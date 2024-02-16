Auto insurance after a DUI in Georgia
If you live in the Peach State, a DUI conviction usually leads to a significant increase in your car insurance costs. On average, Georgia drivers face an 87 percent increase in their annual premium for a full coverage policy following a DUI. This is on top of other fines and penalties imposed by the state. Bankrate’s team of insurance experts outlines what you need to know about the cost of coverage after a DUI in Georgia.
How much does a DUI cost in Georgia?
A Georgia DUI conviction may come with multiple penalties, which increase in severity with every subsequent infraction. A first DUI conviction may lead to a possible jail sentence of up to one year, a fine ranging from $300 to $1,000, license suspension of up to one year and 40 hours of community service. You will also need to pay a $210 fee to reinstate your license.
A second offense within five years of the first leads to higher penalties: a jail sentence of up to one year, a fine of up to $1,000, three years of license suspension as well as the fee to reinstate it, 30 days of community service and a clinical evaluation and completion of a treatment program at the offender’s expense.
The third conviction within five years of the second will earn you a minimum sentence of 15 days in jail, a fine between $1,000 and $5,000, license revocation for five years, 30 days of community service and clinical evaluation and completion of a treatment program at the offender’s expense. In addition, the violator’s name, photo and address may be published in the local newspaper and their license plate will be seized and returned to the DMV.
How a DUI affects your car insurance in Georgia
To an insurance provider, a DUI can be indicative of future reckless behavior. Drivers who have been convicted of a DUI are seen as more likely to drink and drive again as well as engage in other risky driving behaviors. Drivers with DUIs may be required to file an SR-22 with the state. This is a certificate filed by your insurance company that proves you carry the minimum required auto coverage.
On average, full coverage car insurance rates increase by 87 percent following a DUI in Georgia. This is about on par with national average rates, which increase 90 percent. However, your personal rates may increase more or less depending on your carrier and other personal rating factors. If you have a DUI on your record, you may need to find a new insurer, since some carriers refuse to extend coverage to drivers with DUIs. Even if your carrier renews your policy, shopping around may help ensure you’re finding the cheapest rates for your coverage needs.
Average annual full coverage car insurance rates before and after a DUI
|Pre-DUI
|Post DUI
|Percent increase
|Georgia
|$2,609
|$4,869
|87%
|National average
|$2,542
|$4,840
|90%
Finding DUI insurance in Georgia
Not all carriers will write policies for someone who has been convicted of a DUI, so Georgia drivers with DUIs may need to seek out high-risk auto insurance. To help give you an idea of what you might pay for coverage following a DUI, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team compared average post-DUI rates from some of the nation’s top auto insurance companies.
Note that the insurers on this table have been assigned a Bankrate Score. We looked at a wide range of metrics to determine Scores, including average rate data from Quadrant Information Services, third-party scores and ratings for customer satisfaction and financial stability, digital tools and coverage options. Bankrate Scores range from 0.0 to 5.0, with higher numbers indicating a company that excels across the board.
|Car insurance company
|Bankrate Score
|Avg. annual minimum coverage premium pre-DUI
|Avg. annual full coverage premium post-DUI
|Geico
|4.4
|$3,109
|$6,175
|Progressive
|4.4
|$2,249
|$3,588
|Auto-Owners
|4.3
|$1,601
|$3,050
|Nationwide
|4.0
|$2,582
|$5,163
|Allstate
|3.9
|$3,632
|$4,714
Frequently asked questions
-
-
A DUI in Georgia as a first-time offender can be punished with up to one year of jail time, fines up to $1,000, a maximum one-year license suspension and 40 hours of community service. Not to mention a potentially substantial increase in your insurance rates as a result of being labeled a high-risk driver by providers. You may also need to find an insurer that will file an SR-22 on your behalf with the state, proving you carry the required minimum insurance coverage.
-
If you are convicted of a DUI in Georgia, that information will be given to the Georgia Crime and Information Center. It will also be noted on your Motor Vehicle Report (MVR). It will remain there permanently and may have a profound impact on you in the future if anyone, such as a potential employer or landlord, does a criminal background check on you. However, car insurance companies typically only consider DUIs from the past 10 years when determining rates, so maintaining a clean driving record might bring your rates back down over time.
-
Most of the time, a DUI is considered a misdemeanor. However, there are certain situations where a DUI could be regarded as a felony — such as having multiple previous DUI arrests or a DUI that resulted in the death or injuries of others.
-
-
-
