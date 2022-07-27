Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Best homeowners insurance in Hawaii for 2024

Bankrate found that the best homeowners insurance companies in Hawaii are State Farm, Allstate, Ocean Harbor and AIG Property Casualty Co

Written by
Ashlyn Brooks
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Jan 16, 2024
DISCOVER YOUR PERFECT PROVIDER
We’ll just need your ZIP code to show you offers from home insurance carriers in your area.
Location-Icon
Lock Secure Your information is secure
Explore offers from trusted carriers
+ MORE
User
Find providers near you
We’ll just need your location to provide you with home insurance options available in your area.
Insurance Home
Explore your coverage options
Choose from multiple providers near you. The more quotes you compare, the more you can save!
Congrats
Pick your best policy
Once you’ve found your favorite quote, finish up the process online with the provider of your choice. And that’s it!

What to know about insuring your Hawaii home

Insurance Home Alt

Best Hawaii home insurance companies

Discover Bankrate’s selections of top home insurance companies in Hawaii, catering to a variety of needs and preferences.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Dollar Coin

Cheapest home insurance companies

Bankrate’s analysis found some of the most budget-friendly home insurance options available in Hawaii.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Loan Home Improvement

Hawaii home insurance cost

Explore and compare the costs of home insurance in Hawaii, including insights into the most and least expensive areas.

Jump to
Arrow Down
Insurance Home

Insuring your Hawaii home

Gain an understanding of the unique risk factors in Hawaii and the various types of coverage that can protect your home.

Jump to
Arrow Down
On This Page

Compare the best homeowners insurance companies in Hawaii

Based on our review of the top Hawaii home insurance providers, Allstate, Ocean Harbor Insurance Group and State Farm stand out as some of the best carriers. Based on our research, and data from Quadrant Information Services, these home insurance companies offer affordable rates, multiple coverage options, generous discounts and good scores in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
AM Best J.D. Power Average monthly premium Average annual premium*
AIG Property Casualty Co
A
Not rated
$38
$456
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
A++
829
/1,000
$37
$444
 Read review
Allstate
4.2
A+
815
/1,000
$30
$358
 Get a quote
Ocean Harbor
Not rated
Not rated
$43
$521
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Premiums are for $250K in dwelling coverage

Bankrate logo

Bankrate's trusted insurance industry expertise

 Read our full methodology

The home insurance market can be complicated, but Bankrate's insurance editorial team used our unique perspective to bring readers information they need to make educated decisions when shopping for home insurance.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

20.7K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Mortgage

Compare home insurance rates

Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers.
Location-Icon
Your information is kept secure
Caret DownCaret Up
Caret DownCaret Up
Field is required
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Quick Facts
Moneybag
$382/year
average savings through Bankrate
Two Thirds
2 out of 3 homes
are underinsured
Insurance Home
1 out of every 20
insured homes makes a claim each year
Circle Check
100% of homes
need insurance before getting a mortgage
Mortgage

Leaving so soon? Your custom quotes are just minutes away.

The top 4 home insurance companies in Hawaii

AIG Property Casualty Co

Best for high-value insurance

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: A

Average annual premium

$ 456 for $250k dwelling coverage
AIG Property Casualty Co Review Get a personalized quote

Why AIG Property Casualty Co made our list: While AIG won't be for everyone, people with high-value homes may find the higher coverage limits and extra home protections included in AIG homeowners policies essential. However, these plans have some barriers: homes must have a dwelling coverage limit of at least $750,000 and the company does not sell standalone home insurance policies. Instead, AIG only offers home insurance coverage to AIG Private Client Group policyholders. When it comes to perks, though, AIG does include some valuable additions to its home insurance policies. Policies include guaranteed replacement cost coverage and disaster mitigation services.

Who AIG may be good for: AIG Property and Casualty Co may be a good fit for homeowners looking for policies geared toward high-value homes.

State Farm

Best for digital tools

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 829/1,000 AM Best: A++

Average annual premium

$ 444 for $250k dwelling coverage
State Farm Review Get a personalized quote

Why State Farm made our list: In addition to standard home protection, State Farm offers a fire safety program through a partnership with Ting that you won't find with other companies. State Farm will send eligible policyholders a free device that monitors your home's electrical system and alerts you of any issues via a mobile app. For those who prefer to do business in person, State Farm has many local exclusive agents across Hawaii. For tech-savvy homeowners, State Farm took the fourth spot in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience Study for overall customer satisfaction. It is important to note that while it scored above average in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Home Insurance Study, State Farm received a just below-baseline number of complaints per the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which may indicate that policyholders are not fully satisfied with the level of service they receive. Homeowners with customer service at top-of-mind may want to read policyholder reviews.

Who State Farm may be good for: Those who prioritize digital convenience and want to be able to manage their policies and claims with digital tools.

Allstate

Best for discounts

4.2 Bankrate Score
JD Power: 815/1,000 AM Best: A+

Average annual premium

$ 358 for $250k dwelling coverage
Allstate Review Get a personalized quote

Why Allstate made our list: On average, Allstate has some of the cheapest homeowners insurance rates in Hawaii, based on the carriers on our list. In addition, the company has excellent financial strength. Allstate stands out for its savings opportunities for Hawaii homeowners, with discounts for new customers, automatic payments, new homebuyers and having an active home security system. The company also has some endorsements that may help round out your policy, including yard and garden coverage, electronic data recovery coverage and business property coverage. However, Allstate does have a higher-than-average complaint index score from the NAIC, indicating that more policyholders complain about Allstate than average for a company of its size. Additionally, it scored just under the segment average for overall customer satisfaction per J.D. Power.

Who Allstate may be good for: Allstate offers standard policy options for homeowners, with some endorsements, but it really shines when it comes to discounts.

Ocean Harbor

Best for add-on coverage options

JD Power: Not rated AM Best: N/A

Average annual premium

$ 521 for $250k dwelling coverage
Ocean Harbor Review Get a personalized quote

Why Ocean Harbor made our list: Ocean Harbor Insurance Group is a regional home insurance carrier. The company offers a wide variety of add-on coverage choices for Hawaii homeowners, including debris removal, water and sewer backup and ID recovery. There are also potential home insurance discounts for insuring a new home, having an active security system and using hurricane-proof building materials. However, Ocean Harbor has some downsides, like a lower AM Best financial strength rating than other companies we studied in the state. Based on average rate data, it also tends to be more expensive than other companies.

Who Ocean Harbor may be good for: Ocean Harbor may be a good fit for those who want an insurer that specializes in their home's region over others.

Additional Hawaii home insurance companies to consider

First Insurance Company of Hawaii (FICOH)

First Insurance Company of Hawaii (FICOH)

Who this may be best for

Homeowners seeking affordability

First Insurance Company of Hawaii could be a potential choice for Hawaiian homeowners, particularly those seeking affordability without compromising on customer service or financial stability. Its rates are below the state average and it offers additional savings through bundling home and auto insurance. FICOH stands out for its special hurricane coverage, which provides a predetermined payout based on storm size and proximity, regardless of actual home damage. However, it's important to note that claims cannot be filed online; they require direct communication with an agent. This carrier might be especially appealing to those living in hurricane-prone areas or anyone looking for cost-effective insurance solutions.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual

Who this may be best for

Homeowners looking for a wide array of policy add-ons

Liberty Mutual Insurance review

Liberty Mutual could be another option for Hawaii homeowners. It offers a wide array of policy add-ons like guaranteed replacement cost coverage, water backup protection, inflation guard coverage and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. Additionally, Liberty Mutual provides various discounts to reduce home insurance rates. While it offers extensive coverage options, potential customers should be aware that its customer experience scores are not the highest, and it received a higher number of complaints compared to other insurers of similar size in 2022. However, this carrier might be suitable for homeowners who prioritize a wide range of coverage options and are comfortable with a larger company's customer service standards.

Interested in learning more about Liberty Mutual? Learn more about the carrier with Bankrate’s review.

House Icon

Finding cheap home insurance in Hawaii

In Hawaii, finding affordable home insurance requires careful comparison of various insurers due to the state's unique market challenges. Exploring and comparing different quotes from Hawaii homeowners insurance companies might help in finding substantial savings. It's vital to balance the cost with adequate protection, keeping in mind the average home insurance cost in Hawaii. By researching the best cheap home insurance in Hawaii, homeowners can have a better chance at getting quality coverage at a more affordable price. Back to top Caret Up

Cheapest home insurance companies in Hawaii

For those seeking to minimize their expenses without sacrificing quality, exploring the cheapest home insurance companies in Hawaii is a prudent step. The table below showcases the five most budget-friendly insurance providers in the state, offering a blend of competitive pricing and reliable coverage.

Insurance company
Bankrate score
Info
Avg. monthly premium Avg. annual premium Saving vs. state average
Universal P&C Insurance
1.3
$21
$254
- $128
 Get a quote
First Fire & Casualty Insurance Co of HI
$27
$319
- $63
 Get a quote
Allstate
4.2
$30
$358
- $24
 Get a quote
State Farm
4.2
$37
$444
+ $62
 Read review
AIG Property Casualty Co
$38
$456
+ $74
 Get a quote
Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

*Based on $250K dwelling coverage

How to get cheap Hawaii home insurance

Home insurance can provide financial security and peace of mind even if you don’t have a mortgage that requires it. Without a homeowners policy, you'll have to pay for damages, repairs or replacements out of pocket. In Hawaii, buying a home insurance policy will set you back far less than in most states. Follow the steps below to help you find the best cheap home insurance in Hawaii.

  1. Assess coverage needs: Before looking for a policy, you'll want to know the types and amounts of coverage that will meet your needs. This is often based on the cost of replacing a home.
  2. Shop around: To find the best rates, it often helps to pull quotes from multiple insurers so that you can see what each will offer you. When doing this, it's important to specify the same types and amounts of coverage on each quote.
  3. Select a company: Once you've received your quotes, it's time to review them and select your preference. This may be the cheapest one, or it might be one that offers unique perks or coverage options.
  4. Apply for a policy: Once you've selected the company, it's time to apply for a policy. You can usually apply online, over the phone or in person. Online applications tend to be the most accessible.

Best home insurance discounts in Hawaii

Even with average rates as low as they are in Hawaii, finding lower rates won't hurt. Company discounts can be an excellent way to lower your rates further. Keep in mind that discounts vary by company and eligibility requirements vary between discounts. Below are some of the home insurance discounts that may be found across the Aloha State, as recommended by the state government's Consumer Guide to Home Insurance.

How to save on home insurance policy renewals in Hawaii

When it's time to renew your home insurance policy in Hawaii, there are several strategies you can employ to potentially reduce your premiums. These tips are particularly helpful given Hawaii's unique insurance market, where homeowners often seek ways to balance comprehensive coverage with affordability.

  • Review your coverage: Regularly assessing your policy to ensure it aligns with your current needs can lead to cost adjustments.
  • Ask about discounts: Check with your insurer for any qualifying discounts, such as those for security enhancements or a no-claim record.
  • Increase your deductible: A higher deductible can lower your premium, but ensure it's an amount you're comfortable paying in case of a claim.
  • Compare rates: Shop around and compare quotes from various Hawaii homeowners insurance companies before renewing to find the best rate.
House Icon

Understanding home insurance costs in Hawaii

The average cost of home insurance in Hawaii is notably lower than the national average, making it one of the most affordable places for homeowners insurance. This cost, however, will be influenced by various factors unique to the region, such as the island’s susceptibility to natural disasters like hurricanes and volcanic activity. Homeowners should also be aware that standard policies in Hawaii typically do not cover wind damage from hurricanes, and additional coverage may be necessary. These regional specifics, along with the value and condition of the individual property, play a crucial role in determining the final insurance cost in Hawaii. Back to top Caret Up

How much is home insurance in Hawaii?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in the Aloha State is $382 per year for $250,000 in dwelling coverage, which is significantly less than the national average of $1,428 per year for the same amount of coverage.

Hawaii's low home insurance rates could be due to windstorm coverage being excluded from most home insurance policies. Hurricanes are one of the most prominent natural disasters in the area and homeowners must purchase standalone windstorm or hurricane coverage. Depending on the structure, age of the home and several other factors, the cost of hurricane coverage can be between a few hundred and a few thousand dollars per year. Hawaii is one of 19 states with a windstorm deductible that is separate from the homeowners insurance policy flat deductible. It usually ranges between one and five percent of the total policy premium.

According to Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), 0.5 percent of land burns every year in Hawaii, which is on par with the average amount of wildfire damage that occurs in the western states. Historically, wildfire damage is a covered peril under most home insurance policies.

Hawaii home insurance rates by city

Homeowners insurance rates in Hawaii can vary significantly based on the city you reside in. Factors such as local climate risks, crime rates and the general cost of living in different cities contribute to these variations. Below, a map and a searchable data table provide a detailed view of how insurance rates differ across various Hawaiian cities. This information can be helpful for homeowners to understand the potential cost differences in insurance premiums depending on their specific location within the state.

The cities with the cheapest average rates for homeowners insurance in Hawaii are Honolulu, Tripler Army Medical Center, Aiea, Camp H M Smith and Ewa Beach. Average rates for $250K in coverage are almost tied between all five cities. Below, you can see the average cost for home insurance in these five cities and how those prices compare to the state average.

  • Honolulu: $379 per year – 0.79% below the state average
  • Tripler Army Medical Center: $379 per year – 0.79% below the state average
  • Aiea: $380 per year – 0.52% below the state average
  • Camp H M Smith: $380 per year – 0.52% below the state average
  • Ewa Beach: $380 per year – 0.52% below the state average

The cities with the most expensive average rates for homeowners insurance in Hawaii are Anahola, Captain Cook, Eleele, Haiku and Hakalau. All five of these cities are tied for the most expensive average rates in Hawaii. Below, you can see the average cost for home insurance in these five cities and how those prices compare to the state average.

  • Anahola: $385 per year – 0.79% above the state average
  • Captain Cook: $385 per year – 0.79% above the state average
  • Eleele: $385 per year – 0.79% above the state average
  • Haiku: $385 per year – 0.79% above the state average
  • Hakalau: $385 per year – 0.79% above the state average

*Rates are for $250,000 in dwelling coverage

House Icon

Insuring your Hawaii home

In Hawaii, the unique environmental factors, such as the risk of volcanic eruptions and hurricanes, play a significant role in home insurance considerations. These natural hazards necessitate a careful evaluation of coverage options to ensure adequate protection against such events. It's important for homeowners in Hawaii to understand how their insurance policy addresses these specific risks, which can greatly impact both the coverage required and the associated premiums. Exploring comprehensive coverage options that cater to Hawaii's distinct geographical challenges can be beneficial to safeguarding your home effectively. Back to top Caret Up

What does home insurance cover in Hawaii?

A standard HO-3 home insurance policy is the most popular choice in Hawaii, covering your main dwelling and other structures on an open-peril basis. This means it offers protection against all risks except those specifically excluded in the policy. The HO-3 policy is a hybrid type, providing named-peril coverage for personal property, while the dwelling and other structures are covered on an open-peril basis.

Key covered perils relevant to Hawaii under an HO-3 policy include:

  • Volcanic eruptions: Given Hawaii's unique geological features, this coverage is crucial for protection against damages from volcanic activity.
  • Windstorms: Essential for protection against damages from tropical storms and hurricanes, common in the Hawaiian Islands.
  • Fire or lightning: Standard coverage that is particularly important due to the risk of wildfires in certain areas of Hawaii.

However, it's important to note that standard HO-3 policies in Hawaii do not cover all perils. Exclusions commonly include earthquakes, flooding, and damage from water backup​​​​​​.

Additional home insurance coverage types in Hawaii

In addition to standard home insurance coverage types like dwelling coverage, personal property coverage and liability coverage, you may want to consider tailoring your policy to Hawaii's unique risks. For example, hurricane damage is not included in standard Hawaii home coverage and requires a separate policy. Here are some additional coverage options you might want to consider:

  • Flood insurance: Damage caused by flooding is not covered under a standard home insurance policy. This is typically a separate policy, but some home insurers offer it as an endorsement. The policy may even be required if you have a mortgage or live in a high-risk flood zone. Flood insurance can be purchased through the federally backed National Flood Insurance Program or private flood insurers.
  • Earthquake insurance: Just like flood damage, earthquake damage is not usually covered by a standard home insurance policy. You can often purchase earthquake insurance as an endorsement, but if you are in a particularly high-risk area, you may need a separate policy.
  • Landscaping: Many Hawaii homeowners invest time into their yards and gardens. To offer additional protection for these external areas of your property, you may want to consider purchasing increased landscaping or garden coverage from your home insurer.

Working with a local insurance agent may be helpful when determining what coverage to purchase.

Related content:

Does homeowners insurance cover hurricane damage?

exterior view of house in flooding

Guide to flood insurance

Does homeowners insurance cover volcanic eruptions?

Common Hawaii home insurance problems

Homeowners in Hawaii often encounter unique challenges when seeking home insurance, primarily due to the state's distinct geographical and climatic conditions. The islands' susceptibility to natural disasters like hurricanes, volcanic eruptions and wildfires, as experienced in the recent devastating Maui wildfires, can make finding robust and affordable home insurance more difficult. Insurers might be cautious in offering policies or may charge higher premiums to mitigate the risks associated with these natural threats. Additionally, the remote location of Hawaii can limit the number of insurance providers operating in the state, reducing competition and potentially affecting policy costs and terms.

Here are some specific challenges faced by consumers in Hawaii:

  • High risk of natural disasters: Hawaii's location in the Pacific makes it prone to various natural disasters such as hurricanes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions. This elevated risk can lead to higher insurance premiums or even difficulty in finding coverage.
  • Limited insurance providers: The state's isolation and unique risks can result in a limited number of insurers willing to offer home insurance. This reduced competition may lead to higher prices and fewer choices for consumers.
  • Exclusions in standard policies: Standard home insurance policies in Hawaii may exclude coverage for certain risks like floods or volcanic eruptions. Homeowners may need to purchase additional policies or riders, adding to the overall insurance cost.
  • Regulatory environment: Hawaii's insurance regulations and requirements can impact the availability and terms of home insurance.
  • Impact of climate change: The increasing effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels and more severe weather events, are likely to exacerbate insurance challenges in Hawaii, potentially leading to further restrictions or higher costs in home insurance policies.

!

News that affects Hawaii homeowners

In the early morning hours on August 8, 2023, a wildfire started in Maui and rapidly became the most destructive wildfire Hawaii experienced in over 100 years. While this fire is still ongoing, Bankrate's insurance editorial team will make every effort to update readers regarding emergency news and impactful insurance coverage and regulation changes.

  • The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division issued a memorandum on September 1, 2023, in response to the wildfire disaster. This memorandum requested property and casualty insurers and surplus lines carriers to provide data related to the wildfires and wind damage, indicating an ongoing assessment of the insurance impact of the event.​
  • The wildfires in Maui were caused by high winds and dry weather. They affected areas in Lāhainā, Upper Kula, Pūlehu/Kihei and Ka‘anapali, making them the deadliest U.S. wildfires in at least 100 years. Approximately 1,550 parcels and 2,200 structures were affected​​.
  • The exact cause of the Lahaina fire is unknown, but the winds of a nearby hurricane caused the fire to spread rapidly — so fast that Hawaii's integrated outdoor warning system, composed of 400 alarms, didn't activate to alert islanders of the danger.
  • The death toll from the August 8 Maui wildfire was said to be 97.
  • 86 percent of the buildings damaged or destroyed in the Maui wildfire were private dwellings.
  • Property damage is estimated $5.6 billion, which means it is the second largest loss event in Hawaii history behind Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I)
  • Hawaii Cares 988 has partnered with Aloha United Way 211 and Hawaii Red Cross to help people impacted and displaced by the Lahaina fires. Maui County residents can also contact FEMA Disaster Assistance for aid.
  • July 27, 2023: Universal Property and Casualty (UPC) announced its withdrawal from the Hawaii market, affecting policy renewals September 1, 2023. This impacts all of its homeowners, condo and renters policies.

Frequently asked questions

Savings

Compare rates and save on home insurance today!

ZIP code
Close X

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 current rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

  • Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
  • Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
  • Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
  • Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
  • Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
  • Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2024 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. Our scoring model provides a comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and highlight where they fall short.

  • Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best, Demotech  and the NAIC, were analyzed.
  • Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
  • Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways a home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Written by
Ashlyn Brooks

Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute