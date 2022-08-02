Best car insurance in Hawaii for 2024

Bankrate research shows Geico, USAA, State Farm, Allstate and Farmers offer some of the best car insurance in Hawaii.

Written by
Meaghan Hunt
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Updated Dec 20, 2023
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Hawaii

According to proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of a full coverage policy in Hawaii is $1,275 per year; minimum coverage averages $344. However, to find the best car insurance in Hawaii, Bankrate also evaluated third-party scores from J.D. Power's 2023 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, digital tool functionality, AM Best financial strength ratings and more. We used all of this information to create a Bankrate Score, out of a possible five points, to help you identify which companies may be right for you.

Based on our research, Geico, USAA, State Farm, Allstate and Farmers are among the best Hawaii auto insurance.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate* Average min coverage rate*
Geico
4.3
$1,100
$294
USAA
4.2
$1,194
$277
State Farm
4.2
$1,202
$357
Allstate
3.9
$1,405
$452
Farmers
3.8
$1,772
$549
*Displayed rates are average annual premiums
Best for drivers on a budget

4.3 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 874/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,100 for full coverage
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers some of the best car insurance rates in Hawaii and has an impressive list of discounts that might help you save even more. You may be eligible for discounts based on your vehicle’s safety equipment, whether you’re a military member or government employee, for being a good student, among other opportunities. Although Geico offers special savings for military members (including a deployment discount), the company doesn’t have eligibility restrictions like USAA. 

Who Geico may be good for: Drivers looking for a cheap, fairly basic car insurance policy in Hawaii might want to request a quote from Geico. 

Read full Geico Insurance review

Best for customer satisfaction

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 900/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,194 for full coverage
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA is only available to military members, veterans and their immediate family, those who do qualify may enjoy some of the best customer service available. Because of its strict eligibility requirements, USAA is not officially ranked by J.D. Power. Still, it earned the highest score in the 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study of all the companies on this list.

Who USAA may be good for: Since the state has around a dozen military bases and installations, USAA could be an excellent choice for military members in Hawaii seeking excellent customer service, as well as low average premiums. 

Read full USAA Insurance review

Best for local agencies

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 891/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,202 for full coverage
Why State Farm made our list: Hawaii might be a remote tropical paradise, but 22 cities across the islands include a State Farm agency. Since these agents likely live in the area they service, they are typically more familiar with the coverages drivers need locally than an agent in a generic call center. For those who enjoy taking a hands-on approach with their insurance, State Farm won fourth place in the service category in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study.

Who State Farm may be good for: Drivers in Hawaii who want to support a business in their community while receiving personalized customer service might find State Farm to be an attractive option.  

Read full State Farm Insurance review

Best for ridesharing coverage

3.9 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 882/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,405 for full coverage
Why Allstate made our list: Ridesharing coverage can be hard to find, but Allstate’s Ride for Hire program could be a good solution for Uber and Lyft drivers in Hawaii. The company boasts that this option costs pennies a day and may cover the gaps in coverage that your transportation network company (TNC) policy might leave while you’re waiting for a passenger assignment. 

Who Allstate may be good for: Uber and Lyft drivers in Hawaii may want to consider contacting Allstate for a quote in its Ride for Hire program. 

Read full Allstate Insurance review

Best for robust coverage options

3.8 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 878/1,000 AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 1,772 for full coverage
Why Farmers made our list: Farmers' long list of coverage options helps it stand apart from its competitors. In addition to standard coverage types, Farmers offers new car replacement, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coverage and other unique options. For instance, classic car owners may want to add the company's Guaranteed Value coverage, which can pay an agreed-upon value if your vehicle is declared a total loss. Hobby mechanics might want to consider Farmers' spare parts add-on, which can provide up to $750 in coverage for spare parts damaged or destroyed in a covered loss. 

Who Farmers may be good for: Farmers could be worth it for those who don’t mind paying higher premiums for a suite of unique coverage options.  

Read full Farmers Insurance review

Lightbulb

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Hawaii

First, our insurance editorial team analyzed average premiums sourced from analytics company Quadrant Information Services. However, our time in the field has taught us that the best insurance isn’t always the cheapest. 

In addition to average rates, we reviewed other important metrics such as third-party customer satisfaction scores and discount availability. Using this information, we assigned each company a Bankrate Score. The Scores are on a scale of 0.0 to 5.0. The higher the Bankrate Score, the more highly rated the company was in each scoring category. We hope that our holistic scoring method provides our readers with what they need to make informed decisions as they shop for new coverage.

Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Hawaii drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Hawaii

Car insurance is legally required in almost every state, Hawaii included. Outside of these requirements, a robust car insurance policy can help protect you from financial devastation in the event of an accident. When shopping for the best Hawaii car insurance, you may want to keep the following things in mind:  

New

News that affects Hawaii car owners

In August 2023, wildfires on the island of Maui caused an estimated $4 to $6 billion in economic loss, according to a Moody’s Risk Management Solutions report. Almost 100 people were confirmed dead after the fires, meaning they were among the deadliest fires in recent U.S. history. Insurance companies are reassessing insurance risk in the state as a result of the devastation.

  • The most heavily impacted areas included Lahaina, Kihei and upcountry Maui regions.
  • Though a specific cause has yet to be named for the fires, a downed power line in the wake of high winds related to Hurricane Dora (which did not make landfall in Hawaii but passed nearby) is suspected as a contributing factor.
  • Between the beginning of the year and late August 2023, more than $40 billion in insurance damage claims were paid out in the state.
  • As of September 2023, the state insurance commissioner is collecting data related to insurance claims as a result of the fires and related damage. Estimates for total damage are still being calculated.
  • An estimated 4,000 cars burned in the fires, and Maui County is working to identify the owners of about 1,000 incinerated vehicles that were left in public areas.

Motor vehicle theft rose sharply in Hawaii County on the Big Island during the pandemic, increasing by 26.5 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to statistics from the Hawaii Police Department. That’s a 53 percent increase from 2011, with automobiles accounting for over 92 percent of thefts. The same report shows a decrease of 39 percent in Maui County and almost 41 percent in Kauai County from 2019 to 2020. If you live in an affected area with higher crime rates, comprehensive coverage can help you repair your vehicle or cover its value if it’s not recovered or beyond repair.

How much is car insurance in Hawaii?

Luckily for those in Hawaii, car insurance in the Aloha State is much lower than the national average. The average cost for a full coverage car insurance policy in Hawaii is $1,275 per year. Minimum coverage averages $344 per year. For comparison, the average rates nationwide are $2,014 and $622, respectively.

Hawaii is situated in the Pacific Ocean, over 2,000 miles from the U.S. mainland. However, for the sake of comparison, let’s review the average rates of some of its closest neighbors: Alaska and California. Alaska’s average full coverage premium is $1,946 per year; its minimum coverage is $421. California’s average premiums are also much higher than Hawaii’s, with full coverage coming in at $2,291 and minimum coverage at $636 per year on average.  

Hawaii has strict laws on what factors car insurance companies can use to determine your premium, likely affecting average rates. In Hawaii, your credit score, age, marital status and gender cannot affect your premium. California has similar laws but still allows insurance companies to consider your age and marital status. Alaska has no such limitations.

Estimate your car insurance cost in Hawaii

Not sure how much you should be paying for Hawaii auto insurance? Use Bankrate’s calculator to estimate your premium using a few basic personal details.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

