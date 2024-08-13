Can car insurance companies deny coverage?

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Car insurance companies can deny coverage for several reasons, but you still have options if you are turned down for a policy. Whatever the reason for the denial, you are likely to find coverage with another company or may be able to rectify why you were denied in the first place. Bankrate created this guide to help you understand why insurance companies may refuse to insure you and what you can do about it.

Can car insurance companies deny coverage?

The short answer is yes; insurance companies can refuse to insure you. Insurers are in the business of risk, and they are likely to turn down drivers whom they consider too risky, which can happen for several reasons. State insurance laws and regulations may impact who and when carriers can issue a denial of service, and these laws may vary from state to state. For example, some states prohibit insurance companies from turning down a driver because of their age or credit rating. But remember that the best insurance companies are looking for reasons to approve your policy, so with a little effort, you may find solid coverage at an affordable rate.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Reasons you may be denied car insurance

You may have your insurance application denied for a variety of reasons, many of which are tied to personal factors:

You have several moving violations and a less-than-perfect driving record

Your license has been suspended or revoked

You drive a fast, high-performance vehicle

You are too young to buy your own insurance policy

You live in an area with a high number of vandalism incidents and car thefts

You have a lapse in coverage

You lack a previous insurance record

We recently found a thread on Reddit where a user was complaining about losing coverage:

“So back in January my car got totaled (not at fault), and I ended up cancelling my policy with Liberty Mutual, since I didn’t have a car. Obviously now I know that that was a horrible decision to make. I still don’t have a car yet, but I’ve been trying to get a new non-owners (or whatever they are called) policy, but every place I try to get quotes from denies me, even Liberty Mutual even though I’ve had them before. What are my options right now to get insurance? I know I’m more than likely going to have to pay a big premium, but I’m close to being able to get another car again so I need it asap. I’m in Pennsylvania if that helps.”

Other users seemed to have similar experiences, with one suggesting calling an independent broker who can help shop for companies. Another user had a good experience using Carvana’s car insurance.

What do I do if I am denied coverage?

Almost every state requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of insurance to drive legally. Even if you are denied coverage through traditional insurance options, you are still expected to find and purchase at least minimum coverage through a provider, such as a high-risk insurer. If you are involved in an accident or caught driving without insurance, there may be serious financial and legal consequences for not having coverage.

If you find your car insurance coverage denied by a standard carrier, you might want to contact high-risk insurance companies. High-risk insurance companies have different underwriting guidelines, and while they may not be the cheapest option, you might be more likely to get approved for coverage.

You could also consider asking a family member to add you as a driver to their policy, but this may only be an option if you live with them. However, depending on your relationship, you might not be able to add your vehicle to their policy (especially if you’re the sole owner). There’s also no guarantee that you will meet your family member’s carrier’s underwriting guidelines. If you don’t, it may also deny you coverage.

Carriers that may extend coverage to high-risk drivers

If you’ve been denied coverage from several carriers, you may need to seek other options. Fortunately, several national carriers may be more willing to extend coverage to high-risk drivers.

Progressive

Progressive Insurance was presented with the 2024 Bankrate Award as Best Auto Insurance Company for High-Risk Drivers, so it’s safe to assume that it benefits drivers who fit into this category. The company offers SR-22 certificates when needed and offers a broad array of discounts to help you keep premium costs in check. It also offers robust coverage options that range from rideshare coverage to loan/lease payoff insurance. If you prefer to do your insurance business online, it has good digital functionality through the website and highly rated apps for Android and Apple products.

Allstate

If you’re looking for incentives to improve your driving record, Allstate may be another good option. The carrier’s Safe Driving Bonus may reward you with a check or credit to your insurance policy for every six months without an accident. The carrier also offers a robust telematics program, Drivewise, that may lower your rate for passing safe driving challenges. Unlike some other high-risk auto insurance companies, Allstate offers a fairly comprehensive list of endorsements that may appeal to drivers looking to customize their coverage.

The General

The General is a national insurance provider specializing in high-risk drivers’ coverage. It also offers quotes and possible coverage for drivers who need SR-22 filing. As a high-risk insurance company, The General’s average rates may be high for drivers with multiple incidents on their driving record or other high-risk rating factors. However, you may be able to lower your rate with potential discounts for taking a defensive driving course, being a good student, owning a home and more.

How to avoid being denied car insurance coverage

If you’re concerned about the potential for being denied in the future, or if you’ve got a past denial and want to be sure it doesn’t happen again, there are several strategies you can adopt to help make you more desirable as a potential policyholder to carriers. Consider the following:

Drive safely

Although insurers consider multiple factors when determining whether to insure you, perhaps no factor is more important when determining your premium than your driving record. A clean record will likely earn you a favorable rate that may be below average in your region. If you are making an effort to drive carefully and safely, you may even want to consider enrolling in your insurer’s telematics program, which could reward you with significant discounts for avoiding hard stops, speeding and other risky behavior.

Consider a defensive driving course

Got some marks on your license, but you’re ready to turn over a new leaf behind the wheel? Many insurers offer a discount to drivers who participate in a state-mandated defensive driving course. In some cases, these courses are even available online so that you can take them from the comfort of your home. Generally, there is a small charge for the course, but they are usually inexpensive, and you’ll more than make up the difference when you factor in your anticipated discount.

Work on your credit score

In most states (California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan are the exceptions), insurers can consider your insurance credit score when determining rates. Insurance companies often give preferential rates to those with high scores since they are statistically less likely to file claims, making them more low-risk to insure. Is your credit score on the low side? It doesn’t happen overnight, but you can improve your score over time by paying bills on time and keeping your credit utilization ratio low.

Think carefully before buying a car

If you were denied coverage because your car is considered too high-risk, you might want to consider a different vehicle. By choosing wisely, you may find a car that is likely to be very insurable at a relatively low cost.

Frequently asked questions