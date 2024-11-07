How a speeding ticket impacts your insurance in Georgia

Every time an Atlanta Braves pitcher hurls a fastball, the radar gun lights up, showing speeds that make the crowd go wild. However, Georgia drivers should know that clocking a high number on a police radar is an entirely different ballgame. A speeding ticket in Georgia isn’t just a hit to your driving record — it could send your car insurance premiums soaring right out of the ballpark that is your budget.

How much is a speeding ticket in Georgia?

Your speeding ticket in Georgia cost will vary depending on several factors, including the location of the violation and the severity of the speeding. Typically, fines for a first speeding ticket in GA are:

$0 for driving five mph over the limit or less

$25 for driving above five mph but below 10 mph over the limit

$100 for driving above ten mph but below 14 mph over the limit

$125 for driving above 14 mph but below 19 mph over the limit

$150 for driving above 19 mph but below 24 mph over the limit

$500 for driving above 24 mph but below 34 mph over the limit

Several “aggravating” circumstances can increase these base fines. For example, speeding in a highway construction zone can be punishable with a $2,000 fine and up to 12 months of jail time. Georgia also imposes a “super speeder” fine of $200 on top of the base fine for drivers exceeding 85 miles per hour.

In addition to fines, a speeding ticket will likely drive up your insurance premiums when your provider reviews your record at renewal. Unfortunately, drivers in the Peach State already face insurance costs above the national average, meaning a speeding ticket only compounds the issue. As of October 2024, according to Quadrant Information Services, Georgia drivers paid roughly 25 percent more on average for a year of full coverage after a speeding ticket, paying $3,406 instead of $2,727. Minimum coverage policies also cost more on average, rising to $1,212 per year from $953 per year.

The cheapest car insurance for Georgia drivers with a speeding ticket

Car insurance providers make the most money when they don’t have to file accident claims. Unfortunately, your speeding ticket indicates that you may continue performing risky driving behavior, increasing your likelihood of being involved in an accident — which is why providers generally increase your premium after a speeding ticket. However, you can check out providers below that offer cheaper coverage to drivers with a not-so-perfect driving record.

Company Avg. full coverage rate before speeding ticket Avg. full coverage rate after speeding ticket % difference after speeding ticket Auto-Owners $1,844 $2,047 11% Esurance $1,812 $2,506 38% Allstate $2,515 $2,819 12% Safeway $2,751 $2,874 4% USAA $2,439 $3,033 24%

What to do after a speeding ticket in Georgia

In Georgia, a speeding ticket will generally stay on your driving record for two years. You always have the choice to own your mistake and accept the consequences that follow. However, if you want to take matters into your own hands, there are a few options available to you to perform some damage control.

Go to court

Like arguing balls and strikes with the umpire at a baseball game, you can plead your case in the courtroom with the judge and ticketing officer. Considering speeding tickets range from zero to six points against your driving record in Georgia, depending on severity, it may be worth making an appearance. Getting your speeding ticket reduced or dismissed could significantly mitigate the hike to your insurance premium. Speaking with a legal advocate can help you determine if this is possible for your circumstances.

Commit to safe driving

Enrolling in its telematics program can prove to your provider that you’re committed to safe and responsible driving. These programs monitor your safe driving behaviors each day and send the information directly to your insurer. While a speeding ticket is undoubtedly a blemish on your driving record, telematics programs allow you to rebuild your reputation with insurance providers.

Adjust your insurance policy

Most state laws require drivers to maintain certain auto liability minimums; Georgia is no exception. You may opt to lower or eliminate nonessential coverage to reduce insurance costs, and all discount options are exhausted. Coverage like towing and labor may not be necessary if you have roadside assistance with your credit card company. Similarly, you may not need rental reimbursement if you have more than one vehicle at your disposal and won’t need a rental car while your car is being repaired from a collision.

With vehicles that are older and do not have liens, you can choose to increase your collision deductible to save money or possibly remove the coverage altogether. However, you will want to make sure that doing so makes sense for your budget should you get into an accident. Before making changes to any policy coverage, speak with your agent about your situation in detail. They can advise you on how to streamline your policy while limiting the potential of unreasonable out-of-pocket expenses from a covered claim.

It’s also worth looking into any policy-related discounts your insurance provider might offer that aren’t directly tied to your driving performance, such as enrolling in paperless billing or bundling your home and auto policies.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze October 2024 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a single, 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base) and single speeding ticket.