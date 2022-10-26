Life insurance for people over 50

Based on financial stability, policy type availability and customer satisfaction ratings, Bankrate’s insurance editorial team evaluated several insurance carriers to determine the best life insurance company for people aged 50 and older. Although the best life insurance company for you will depend on your specific needs, the following carriers may be a great place to start your search if you are currently reviewing your life insurance needs:

When reviewing your current insurance needs, you may find that another life insurance company or policy type is better suited for consumers age 50 and above. You may consider switching your life insurance policy from a term life insurance policy to a final expense whole life insurance plan, for example, if you are worried about age caps and maintaining your policy. Final expense insurance may also be a worthwhile option if your debts are paid off and you feel that your current assets are a sufficient legacy for your loved ones. Talking to a licensed agent or certified financial planner can help point you in the right direction as you begin to focus on your updated shopping needs.

Haven Life

Haven Life offers term life insurance at affordable prices. Policies are purchased online, so if you are looking for a company with strong digital assets, Haven Life may be a good option for you. If you feel more comfortable working with an insurance agent to discuss your life insurance needs or are looking for a permanent policy instead of a term one, Haven Life may not be the right choice.

Haven Life’s life insurance products are underwritten by MassMutual, which boasts an A++ (Superior) AM Best financial strength rating. MassMutual received a customer service rating above the industry average in the 2022 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study. MassMutual also has fewer customer complaints than average, as reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Learn more: Haven Life Insurance review

AIG

AIG offers several types of life insurance policies that could be a good fit for people aged 50 and older, including term life insurance and permanent coverage plans such as universal life and guaranteed issue whole life. In fact, AIG boasts that its $250,000 term life insurance policies start at just $14 per month.

However, you should be aware that AIG’s customer service score from J.D. Power is one of the lowest scores in the study, which could indicate that policyholders are often dissatisfied with its level of customer service. If budget is your primary concern, AIG could be a good option.

Learn more: AIG Insurance review

Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha offers both term and whole life insurance policies to consumers aged 50 and above. It ranked third overall in the 2022 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, meaning that its policyholders are generally very satisfied with its customer service. The company is also financially strong, with an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.

Mutual of Omaha also offers a unique blog called Mutual Cares. This is a repository of information geared toward seniors. Articles discuss a variety of senior-oriented health topics, ways to stay connected and tips to stay active.

Learn more: Mutual of Omaha Insurance review

New York Life

If you are a member of AARP, you may want to consider getting a quote from New York Life. The company has a partnership with AARP, which offers exclusive pricing and policy features to members. If you are worried about life insurance medical exams, the AARP program through New York Life could be a great choice, as no health exams are required to get a policy.

New York Life is highly regarded by policyholders, earning a well-below-average complaint index score from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). An NAIC score of 1.00 represents an industry-average number of complaints. New York Life received a score of just 0.25, indicating that NAIC receives a below-average number of customer complaints about the company.

Learn more: New York Life Insurance review

Transamerica

If you are interested in a final expense policy, which is a type of whole life policy that provides a small death benefit to cover end-of-life expenses, Transamerica could be a good fit. The company also offers several other types of life insurance plans, including term life, whole life and universal life.

However, Transamerica received a well-below average customer satisfaction score from J.D. Power, earning just 740 out of 1,000 points, the lowest score on our list. Policyholders concerned with the quality of customer service provided by their insurer may find this information disconcerting. However, Transamerica is a part of Aegon, and its AM Best financial strength score is an A (Excellent), which may put some customers at ease about the company’s financial strength.

Learn more: Transamerica Insurance review