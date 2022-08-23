Esurance insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249).

Who Esurance may not be good for: Esurance stopped writing new policies as of March 2023, so customers seeking a digital-first insurance company will need to look elsewhere.

Who Esurance may be good for: Esurance may have been a wise choice for policyholders who were looking to switch insurance providers quickly and easily and who preferred usage-based car insurance.

Backed by major insurer Allstate, Esurance is a fully digital insurance company. While it no longer issues new policies, Esurance was designed to serve customers who want to manage their policies online or through a mobile app.

As existing Esurance policies come up for renewal, current customers will likely be offered Allstate, National General or Encompass policies, depending on various eligibility criteria. Policyholders are typically notified of their upcoming renewals 45 to 65 days before the renewal effective date. Until then, Allstate announced that existing Esurance policies will still have service through Esurance.

Allstate acquired the Esurance brand in 2011. As of 2019, Allstate had plans to retire the Esurance name and divide policyholders among Allstate or Allstate subsidiary brands. While it took longer than anticipated, Esurance stopped writing new business in March 2023. Drivers looking for car insurance quotes on the Esurance website are redirected to Allstate's quoting system.

Disclaimer: Esurance stopped issuing new insurance policies as of March 2023. Policies issued before that time will continue to be serviced by Esurance. As Allstate works to phase out the Esurance brand, some carrier-specific information in this article is subject to change.

Esurance car insurance

In addition to standard coverage types , when Esurance was writing new policies, it offered optional rental car coverage, emergency roadside assistance coverage, gap insurance and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage in select states. Based on our review of Esurance’s car insurance product, we assigned the company a Bankrate Score of 3.3 out of 5.0.

Esurance was one of the first digital insurance providers. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team’s Esurance review determined that the company is ideal for tech-savvy drivers who prefer to pay their premiums, manage their policies and file claims digitally. However, the carrier does not advertise as many discounts as some other companies and is not considered one of the cheapest car insurance companies .

Esurance may also extend a bundling discount for policyholders who have an auto insurance policy and a motorcycle or renters insurance policy.

Policyholders may earn an automatic discount for signing up for Esurance's DriveSafe telematics program, as well as a potential discount for safe driving habits recorded by the app. DriveSafe is only available in 35 states.

Discounts may help you save on your car insurance premium , but Esurance only advertises a handful of discounts on its website. These include:

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy

Age is another big factor that may impact your car insurance premium. Young drivers, including parents who add a teen driver to their policy, generally pay some of the most expensive rates. That’s because the less experience you have on the road, the more likely you are to file a claim. In the table below, you can see the average Esurance premium for a young driver on their parents' policy, as well as average rates for drivers in various age groups who have their own policy. Note that rates are for a driver with a clean driving record

In the table below, you can see what the average rates from Esurance were (when the company was actively writing policies) compared to average rates in 2023 nationwide:

Insurance companies calculate rates based on the amount of risk you pose and therefore your likelihood to file a claim. When requesting a car insurance quote, insurers will likely look at your driving record to help determine your rate. If you have traffic violations on your record, like an at-fault accident or speeding ticket conviction, you will probably pay a higher premium for insurance. What’s more, some insurance companies will not extend policies to drivers with a DUI at all.

Although these figures may be useful for comparison purposes, keep in mind that Esurance stopped writing new policies in March 2023. In addition, car insurance rates are highly personalized. Several factors can affect your rates like the type of vehicle you drive, plus your driving history, credit-based insurance score, gender, age and more Therefore, your actual rate may be higher or lower.

According to data from Quadrant Information Services, Esurance car insurance costs an average of $2,077 per year for full coverage and $905 per year for minimum coverage. This is higher than the national average cost of car insurance , which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.

Easy to get a quote and buy coverage online

Comparing company pros and cons may help you narrow down your choices for the best car insurance company for your needs. Here are some of the key perks and drawbacks we identified with Esurance auto insurance:

Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Esurance

Esurance home insurance

Esurance's website has limited information about its homeowners insurance product. The company provides all standard coverage types, like dwelling, personal property, other structures and liability, with the option to add valuable items coverage. However, the company does not mention any discounts online. Because of its limited discounts, lack of local offices and lack of 24/7 customer support, Esurance earned a 3.0 Bankrate Score, out of a total of 5.0.

Esurance does not list any home insurance discounts on its website.

Average home insurance premiums from Esurance are not available. If you are looking for a home insurance quote through the Esurance website, Allstate will direct you to a different provider with availability in your state. Once you have a quote, you can compare it to the average cost of homeowners insurance nationwide, which is $1,428 for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

Easy to manage your policy and file claims through the app

Before you purchase a home insurance policy from Esurance, it can be helpful to consider the pros and cons. Here's what you need to know about Esurance home insurance:

Answering a few quick questions to check your availability with Esurance

Compare Esurance with other insurers

While Esurance is no longer writing new policies, Allstate and its subsidiaries have insurance options that may work for a wide variety of drivers and homeowners. Here is how Esurance stacks up compared to alternative auto and home insurance options available through Allstate.

Encompass has more discounts and policy customizations than Esurance; however, it does not offer online or mobile quotes and homeowners cannot file claims online. Both auto and home products for Encompass are available in three tiers, each offering unique benefits that allow customers the flexibility to choose what’s best for their individual circumstances. While Encompass’ availability is more limited than Esurance’s was when it was writing new policies, Encompass has received fewer complaints per the NAIC.

Allstate offers Drivewise, which is a usage-based telematics program similar to Esurance's DriveSense mobile app. Allstate also has highly rated digital tools for online policy management and has a wider array of advertised discounts, state availability and insurance products. However, while Esurance has a slightly higher-than-average Complaint Index per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for private passenger products, Allstate has a lower-than-average complaint rating.

Backed by major insurer Allstate, Esurance is a fully digital insurance company. While it no longer issues new policies, Esurance was designed to serve customers who want to manage their policies online or through a mobile app.

Is Esurance a good insurance company?

After careful review by our insurance editorial team, Bankrate has determined that Esurance was a good insurance company for customers looking for basic auto or home policies with minimal endorsements. Esurance's mobile app made it a convenient option for drivers who prefer to manage their policy digitally, but the carrier does have high NAIC Complaint Indexes and few advertised discounts.

As a fully digital insurance company, Esurance policyholders may be interested in the company's digital tool reviews. The Esurance app is highly rated by users, with 4.8 out of 5 stars from iOS users and 4.3 out of 5 stars from Google Play users.

Third-party ratings may give you a better sense of an insurance company's level of customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and financial strength. While poor third-party ratings aren't necessarily a sign of a bad insurance company, they may be indications that you should do additional research before purchasing a policy from a company.

Lastly, we look at financial strength ratings from AM Best to assess a company's historical ability to pay claims.

To assess customer and claims service, our insurance editorial team analyzes data from J.D. Power and the NAIC. J.D. Power conducts studies on auto and home insurance satisfaction, with carriers ranked and assigned a score out of 1,000. The NAIC tracks complaints filed against insurance companies and their specific product lines. The NAIC Complaint Index has a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates a company has received more complaints than expected.

Esurance's homeowners NAIC Complaint Index indicates that it has slightly more complaints than expected for a company of its size. However, it received its best score in 2022, showing steady improvement. Esurance is not rated by J.D. Power for property claims satisfaction, but Allstate came in below average in both the 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study and the 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.

Esurance has a financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent) from AM Best due to its parent company Allstate, but it has more complaints than expected logged with the NAIC. Esurance is not included in recent J.D. Power studies, but its parent company, Allstate, is ranked above average in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study with a score of 882. In the more general 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study , Allstate's ranking ranges widely depending on the region.

In addition to auto and home insurance, Esurance offered two other policy types when it was issuing new policies:

Frequently asked questions about Esurance

Esurance is owned by Allstate but operates with a high level of independence. The company was founded in 1999 and acquired by Allstate in 2011.

If you decide you no longer want Esurance as your car insurance carrier, canceling is a simple process. As long as you are the policyholder, you can contact your Esurance agent directly or call the customer service line at 1-800-478-7262 to cancel your policy. If you’re terminating your policy early, you may be charged a cancellation fee, which is typically 10 percent of the remaining premium balance.

According to Allstate’s latest update, Esurance has stopped writing new business. However, policies that were issued before March 2023 will continue to be serviced and will remain in effect. Policies are usually six months and renewals take about 45 to 65 days to process. Allstate will notify you of your options when it’s time for you to renew your policy. You will likely be directed to Allstate or one of its subsidiary companies. If you are unhappy with these options, you can shop for a new car insurance policy with another insurance provider.

What will happen with my Esurance policy?

Yes, Esurance is financially backed by Allstate and has the funds available to pay out potential claims. Claims are still processed by Esurance at this point, without much difference in service. Esurance also has an AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior), which is a reflection of its financial strength and ability to meet its obligations.

You can start a new Esurance claim online or through the mobile app. You can also call the company to file a claim at 1-800-378-7262. To make sure the process goes smoothly, have as much information about the incident on hand as possible. Some details you will need to provide your claims agent include the name and contact information for all drivers, passengers and witnesses involved in the accident, the time of day and location of the incident and if anyone was issued a traffic citation.

How do you file a claim with Esurance?

While Esurance does not disclose its corporate sustainability initiatives online, it does reference sustainability commitments. For example, all E-Star repair facilities must meet company and EPA environmental standards. The carrier's parent company, Allstate, has a variety of environmental and social responsibility initiatives too, including The Allstate Foundation , which focuses on empowering youth, ending domestic violence, promoting racial equality and developing nonprofit leaders. The foundation achieves its goals through donations, partnerships with other organizations and its own curriculum and programs.

