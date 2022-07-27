Best homeowners insurance in Hawaii for 2024

Best for high-value insurance
Average annual premium$ 456 for $250k dwelling coverage
Why AIG Property Casualty Co made our list: While AIG won't be for everyone, people with high-value homes may find the higher coverage limits and extra home protections included in AIG homeowners policies essential. However, these plans have some barriers: homes must have a dwelling coverage limit of at least $750,000 and the company does not sell standalone home insurance policies. Instead, AIG only offers home insurance coverage to AIG Private Client Group policyholders. When it comes to perks, though, AIG does include some valuable additions to its home insurance policies. Policies include guaranteed replacement cost coverage and disaster mitigation services.
Who AIG may be good for: AIG Property and Casualty Co may be a good fit for homeowners looking for policies geared toward high-value homes.