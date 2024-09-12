At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Life insurance offers more than just peace of mind — it provides critical financial protection for your loved ones when they need it most. At the heart of every policy is the death benefit, the payout your beneficiaries receive upon your passing. This tax-free sum can help cover funeral expenses, replace lost income and ease the financial burden your family may face during an already difficult time. Understanding how life insurance death benefits work is key to making informed decisions that safeguard your family’s future, ensuring they remain financially stable when life takes an unexpected turn.

What is a life insurance death benefit?

A life insurance death benefit is essentially the sum of money that your beneficiaries receive when you pass away. The primary purpose of life insurance is to ensure that your loved ones have financial support after you’re gone, helping to cover everything from funeral expenses to outstanding debts and ongoing costs like mortgage payments or college tuition.

For term life insurance, the death benefit is designed to protect against life’s unpredictable events. It’s often linked to larger financial responsibilities, such as a mortgage or the cost of raising children. One key benefit is that healthy individuals can typically secure substantial death benefits at affordable rates, providing robust coverage for a specified period. However, once the term ends, the protection ceases unless renewed or converted to a permanent policy.

In contrast, permanent life insurance, like whole or universal life, is much more expensive but comes with a lifelong guarantee of the death benefit as long as premiums are paid. These policies are structured to provide coverage up to a maximum age, which usually ranges between 95 and 121. This means that, unlike term life insurance, the death benefit is almost guaranteed to be paid out.

One more thing to note: if more than one beneficiary is named in a policy, each person will need to submit their own paperwork when filing a claim. Life insurance policies are structured to distribute the benefits evenly (or as specified) to the beneficiaries, but individual claims ensure a smoother payout process.

Factors that can impact the death benefit

When you purchase a life insurance policy, you typically choose the death benefit amount, also known as the face amount. In many cases, this benefit is fixed, meaning it remains the same throughout the life of the policy. However, under certain circumstances, the death benefit may either increase or decrease over time, depending on how the policy is structured and how it’s used.

Common ways the death benefit can increase:

Increasing death benefit option : Some universal life (UL) policies offer an increasing death benefit, where the death benefit grows alongside the cash value. This option can provide greater long-term value for your beneficiaries.

: Some universal life (UL) policies offer an increasing death benefit, where the death benefit grows alongside the cash value. This option can provide greater long-term value for your beneficiaries. Participating whole life policies : With participating whole life policies, the policyholder can earn dividends, which are a share of the insurer’s profits. These dividends can be used to purchase paid-up additions, effectively increasing the death benefit for your beneficiaries without additional premium payments.

: With participating whole life policies, the policyholder can earn dividends, which are a share of the insurer’s profits. These dividends can be used to purchase paid-up additions, effectively increasing the death benefit for your beneficiaries without additional premium payments. Accidental death benefit rider: If the policyholder has added an accidental death benefit rider to their policy, the death benefit can increase if the insured passes away as a result of an accident. This rider ensures that beneficiaries receive an extra payout under specific conditions.

Common ways the death benefit can decrease:

Withdrawals and policy loans : Various permanent life insurance policies allow policyholders to borrow against the cash value. However, if these loans or withdrawals are not repaid, the outstanding amount is deducted from the death benefit, reducing what your beneficiaries will receive. Withdrawal: A withdrawal is a permanent reduction of your policy’s cash value and death benefit. Once taken, it cannot be repaid. Loan: A policy loan uses your cash value as collateral. If you repay the loan, the death benefit remains intact. However, any unpaid loans at the time of your death will be deducted from the death benefit, along with any accrued interest.

: Various permanent life insurance policies allow policyholders to borrow against the cash value. However, if these loans or withdrawals are not repaid, the outstanding amount is deducted from the death benefit, reducing what your beneficiaries will receive. Flexible premiums : In universal life policies, the policyholder may choose to pay lower premiums over time. While this flexibility is appealing, it could reduce the policy’s cash value and eventually impact the death benefit if not managed carefully.

: In universal life policies, the policyholder may choose to pay lower premiums over time. While this flexibility is appealing, it could reduce the policy’s cash value and eventually impact the death benefit if not managed carefully. Living benefits: If the policyholder takes advantage of living benefits, such as accessing funds for a terminal illness, this will reduce the overall death benefit, as the payout amount is reduced based on what is used during the policyholder’s lifetime.

Lastly, some policies, like decreasing term life insurance, are structured so that the death benefit decreases over time. This type of policy is often used to match declining financial obligations, such as a mortgage. As you pay off your mortgage, the death benefit decreases accordingly, providing coverage without over-insuring.

Different death benefit types

While most policies offer a standard “all-cause” death benefit, there are other variations, such as accidental death and graded death benefits, which may apply depending on the policy you choose. Each of these options has unique conditions for when the death benefit is paid out. Below is an overview of the most common types of death benefits, followed by a more in-depth look.

Death Benefit Type Description Payout Conditions All-Cause Death Benefit Covers most causes of death, found in traditional life insurance policies (term, whole, universal life). Pays full benefit unless death is due to excluded causes (e.g., suicide in the exclusion period). Accidental Death Benefit Only pays if the insured dies as a result of an accident. Pays out only in the case of accidental death. Does not cover illness or natural causes. Graded Death Benefit Typically used in final expense or guaranteed issue policies; has a waiting period for full payout. Full benefit available after initial waiting period; limited payout if death occurs early in the policy term.

All-cause death benefit: Most traditional life insurance policies, including term, whole life and universal life, come with an “all-cause” death benefit. This means the policy will pay out for most causes of death, such as illness, accidents or natural causes. However, certain exclusions may apply, such as if the insured dies by suicide within the policy’s exclusion period (typically the first two years of the policy) or if the policy excludes specific coverage, such as aviation or foreign travel exclusions.

Accidental death benefit: Unlike traditional life insurance, accidental death policies only pay out if the insured dies in an accident. These policies typically exclude deaths caused by illness or natural causes, meaning the payout is only triggered by an accidental event, such as a car wreck or a fall. These policies are typically much cheaper than traditional life insurance.

Graded death benefit: Often found in final expense and guaranteed issue policies, a graded death benefit has a waiting period before the full benefit is available. For example, if the insured passes away within the first few years of the policy, the beneficiaries might only receive a portion of the death benefit or a refund of premiums paid. Once the waiting period ends, the full death benefit becomes available to beneficiaries.

How does the payout process work?

If you are the beneficiary on someone’s life insurance policy, it’s important to understand how the payout process works. After the insured passes away, you’ll need to take a few steps to inform the life insurance company and receive the funds. While it can be a good idea to reach out to your life insurance company for specifics, filing a life insurance claim typically involves the following:

Obtain the death certificate. The life insurance company will need to see a copy of the policyholder’s death certificate to ensure that the policy can be paid out. Locate the policyholder’s life insurance policy documents. While not necessary to have the policy in hand, you will need to know what insurance company to file a claim with. If you don’t have access to the policy documents, you can use the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Life Insurance Policy Locator Service. Contact the life insurance company. Notify the life insurance company that the policyholder has passed away. Initiate the claim process. You will need to provide the policyholder’s death certificate and fill out some paperwork, including a form called a “request for benefits.” This form will ask you to fill out various information about the policyholder and will ask you to choose how you would like to be paid. Wait for the death benefit to process. Once the insurance company confirms the policyholder’s death, validates your status as a beneficiary, and ensures the policy is in good standing, you should receive the death benefit. This can take a few weeks or a few months, depending on the claim.

Once the insurer has all the required documentation, they typically have 30 days to pay out the benefit before interest starts to accrue on the proceeds (this varies by state law). Due to this timeline, insurers are often motivated to process claims quickly.

However, if the policyholder passes away during the contestability period (usually within the first two years of the policy), the insurance company may review the original application and investigate the cause of death to ensure no misrepresentation occurred. This could delay the payout process.

Death benefit payout options

The payout of a life insurance death benefit can be determined by the policyholder when setting up the policy or, sometimes, by the beneficiary when they receive the funds. Some of the payout options for a death benefit could include:

Annuity: If you choose the annuity option, the life insurance company puts the death benefit into an annuity investment account. Every year, the beneficiary receives a portion of the death benefit plus the interest it earns until the money runs out. It’s important to note that while the death benefit itself is typically not taxed, any earned interest is subject to income tax.

If you choose the annuity option, the life insurance company puts the death benefit into an annuity investment account. Every year, the beneficiary receives a portion of the death benefit plus the interest it earns until the money runs out. It’s important to note that while the death benefit itself is typically not taxed, any earned interest is subject to income tax. Lump sum: The most common option is to receive the death benefit in one lump sum. You can either receive a check for the full amount or have the money wired into a bank account electronically. This payout is generally tax-free unless any interest has accrued; any interest earned on the death benefit may be taxable.

The most common option is to receive the death benefit in one lump sum. You can either receive a check for the full amount or have the money wired into a bank account electronically. This payout is generally tax-free unless any interest has accrued; any interest earned on the death benefit may be taxable. Installments: With installments, also known as the specific income option, the beneficiary receives the death benefit in batches over a set period of time. They continue to receive the payments until the death benefit runs out. Unlike annuities, installments are not paid out of an investment account. If any interest is earned on these funds while being held by the insurer, that interest would be taxable.

With installments, also known as the specific income option, the beneficiary receives the death benefit in batches over a set period of time. They continue to receive the payments until the death benefit runs out. Unlike annuities, installments are not paid out of an investment account. If any interest is earned on these funds while being held by the insurer, that interest would be taxable. Retained asset account: Retained asset accounts are essentially cash value checking accounts that earn interest. This option can be attractive to those who want access to their money in a lump sum while also earning interest from it. Permanent life insurance policies utilize similar accounts wherein the death benefit is partially paid in a savings account. The interest earned in this type of account is taxable as income.

Each payout option has unique benefits, and selecting the right one depends on the beneficiary’s needs and financial situation. Always consider the tax implications, especially if opting for any method that accrues interest.

Why a death benefit claim might be denied

A life insurance death benefit claim can sometimes be denied based on specific exclusions written into the policy. One common example is an aviation exclusion, which could prevent a payout if the insured dies while piloting a private aircraft. Other exclusions might involve high-risk activities such as skydiving, rock climbing or participation in other high-risk hobbies, depending on the insurer. Additionally, certain policies may not cover deaths resulting from acts of war, or if the policyholder engages in illegal activities or passes away under those circumstances. It’s important for policyholders to understand these exclusions when purchasing life insurance to ensure there are no surprises later.

Beyond exclusions, a claim could also be denied during the contestability period, typically the first two years of a policy. During this time, insurers have the right to review the original application and investigate for misrepresentation or fraud. For instance, if the policyholder provided inaccurate medical information or concealed a pre-existing condition, the insurer may deny the claim. Even after the contestability period has passed, if evidence of intentional fraud is uncovered — such as falsifying information about smoking habits or a serious illness — the insurer could refuse to pay the death benefit.

