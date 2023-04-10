Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Does homeowners insurance cover tornado damage?
Tornadoes are a destructive force of nature, with over 1,400 confirmed reports in 2023. It's no secret that these storms can cause significant damage to homes and personal property. As a homeowner, it’s important to understand whether or not your insurance policy covers tornado damage and if you need any additional coverage. While most homeowners insurance policies cover tornado damage, there are a few key factors to consider when reviewing your policy. In this article, we’ll discuss what tornado insurance typically covers, how to ensure adequate coverage and how to choose the right policy for your needs. Here’s everything you need to know about tornado insurance and protecting your home.
When homeowners insurance covers tornado damage
Fortunately, tornado windstorm coverage is usually included in most standard homeowners insurance policies and does not require separate coverage like flood or earthquake insurance does. However, if you live in a tornado-prone state, check your policy documents for any mention of a wind exclusion or call your insurance agent. Reviewing your policy with your agent is a good way to understand the coverage types you have and how they financially protect you.
There are three primary coverage types on a home policy that respond to tornado damage:
- Dwelling coverage provides coverage for the structure of your home and any attached structures, such as decks or attached garages.
- Personal property coverage covers your personal belongings should they be damaged or destroyed. Some policies will provide for the replacement cost of personal belongings that are lost due to a tornado, while others will only provide the actual cost of personal belongings, with depreciation factored in.
- Loss of use coverage provides payment for temporary housing and other expenses, like laundromats and food costs, if you cannot live in your home after a loss.
Tornado coverage is usually a part of a standard homeowners insurance policy. However, homeowners living in areas where tornadoes are more common may pay more for their homeowners insurance, since the risk of damage is higher. There are no specific exclusions for tornado occurrences in the vast majority of home insurance policies, and most renters policies also include tornado coverage for personal property. However, every policy and every company is different, so reviewing your policy and talking to your agent could be an important step in your tornado preparedness plan.
How to choose the right policy to cover for tornado damage
Given the high number of tornadoes that occur in the U.S. every year, ensuring you have tornado insurance coverage is an important step for most homeowners. Damage can be severe in some cases, and a powerful tornado can even level a house.
Most homeowners insurance policies include damage from the wind — which is the primary cause of tornado damage — as part of the basic coverage. Homeowners can take the following steps to check that they are covered for tornado damage:
- Read your policy: Rather than simply filing your insurance policy away when you receive it each year, take the time to read your policy in full. You may be enlightened regarding the details of your coverage.
- Talk to your agent: If you are unable to confirm that your policy covers tornado damage by reading the agreement, consider calling your agent or a representative from your insurance company. They should be able to advise how your policy would cover damage caused by a tornado.
- Add additional coverage: Although homeowners insurance policies generally cover wind damage, there may be situations where you have to add wind coverage separately as an endorsement or even by purchasing a separate policy. If you find that your policy does not include wind coverage automatically, you may want to consider adding it. Home insurance policies in some tornado-prone states include a separate wind/hail deductible that would include tornado damage.
If you do need to add coverage for wind damage, it should be a relatively simple process. Your agent should be able to guide you through the process to obtain coverage for tornado damage.
If you are not satisfied with your policy, it might be a good time to look around at other insurers to see who is writing the best policies in your region. It’s usually easy to receive a quote either online or with a quick call to a local exclusive or independent agent. It can be worth the effort to ask for quotes from several companies so you can compare them and determine who is the best fit for your needs.
The cost of tornado insurance
The average cost of homeowners insurance in the U.S. is $1,687 per year for a policy with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. Your own rate is likely to differ, however, as the cost of your homeowners insurance is calculated using numerous factors, including the amount of coverage you need, where your home is located and whether you have filed claims in the past.
If you need to add separate tornado coverage, you will likely need to pay extra for the endorsement or policy. Some insurers may require a separate windstorm deductible as well, which can be higher than the deductible on your standard policy.
How to prepare for tornado damage
Before a tornado strikes, there are a few things you can do to prepare.
1. Check tornado strength
Understanding the strength of tornadoes, typically assessed by the Enhanced Fujita Scale ranging from EF0 (minimal damage) to EF5 (catastrophic damage), can guide homeowners in preparing their residences. Familiarity with the potential impact of various tornado intensities may help in deciding the necessary precautions, such as reinforcing structures in high-risk areas or securing outdoor items in regions less prone to severe tornadoes. While these measures could reduce damage, it's important to acknowledge that they might not fully safeguard against the unpredictable nature of tornadoes.
2. Itemize your possessions
Before a tornado hits, you may want to go through your home and create an inventory of your belongings. Record a description of your belongings and the cost of each item and store this list in a safe place (such as your bank safety deposit box) so that you will have it handy in case you need to provide it to your insurance agent or carrier. If you are able to, it may also be helpful to capture photos or video footage of the inside of your home to document your belongings.
3. Reinforce your windows and doors
Reinforcing windows and doors is a proactive measure that could significantly mitigate the damage caused by tornadoes. By installing impact-resistant windows and door systems, or using protective coverings such as high-quality shutters, homeowners may effectively reduce the risk of these entry points becoming weak spots during a tornado. This step is important because once windows or doors are breached, the increase in internal pressure can lead to significant structural damage. While these reinforcements might not guarantee complete protection against the most severe tornadoes, they are likely to provide a higher level of security for the home's interior and its occupants.
4. Reinforce your roof
Strengthening the roof structure is another essential strategy in preparing a home for potential tornado impacts. According to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), a roof is the first line of defense to prevent damage from the severe winds of tornadoes. This can often involve enhancing the connection between the roof and the walls with metal straps, using high-quality, impact-resistant roofing materials and ensuring that shingles are properly nailed down. These measures could help prevent the roof from being lifted off by powerful tornado winds, which is a common cause of extensive structural damage in homes. While reinforcing the roof may not fully safeguard against the most extreme tornadoes, it could significantly lessen the extent of damage and protect the home's overall integrity.
5. Create a plan
Creating an emergency plan and making sure that everyone in your household understands the steps can help you to feel more prepared. Tornadoes can happen quickly, so knowing where your emergency supplies are, where to shelter and how to get information could help to keep you and your family safe. Designate a location where your family can meet in the event that you’re separated during the tornado. It may be helpful to choose a place away from your home.
6. Create an emergency kit
It may also benefit you to create an emergency kit, which should include first aid supplies and medications, non-perishable food and enough water for at least seven days. If you have pets, you may also want to include all veterinary records, medications, a leash or carrier and pet food. Keep these supplies in your safe place — like a basement or room with no windows — until needed.
What to do after a tornado hits
There can be a lot of issues to deal with after a tornado hits, and you’ll need to address them during the recovery process. It helps to start by reviewing what needs to be done and then tackling each item as immediately and thoroughly as you can, provided it is safe to do so. It may be helpful to start by:
1. Secure your property
Immediately following a tornado, it's important to secure your property to prevent further damage and deter unauthorized access. This may involve boarding up openings and covering exposed areas, which can also support your insurance claim.
2. Assess and address safety hazards
Safety is paramount. Before extensive assessment or recovery efforts, identify and mitigate immediate hazards like gas leaks or electrical issues to ensure the area is safe for you and others.
3. Itemize your damages and losses
Once your property is safe and secure, document the extent of the damage by taking photos and making a detailed list of affected items and areas. This record is essential for tracking repairs and can be pivotal when filing an insurance claim.
4. File a claim
Contact your insurance provider or agent to initiate a claim. Utilize available filing methods — online, via app or by phone — to inform them of the damage. Clear documentation of the damage will aid the adjuster's assessment and the claim process.
5. Stay in touch with your insurance adjuster
You will need to stay in regular communication with your claims adjuster to know what steps they need you to take in order to settle your claim. You may need to submit an estimate for the repairs, for example, or send in your home inventory for the items that are damaged. If you are not communicating clearly with your adjuster, the claims process could be slowed down.
6. Keep a record of recovery expenses
Document all expenses related to tornado recovery, including temporary repairs and any costs incurred if you need to relocate temporarily. These records may be eligible for reimbursement under your insurance policy.
7. Consult with professionals for repairs
For repair and restoration work, it's advisable to engage reputable professionals. Ensure the contractors are properly licensed and obtain multiple estimates to ensure fair pricing and quality work.You should also make sure your adjuster approves the contractor you are hiring. Many insurers have preferred networks of contractors and direct billing so the policyholder does not have to pay for repairs and get reimbursed.
8. Review and update your insurance coverage
After the recovery process, review your insurance experience and coverage. Adjusting your policy based on this experience can better prepare you for future events, providing peace of mind and potentially more comprehensive protection.
How do windstorm deductibles apply
Transitioning from the immediate steps following a tornado to understanding the financial implications, we must consider how windstorm deductibles influence the costs homeowners may face during the recovery process.
Windstorm deductibles are specific to damage caused by high wind events, such as tornadoes, and are typically calculated differently than standard deductibles on a homeowner's insurance policy. Additionally, in tornado-prone states, insurers may have a wind/hail deductible that is separate from your standard home insurance deductible.
Rather than a flat dollar amount, windstorm deductibles are often based on a percentage of the home's insured value. This means the out-of-pocket cost for a homeowner can vary significantly depending on the policy's terms and the value of the home. For instance, if a home is insured for $300,000 with a 2 percent windstorm deductible, the homeowner might be responsible for the first $6,000 of damage before insurance coverage applies.
To illustrate, consider a scenario where a tornado causes $20,000 worth of damage to a homeowner's property. With a 2 percent windstorm deductible, the homeowner would need to cover $6,000 out-of-pocket, while the insurance policy would cover the remaining $14,000.
It's important for homeowners to be aware of their deductible amounts and how they are applied, as this information can be critical in financial planning for potential windstorm damage. Understanding these details can help homeowners anticipate costs and ensure they are adequately prepared for the financial aspects of recovery following a tornado or similar event.