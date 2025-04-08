Whether you own a home or condo, or you rent an apartment, you likely have a lot of stuff. And you likely don’t just have clothes, appliances and electronics, but also kitchen utensils, picture frames and maybe even big-ticket items, like jewelry and artwork. While it can feel daunting to create a home inventory, it can prove invaluable if you want to upgrade or replace your belongings, or if you have to file an insurance claim. We break down the process of how to create a home inventory and ways to make it faster and easier.

Home Insurance Guide Icon What is a home inventory? A home inventory is an itemized list of everything in your home. Ideally, a home inventory also includes item receipts, descriptions and photos. It’s especially helpful to list out the approximate values of your more expensive items. The more detailed the inventory is, the smoother the home insurance claims process will be. You can create a home inventory on your own or with help from digital tools like an app. Once you complete it, you can store a physical copy in a fireproof safe or digitally on your phone or computer. You may also want to email a copy to your insurance agent for safekeeping.

How to start your home inventory

A simple, step-by-step process can help you get started and stay on track when creating your home inventory.

Go one room at a time.

It can be overwhelming to figure out where and how to start the process of your home inventory, especially in larger areas where you have more stuff. Instead, choose a smaller, confined space like a closet to get the process underway without all the intimidation and heartache. Choose one small space to work through your home piece by piece. File recent purchases.

If even the closet seems like too much, switch tactics and look to your most recent purchases instead. Reviewing your recent credit card statements can be a good place to start. Or, if you get receipts emailed to you, you can start by compiling those. Start with basic details.

There are some basic details that you should include for each item on your home inventory, including a brief description of the item, the price and any other identifying characteristics, such as the make and model or product number. Take photos or a video.

Whenever possible, use your phone or digital camera to capture pictures of each item for easy reference. Walking around and recording a video as you detail each item, showing close-ups of serial or product numbers is also an option. Catalog and store each photo or video using a cloud storage program that is both easily accessible and secure. Document serial numbers.

Additional details like serial numbers and product numbers are beneficial as a reference point when filing a claim. Be sure to include these in your home inventory wherever possible. Categorize your belongings.

When recording each of your belongings, use categories to condense and simplify. Instead of listing each pair of shoes that you own, for example, simply add “7 pairs of sandals.” You could also place them together and take a picture if you don’t want to break down details of each pair. Be sure to make a note of high-value items and list them separately. Store receipts.

Your insurance company may request proof of purchase with your claim, so be sure to keep and file sales receipts, purchase orders, sales contracts and appraisals. Confirm high-value coverage.

If any of your belongings are of exceptionally high value, you should note the additional value on your inventory. Discuss these items with your insurance agent to ensure that you purchase as much insurance as you need. You may be able to list these items individually and insure them based on value under scheduled personal property coverage. Update as needed.

As you add more purchases and belongings to your collection or swap out old items for new models, you should also update your inventory to keep it current. You can do this with each purchase, or put a reminder in your phone once a month or quarterly to update your home inventory. Remember: a home inventory is most helpful when it’s up to date. Be detailed.

The more details you include on your home inventory, the better. For instance, instead of just putting down “diamond earrings,” consider putting “1-carat round diamond studs with white gold setting.” Providing more details can help you get everything you’re entitled to from your policy.

Don’t forget to add these items to your home inventory:

What is out of sight can be out of mind. Unfortunately, easily forgotten items can also impact your home inventory. These are some of the things that are commonly overlooked in the average home inventory:

Electronics: This includes not only your TV, but other entertainment accessories, too. Add any sound systems, speakers and gaming systems to your list, and do not forget small electronics, such as portable music players, cameras and earbuds. Items in storage: Do not forget to account for any items that are in off-site storage. Some items in storage could be covered under your homeowners insurance policy, but you will want to discuss whether you need additional insurance with your agent. Furnishings: Your rugs, curtains and blinds are all items you should include in your home inventory. Not only do they make your home beautiful, but they can be pretty expensive to replace, too. Phones: Cell phones — especially smartphones — can cost several hundred dollars to replace. Be sure to add any cell phones or house phones to your home inventory. Music instruments: A piano may stand out as an obvious item for your inventory, but other instruments, like a flute or violin, should be included, too. Appliances: Appliances can be some of the most expensive items in the home. Things like your stove, fridge, microwave and dishwasher are all critical to add to your inventory.

Make your home inventory easier

There are several tools that you can use to make the home inventory process more manageable. Of course, you can document everything with pen and paper, but then you risk losing your inventory, along with your belongings, in an event such as a fire or flood. Creating a home inventory in digital format could be a better, faster and more secure option.

Filling out our home inventory worksheet and saving it in the cloud is one easy way to create and maintain your home inventory, even as your collection of possessions grows each year.

I liked the idea of having a digital home inventory, at least for larger items like appliances and electronics. Insurance was definitely a motivating factor in making it, knowing that your insurance company expects a record of what you actually had in the event of theft, fire, etc. It was also helpful to have online document storage. I hate flipping through a filing cabinet full of product manuals when I need to look something up. — Adam G., Bankrate staffer

Home inventory apps and technology

Thanks to the digital age today, several apps and software platforms can help you create your home inventory. From capturing and storing photos to organizing your things by category, these are some of the best apps we found that might help with your home inventory.

App/Software Where to download Price Standout feature BluePlum Home Inventory App Store $19 with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a free 14-day trial Create collections based on rooms, collections and even properties for easy sorting Home Contents App Store Free with in-app purchases Use the camera feature for quick entry and a secure record of your things Homer App Store, Google Play Free or $4.99 per month for premium In addition to creating a home inventory, it can also store appliance manuals HouseBook App Store, Google Play Free with in-app purchases Organize belongings by room and by storage method (in a drawer, closest, etc.), and share the inventory with housemates or your insurance agent Under My Roof App Store Free with in-app purchases Stores inventory in the cloud, also allows for estate planning and assigning items to heirs, plus home organization and management tools Magic Home Inventory Google Play Free Allows home inventories based on multiple properties with an advanced search feature Memento App Store, Google Play Lite: $3/mo.Pro: $6/mo.Pro Plus: $10/mo.Team: $5/mo. per user Syncs with Google Sheets for a custom, color-coded database, can also be used for studying, medical records, time management and more My Stuff Organizer App Store, Google Play Free, with in-app purchases Barcode scanning with sorting between high-value and everyday items, plus warranty and guarantee reminders NAIC Home Inventory App Store, Google Play Free From the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Scan your items’ barcodes and upload photos to build your inventory Nest Egg App Store $6.99, with in-app purchases Take HD photos and scan barcodes with convenient batch editing Smart Inventory System Google Play, Desktop Free, with in-app purchases available Use QR codes to easily and quickly build your inventory with offline availability Sortly App Store, Google Play Basic: free, Advanced: *$24/mo., Ultra: *$74/mo.* Allows for detailed inventory; can generate QR codes for your stuff *If billed annually.

Hire help

If you feel overwhelmed or simply don’t have the time to do your home inventory yourself, there are professionals who can help. Professional home inventory experts are commonly available in many places to provide an experienced touch to your home inventory.

You can check the National Association of Home Inventory Professionals for tips on finding the right professional to help with your home inventory. Be sure to look for client reviews and ask your provider any questions you may have regarding the process or how to best customize their services for you.

What to do after creating your home inventory

Once you’ve completed your home inventory, you’ll want to make some copies — digital and physical. Store your digital copies on your hard drive, cloud or anywhere else you can access it remotely. In the event that you lose your home to a natural disaster, you’ll need to be able to get a copy of your home inventory.

You may also want to send a copy of your home inventory to your insurance agent. That way, should you need to file a claim, you have one part of the legwork already done. You can do this by sending them a physical copy, an email attachment or a shareable link. If you store a copy of your home inventory on-site, ensure it is kept in a fireproof safe.

