At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways If your car insurance claim is denied for any reason, you will receive a claim denial letter from the insurer.

Your claim could be denied because your policy is lapsed, you don’t have enough coverage or for some other reason.

If your claim is denied, you can appeal the decision—a lawyer can help but is optional.

Can your car insurance deny a claim if you’ve been involved in an accident? If you have found yourself in this situation, this question may be important to answer. There are multiple reasons why your car insurance claim might be denied. No matter the reason, if you are facing a denied claim, there are steps you can take to appeal the decision. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team researched some reasons why your claim might have been denied and shares some tips about what to do when car insurance denies your claim to help you decide what to do next.

What’s a claim denial letter?

After you file a claim with your auto insurance company, an insurance adjuster will be responsible for documenting the details of the accident. After analyzing the facts provided, the adjuster will determine whether or not the car insurance claim will be denied or accepted. If the accident is deemed not covered by your auto insurance policy, the insurance company will send you a formal letter stating what factors led to the decision.

A denied car insurance claim doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the claims process. If you do not agree with your insurer’s claim denial, you have the right to appeal the insurance company’s decision. If your insurance denies a claim, the reason for the denial will influence how you should go about the appeals process.

Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark ZIP Code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Continue Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Advertising disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Insurance disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Why did my car insurance company deny my claim?

Depending on the circumstances surrounding your car insurance claim, several factors could lead to your claim being denied. Police reports, eyewitness statements, recreating an accident scenario and more can influence the outcome of a submitted auto insurance claim. In some cases, a claim could even be denied due to bad faith or misrepresentation of the facts, making it important to be truthful and accurate to your car insurance company when reporting your claim.

If you receive a denial letter, read it carefully, as it will typically include supporting evidence for the decision. Some common reasons a claim is denied include the following:

Lapsed insurance policy Caret Down Failure to pay your insurance premium on time can result in a lapse in coverage , meaning you don’t have an active policy to file your claim against. Paying your auto and home insurance premiums on time is the best way to ensure coverage is in force when you have to file a claim. Whether you pay the policy term in full or use auto-pay to prevent missed payments, avoiding a lapse in coverage is crucial. In addition to the likelihood of your claim being denied, a lapse in coverage could also result in fines and other penalties, such as a suspension of your driver’s license and vehicle registration, depending on your state

Policy exclusions Caret Down When you purchase car insurance, pay attention to the coverages you choose and what they provide financial protection for. For example, you may have an older car and feel comprehensive and collision coverage is not needed. However, if your car is stolen or you cause an accident, the insurance company will not be able to assist without the proper coverage. When reviewing your claim, the adjuster can see your policy’s inclusions. Filing a claim for damage that you either lack coverage for or that is specifically excluded will result in a claims denial letter being sent by your insurer.

Not enough coverage Caret Down It can be tempting to choose state minimum liability limits to keep the cost of car insurance low. While you may save on your premium, if you are involved in an accident with several injuries to others or hit an expensive car or building, you may exhaust your liability limits and be vulnerable to a devastating financial loss. For example, say you have $25,000 in property damage liability coverage but you total a car worth $40,000. The auto insurance company can pay up to the $25,000 allotted, but deny the remaining $15,000, which could leave you vulnerable to a lawsuit for the remaining amount.

Accident involving an uninsured motorist Caret Down While most states require liability coverage, not all require uninsured motorist coverage. If someone causes an accident with you, provides false insurance information or does a hit-and-run , finding proper insurance details may be difficult or impossible. If you do not carry uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage, your claim could be denied.

At-fault driver’s insurance denied your claim Caret Down In instances where another driver is considered at fault, and their auto insurance company denies the claim, there could be several reasons why. Some examples include providing incorrect insurance details or not having enough or the right coverage. Additionally, if an accident occurs in a no-fault state , you are responsible for paying for your medical expenses up to your policy’s limits.

What to do when car insurance denies your claim

You can appeal the decision if you feel an error has been made in the car insurance company’s claim denial. Most insurance companies have a process in place for you to contest a denied claim. Here are some steps to consider taking in appealing an auto insurance claim decision:

Gather evidence: Review any documentation provided by the insurance company and gather the evidence you need to appeal. This could include police reports, eyewitness information, photographs, medical reports and other supporting evidence. Make copies of everything to provide to the insurance company so you can keep the originals. Draft an appeal letter: This letter will spell out why you do not agree with the insurance company’s decision. Make sure you explain why each piece of information was provided in step one, such as any police reports. Provide as much detail as possible, referencing policy information and the claims denial letter as needed. Consider hiring an attorney: If you are not comfortable taking these steps or want an expert’s opinion, it may be a good idea to hire an attorney. They can review the case and supporting documents to draft a demand letter requiring the insurance company to respond and defend its claim denial. While it may cost you money upfront, it could be a worthwhile expense to have the claim denial overturned if you feel your insurer made the wrong decision.

Understanding the claim denial letter and why an auto insurance company decided not to make a payout is the first step in determining the validity of a denied car insurance claim. Most instances of auto claims denials are valid, although others may not be. In this case, appealing the insurance company’s decision can get the decision reversed or an offer made to cover the damages.

Learn more: Compare car insurance quotes

Frequently asked questions