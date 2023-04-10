Does homeowners insurance cover tornado damage?

How to prepare for tornado damage

Before a tornado strikes, there are a few things you can do to prepare.

1. Check tornado strength

Understanding the strength of tornadoes, typically assessed by the Enhanced Fujita Scale ranging from EF0 (minimal damage) to EF5 (catastrophic damage), can guide homeowners in preparing their residences. Familiarity with the potential impact of various tornado intensities may help in deciding the necessary precautions, such as reinforcing structures in high-risk areas or securing outdoor items in regions less prone to severe tornadoes. While these measures could reduce damage, it's important to acknowledge that they might not fully safeguard against the unpredictable nature of tornadoes.

2. Itemize your possessions

Before a tornado hits, you may want to go through your home and create an inventory of your belongings. Record a description of your belongings and the cost of each item and store this list in a safe place (such as your bank safety deposit box) so that you will have it handy in case you need to provide it to your insurance agent or carrier. If you are able to, it may also be helpful to capture photos or video footage of the inside of your home to document your belongings.

3. Reinforce your windows and doors

Reinforcing windows and doors is a proactive measure that could significantly mitigate the damage caused by tornadoes. By installing impact-resistant windows and door systems, or using protective coverings such as high-quality shutters, homeowners may effectively reduce the risk of these entry points becoming weak spots during a tornado. This step is important because once windows or doors are breached, the increase in internal pressure can lead to significant structural damage. While these reinforcements might not guarantee complete protection against the most severe tornadoes, they are likely to provide a higher level of security for the home's interior and its occupants.

4. Reinforce your roof

Strengthening the roof structure is another essential strategy in preparing a home for potential tornado impacts. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), a roof is the first line of defense to prevent damage from the severe winds of tornadoes. This can often involve enhancing the connection between the roof and the walls with metal straps, using high-quality, impact-resistant roofing materials and ensuring that shingles are properly nailed down. These measures could help prevent the roof from being lifted off by powerful tornado winds, which is a common cause of extensive structural damage in homes. While reinforcing the roof may not fully safeguard against the most extreme tornadoes, it could significantly lessen the extent of damage and protect the home's overall integrity.

5. Create a plan

Creating an emergency plan and making sure that everyone in your household understands the steps can help you to feel more prepared. Tornadoes can happen quickly, so knowing where your emergency supplies are, where to shelter and how to get information could help to keep you and your family safe. Designate a location where your family can meet in the event that you’re separated during the tornado. It may be helpful to choose a place away from your home.

6. Create an emergency kit

It may also benefit you to create an emergency kit, which should include first aid supplies and medications, non-perishable food and enough water for at least seven days. If you have pets, you may also want to include all veterinary records, medications, a leash or carrier and pet food. Keep these supplies in your safe place — like a basement or room with no windows — until needed.