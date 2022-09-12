Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in Alaska in 2024
The average annual cost for full coverage car insurance in Alaska is $1,946, while minimum coverage costs $421.
How much is car insurance in Alaska?
Although the cost of living tends to be on the higher side in the Last Frontier State, it’s a trend that seemingly does not extend to car insurance in Alaska. According to Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services, Alaska drivers pay $1,946 a year for full coverage and $421 a year for minimum coverage, on average. This is less than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum.
Even so, multiple factors go into how much you, individually, will pay for car insurance in Alaska. Below, Bankrate explains how your location, age, gender, driving record, credit history and the type of car you drive can influence Alaska car insurance rates — plus, some tips on how to spend less on insurance.
Key takeaways
- Per month, the average cost of car insurance in Alaska is $162 for a full coverage policy, which is 32 percent cheaper than the national average.
- Minimum coverage car insurance costs $35 per month in Alaska, around 48 percent less than the national average.
- On average, Alaskan drivers with a clean driving record and poor credit pay $97 more per year for full coverage than Alaskans with good credit but one at-fault accident.
- If you’re shopping for a new vehicle in Alaska, you may see favorable insurance rates if you choose a Honda Odyssey.
Alaska car insurance rates by city
In addition to your state and other personal rating factors, your specific city and even your ZIP code can impact your car insurance rates. Geographically specific factors — like the incidence of accidents and the likelihood of vehicle theft or vandalism — can influence average premiums in your area. Population density can also affect rates. Living in a densely populated area typically means a higher likelihood of accidents, which in turn means higher insurance rates.
In the table below, you can see how average full coverage car insurance premiums vary by city in Alaska.
|Alaska city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from AK avg. annual full coverage premium
|Seward
|$151
|$1,815
|-7%
|Soldotna
|$151
|$1,817
|-7%
|Nome
|$154
|$1,844
|-5%
|Unalaska
|$154
|$1,848
|-5%
|Kotzebue
|$154
|$1,851
|-5%
|Fairbanks
|$157
|$1,885
|-3%
|Dillingham
|$158
|$1,900
|-2%
|Bethel
|$162
|$1,943
|0%
|Wasilla
|$165
|$1,977
|+2%
|Anchorage
|$171
|$2,046
|+5%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in Alaska
Unless you live in certain states like California or Hawaii, age is typically a determining factor in the price of your car insurance. Drivers under 25, especially teens, tend to exhibit riskier driving behavior than their older counterparts. This inexperience behind the wheel typically leads them to pay the highest premiums since they’re at the highest risk of being involved in a car accident. Generally, rates go down as you age but tend to tick up again after you turn 70, when age-related health issues may lead to a higher chance of accidents.
Gender is another car insurance rating factor in Alaska. Typically, men (especially young men) pay more expensive car insurance premiums than women, but this isn’t always the case. Take the tables below, for instance. As you can see, after age 40, women in Alaska pay slightly higher average rates than men. Since car insurance premiums are based on actuarial tables, the statistics may show that claims payouts are more frequent or costly for women in Alaska than for men, leading to marginally higher rates.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Alaska
|Average minimum coverage premium in AK
|Age 16*
|$4,416
|$1,144
|Age 18
|$6,360
|$1,571
|Age 20
|$4,748
|$1,003
|Age 25
|$2,506
|$505
|Age 30
|$2,026
|$432
|Age 40
|$1,943
|$413
|Age 50
|$1,786
|$384
|Age 60
|$1,751
|$378
|Age 70
|$1,957
|$453
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in Alaska
|Average minimum coverage premium in Alaska
|Age 16*
|$3,776
|$1,014
|Age 18
|$5,138
|$1,354
|Age 20
|$3,805
|$871
|Age 25
|$2,212
|$495
|Age 30
|$2,006
|$442
|Age 40
|$1,950
|$429
|Age 50
|$1,822
|$396
|Age 60
|$1,786
|$390
|Age 70
|$1,971
|$460
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: The variation in car insurance rates between males and females is a matter of statistics, not sexism. Data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety show that men are more likely to engage in risky driving behavior and cause deadlier car crashes. To offset this added risk, insurers tend to charge men higher insurance rates than their female counterparts.
Cost considerations for young drivers in Alaska
If you have a teen or young driver in your household, you’re likely looking to lower your car insurance premium. One way you might accomplish this goal is by listing your young adult child on your policy rather than encouraging them to get their own. However, you may have to fulfill certain criteria to do so, depending on the company. For instance, your young adult child will more than likely have to live in your home to qualify to be listed as an additional driver on your policy.
The table below illustrates the difference in average rates in Alaska for young drivers listed on their parents’ policy compared to those who have their own.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in AK
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in AK
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$4,096
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$3,790
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$3,481
|$5,749
|65%
|Age 19
|$3,262
|$4,633
|42%
|Age 20
|$3,072
|$4,276
|39%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in Alaska?
Having incidents on your driving record like tickets, accidents and DUIs could cause an insurance company to view you as a high-risk driver. The more likely a company thinks you are to file a claim, the more likely your premium will be higher than average. A DUI can be among the more serious driving infractions cost-wise and coverage-wise, as not all insurers will write policies for drivers with a DUI conviction. Additionally, you may need an insurer that issues SR-22 certificates.
Although drivers with any conviction or accident will probably pay more for insurance than those with a clean record, some incidents impact your premium more significantly than others, as shown in the table below:
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in AK
|Percentage increase from AK avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,946
|0%
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,227
|14%
|At-fault accident
|$2,600
|34%
|DUI conviction
|$2,815
|45%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in Alaska by credit score
Some states prohibit car insurance companies from using your credit history to determine your premium, but Alaska is not one of them. This means that Alaskans with lower credit scores generally pay higher premiums. Statistics show that drivers with poor credit scores file more claims, leading insurers to charge higher rates to compensate for this elevated risk.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in AK
|Percentage change from AK average annual premium*
|Poor
|$2,697
|39%
|Average
|$2,054
|6%
|Good
|$1,946
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,771
|-9%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Alaska car insurance rates by vehicle type
Finally, the type of vehicle you drive can help dictate your Alaska car insurance rates. Much of the time, drivers with luxury vehicles and sports cars pay the highest premiums, thanks in part to the higher costs of parts and labor. Vehicle size is another factor — large trucks and SUVs tend to do more damage in an at-fault accident, which could lead to expensive liability coverage premiums. However, some common midsize vehicles may also have higher rates since there are more of them on the road, leading to a higher statistical likelihood that they’re involved in a claim.
Since a vehicle’s make and model can significantly impact your premium, it may be a good idea to get quotes for each type of vehicle you’re considering when shopping for a new car.
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in AK
|Toyota Camry
|$1,946
|Ford F-150
|$1,526
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,584
|BMW 330i
|$2,549
|Toyota Prius
|$2,140
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in Alaska
Car insurance rates in Alaska vary from driver to driver, so much so that it can feel impossible to get a feel for what you’ll pay. Bankrate knows how tricky insurance costs can be, which is why we created the calculator below. Once you enter some basic information, you’ll get a rough estimate of your insurance rate. It is not an exact quote, but it can provide a rough estimate to aid you in your budget planning.
How to save on car insurance in Alaska
Average car insurance rates in Alaska may be lower than the national average, but there are often ways that you can save even more. If finding cheap car insurance is your primary goal, you may want to consider the following tips:
- Shop around: Every company has a different rating system, and the cheapest company for some likely will not be the cheapest company for everyone. Comparing quotes from several providers might help you find the coverage you need at a lower price.
- Compare discounts: Just like every company has different rates, every company also offers a different selection of discounts. Taking advantage of as many discounts as you can might help you save.
- Increase your deductibles: If you have full coverage, your auto insurance policy has two deductibles: one for comprehensive and one for collision. Your collision deductible generally has more of an impact on your premium. Typically, the higher your deductible, the less expensive your car insurance will be. However, raising your deductible to get a cheaper rate can be risky. Since you will have to pay your deductible if you file a claim for damage to your vehicle, be sure that you choose an amount you can afford.
- Increase your credit score: Statistically, drivers with low credit scores are more likely to file a claim than drivers with higher credit scores. Taking steps to raise your credit score may help you to lower your auto insurance premium.
Talking to a licensed auto insurance agent could be a good place to start your car insurance search. An agent may be able to guide you while choosing coverage and help you find the options you need at a price that fits your budget.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket and single DUI conviction.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base).
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-70 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents' policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy unless otherwise noted.