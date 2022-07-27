Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Best homeowners insurance in Alaska for 2024

USAA, Allstate and State Farm are writing some of the best homeowners insurance policies in the Last Frontier.

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Thomas Brock
Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Reviewed by
Thomas Brock
Updated Dec 21, 2023
What to know about insuring your Alaska

Understanding the ins and outs of homeowners insurance can be helpful when you are looking for the best policies for your needs. Bankrate did an exhaustive study on the factors that impact insurance in the state, to help determine how you can best manage your policy.
Insurance Home Alt

Best Alaska home insurance companies

Bankrate chose several companies that excel across the board for Alaska residents.

On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Alaska

Alaska residents pay an average annual cost of $1,056 for their homeowners insurance for $250,000 of dwelling coverage. That works out to $88 a month. This is 26 percent below the national average, which is $1,428 annually, or $119 a month. Your personal rates are likely to differ, as they are based on information specific to you and your property.

Based on data supplied by Quadrant Information Services, we determined the average premium charged by Alaska homeowners insurance companies. We also looked at each company's ranking in the J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, which measures customer satisfaction, and their AM Best rating for financial stability. Based on these and other factors, we determined that USAA, Allstate and State Farm are all solid choices for Alaska homeowners.

Insurance company AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
USAA
A++
881
/1,000
$74
$886
 Get a quote
Allstate
A+
809
/1,000
$100
$1,194
 Get a quote
State Farm
A++
829
/1,000
$90
$1,085
 Read review
*USAA not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

The top 3 home insurance companies in Alaska

USAA

Best for military-focused coverage options

4.7 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 881/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 886 for $250k dwelling coverage
USAA Review Get a personalized quote

Why USAA made our list: USAA tends to show up near the top of any list focused on customer service. It only writes policies for military personnel, veterans and qualifying family members. It also has the highest possible rating with AM Best, indicating that it has historically had the financial resources to pay out even after an extensive disaster. Its rates are the lowest of our chosen companies and there is a good range of optional coverage, allowing you to personalize your policy. You need to purchase your policy either over the phone or via email. This is easy to do on the website, which also features a robust online community for military personnel.

Who USAA may be good for: USAA only sells policies to current and former military members and their immediate families. If you are stationed at Elmendorf or one of the eight other military bases in the state, it's worth getting a quote from the company for their military-focused policies.

Allstate

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 809/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 1,194 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list:  Allstate has an excellent website, with extras such as a common and costly claims near you feature that lets you know what sort of claims are most likely to be filed from your ZIP code. Its coverage choices are solid at a reasonable rate for Alaska homeowners. There are a handful of discounts to help you save money, including a welcome discount, home buyer discount and a general discount of up to 25 percent if you bundle homeowners insurance with auto.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate’s online and mobile app presence make it simple for those who are comfortable with handling their insurance business digitally. You can pay your bill, file or track a claim and learn more about how home insurance works very simply using Allstate's digital tools. Still, the company has local agents in many of Alaska's cities, from Fairbanks to Wasilla, making it a good option for policyholders who prefer to handle their insurance in-person.

State Farm

Best for local agents

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 1,085 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: State Farm is the largest writer of homeowner insurance policies in the U.S., according to the Insurance Information Institute, and the company has a solid presence in Alaska. There are multiple agencies in some of the state's larger cities, such as Anchorage, but even smaller urban areas like Sitka and North Pole have local State Farm agents available to help you find the best coverage for your needs. The company's average Alaska premium rate is slightly above the state average, but you get the following features: a state-of-the-art website with an informational blog and helpful digital tools, excellent financial stability and an above-average ranking with J.D. Power for customer satisfaction.

Who State Farm may be good for: If you like the experience of having a local agent available to answer your questions and guide you through the policy purchase or claims process, State Farm may be a good choice. Even with its large local presence, the company has good digital tools and it's easy to manage your policy online.

Additional Alaska home insurance companies to consider

Umialik Insurance Company

Umialik Insurance Company

Who this may be best for

Homeowners who wish to work with an understanding local company

Umialik Insurance Company review

Umialik Insurance Company is an Anchorage-based insurer that is part of the Western National Insurance group, which writes policies in 20 states. As it is a smaller company, it isn't rated for customer service by J.D. Power, but it does have an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best, suggesting that it would not have any issues paying out on claims in the event of a disaster. It has been in business since 1981, writing commercial and personal policies that are specifically geared toward the needs of Alaskans.

How Bankrate chose the best home insurance companies in Alaska

Bankrate analyzed multiple factors, from average price to the availability of discounts, to determine the best Alaska homeowners insurance companies. Using data from Quadrant Information Services and our team’s own deep understanding of the insurance industry in Alaska, we then calculated a Bankrate Score for each insurer on a five-point scale. A higher score indicates a company that performed well across our multiple research areas at a reasonable rate for Alaska homeowners.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Alaska

Not all insurers write policies in the Last Frontier, but enough of them do to provide Alaska homeowners with a choice when they are looking for coverage. Alaska is a large state, with a long coastline and the potential for violent weather patterns inland. All this makes it more important for Alaska home insurance to be robust and comprehensive so you are covered no matter what happens to your home. To find the best cheap home insurance companies in Alaska for your needs, it can pay to ask for quotes from several companies to see which one offers you the lowest rate. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Alaska

Although the average rate for $250K in dwelling coverage is $1,056 in Alaska, your own rate is likely to differ from this, and may even be less. Your rate is based on a number of factors that are unique to you and your situation, such as your credit rating and age, as well as your home's age and location. Two of our three top picks for the best homeowners insurance in Alaska offer average rates that are below the state average. It could be worth your while to get quotes from all three, to see who offers you the best rate.

Carrier Monthly premium for $250k coverage Annual premium for $250k coverage Savings vs state avg. for $250k coverage
USAA
$74
$886
- $170
 Get a quote
Umialik Insurance
$77
$920
- $136
 Get a quote
State Farm
$90
$1,085
+ $29
 Read review
*based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Alaska home insurance

Although home insurance, unlike car insurance, is not required by law in Alaska, it's still important to have a policy to protect your investment in your home. If you have a mortgage, your lender may require you to carry homeowners insurance, but having insurance can help protect you financially in the event of a catastrophe even if you own your home outright.

Of course, you don't want to pay more than is necessary for your coverage. Here are a few ways to save:

  1. Shop around and compare rates: It’s recommended to obtain quotes from multiple insurance companies when looking for a new policy. Most companies offer online quotes, making it easy for prospective customers to see which carrier will offer them the best rates for the coverage they need. When requesting quotes, make sure to specify the same coverage types and limits on each estimate to ensure accurate comparisons.
  2. Improve your credit: One of the factors insurers consider when setting prices is your credit history. Actuarial data from the Insurance Information Institute indicates consumers with poorer credit histories have a higher frequency of filing home insurance claims. Having a better credit record often leads to better rates.
  3. Maintain your roof: An old or damaged roof could be the cause of a claim against your policy and may even disqualify you for coverage. Your insurance company is likely to ask you how old your roof is when you request a quote. A newer roof may net you a lower premium rate.

Best home insurance discounts in Alaska

Discounts can also help you save money on Alaska homeowners insurance, and most insurers offer at least a few. Here are some common discounts available from Alaska insurance carriers for which you may qualify:

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Alaska

Once you have found the best Alaska homeowners insurance for your needs, you will want to keep that policy affordable when it's time to renew. Although the average home insurance cost in Alaska is on the low side, you don't want to pay any more than you absolutely have to. Here are a few strategies for keeping your rate down when you renew:

  • Bundle home with auto: If you're happy with your homeowners coverage, consider purchasing your car insurance from the same company, which may make you eligible for a bundling discount. 
  • Raise your deductible: If you can afford it, increasing your deductible is likely to reduce your premium rate. However, be careful you don't increase it more than you could comfortably pay in the event of a claim.
  • Do a policy audit: Either on your own or with your agent, go over your policy each year to ensure that the coverage you initially purchased still makes sense. Perhaps the company has new discounts or other options that you might take advantage of.
  • Improve your credit score: If you can bump up your credit score, you may see some savings in your premium rate, as a strong credit history often leads to discounted rates.
  • Repair your roof: An old or damaged roof is likely to cost you more in premium payments, since insurers will assume you are more likely to file a claim on damage. Putting on a new roof may lower your rate.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Alaska

Alaska's harsh winter weather is responsible for many of the claims made against home insurance policies. Water damage is also a common culprit, as cold weather can lead to frozen pipes, ice dams and snow damage on roofs that causes leaks. Considering the size of the state, however, the hazards that threaten a homeowner in coastal Kodiak, for example, might be very different from the sort of damage that a homeowner in Wainwright, on the north coast, might see. Working with a knowledgeable agent can help you to understand what your policy needs to provide adequate protection for your region. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Alaska?

The average annual cost for $250,000 of dwelling coverage in Alaska is $1,056, well below the national average of $1,428 per year. The rate may be lower because the type of natural disasters that Alaska is prone to — largely earthquakes and flooding — are not covered by a basic HO-3 homeowner policy. Both of those perils would only be covered if you have an endorsement or supplemental policy covering you. On the other hand, Alaska faces severe winters, which may cause damage to homes and properties, so it’s worth considering what coverage types can help build a robust policy for Alaska homeowners.

Alaska homeowners insurance rates by city

Your ZIP code plays a role in determining your premium. Areas that see a high number of claims filed are more likely to see more expensive coverage. At the same time, if your home is in a region where natural disasters are few, your policy is likely to be less expensive. Here are a few cities in Alaska where rates are lower than the state average.

  • Angoon: $937 — 11 percent below the state average
  • Tenakee Springs: $959 — 10 percent below the state average
  • Homer: $967 — 8 percent below the state average
  • Gustavus: $972 — 8 percent below the state average
  • Karluk: $976 — 8 percent below the state average

Some areas of Alaska may see more claims on average, and these regions are likely to have higher rates. Keep in mind that your personal rate will also depend on the type and amount of coverage you are asking for, as well as your credit-based insurance score, your home's age and condition and other factors.

  • Nenana: $1,181 — 11 percent above the state average
  • Dillingham: $1,173 — 10 percent above the state average
  • Old Harbor: $1,169 — 10 percent above the state average
  • Clam Gulch: $1,167— 11 percent above the state average
  • Tanacross: $1,166 — 10 percent above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage.

House Icon

Insuring your Alaska home

Alaska homeowners insurance companies are well-versed in handling the kind of disasters that are common in our most northern state. Working with a knowledgeable agent can help you determine what options you should be taking advantage of to ensure you're adequately covered. In addition to understanding the weather patterns that may lead to a claim, it can be important to understand what challenges you may have in accessing materials for rebuilding, as well as any ordinance and law issues you may face when it is time to repair or rebuild your home. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Alaska?

Standard HO-3 homeowners insurance policies, the most common type of home insurance, cover you for a series of "perils," which are events that can damage your home. In Alaska, common perils include the following:

  • Fire or lightning: Your policy protects you from housefires, wildfires, fires caused by lightning and smoke damage.
  • Windstorm and hail damage: Hail storms or violent wind storms are generally covered by your policy.
  • Water damage: Some types of water damage are covered, but flooding is not covered in HO-3 policies; you will need additional flood insurance to be protected in that event.
  • Sump pump or drain backup: This type of water damage will generally be covered if you have optional sump pump coverage on your policy.
  • Weight of snow, ice or sleet: Severe winter storms can cause damage to your roof or to your home's structural elements, which are generally covered.
  • Theft and vandalism: Damage to your home and property or theft of your belongings is covered by standard home insurance.
  • Freezing of a heating, plumbing, fire sprinkler or air conditioning system or household appliance: This may be the result of a winter storm or cold freeze.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Alaska

Most insurers offer optional coverage types, called endorsements, that give extended financial protection to your policy. These add to the cost of your policy, but provide more robust coverage and are often worth considering.

  • Flood insurance: Alaska is known for frequent flooding, especially areas along the coast. This flooding may cause extensive damage to homes and property. Standard HO-3 home insurance policies do not include flood coverage. Your insurer may be able to add supplemental flood insurance to your policy, either from a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program, managed by FEMA.
  • Water backup: Damage caused by your drain or sump pump breaking or overflowing is not covered by basic insurance. Most insurers offer an endorsement that will cover this damage that Alaska homeowners may want to consider. This is essential coverage if you have a basement.
  • Scheduled personal property: Your basic policy covers your belongings up to a certain limit. If you have items with a high value, such as jewelry, artwork or electronics, you may need additional coverage to be sure you're fully protected against their loss. Ask your agent if this type of coverage would be right for you.

Common Alaska home insurance problems

Residents of Alaska have far different concerns, in many cases, than homeowners in other parts of the country. With distinctive weather patterns and isolated communities throughout the state that may have difficulties accessing building materials, Alaska residents need to be on top of their game when shopping for insurance. Here are a few of the challenges that they may face:

  • Limited insurer availability: Not all major insurers write policies in the Last Frontier. Others may balk at writing policies in regions that see more than the average number of claims, such as vulnerable coastal regions. This may make it harder for homeowners to find robust coverage.
  • Supply chain issues: Isolated as it is from the continental U.S., Alaska homeowners may pay a premium to have lumber and building supplies shipped to them if needed for a rebuild. Insurers may compensate for increased shipping costs by raising premium rates.
  • Renewal refusals: Even homeowners who have solid coverage may find their carrier increasingly skittish about renewing their policy if they live in an area that has a relatively high rate of claims.
  • Increasing rates: The rapid increase of insurance costs is a national problem, brought about by causes that include climate change and increased claims. Insurers limit their vulnerability by raising rates to compensate for this.

!

How climate change is impacting Alaska homeowners

Climate risk impacts all areas of the U.S., but few regions have seen as much impact as Alaska. These impacts may cause an increase in homeowners insurance rates in the coming decades. An update from the Environmental Protection Agency of the U.S. government noted the following:

  • Over the past 60 years, Alaska's average temperature has increased by three degrees Fahrenheit. This is twice as much as the increase compared to the rest of the U.S.
  • Winter temperatures have increased at twice that rate, an average of six degrees Fahrenheit.
  • These increases have a great impact on the state and its residents. This includes an earlier breakup of ice on Alaskan bodies of water, which can cause flooding in nearby communities.
  • It is projected that there will be an additional increase of two to four degrees by the middle of this century.
  • It is also projected that rainfall will increase, but at the same time, the state will become drier due to greater evaporation. This, plus the higher temperatures, may lead to an increase in wildfires.
  • Erosion of existing coastal areas will increase as permafrost thaws, leading to disasters for those living in seaside communities.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Written by
Mary Van Keuren
Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Edited by
Lisa McArdle
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Thomas Brock
Expert Reviewer, CFA, CPA