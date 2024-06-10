At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

A natural disaster can be financially devastating. Thankfully, a standard home insurance policy can protect against much of the financial ruin that damage from a natural disaster can cause — still, some exposures will exist. Knowing what home insurance covers during natural disasters can help you be better prepared for the unexpected, and getting familiar with how to prepare your home for a natural disaster can help to minimize damage.

How prevalent are natural disasters?

Natural disasters can cause extensive damage to homes in their path, including broken windows and water or structural damage. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reports that in 2023, the U.S. experienced 28 billion-dollar severe weather events — the highest number in a single calendar year. The total estimated damages from these events are estimated to be around $93 billion, made up by the following:

Lightbulb 1 winter storm , impacting the northeast U.S.

, impacting the northeast U.S. 1 wildfire , impacting Lahaina on Maui Island of Hawaii

, impacting Lahaina on Maui Island of Hawaii 1 drought and heat wave , impacting the central and southern U.S.

, impacting the central and southern U.S. 4 floods , impacting California, Florida, eastern and northeastern U.S.

, impacting California, Florida, eastern and northeastern U.S. 2 tornadoes , impacting central and southeast U.S.

, impacting central and southeast U.S. 2 tropical cyclones , including Hurricane Idalia in Florida and Typhoon Mawar in Guam

, including Hurricane Idalia in Florida and Typhoon Mawar in Guam 17 severe weather and hail events throughout the U.S.

Tips to prepare your home for a natural disaster

The best time to prepare your home for a disaster is before it happens. Being proactive is key; building the home with wind-proof and fire-proof materials offers some of the best protection, but it is not essential. You can still fortify your home against natural disasters without needing to do a complete home renovation.

Reinforce doors and windows

During a hurricane or tornado, doors can fly off and loose debris can break windows. Consider installing wind-resistant doors and windows or storm-proof shutters to keep them intact during a storm. In a pinch, you can board up windows and doors with plywood before a storm is expected to hit.

Find water, gas and electrical lines

When a storm is on the horizon, you might receive emergency instructions to turn off the home’s water, gas and electricity connections to prevent flooding and fire hazards. Water and power lines, if left unchecked, can cause additional damage. If there is an evacuation order, disconnect water, gas and electrical lines before leaving.

Use sandbags

Sandbags divert water, and placing them around doors or in flood-prone areas is an effective way to keep flood water from seeping into a home during a hurricane. This can be especially crucial during a storm surge. The sandbags should be stacked at least one foot high for adequate protection. If you have the space for it in your garage, it may be worthwhile to have a couple on-hand before a storm is scheduled to hit to avoid a mad dash to the hardware store.

Secure outdoor furniture

If there is outdoor furniture on a porch or patio, make sure everything is tied down and secured before a storm hits. Loose items, like sporting equipment, grills or umbrellas should be moved inside, if possible. Double-check that toys, yard tools and other small items are not left outside before a storm. These items could easily cause additional damage to your property and possibly damage your neighbor’s property.

Prune large trees

Trees can cause major damage during a storm. Heavy branches that overhang the home’s roof can easily fall and cause significant problems, including injuries to people inside. To keep the roof safe, regularly prune large trees on the property and ask neighbors to keep any trees that cross property lines trimmed. If you are in a fire-prone area, consider creating a defensible space between your house and any foliage that could potentially catch a stray ember.

Secure heavy furniture to the walls

Earthquakes can be powerful enough to knock over heavy furniture, including appliances like a refrigerator. Items that fall can cause serious injuries, especially to young children. If the home is located on or near a fault line, secure heavy furniture to the walls with a bracket and be sure nothing near them can be damaged if they fall.

Practice fire-smart landscaping

Planting fire-resistant plants and keeping your yard and garden well-watered can help prevent a wildfire from spreading to your home. A well-maintained lawn that does not have overgrown, dried-out grass may also help mitigate your risk. However, it’s important to understand that almost anything will burn in certain circumstances.

Prevent pipe bursts during freezes

Exposed pipes are more likely to freeze and burst. If you live somewhere prone to extreme cold and know a cold snap is heading to town, insulating pipes could be a smart move. Pipe-wrapping products like foam tubing or heat tape can be purchased from hardware stores. For especially cold weather, experts recommend fully covering pipes with insulation and then wrapping them again with plastic, sealing the ends with tape. The insulation is meant to provide a barrier against the cold and helps prevent pipe contents from freezing and expanding.

Create an emergency plan and kit

Some items to keep in an emergency kit might include non-perishable food items and bottled water (in case stores are not open and the water supply is impacted), as well as medications, chargers for cell phones and radios for emergency alerts. Experts recommend keeping a physical document that includes evacuation routes, insurance policy information, local radio stations and a checklist for securing the home. Having a digital and physical version may prove useful in the event of a power loss. Every member of your household should ideally know the emergency plan for each type of disaster and where the supplies are located. If applicable, determine a safe meetup place or contact method for family members who may be outside of the house. Keep in mind that cell phones may not be available in the aftermath of a natural disaster.

Prepare for a power outage

Before a potential power outage, it can be helpful to make a list of the devices that are necessary to connect to an alternative power source. Having a backup mobile battery, battery packs, flashlights, headlamps and even a portable generator can help you prepare for an outage. Food can spoil in the fridge if the power is out for too long, so getting cooler packs can maintain lower temperatures for longer.

Consider a plan for pets

Creating an emergency kit for your pets can help you keep them safe, calm and comfortable during a natural disaster. Make sure you have a leash, harness, pet carrier or other way to transport your pets in case of an evacuation. Your kit should also contain food, drinking water, litter (if relevant), medication, medical records, food and water bowls and a bed (if it can fit).

What home insurance covers during natural disasters

A home insurance policy can financially protect against many — but not all — types of natural disasters. It will depend on what perils are covered in your policy. Under a standard HO-3 home insurance policy, you will likely be covered for:

Thunderstorms

Hurricanes

Tornados

Wildfires

Blizzards

Falling objects

High winds

Freezing temperatures

Weight of snow and ice

Home insurance will usually cover damage to the home’s exterior and personal belongings inside and outside the home. If it becomes necessary to move out temporarily while the home is being repaired, loss of use coverage should pay for hotel and food expenses.

Several natural disasters are not covered by standard homeowners insurance policies, though, including flood or earthquake damage. Homeowners who live in areas where floods and earthquakes are common are encouraged to consider purchasing separate flood insurance and earthquake insurance policies. In some states, damage from hurricanes (particularly wind damage) might be covered, but there may be a hurricane or windstorm deductible that is separate from your normal damage deductible. In coastal towns or other areas prone to hurricane damage, this deductible is usually 1 to 5 percent of your home’s insured value. If you live in a wildfire zone, wildfire damage may not be included in your home insurance policy.

Lightbulb Hurricane season 2024



This year’s hurricane season could be especially bad because of warmer ocean temperatures in the Atlantic, La Niña conditions in the Pacific and fewer trade winds in the Atlantic.

Other experts say that 2024 will be a record-breaking year for hurricanes, predicting 23 named tropical storms. This is nearly 60 percent higher than the 1991-2020 average of 14.4 named storms.

Colorado State University (CSU) predicts that 2024 hurricane activity will be around 160 percent of the average hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts an above-normal 2024 hurricane season . Hurricane season usually runs from June 1 to November 30. In that time, the NOAA anticipates between 17 and 25 named storms, 13 of which are forecast to become hurricanes. Of that group of 13, between 4 and 7 are predicted to turn into major hurricanes. Homeowners insurance typically covers some forms of hurricane damage, but does not cover flood damage. Homes in high-risk areas may need windstorm insurance and flood insurance to avoid potential gaps in coverage. When a hurricane approaches, most insurance companies put a moratorium on increasing coverage or lowering deductibles until the storm passes. Bankrate has several hurricane resources to help you understand how your home insurance coverage may financially protect you from storm damage. These guides also provide tips to prepare your home for a storm and resources on how to file a claim for hurricane-related damage.

Frequently asked questions