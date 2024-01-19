At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

This content is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate.com. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Most people have heard of standard life insurance, which provides financial support after a loved one dies. However, you might not be as familiar with corporate-owned life insurance, also called dead peasant insurance. This somewhat controversial product is designed to protect a company’s finances after a highly-valued employee like a CEO or COO dies. Companies that have dead peasant insurance can use the funds to hire and train a new employee or take advantage of tax benefits.

Advertising Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and clickable links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Homeinsurance.com LLC in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what ads and links appear, and how, where, and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available to you as a consumer. We strive to keep our information accurate and up-to-date, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms on this widget. All offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser. Compare life insurance providers quickly and easily See which provider is right for you. Zip code Location-Icon Your information is kept secure Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Coverage amount The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses. Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Coverage amount Policy type Whole life insurance combines life insurance with an investment component. Coverage for life

Tax-deferred savings benefit if premiums are paid

3 variations of permanent insurance: whole life, universal life and variable life include investment component Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time. Fixed premium over term

No savings benefits

Outliving policy or policy cancellation results in no money back Info Caret Down Caret Up Please select Policy type Find matches Powered by HomeInsurance.com (NPN: 8781838) Insurance Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by HomeInsurance.com, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 8781838) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. HomeInsurance.com LLC services are only available in states where it is licensed and insurance coverage through HomeInsurance.com may not be available in all states. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. View rate Arrow Right Bankrate Why Lemonade? It's a fresh twist on life insurance: easy, accessible and affordable. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

What is corporate-owned life insurance?

Corporate-owned life insurance is a type of life insurance that employers may be able to take out on their employees. The employer acts as the policy’s beneficiary, and when the employee passes away, the employer receives the death benefit. Corporate-owned life insurance can be written on one employee or an entire workforce.

Company-owned life insurance was originally designed to help businesses stay afloat financially after high-ranking executives passed away. Today, companies will typically purchase corporate-owned life insurance to fund employee benefit plans, such as non-qualified executive health plans and deferred compensation plans. There are several tax advantages because cash value growth and death benefit payouts do not count toward annual revenue.

There are two different types of corporate-owned life insurance — key person and split-dollar:

Key person life insurance : Key person life insurance specifically protects executives and decision-makers if their death would cause financial problems for the employer. This type of coverage is available in a term or permanent life insurance policy.

Key person life insurance specifically protects executives and decision-makers if their death would cause financial problems for the employer. This type of coverage is available in a term or permanent life insurance policy. Split-dollar life insurance: Split-dollar life insurance allows the employer and employee to share the payout of the policy’s cash value. Unlike key person insurance, the employer typically pays the split-dollar insurance premiums and splits the death benefit with the employee’s loved ones after their death.

Corporate-owned life insurance is not the same thing as group life insurance, which may be offered to employees as part of their employment benefits. With most group life insurance policies, the employee pays the premiums and chooses their beneficiaries to receive the full death benefit.

Why is it called dead peasant life insurance?

Company-owned life insurance is commonly referred to as dead peasant life insurance because of its historical use. In the 1980s, many major corporations began purchasing corporate-owned life insurance on low-wage workers without telling them.

Their intention was not solely to profit from the employees’ deaths, but the move was viewed as controversial because companies could secretly make millions off employee death benefits and the growth of the policies’ cash value.

As a result, the name “dead peasant insurance” was given to corporate-owned life insurance in reference to a novel called Dead Souls by Nikolai Gogol. The lead character buys dead serfs from a landowner in the book and uses them to secure a high-value loan.

Why do companies buy dead peasant life insurance?

A dead peasant policy may have several benefits for a company. It can be costly to hire and train upper-level employees who bring expertise and value to the company once they come on board. When they pass away, the company loses that value and has nothing to show for the costs it incurred in training them. If they are the company’s founder or CEO, their value to the company may be considerable. A corporate-owned policy may help businesses recoup some of that loss.

A split-dollar policy, meanwhile, can be added to a compensation package to help convince a desired job candidate to take the position since the potential employee’s beneficiaries would get money if they were to die. A policy death benefit may also be used by a company to fund benefit plans or pension plans, and the tax benefits can be favorable as well since death benefit payouts are not taxed in most cases.

Is dead peasant insurance legal?

Despite the controversy, dead peasant life insurance is legal but highly regulated. In 2006, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) instituted the Pension Protection Act, which created a strict set of guidelines that made it more difficult for companies to exploit their employees with a corporate-owned life insurance policy.

The IRS guidelines essentially made it illegal for companies to take out a life insurance policy on their employees without their consent, regardless of how many employees the company has. In order for a company to get a corporate-owned life insurance policy, the following rules apply:

The company must notify the employee of their intent to purchase the policy and get their written consent.

Employees are allowed to refuse participation in the policy and employers cannot take any action against them.

Companies can’t deduct certain expenses related to the policy from taxable income unless the covered employee worked there during the 12 months prior to their death. Before 2006, employers could buy policies that allowed for the collection of death benefits long after a person’s employment was terminated.

Companies must track and report the number of company-owned life insurance policies they maintain to the IRS.

Frequently asked questions