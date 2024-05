At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Key takeaways Reviewing your home insurance policy before a claim occurs can help you understand what types of damage and events are covered by your policy and what is excluded.

When filing an appeal or disputing a claim, it is important to have the right documentation and evidence to support your case.

You may hire an independent appraiser or a public insurance adjuster to provide a professional opinion on your claim dispute.

If you feel your insurer has denied your claim unfairly, you may register a complaint with the state insurance department.

Standard home insurance provides coverage for many types of damage and losses — but not all. A claim could be denied due to lack of coverage, homeowner negligence, missing a filing deadline or not having enough documentation. But what if you disagree with the decision? Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which consists of licensed agents, shares some steps that might help you learn how to fight a denied homeowners insurance claim or an unfair settlement if you think the insurance company’s decision to deny the claim is incorrect.

How to dispute a denied homeowners insurance claim

There are several potential steps to take when preparing a case to dispute a homeowners claim denial. Much of this you can do on your own, but you may end up requiring help from a third party. However, the first thing to do is review your homeowners policy to see what it says about the circumstances around the claim you filed. Specifically, you’ll want to see whether coverage is specified that would meet the claim and if any specific exclusions would justify the denial.

If you still feel the claim denial is incorrect, you’ll want to assemble and add to your documentation. What you need to document may vary depending on why your claim was denied. Photographs, receipts and even the written inspections of contractors can be useful evidence.

Once you’ve thoroughly reviewed your policy and documented your case, it’s time to speak with your insurance company to let them know you’re disputing their claim denial. If your appeal fails, it may be wise to employ a lawyer or similar legal counsel to assist with moving forward.

Below, we outline in more detail some of the steps you may want to take.

1. Review your claim and coverage Caret Down





Look at which perils are included and which parts of your property are covered, check for any exclusions, review your deductible and familiarize yourself with the claim submission process.





If you have already





Ask yourself if you provided adequate supporting evidence and documentation. If you still feel the insurer misjudged your claim, you might consider filing an appeal.



Tips when reviewing your coverage As you are reviewing your policy, you may find it helpful to:



Learn more about how to read your policy. Write out all the questions you have for your insurance company. Speak with a licensed agent. Ideally, experts recommend reviewing your home insurance policy before you ever have to file a claim to help minimize the risk of a gap in insurance coverage. Knowing what your home insurance covers — and what it doesn’t — can help you financially prepare for what may need to be paid for out of pocket. But if you didn’t do that and now find yourself faced with damage or loss that requires a claim, it will still be helpful if you fully understand what your policy covers.Look at which perils are included and which parts of your property are covered, check for any exclusions, review your deductible and familiarize yourself with the claim submission process.If you have already filed a claim and are questioning the insurer’s response, checking the information you submitted is important. Suppose the policy states that it covers the peril that caused the damage, and the policy covers the item(s) damaged by that peril, and no exclusions seem to apply to the situation. In that case, you may have a case for disputing your claim denial.Ask yourself if you provided adequate supporting evidence and documentation. If you still feel the insurer misjudged your claim, you might consider filing an appeal.As you are reviewing your policy, you may find it helpful to: 2. File an appeal Caret Down





To file an appeal, having the right documentation is paramount. In general, you may need to show proof of





This may include dates and details of the incident, as well as photos, videos and witness statements, if applicable. If you are filing a claim related to your personal property, a home inventory that includes receipts could be helpful as well.



Tips when filing an appeal If you plan to file an appeal, these tips might help:



Ask for another home visit. Collect as much documentation and proof as possible. Explain the reasoning for your appeal in a clearly worded letter. Once you are confident you understand the way the policy is written and that you have submitted everything properly, you can call your insurance company and ask for your home insurance claim to be reviewed again or request a new examination based on new information. It is possible a mistake was made by your claims adjuster the first time around. If you have any questions about your policy’s coverage, your claims adjuster can help answer those, too.To file an appeal, having the right documentation is paramount. In general, you may need to show proof of which peril damaged the item, how damaged it was, how well maintained it was beforehand and that you were not responsible for the damage either directly or through negligence.This may include dates and details of the incident, as well as photos, videos and witness statements, if applicable. If you are filing a claim related to your personal property, a home inventory that includes receipts could be helpful as well.If you plan to file an appeal, these tips might help: 3. Get another professional opinion Caret Down





When hiring a professional, it’s a good idea to check references and recommendations. You can also call your state insurance department to confirm the adjuster’s record. While a public adjuster may provide useful assistance, hiring one usually comes at an additional cost. Public adjusters may charge





Hiring an independent party can either show support for the insurance carrier’s original denial or provide support for your claim. If the recommendation made by the public insurance adjuster supports your claim, you could consider contacting your insurance provider and requesting to speak to the claims manager. At that point, you might request the claim be reviewed once again.



Tips when contacting an unaffiliated insurance professional If you do bring in an independent insurance adjuster to help dispute your insurance claim, you may want to keep these tips in mind:



Ask for recommendations from friends or family members who have gone through the process of having a claim denied and seeking third-party help. Ask for references from the public adjuster and consider checking the Better Business Bureau and your state’s Department of Insurance for reviews and ratings. Avoid using a public insurance adjuster who goes door to door to solicit business after a catastrophe. If you have requested a re-examination of your claim and the request was denied or the claim was denied again, then it may be time for another professional opinion. As a consumer, you have the right to hire an independent appraiser or a public insurance adjuster . A public insurance adjuster is not affiliated with any particular carrier and may be hired on your behalf to help you settle a claim. The adjuster should be licensed in the state where you are filing the claim.When hiring a professional, it’s a good idea to check references and recommendations. You can also call your state insurance department to confirm the adjuster’s record. While a public adjuster may provide useful assistance, hiring one usually comes at an additional cost. Public adjusters may charge up to 15 percent of the settlement claim, and there are no guarantees the claim will be settled.Hiring an independent party can either show support for the insurance carrier’s original denial or provide support for your claim. If the recommendation made by the public insurance adjuster supports your claim, you could consider contacting your insurance provider and requesting to speak to the claims manager. At that point, you might request the claim be reviewed once again.If you do bring in an independent insurance adjuster to help dispute your insurance claim, you may want to keep these tips in mind: 4. File a complaint with your state’s insurance department Caret Down





When you contact the department, you may also be made aware of additional resources you didn’t realize were an option. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has a list of each state’s



Tips when filing a complaint When filing a complaint, experts recommend that you:



Ask the state insurance department if there are any available resources to contact the insurance carrier directly in order to discuss your claim. The department usually dictates a time limit for insurers to respond to a claim. You can inquire if the insurance carrier responded in a timely manner. Check the available NAIC consumer resources to see if any other complaints have been filed against the insurer. If you hired a third party and the home insurance claim was denied again or you were offered too low of a settlement , you could register a complaint with the state insurance department. This option may be best if you feel your insurer denied your claim unfairly, and you would like the insurance department to investigate the situation and confirm the insurance company is in the right.When you contact the department, you may also be made aware of additional resources you didn’t realize were an option. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) has a list of each state’s Department of Insurance , which should have information on how to file a complaint in your state.When filing a complaint, experts recommend that you: 5. Hire an attorney Caret Down Another option is hiring an attorney, although this route will have to be paid for out of pocket. Attorneys typically charge a consultation fee and an hourly rate for legal advice, which means the expenses can add up quickly. You will have to balance the cost of an attorney with the end result of having a claim approved — or potentially denied again — and determine if the process is worth it for you.



Terms to know when disputing a home insurance claim denial or settlement

There are a few terms used in claims filing and processing that may be helpful to know up front.

Term Meaning Appraisal An appraisal is a detailed assessment of either the property or property damage. An appraisal is written by an adjuster to estimate the amount of damage from a loss. The initial appraisal is usually provided at no charge from the insurance carrier. Mediation Mediation is a meeting between a representative for the insurance carrier and the policyholder. A mediator will facilitate the meeting and both parties will present information regarding the claim. The goal is to find a solution for both parties. Adjuster An adjuster is a professional hired to evaluate property damage. The adjuster will determine how much damage has occurred to the property. They will also recommend the amount to be paid out for the damage. Adjusters can be hired by the insurance company or by the policyholder. Covered peril A covered peril is a loss or event that is covered under your home insurance policy. If your home or personal items are damaged by a covered peril, your home insurance policy should provide a payout based on the adjuster’s findings. Coverage limit This is the maximum amount of money your insurance company will provide in the event of a covered loss. If the claim exceeds your policy’s coverage limits, you might have to pay the difference out-of-pocket. Settlement A settlement is the payout you receive from your insurance company after a covered claim. It’s calculated based on the adjuster’s investigation of the claim, including what was damaged and the estimated cost of repairs. If you have a deductible, it will be taken out of your final settlement.

Why was my home insurance claim denied?

Although a homeowners insurance policy is designed to provide financial protection in case of damage from a covered event, there are certain circumstances that justify a denied homeowners insurance claim. These include:

Lack of coverage: Homeowners policies do not cover every type of event or cause of damage. Policies have exclusions, meaning damage caused to your home by certain perils is not covered. For example, flood coverage is excluded from most standard homeowners insurance coverage.

Homeowners policies do not cover every type of event or cause of damage. Policies have exclusions, meaning damage caused to your home by certain perils is not covered. For example, flood coverage is excluded from most standard homeowners insurance coverage. Missed filing deadline: There are time limits on when you are able to file a claim. Generally, this time limit could be up to a year from when the incident occurred, but it can vary by insurer and state. Experts recommend filing a claim as soon as the damage takes place and it is safe to do so to avoid missing critical deadlines.

There are time limits on when you are able to file a claim. Generally, this time limit could be up to a year from when the incident occurred, but it can vary by insurer and state. Experts recommend filing a claim as soon as the damage takes place and it is safe to do so to avoid missing critical deadlines. Not enough documentation: If you fail to submit sufficient documentation, such as photos, videos or witness statements, it could result in a denial of your claim. Insurance adjusters rely on the details when making a decision, so the more supporting evidence, the more informed a decision the adjuster can likely make.

If you fail to submit sufficient documentation, such as photos, videos or witness statements, it could result in a denial of your claim. Insurance adjusters rely on the details when making a decision, so the more supporting evidence, the more informed a decision the adjuster can likely make. Negligence: You are responsible for the upkeep of your home, which includes regular maintenance and repairs. Failure to maintain your home or perform repairs as needed can cause your appeal to be denied if found to have contributed to the cause of loss.

Sometimes, your insurer may not deny your claim outright. Instead, a settlement could come in lower than expected. If this is the case, the same process of examining all related documentation, asking for another review and hiring a public adjuster could be used to dispute a home insurance claim settlement offer. You could also seek the advice of an attorney before accepting a settlement amount.

Frequently asked questions