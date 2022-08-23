Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Esurance insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.3
Cost & ratings
3.3
Coverage
2.5
Support
4.1
Home
3.0
Cost & ratings
3.0
Coverage
3.5
Support
2.3
BANKRATE'S TAKE
Backed by major insurer Allstate, Esurance is a fully digital insurance company. While it no longer issues new policies, Esurance was designed to serve customers who want to manage their policies online or through a mobile app.
Who Esurance may be good for: Esurance may have been a wise choice for policyholders who were looking to switch insurance providers quickly and easily and who preferred usage-based car insurance.
Who Esurance may not be good for: Esurance stopped writing new policies as of March 2023, so customers seeking a digital-first insurance company will need to look elsewhere.
New
Disclaimer: Esurance stopped issuing new insurance policies as of March 2023. Policies issued before that time will continue to be serviced by Esurance. As Allstate works to phase out the Esurance brand, some carrier-specific information in this article is subject to change.
Allstate acquired the Esurance brand in 2011. As of 2019, Allstate had plans to retire the Esurance name and divide policyholders among Allstate or Allstate subsidiary brands. While it took longer than anticipated, Esurance stopped writing new business in March 2023. Drivers looking for car insurance quotes on the Esurance website are redirected to Allstate's quoting system.
As existing Esurance policies come up for renewal, current customers will likely be offered Allstate, National General or Encompass policies, depending on various eligibility criteria. Policyholders are typically notified of their upcoming renewals 45 to 65 days before the renewal effective date. Until then, Allstate announced that existing Esurance policies will still have service through Esurance.
Esurance car insurance
Esurance was one of the first digital insurance providers. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team’s Esurance review determined that the company is ideal for tech-savvy drivers who prefer to pay their premiums, manage their policies and file claims digitally. However, the carrier does not advertise as many discounts as some other companies and is not considered one of the cheapest car insurance companies.
In addition to standard coverage types, when Esurance was writing new policies, it offered optional rental car coverage, emergency roadside assistance coverage, gap insurance and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage in select states. Based on our review of Esurance’s car insurance product, we assigned the company a Bankrate Score of 3.3 out of 5.0.
Pros and cons of Esurance car insurance
Comparing company pros and cons may help you narrow down your choices for the best car insurance company for your needs. Here are some of the key perks and drawbacks we identified with Esurance auto insurance:
-
Highly-rated mobile app for policy management
-
Easy to get a quote and buy coverage online
-
Backed by Allstate, a highly rated insurer
-
No longer writing new business
-
Few add-on coverage types available
-
Fewer advertised discounts than some competitors
Esurance car insurance cost
According to data from Quadrant Information Services, Esurance car insurance costs an average of $2,077 per year for full coverage and $905 per year for minimum coverage. This is higher than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.
Although these figures may be useful for comparison purposes, keep in mind that Esurance stopped writing new policies in March 2023. In addition, car insurance rates are highly personalized. Several factors can affect your rates like the type of vehicle you drive, plus your driving history, credit-based insurance score, gender, age and more Therefore, your actual rate may be higher or lower.
Esurance car insurance rates by driving history
Insurance companies calculate rates based on the amount of risk you pose and therefore your likelihood to file a claim. When requesting a car insurance quote, insurers will likely look at your driving record to help determine your rate. If you have traffic violations on your record, like an at-fault accident or speeding ticket conviction, you will probably pay a higher premium for insurance. What’s more, some insurance companies will not extend policies to drivers with a DUI at all.
In the table below, you can see what the average rates from Esurance were (when the company was actively writing policies) compared to average rates in 2023 nationwide:
|Esurance full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,077
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,334
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$3,324
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,800
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Esurance car insurance quotes by age
Age is another big factor that may impact your car insurance premium. Young drivers, including parents who add a teen driver to their policy, generally pay some of the most expensive rates. That’s because the less experience you have on the road, the more likely you are to file a claim. In the table below, you can see the average Esurance premium for a young driver on their parents' policy, as well as average rates for drivers in various age groups who have their own policy. Note that rates are for a driver with a clean driving record
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Esurance full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$7,316
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$7,165
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$7,056
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$5,336
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$4,697
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Esurance car insurance discounts
Discounts may help you save on your car insurance premium, but Esurance only advertises a handful of discounts on its website. These include:
Esurance home insurance
Esurance's website has limited information about its homeowners insurance product. The company provides all standard coverage types, like dwelling, personal property, other structures and liability, with the option to add valuable items coverage. However, the company does not mention any discounts online. Because of its limited discounts, lack of local offices and lack of 24/7 customer support, Esurance earned a 3.0 Bankrate Score, out of a total of 5.0.
Pros and cons of Esurance homeowners insurance
Before you purchase a home insurance policy from Esurance, it can be helpful to consider the pros and cons. Here's what you need to know about Esurance home insurance:
-
Easy to manage your policy and file claims through the app
-
Online home insurance quotes available
-
No advertised discounts
-
Just one advertised add-on coverage
Esurance home insurance cost
Average home insurance premiums from Esurance are not available. If you are looking for a home insurance quote through the Esurance website, Allstate will direct you to a different provider with availability in your state. Once you have a quote, you can compare it to the average cost of homeowners insurance nationwide, which is $1,428 for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage.
Esurance home insurance discounts
Esurance does not list any home insurance discounts on its website.
Compare Esurance with other insurers
While Esurance is no longer writing new policies, Allstate and its subsidiaries have insurance options that may work for a wide variety of drivers and homeowners. Here is how Esurance stacks up compared to alternative auto and home insurance options available through Allstate.
|
Featured
Esurance
Read review Read Bankrate's full Esurance Insurance review
|
Allstate
Read review Read Bankrate's full Allstate Insurance review
|
National General
Read review Read Bankrate's full National General Insurance review
|
Encompass
Read review Read Bankrate's full Encompass Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Backed by major insurer Allstate, Esurance is a fully digital insurance company. While it no longer issues new policies, Esurance was designed to serve customers who want to manage their policies online or through a mobile app.
|
Allstate offers Drivewise, which is a usage-based telematics program similar to Esurance's DriveSense mobile app. Allstate also has highly rated digital tools for online policy management and has a wider array of advertised discounts, state availability and insurance products. However, while Esurance has a slightly higher-than-average Complaint Index per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for private passenger products, Allstate has a lower-than-average complaint rating.
|
National General is known for offering policies to high-risk drivers and those that require SR-22 filings. While Esurance did have SR-22s available when it was actively writing policies, the company is still considered a standard carrier. In contrast, nonstandard carriers like National General may have more generous underwriting criteria for drivers with challenging driving histories. National General has additional perks, as well, such as lifetime repair guarantees if policyholders use its Gold Medal Repair Shops when their vehicles are damaged in a covered claim.
|
Encompass has more discounts and policy customizations than Esurance; however, it does not offer online or mobile quotes and homeowners cannot file claims online. Both auto and home products for Encompass are available in three tiers, each offering unique benefits that allow customers the flexibility to choose what’s best for their individual circumstances. While Encompass’ availability is more limited than Esurance’s was when it was writing new policies, Encompass has received fewer complaints per the NAIC.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$2,077
|
$2,630
|
$2,475
|
$1,567
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
No rates available
|
$1,340
|
No rates available
|
$1,908
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not rated
|
694/1,000
|
Not rated
|
Not rated
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not rated
|
509/1,000
|
505/1,000
|
Not rated
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A+ (Superior)
Is Esurance a good insurance company?
After careful review by our insurance editorial team, Bankrate has determined that Esurance was a good insurance company for customers looking for basic auto or home policies with minimal endorsements. Esurance's mobile app made it a convenient option for drivers who prefer to manage their policy digitally, but the carrier does have high NAIC Complaint Indexes and few advertised discounts.
Esurance customer satisfaction
Third-party ratings may give you a better sense of an insurance company's level of customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction and financial strength. While poor third-party ratings aren't necessarily a sign of a bad insurance company, they may be indications that you should do additional research before purchasing a policy from a company.
As a fully digital insurance company, Esurance policyholders may be interested in the company's digital tool reviews. The Esurance app is highly rated by users, with 4.8 out of 5 stars from iOS users and 4.3 out of 5 stars from Google Play users.
|Study or Rating Agency
|Esurance
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not rated
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not rated
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A+ (Superior)
|N/A
To assess customer and claims service, our insurance editorial team analyzes data from J.D. Power and the NAIC. J.D. Power conducts studies on auto and home insurance satisfaction, with carriers ranked and assigned a score out of 1,000. The NAIC tracks complaints filed against insurance companies and their specific product lines. The NAIC Complaint Index has a baseline of 1.00. An index above 1.00 indicates a company has received more complaints than expected.
Lastly, we look at financial strength ratings from AM Best to assess a company's historical ability to pay claims.
Esurance customer complaints
Esurance has a financial strength rating of A+ (Excellent) from AM Best due to its parent company Allstate, but it has more complaints than expected logged with the NAIC. Esurance is not included in recent J.D. Power studies, but its parent company, Allstate, is ranked above average in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study with a score of 882. In the more general 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, Allstate's ranking ranges widely depending on the region.
Esurance's homeowners NAIC Complaint Index indicates that it has slightly more complaints than expected for a company of its size. However, it received its best score in 2022, showing steady improvement. Esurance is not rated by J.D. Power for property claims satisfaction, but Allstate came in below average in both the 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study and the 2023 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study.
Other Esurance tools and benefits
In addition to auto and home insurance, Esurance offered two other policy types when it was issuing new policies:
- Motorcycle insurance: When the company was actively writing policies, Esurance had coverage options for motorcycles in some states. Allstate currently offers motorcycle, ATV and UTV coverage.
- Renters insurance: An Esurance renters insurance policy covers personal property, liability, medical payments and additional living expenses. Esurance offered renters insurance in 21 states.
Frequently asked questions about Esurance
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Auto Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.
Home Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.