Corebridge Financial life insurance review 2024
At a glance
Bankrate's take
Policyholders seeking a range of life insurance options, especially with the flexibility of 18 different term life insurance lengths, might consider Corebridge Financial (previously AIG Life & Retirement) as their company of choice. However, those who prioritize face-to-face interactions with local agents might want to explore other providers.
AIG could be ideal for individuals seeking highly customizable life insurance options, especially given its diverse range of term lengths.
In March 2022, AIG announced its plans to rebrand the parent company of AIG Life & Retirement as Corebridge Financial as part of its transition to a public company. On September 15, 2022, the company officially launched. Corebridge Financial operates as a standalone company separate from the rest of AIG’s business.
Corebridge Financial life insurance
Corebridge Financial’s (previously AIG Life Insurance) suite of life insurance offerings stands out for its breadth. Its spectrum of products underscores a higher likelihood for prospective policyholders to find a policy that fits their distinct needs. Whether you're a young family starting out or an individual in your golden years, Corebridge Financial has options for a policy personalized just for you.
While the majority of states under Corebridge Financial see American General Life Insurance Company (AGL) as the underwriting company, The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York underwrites New York policies.
Before you start shopping for coverage, you may find it helpful to use a life insurance calculator to determine how much coverage you need and what offerings within Corebridge Financial’s array of insurance products fit your budget.
Coverage types and key considerations
Corebridge Financial's life insurance offerings reveal a diverse range of coverage types tailored to various needs. This section will illuminate these options guiding you toward an informed choice for your unique circumstances.
- Term: Corebridge Financial provides a broad range of term life insurance, spanning 18 distinct term lengths. This type of coverage is particularly fitting for individuals or families who anticipate a shorter duration of need, spanning from 10 to 35 years. For instance, a young family looking to secure their financial wellbeing while navigating the demands of a mortgage might find this especially appealing. Moreover, if you need to transition to permanent insurance later on, Corebridge Financial presents a smooth pathway. Notably, Corebridge Financial's term policies offer a death benefit that starts at $100,000 with the potential to exceed $1,000,000 in coverage.
- Permanent: AIG's permanent life insurance options offer longevity and robust features suitable for those who seek lifetime coverage. It's important to note that the cost of these policies tend to be on the higher side compared to term life. However, they come with added advantages, such as the potential to accumulate cash value. Corebridge Financial offers two permanent life options: whole life and universal life.
- Whole: Corebridge Financial offers SimpliNow Legacy, which stands out for its streamlined process. Designed for those desiring swift coverage without undergoing a medical exam, it offers coverage amounts ranging from $5,000 to $35,000. Policyholders can choose from various payment and death benefit options to tailor their policies to their needs.
- Indexed Universal: Within this category, Corebridge Financial presents two prominent policies: the Max Accumulator+ III and the Value+ Protector III. The Max Accumulator+ III is marketed as a product to maximize cash accumulation while the Value+ Protector III is marketed to maximize financial protection with a guaranteed death benefit. To determine which of these suits your long term individual needs best, speak with a licensed Corebridge Financial agent.
- Guaranteed: This variant of whole life Insurance is tailored for individuals aged between 50 and 80. Death benefits for this policy range from $5,000 to $25,000. Corebridge Financial’s guaranteed issue life insurance may be especially relevant to those with health conditions that may make other insurance options less accessible, though it's worth noting that the premiums for this type of coverage may be comparatively higher.
Pros and cons of Corebridge Financial life insurance
Several product types available
18 different term life insurance policy lengths
Strong social responsibility
Unrated by J.D. Power (although AIG has a lower-than-average customer satisfaction score)
No local agents
High NAIC Complaint Index for individual life
AIG life insurance endorsements
Corebridge Financial offers several life insurance riders, which are add-on coverage options that may help you broaden your policy’s scope. Riders will generally make your policy more expensive, so those looking for the cheapest life insurance may choose to pass on these options, but the extra coverage might be worth it. AIG life insurance riders vary depending on the policy type you choose, but a few options include:
Compare Corebridge Financial with other insurers
Corebridge Financial sells numerous life insurance products, but no company is one-size-fits-all. If you’re shopping around and comparing life insurance quotes, you might want to check out these life insurance companies, too.
Corebridge Financial vs. State Farm
State Farm offers numerous life insurance products and is also available in all 50 states. If AIG’s low customer satisfaction scores give you pause, you might want to consider State Farm, which has the top J.D. Power life insurance customer satisfaction score of 2022. The company also won a 2023 Bankrate Award for term life insurance, retaining the title from 2022.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Corebridge Financial vs. MassMutual
MassMutual might be a good option if you are looking for whole life insurance, considering that it won a 2022 and a 2023 Bankrate Award for whole life. With its impressive array of riders, no-exam options and above-average customer satisfaction, it could be a good choice if you are looking for a personalized policy. MassMutual also has above-average customer satisfaction according to J.D. Power, but you may want to keep in mind that medical exams are required for most policies.
Learn more: MassMutual Life Insurance review
Corebridge Financial vs. Mutual of Omaha
If Corebridge Financial’s additional financial services are appealing to you, you might also want to consider Mutual of Omaha. Like Corebridge Financial, the carrier offers both life insurance and other financial products, including annuities, investment options and mortgages.
Learn more: Mutual of Omaha Insurance review
Is Corebridge Financial a good insurance company?
Drawing upon our editorial team's extensive insurance expertise, we examined Corebridge Financial life insurance from a consumer perspective. Under its recent rebranding, the company impresses with its wide array of policies and riders. Notably, the choice of 18 different term lengths stands out as a distinctive feature in the insurance realm.
However, as a relatively new entity, Corebridge Financial has yet to secure standalone third-party ratings. It's also worth noting that AIG's customer satisfaction scores trail behind industry averages. Therefore, while considering an insurance policy with them, potential policyholders might find it beneficial to explore multiple options and compare quotes to ascertain if Corebridge Financial aligns with their needs.
Corebridge Financial customer satisfaction
When you’re looking for the best life insurance company for your needs, comparing third-party customer satisfaction and financial strength scores may be an important step. This information could help you determine if a company will meet your needs and those of your beneficiaries after your passing.
Corebridge Financial is the initial public offering (IPO) of AIG’s life and retirement product business. It operates as a standalone business, but since it is relatively new, it doesn’t have any third-party reviews or ratings. However, since most policies are still underwritten by AIG, AIG's ratings could be a useful metric.
AIG’s third-party reviews are relatively mixed. The carrier scored well below average for customer satisfaction in J.D. Power's 2022 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, with a score of just 744 out of 1,000 points. This was the fourth-lowest score in the study, which indicates that AIG policyholders may feel dissatisfied when it comes to customer service.
AIG’s life and retirement division receives an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best. While this is a relatively high score, it isn’t as high as some of AIG’s life insurance competitors. However, it does indicate a fairly high historical level of financial stability.
|Study or Rating Agency
|AIG
|Industry average
|2022 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study
|744/1,000
|774/1,000
|2022 J.D. Power Group Life Insurance Study
|Not rated
|797/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A (Excellent)
|N/A
Corebridge Financial life complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) offers valuable insights for customer satisfaction. The NAIC provides Complaint Index scores for insurance providers, allowing consumers to gauge the relative number of complaints a company receives. It's crucial to understand that an NAIC score of 1.00 is considered a baseline, indicating a standard expectation of complaints for a company of its size. Scores below 1.00 suggest fewer than expected complaints, while scores above indicate a higher number. Furthermore, the NAIC differentiates these scores based on product type to give a clearer picture of company performance in specific sectors.
Under underwriting company American General Life Insurance Company, the NAIC reported a complaint index of 2.82 for the company’s individua life insurance product in 2022. This indicates that for this product category, the NAIC receives almost three times the expected number of complaints for AIG’s life insurance products.
Other Corebridge Financial life tools and benefits
AIG life insurance is extensive, but the company also sells other financial products and services that might be helpful to you:
- Annuities: Corebridge Financial also offers fixed, variable and indexed annuities, along with variable annuities with structured outcome investments. AIG also offers annuities.
- Retirement planning workbook: Corebridge Financial offers a free digital workbook for those beginning to plan for retirement and their financial needs.
Frequently asked questions about Corebridge Financial
This review has been corrected to say Corebridge Financial launched on Sept. 15, 2022. The review previously said it launched on June 5, 2023.