Best homeowners insurance in Alaska for 2024

Average annual premium$ 886 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why USAA made our list: USAA tends to show up near the top of any list focused on customer service. It only writes policies for military personnel, veterans and qualifying family members. It also has the highest possible rating with AM Best, indicating that it has historically had the financial resources to pay out even after an extensive disaster. Its rates are the lowest of our chosen companies and there is a good range of optional coverage, allowing you to personalize your policy. You need to purchase your policy either over the phone or via email. This is easy to do on the website, which also features a robust online community for military personnel.
Who USAA may be good for: USAA only sells policies to current and former military members and their immediate families. If you are stationed at Elmendorf or one of the eight other military bases in the state, it's worth getting a quote from the company for their military-focused policies.