639 for minimum coverage
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance in Georgia?
Georgia drivers pay an average rate of $639 annually for state-mandated minimum coverage. Full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance, averages $2,085 annually. These are not far from the national averages, which are $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage. Keep in mind, however, that your rates are likely to differ from the averages, since your insurer will consider multiple factors specific to you when determining your rate, such as your age, the make and model of your car and your driving record.
Key takeaways
- The annual average cost of full coverage car insurance in Georgia is $2,085 and $639 for minimum coverage — slightly higher than the national average of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimal coverage.
- In Georgia, 18-year-olds have the highest average annual premiums out of all other age groups for full coverage car insurance age for full coverage, at $6,798 per year.
- The average car insurance cost in Georgia varies by city, with Atlanta having an annual average rate that is 4 percent higher than the state average, while Augusta has one that is 6 percent lower.
- Having poor credit in Georgia causes an average annual increase of 60% on full coverage auto insurance.
What would you like to do today?
Georgia car insurance rates by city
Georgia car insurance rates can depend heavily on what city you live in. Location can be a key determiner when considering rates, which is why car insurance rates vary greatly between states. While we can calculate a national average car insurance cost for Georgia, if we zoom in on individual cities, we sometimes arrive at a different number. Different cities may have varied costs for repairs, different frequencies of accidents and varying rates of theft and vandalism. These variables work in conjunction with personal factors, like driving records, to help insurers determine rates. Below are the average rates for 10 cities in Georgia, along with a percentage representing how much that city’s average premium deviates from the state average.
|Georgia city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from GA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Atlanta
|$707
|$2,177
|4%
|Augusta
|$581
|$1,951
|-6%
|Columbus
|$607
|$2,032
|-3%
|Duluth
|$696
|$2,112
|1%
|Hinesville
|$550
|$1,919
|-8%
|Macon
|$638
|$2,097
|1%
|Marietta
|$714
|$2,133
|2%
|Peachtree City
|$586
|$1,923
|-8%
|Savannah
|$658
|$2,047
|-2%
|Woodstock
|$639
|$1,993
|-4%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Georgia
While not all states allow insurers to determine rates based on gender and age, Georgia car insurance is impacted by age and gender. Generally, auto insurance rates change with age, getting cheaper as you age. In the Peach State, males tend to face higher rates than females, because they are viewed as higher-risk for all age groups. The tables below show how gender impacts car insurance rates in Georgia.
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Georgia
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Georgia
|Age 16*
|$4,738
|$1,631
|Age 18
|$6,798
|$2,264
|Age 20
|$5,157
|$1,631
|Age 25
|$2,806
|$848
|Age 30
|$1,689
|$848
|Age 40
|$2,080
|$639
|Age 50
|$1,942
|$598
|Age 60
|$1,873
|$588
|Age 70
|$2,055
|$679
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Avg. full coverage premium in Georgia
|Avg. minimum coverage premium in Georgia
|Age 16*
|$4,118
|$1,465
|Age 18
|$5,376
|$1,870
|Age 20
|$3,995
|$1,320
|Age 25
|$2,458
|$779
|Age 30
|$2,187
|$681
|Age 40
|$2,080
|$639
|Age 50
|$1,929
|$597
|Age 60
|$1,862
|$584
|Age 70
|$2,008
|$658
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: Except for Hawaii and Massachusetts, every other state allows the use of age as a rating factor for car insurance. Statistically, teens have a higher rate of fatal car accidents. Therefore, car insurance premiums initially start higher for younger drivers, but drop over time with experience and a good driving record. Age usually doesn't start increasing premiums until drivers are around 70 years old.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Georgia
One way to cut costs as a young driver is to remain on your parent's policy for as long as possible. When a new driver is listed on a policy with older drivers with more experience, the risk of an accident is drastically reduced and that vehicle may also benefit from policy discounts, resulting in a lower price. Here is a table showing the price difference for youth drivers on their parents' policy versus their own.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in GA
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in GA
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,428
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$4,192
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,909
|$6,087
|56%
|Age 19
|$3,692
|$5,181
|40%
|Age 20
|$3,287
|$4,575
|39%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Georgia?
Driving records are one of the most significant factors when looking at car insurance rates in Georgia. The type of infraction determines how much your insurance rates will be affected. For instance, a DUI conviction in Georgia causes an average annual premium increase of 89 percent, while a speeding ticket leads to an average increase of 21 percent. It’s important to note that some insurers may refuse coverage to drivers with DUIs or multiple instances of lesser infractions.
The table below highlights the average increase in premiums in Georgia that drivers face after different types of driving incidents.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in GA
|Percent increase from GA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Clean driving record
|$2,085
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,530
|21%
|At-fault accident
|$2,906
|39%
|DUI conviction
|$3,931
|89%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates.
Car insurance rates in Georgia by credit score
In those states that allow it, like Georgia, car insurance companies utilize driver’s credit scores to help them calculate rates. In general, the better your credit score, the better your rate. A credit rating of poor in Georgia contributes to a premium that is 60 percent higher than the state average. Conversely, a credit rating of excellent in Georgia results in an average premium that is 26 percent lower than the state average.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in GA
|Percent change from GA avg. annual full coverage premium
|Poor
|$3,330
|60%
|Average
|$2,229
|7%
|Good
|$2,085
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,550
|-26%
Georgia car insurance rates by vehicle type
Car insurance rates vary by vehicle make and model, since different types of cars have different crash statistics, repair costs and safety features. Cars that cost more to repair, such as foreign vehicles with imported parts, are generally associated with higher car insurance premiums. If a car has higher crash statistics, an insurance company may find you more likely to be involved in a car accident and may quote higher premiums. However, if your car is equipped with certain safety features, your car insurance provider may lower your rates.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual full coverage premium in Georgia
|BMW 330i
|$2,637
|Ford F-150
|$1,844
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,713
|Toyota Camry
|$2,085
|Toyota Prius
|$2,233
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Georgia
With so many factors and decisions involved in car insurance costs, estimating what you can expect to pay for coverage can be challenging. To make it easy, Bankrate created the handy estimation calculator tool below. After entering some basic information, you'll get a rough insurance premium estimate. While this is not an exact quote, it can give you a good idea so you can budget accordingly.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How to save on car insurance in Georgia
Savings on car insurance in Georgia can come in many forms. Because so many variables that affect auto rates can change over time, you may be your own best source of potential savings. For instance, changing how you drive can potentially make a significant difference in your rates. Some useful tips and strategies are outlined below.
- Drive safely: Safe driving can help keep your driving record clean, while potentially qualifying you for discounts.
- Right-size your coverage: Rates are proportional to coverage, and you might be able to save by reducing coverage amounts or types.
- Compare insurers: Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you to identify competitive rates for the same types of coverage.
- Look for discounts: Many insurers offer numerous discounts to qualifying drivers.
- Enroll in usage-based programs: Usage-based car insurance, or telematics programs, may let you pay less when you drive more safely or infrequently.
- Improve your credit score: If your credit score is not great, taking steps to improve it could lower your auto insurance rates in Georgia.
- Raise your deductible: If you can manage a higher deductible, you could lower your premium. That said, be sure not to raise it beyond your financial comfort level.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.