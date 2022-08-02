Best car insurance in Alaska for 2024

Bankrate found Geico, USAA, Progressive and State Farm to be some of the best auto insurance companies in Alaska.

Written by
Joshua Cox-Steib
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Jessa Claeys
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 11, 2024
On This Page

Best car insurance companies in Alaska

According to premium data provided by Quadrant Information Services, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy in Alaska is $2,330 per year, with minimum coverage averaging $542. However, we considered more than average rates to find the best company for Alaska car insurance. We also reviewed third-party scores reported in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, AM Best financial strength ratings, coverage options, discounts and more.

Based on our extensive research, you might find the best car insurance in Alaska by shopping with Geico, USAA, Progressive and State Farm.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Average full coverage rate Average min coverage rate
Progressive
4.2
$2,220
$797
Geico
4.4
$1,388
$269
USAA
4.3
$1,409
$341
State Farm
4.2
$2,328
$647
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Progressive

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$185/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,220/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

Geico

4.4
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$116/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,388/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

USAA

4.2
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$117/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$1,409/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

State Farm

4.3
Get a personalized quote

Avg. full coverage premium

$194/mo

Avg. full coverage premium

$2,328/yr

Customer satisfaction

Not rated

How Bankrate chose the best car insurance companies in Alaska

To find the best car insurance in Alaska, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team first reviewed average premium data from analytics company Quadrant Information Services. However, our time as licensed agents taught us that drivers know that the cheapest coverage isn’t always the best for their individual needs.

In addition to rates, we analyzed digital tool availability, financial strength, corporate sustainability initiatives and more. Then, we distilled this information into a proprietary Bankrate Score (with 5.0 being the best score possible). With this, we hope to give our readers a quick and easy way to evaluate insurance companies while they shop around.

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

To help Alaska drivers find the best car insurance, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team reviewed some of the largest insurers by market share. We based our picks on a well-rounded analysis of several metrics related to each company.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How to find the best car insurance in Alaska

Navigating car insurance in Alaska involves understanding both legal requirements and your personal coverage needs. In Alaska, having car insurance is mandatory for driving on public roads, serving as a critical safeguard against financial loss in the event of an accident. To identify the best car insurance in Alaska, start by defining your coverage needs and priorities. This approach will help focus your search and make the process of comparing policies more efficient. Before you begin collecting quotes, consider the specific protections and features you need from your auto insurance in Alaska, ensuring your policy aligns with both state regulations and your individual circumstances.

How much is car insurance in Alaska?

Full coverage Alaska auto insurance rates are slightly below average, at $2,330. For comparison, the 2024 national average is $2,542. However, Alaskan drivers with minimum coverage fare a little better, with an average premium of $542 per year. This is 27 percent less than the average annual minimum coverage rate of $740. These rates make sense — Alaska’s low population density could mean fewer-than-average at-fault accidents (and liability claims). However, Alaska’s harsh weather might lead to quite a few comprehensive claims, narrowing the gap between the state and national average full coverage premiums.

Alaska’s unique geographic location makes it difficult to compare its rates to those of nearby states, but for the sake of comparison, let’s consider Washington and Oregon. The average full coverage rate in Washington is $1,613, with minimum coverage averaging $552. Oregon’s rates are similar to Washington’s, at $1,846 and $756, respectively. Alaska’s severe winters, coupled with a higher-than-average cost of labor and repairs due to its remote location, could be driving up the state’s car insurance premiums.

City Avg. annual full coverage premium Avg. savings vs. state average
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Jan 2024
Read our full methodology

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in January, 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Joshua Cox-Steib has two years of experience in writing for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, The Simple Dollar, Reviews.com, and more. His work has also been featured on such sites as MSN and BBB (Better Business Bureau). His insurance writing career has spanned across multiple product lines, with a primary focus on auto insurance, life insurance, and home insurance.

