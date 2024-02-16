At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

If you live in the Peach State, a DUI conviction usually leads to a significant increase in your car insurance costs. On average, Georgia drivers face an 87 percent increase in their annual premium for a full coverage policy following a DUI. This is on top of other fines and penalties imposed by the state. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts outlines what you need to know about the cost of coverage after a DUI in Georgia.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

How much does a DUI cost in Georgia?

A Georgia DUI conviction may come with multiple penalties, which increase in severity with every subsequent infraction. A first DUI conviction may lead to a possible jail sentence of up to one year, a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000, license suspension of up to one year and 40 hours of community service. You will also need to pay a $210 fee to reinstate your license.

A second offense within five years of the first leads to higher penalties: a jail sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to $1,000, three years of license suspension as well as the fee to reinstate it, 30 days of community service and a clinical evaluation and completion of a treatment program at the offender’s expense.

The third conviction within five years of the second will earn you a minimum sentence of 15 days in jail, a fine between $1,000 and $5,000, license revocation for five years, 30 days of community service and clinical evaluation and completion of a treatment program at the offender’s expense. In addition, the violator’s name, photo and address may be published in the local newspaper and their license plate will be seized and returned to the DMV.

How a DUI affects your car insurance in Georgia

To an insurance provider, a DUI can be indicative of future reckless behavior. Drivers who have been convicted of a DUI are seen as more likely to drink and drive again as well as engage in other risky driving behaviors. Drivers with DUIs may be required to file an SR-22 with the state. This is a certificate filed by your insurance company that proves you carry the minimum required auto coverage.

On average, full coverage car insurance rates increase by 87 percent following a DUI in Georgia. This is about on par with national average rates, which increase 90 percent. However, your personal rates may increase more or less depending on your carrier and other personal rating factors. If you have a DUI on your record, you may need to find a new insurer, since some carriers refuse to extend coverage to drivers with DUIs. Even if your carrier renews your policy, shopping around may help ensure you’re finding the cheapest rates for your coverage needs.

Average annual full coverage car insurance rates before and after a DUI

Pre-DUI Post DUI Percent increase Georgia $2,609 $4,869 87% National average $2,542 $4,840 90%

Finding DUI insurance in Georgia

Not all carriers will write policies for someone who has been convicted of a DUI, so Georgia drivers with DUIs may need to seek out high-risk auto insurance. To help give you an idea of what you might pay for coverage following a DUI, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team compared average post-DUI rates from some of the nation’s top auto insurance companies.

Note that the insurers on this table have been assigned a Bankrate Score. We looked at a wide range of metrics to determine Scores, including average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, third-party scores and ratings for customer satisfaction and financial stability, digital tools and coverage options. Bankrate Scores range from 0.0 to 5.0, with higher numbers indicating a company that excels across the board.

Car insurance company Bankrate Score Avg. annual minimum coverage premium pre-DUI Avg. annual full coverage premium post-DUI Geico 4.4 $3,109 $6,175 Progressive 4.4 $2,249 $3,588 Auto-Owners 4.3 $1,601 $3,050 Nationwide 4.0 $2,582 $5,163 Allstate 3.9 $3,632 $4,714

Frequently asked questions



What happens if you get a DUI in Georgia? Caret Down A DUI in Georgia as a first-time offender can be punished with up to one year of jail time, fines up to $1,000, a maximum one-year license suspension and 40 hours of community service. Not to mention a potentially substantial increase in your insurance rates as a result of being labeled a high-risk driver by providers. You may also need to find an insurer that will file an SR-22 on your behalf with the state, proving you carry the required minimum insurance coverage.

How will a DUI in Georgia impact my criminal record? Caret Down If you are convicted of a DUI in Georgia, that information will be given to the Georgia Crime and Information Center . It will also be noted on your Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). It will remain there permanently and may have a profound impact on you in the future if anyone, such as a potential employer or landlord, does a criminal background check on you. However, car insurance companies typically only consider DUIs from the past 10 years when determining rates, so maintaining a clean driving record might bring your rates back down over time.

Is a DUI a felony in Georgia? Caret Down Most of the time, a DUI is considered a misdemeanor. However, there are certain situations where a DUI could be regarded as a felony — such as having multiple previous DUI arrests or a DUI that resulted in the death or injuries of others.

