Best car insurance in Alaska for 2024
Bankrate found Geico, USAA, Progressive and State Farm to be some of the best auto insurance companies in Alaska.
Best car insurance companies in Alaska
According to premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy in Alaska is $2,330 per year, with minimum coverage averaging $542. However, we considered more than average rates to find the best company for Alaska car insurance. We also reviewed third-party scores reported in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage options, discounts and more.
Based on our extensive research, you might find the best car insurance in Alaska by shopping with Geico, USAA, Progressive and State Farm.
Progressive
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$185/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,220/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Progressive made our list: Progressive scored highly in the shopping category of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study, perhaps because of its innovative Name Your Price Tool. When requesting an online quote, drivers can key in how much they’d like to spend on a policy, and the Name Your Price Tool presents coverage packages that most closely meet that desired budget. To make things even easier, Progressive also shows estimated quoted premiums from their competitors so drivers can compare rates. After drivers purchase their policy, they can manage it through Progressive’s highly-rated mobile app and online portal.
Read full Progressive Insurance review
-
-
Geico
4.4
4.4
Avg. full coverage premium
$116/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,388/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why Geico made our list: Geico offers extensive discounts on top of its below-average premiums in Alaska. Eligible government employees, military members and veterans could qualify for a discount. Geico also offers savings opportunities for civilians and those working in the private sector, including vehicle safety discounts, a defensive driver discount, an affiliation discount, a safe driving discount and more. These, combined with strong digital tool capabilities, helped Geico tie for the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall and Best Budget Auto Insurance Company in the 2024 Bankrate Awards.
Who Geico may be good for: Budget-conscious Alaskans who need a fairly basic coverage package might want to request a quote with Geico.
Read full Geico Insurance review
-
-
USAA
4.2
4.2
Avg. full coverage premium
$117/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$1,409/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why USAA made our list: Although USAA is only available to qualifying military members and their immediate families, Alaska has a solid military presence through its seven military bases. Drivers eligible for a policy will likely find excellent customer service and agents who are in tune with unique military needs. USAA is not eligible for official ranking by J.D. Power due to its eligibility requirements. Still, the company generally scores near the top year over year in the Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. USAA also offers a discount for garaging your vehicle on base. Deployed military members might also be interested in USAA’s low mileage and storage discount.
Read full USAA Insurance review
-
-
State Farm
4.3
4.3
Avg. full coverage premium
$194/mo
Avg. full coverage premium
$2,328/yr
Customer satisfaction
Not rated
-
Why State Farm made our list: It may be hard to find a local insurance agent in Alaska simply due to the state's remote landscapes. If you do want to work with a local agent, State Farm may be your best option as the carrier has neighborhood agents in many major Alaskan cities. Working with an agent who also lives in the territory they service may be important in a state like Alaska, where coverage needs likely differ from those in the contiguous United States. For drivers who prefer to handle their insurance needs online, State Farm offers that option, too. The company’s mobile app has high ratings in both the App Store and Google Play.
Read full State Farm Insurance review
-
-
How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Alaska
To find the best car insurance in Alaska, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team first reviewed average premium data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services. However, our time as licensed agents taught us that drivers know that the cheapest coverage isn’t always the best for their individual needs.
In addition to rates, we analyzed digital tool availability, financial strength, corporate sustainability initiatives and more. Then, we distilled this information into a proprietary Bankrate Score (with 5.0 being the best score possible). With this, we hope to give our readers a quick and easy way to evaluate insurance companies while they shop around.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
To help Alaska drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How to find the best car insurance in Alaska
Navigating car insurance in Alaska involves understanding both legal requirements and your personal coverage needs. In Alaska, having car insurance is mandatory for driving on public roads, serving as a critical safeguard against financial loss in the event of an accident. To identify the best car insurance in Alaska, start by defining your coverage needs and priorities. This approach will help focus your search and make the process of comparing policies more efficient. Before you begin collecting quotes, consider the specific protections and features you need from your auto insurance in Alaska, ensuring your policy aligns with both state regulations and your individual circumstances.
How much is car insurance in Alaska?
Full coverage Alaska auto insurance rates are slightly below average, at $2,330. For comparison, the 2024 national average is $2,542. However, Alaskan drivers with minimum coverage fare a little better, with an average premium of $542 per year. This is 27 percent less than the average annual minimum coverage rate of $740. These rates make sense — Alaska’s low population density could mean fewer-than-average at-fault accidents (and liability claims). However, Alaska’s harsh weather might lead to quite a few comprehensive claims, narrowing the gap between the state and national average full coverage premiums.
Alaska’s unique geographic location makes it difficult to compare its rates to those of nearby states, but for the sake of comparison, let’s consider Washington and Oregon. The average full coverage rate in Washington is $1,613, with minimum coverage averaging $552. Oregon’s rates are similar to Washington’s, at $1,846 and $756, respectively. Alaska’s severe winters, coupled with a higher-than-average cost of labor and repairs due to its remote location, could be driving up the state’s car insurance premiums.
Sorry, we don't have enough data yet on this city yet!
But these other cities in the state may give you some insight.
|City
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. savings vs. state average
|Cooper Landing
|$2,200
|-6%
|Perryville
|$2,176
|-7%
|Port Alsworth
|$2,169
|-7%
|Port Heiden
|$2,222
|-5%
|Anchor Point
|$2,219
|-5%
|Chefornak
|$2,249
|-4%
|Kalskag
|$2,199
|-6%
|Nunapitchuk
|$2,215
|-5%
|Platinum
|$2,200
|-6%
|Moose Pass
|$2,151
|-8%
|Quinhagak
|$2,211
|-5%
|Saint Michael
|$2,205
|-6%
|Seward
|$2,156
|-8%
|Takotna
|$2,209
|-5%
|Dillingham
|$2,223
|-5%
|Saint George Island
|$2,252
|-3%
|Mc Grath
|$2,205
|-6%
|Nondalton
|$2,169
|-7%
|Red Devil
|$2,199
|-6%
|Sand Point
|$2,199
|-6%
|Sterling
|$2,151
|-8%
|Dutch Harbor
|$2,196
|-6%
|Kodiak
|$2,060
|-12%
|North Pole
|$2,276
|-2%
|Fairbanks
|$2,284
|-2%
|Barrow
|$2,272
|-3%
|Buckland
|$2,263
|-3%
|Manley Hot Springs
|$2,255
|-3%
|Ambler
|$2,235
|-4%
|Manokotak
|$2,212
|-5%
|Pilot Point
|$2,171
|-7%
|Goodnews Bay
|$2,248
|-4%
|Anchorage
|$2,462
|+6%
|Bethel
|$2,276
|-2%
|Clam Gulch
|$2,207
|-5%
|Clarks Point
|$2,228
|-5%
|Kwigillingok
|$2,207
|-5%
|Nikolski
|$2,213
|-5%
|Wasilla
|$2,370
|+2%
|Eagle River
|$2,393
|+3%
|Togiak
|$2,214
|-5%
|Tuntutuliak
|$2,239
|-4%
|Eek
|$2,249
|-4%
|False Pass
|$2,212
|-5%
|Girdwood
|$2,279
|-2%
|Holy Cross
|$2,194
|-6%
|Kasigluk
|$2,246
|-4%
|Toksook Bay
|$2,214
|-5%
|Big Lake
|$2,380
|+2%
|Shageluk
|$2,202
|-6%
|Skwentna
|$2,238
|-4%
|Tuluksak
|$2,208
|-5%
|Trapper Creek
|$2,239
|-4%
|Grayling
|$2,250
|-4%
|Lower Kalskag
|$2,210
|-5%
|Ninilchik
|$2,154
|-8%
|Saint Paul Island
|$2,208
|-5%
|South Naknek
|$2,181
|-7%
|Seldovia
|$2,172
|-7%
|Sleetmute
|$2,216
|-5%
|Tyonek
|$2,223
|-5%
|Willow
|$2,341
|+0%
|Kasilof
|$2,158
|-8%
|Arctic Village
|$2,250
|-4%
|Cantwell
|$2,270
|-3%
|Delta Junction
|$2,261
|-3%
|Healy
|$2,259
|-3%
|Lake Minchumina
|$2,256
|-3%
|Noatak
|$2,237
|-4%
|Northway
|$2,275
|-2%
|Nulato
|$2,240
|-4%
|Teller
|$2,237
|-4%
|Venetie
|$2,277
|-2%
|Atqasuk
|$2,250
|-4%
|Jber
|$2,334
|+0%
|Port Lions
|$2,106
|-10%
|Anaktuvuk Pass
|$2,234
|-4%
|Kivalina
|$2,256
|-3%
|Eielson Afb
|$2,237
|-4%
|Salcha
|$2,282
|-2%
|Chicken
|$2,317
|-1%
|Anderson
|$2,276
|-2%
|Point Lay
|$2,258
|-3%
|Noorvik
|$2,227
|-5%
|Tanana
|$2,260
|-3%
|Wainwright
|$2,261
|-3%
|Fort Greely
|$2,276
|-2%
|Ruby
|$2,236
|-4%
|Shaktoolik
|$2,216
|-5%
|Indian
|$2,317
|-1%
|Chignik Lake
|$2,221
|-5%
|Nikolai
|$2,220
|-5%
|Two Rivers
|$2,283
|-2%
|Hughes
|$2,266
|-3%
|Huslia
|$2,252
|-3%
|Shishmaref
|$2,233
|-4%
|Adak
|$2,249
|-4%
|Aleknagik
|$2,218
|-5%
|Chignik
|$2,217
|-5%
|Houston
|$2,355
|+1%
|Eagle
|$2,282
|-2%
|Kiana
|$2,247
|-4%
|Koyukuk
|$2,222
|-5%
|Nenana
|$2,227
|-5%
|Point Hope
|$2,229
|-4%
|Savoonga
|$2,238
|-4%
|White Mountain
|$2,238
|-4%
|Kongiganak
|$2,284
|-2%
|Atka
|$2,254
|-3%
|Akutan
|$2,253
|-3%
|Anvik
|$2,253
|-3%
|Chugiak
|$2,403
|+3%
|Cold Bay
|$2,213
|-5%
|Egegik
|$2,221
|-5%
|Iliamna
|$2,169
|-7%
|King Salmon
|$2,171
|-7%
|Levelock
|$2,180
|-7%
|Kotzebue
|$2,227
|-5%
|Chalkyitsik
|$2,256
|-3%
|Fort Wainwright
|$2,304
|-1%
|Circle
|$2,290
|-2%
|Gambell
|$2,238
|-4%
|Tanacross
|$2,308
|-1%
|Nuiqsut
|$2,238
|-4%
|Talkeetna
|$2,222
|-5%
|Chignik Lagoon
|$2,221
|-5%
|Beaver
|$2,257
|-3%
|Deering
|$2,335
|+0%
|Fort Yukon
|$2,256
|-3%
|Koyuk
|$2,214
|-5%
|Minto
|$2,244
|-4%
|Nome
|$2,214
|-5%
|Stevens Village
|$2,248
|-4%
|Akiak
|$2,258
|-3%
|Aniak
|$2,261
|-3%
|Crooked Creek
|$2,262
|-3%
|Hope
|$2,144
|-8%
|Mekoryuk
|$2,213
|-5%
|New Stuyahok
|$2,219
|-5%
|Pedro Bay
|$2,180
|-7%
|Stebbins
|$2,193
|-6%
|Sutton
|$2,392
|+3%
|Allakaket
|$2,243
|-4%
|Bettles Field
|$2,280
|-2%
|Kaktovik
|$2,253
|-3%
|Kobuk
|$2,270
|-3%
|Selawik
|$2,229
|-4%
|Tok
|$2,297
|-1%
|Wales
|$2,242
|-4%
|Akiachak
|$2,246
|-4%
|Clear
|$2,260
|-3%
|Elim
|$2,215
|-5%
|Rampart
|$2,247
|-4%
|Shungnak
|$2,240
|-4%
|Brevig Mission
|$2,257
|-3%
|Nightmute
|$2,239
|-4%
|Central
|$2,249
|-4%
|Galena
|$2,227
|-5%
|Kaltag
|$2,252
|-3%
|Denali National Park
|$2,267
|-3%
|Ekwok
|$2,218
|-5%
|Homer
|$2,177
|-7%
|Kenai
|$2,154
|-8%
|King Cove
|$2,191
|-6%
|Kipnuk
|$2,202
|-6%
|Kwethluk
|$2,203
|-6%
|Naknek
|$2,164
|-7%
|Napakiak
|$2,209
|-5%
|Palmer
|$2,386
|+2%
|Soldotna
|$2,137
|-9%
|Tununak
|$2,221
|-5%
|Unalakleet
|$2,196
|-6%
|Unalaska
|$2,195
|-6%
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.