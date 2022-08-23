Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Haven Life insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
0.0
Home
0.0
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Haven Life, which operates under the parent company MassMutual, is a fully online life insurance company, which could make it a company of choice for some shoppers.
Haven Life handles all underwriting directly on its website for instant term policies, so potential customers know if they have been approved immediately, which is good news for people looking to start coverage right away.
Haven Life life insurance
Haven Life may be a good life insurance option for those who want to handle their policies digitally or need a no-exam life insurance policy. Launched in 2015, Haven Life is an entirely digital life insurance company. Coverage is available nationwide, although not all policy types are available in each state. Haven Life operates under its parent company, MassMutual.
Haven Life only offers term life coverage. Depending on the product and your state, policies are underwritten either by MassMutual or C.M. Life Insurance Company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MassMutual. Haven Life does not offer permanent life insurance options such as whole or universal life insurance, but if you’re looking for the best term life insurance available, Haven Life may still be a competitive option.
Our Haven Life insurance review analyzed both types of term life insurance the company offers. If you’re unsure how much life insurance you need or what type of life insurance you’re looking for, you may want to consult our life insurance guide, speak with a licensed insurance agent or speak with a financial expert to help you in the shopping process. A life insurance calculator may also be a helpful tool.
- Term: Term life insurance is a type of coverage that lasts for a set period of time. It may be a good fit for families with children or those who only need coverage for a certain window of time, like while paying off a mortgage. Term coverage generally gets more expensive as you get older, so it may not be the best life insurance for seniors. Haven Life offers two types of term life insurance.
- Haven Term: This particular term insurance policy generally requires applicants to get a medical exam before coverage is approved. It offers up to $3 million in life insurance coverage for U.S. citizens ages 64 and younger. Term lengths available are 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years, depending on age. Haven Term is available in all states.
- Haven Simple: This term life insurance policy does not require a medical exam and offers a death benefit between $25,000 and $500,000. Applicants are eligible between the ages of 20 and 55, and can choose between 5-, 10-, 15- and 20-year terms, depending on age. Haven Simple is not available in Delaware, New York, North Dakota or South Dakota.
Pros and cons of Haven Life insurance
-
Offers no-exam policies in some states
-
Backed by MassMutual
-
Easy-to-navigate website
-
No mobile app
-
No local agents
-
Limited customer service availability
Haven Life life insurance endorsements
Life insurance riders are add-ons that could broaden your coverage. Keep in mind that there are different endorsements for different types of life insurance, and riders will typically increase the cost of your life insurance policy. If you’re shopping for cheap life insurance, adding riders may not be at the top of your to-do list, but weighing the benefits and costs of riders may help you decide if one or multiple could be right for you. Haven Life advertises two life insurance endorsements, but more may be available depending on your state, policy type and eligibility:
- Accelerated death benefit: If you have this rider and are diagnosed with a terminal illness, you may be able to access some of your life insurance death benefit while you are still alive. This option is available for Haven Term and Haven Simple policies, but eligibility could vary based on your rating profile.
- Haven Life Plus: The Haven Life Plus endorsement is only available for Haven Term policies and isn’t an option for Haven Simple policies. Haven Life Plus offers a host of perks and services, including access to the Aaptiv fitness app, Lantern to document end-of-life wishes and Trust and Will for online estate planning services. Haven Life Plus isn’t available in Florida, New York, North Dakota, South Dakota or Washington.
Compare Haven with other insurers
Haven Life life insurance may not be the right fit for every shopper. If, after reading this Haven Life insurance review, you decide to research other companies, you may want to start with some of the comparable companies below.
Haven Life vs. State Farm
State Farm might appeal to you if you prefer to work with a local agent, since Haven Life is completely digital. State Farm is our 2023 Bankrate Award winner for Best Term Life Insurance Company and it also offers permanent life insurance options, while Haven Life only offers term coverage. Haven Life’s online quoting and purchase process is more robust than State Farm’s, though, so if you prefer to handle your policies digitally, Haven Life may be the better option.
Learn more: State Farm Insurance review
Haven Life vs. USAA
USAA only offers life insurance policies to active-duty military service members, veterans and qualifying family members. If you're eligible for coverage, it may be worth researching. The company is known for excellent customer service and offers certain features tailored to service members. Haven Life doesn’t have a military eligibility requirement, so if you don’t qualify for USAA, Haven Life could be a good option.
Learn more: USAA Insurance review
Haven Life vs. Nationwide
If you’re underwhelmed by Haven Life’s sparse policy offerings, you may want to look at Nationwide. Nationwide offers a variety of policy types, multiple riders, several accessibility options and a high J.D. Power score for customer satisfaction. The company also offers numerous banking and insurance products, which might be appealing if you want to keep all your products with one company. On the other hand, the Haven Life Plus endorsement offers a lot of services that Nationwide doesn’t, which may appeal to some shoppers.
Learn more: Nationwide Insurance review
Is Haven Life a good insurance company?
Haven Life could be a good choice if you are looking for a term life insurance policy. While the company doesn’t advertise many riders, its Haven Plus option stands out among competitors for a variety of subscription benefits. MassMutual, which owns Haven Life, also tends to get high third-party scores. However, Haven Life falls short when it comes to policy offerings and doesn’t offer permanent life insurance at this time. If you are impressed by the company's customer satisfaction scores and corporate sustainability but want a permanent policy, you could check out MassMutual, which earned our 2023 Bankrate Award for Best Whole Life Insurance Company.
Haven Life customer satisfaction
If you’re comparing life insurance companies, you may want to look at customer satisfaction and financial strength. These metrics, while not included on your quote, could help you decide if a company is right for you. Good life insurance service may help you adjust your policy while living and could make the claim process easier for your beneficiaries after you pass. Financial strength may also be an important metric, as it speaks to a company’s historical ability to pay claims.
J.D. Power is a consumer data analytics company that ranks life insurers for overall customer satisfaction. While Haven Life wasn’t directly rated in the 2023 U.S. Individual Life Insurance Study, MassMutual — Haven Life’s parent company — scored above the industry average. While the score isn’t the highest on the list, it could indicate that policyholders are generally satisfied with the company’s service. C.M. Life Insurance, which underwrites some of the Haven Simple policies, was not rated by J.D. Power.
MassMutual received an A++ (Superior) rating from AM Best for financial strength, the highest score available. This indicates the company's historical financial strength and ability to pay claims. As Haven Life owns C.M. Life Insurance and Haven Life, its financial strength speaks to both subsidiaries.
|Study or Rating Agency
|MassMutual
|Industry average
|2022 J.D. Power Individual Life Insurance Study
|809/1,000
|790/1,000
|2022 J.D. Power Group Life Insurance Study
|Not scored
|797/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A++
|N/A
Haven Life complaints
Reviewing customer complaints is another way to see what kind of service a company provides its customers. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) produces an annual complaint index report to track the amount of complaints an insurance company receives. It uses a baseline score of 1.0 with numbers below the baseline indicating fewer complaints and a score above the baseline indicating higher than average complaints.
While Haven Life is not scored by the NAIC, both MassMutual and C.M. Life Insurance have complaint index scores well below the baseline, meaning that the NAIC received fewer complaints than expected for these companies.
Other Haven Life tools and benefits
If you’re on the fence about Haven Life insurance, you may want to consider the following perks.
- Annuities: If you’re looking for financial products beyond traditional life insurance, you may be interested in Haven Life annuities, sold by AgeUp.
- Disability insurance: Haven Disability could help you replace lost income if you are sick or injured and can't work.