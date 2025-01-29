Key takeaways A beneficiary is someone who receives a financial asset that was once owned by someone else.

Choosing beneficiaries helps ensure that your assets go to the right people once you pass on.

It’s a good idea to designate beneficiaries on specific accounts in addition to naming beneficiaries in your will.

Beneficiary definition in finance

As you’re opening almost any kind of financial account — a bank account, life insurance, a brokerage account, retirement accounts such as a 401(k) and IRA, among others — the institution will ask you to name a beneficiary. You’ll also establish beneficiaries when you create a will or other legal contracts that require you to specify someone to benefit in your stead.

In the case of some trusts, the beneficiary may even be you and your spouse while you’re alive.

The beneficiary is typically a person, but it could be any number of individuals, as well as other entities:

A trustee of your trust

Your estate

A charity or other such organization

A single person

Two or more people

As the owner of the asset, you can generally direct it to the person or group that you want and you may be able to set conditions on the money. For example, you may be able to specify that a child will not receive a grant of money from a trust until reaching a certain age. Adding conditions to the account is not often the case with financial accounts but can be an option for trusts.

It’s typical to name a spouse as a beneficiary, but many financial accounts allow you to name anyone. And a will or trust can provide total latitude to direct your assets. You’ll want to provide clear identification for beneficiaries, often including addresses and Social Security numbers.

What does a beneficiary do?

A beneficiary inherits assets at a given point in time, typically upon the passing of someone else. It’s often the case that a beneficiary can then decide how they want to use their inherited assets. In some cases, there may be specific instructions left for a beneficiary — for example, to maintain the garden of an inherited property.

Why it’s important to choose a beneficiary

As they’re opening an account, many people forget to choose a beneficiary, in part because it’s not absolutely necessary when starting many financial accounts. Others simply don’t want to deal with the thought of their own mortality and may avoid making the elections. But setting up your beneficiaries is tremendously important for the following reasons:

Your assets are directed as you want. Naming a beneficiary ensures that your assets go to the people who you want to have them. If you don’t name a beneficiary, a court may end up directing assets to where it sees fit.

Naming a beneficiary ensures that your assets go to the people who you want to have them. If you don’t name a beneficiary, a court may end up directing assets to where it sees fit. You avoid conflict. Whether it’s in the court — which can be expensive — or among relatives squabbling for a piece of your estate, conflict can be reduced by naming a beneficiary. Doing so generally creates a legally enforceable method of moving your assets to those you intend to have them.

Whether it’s in the court — which can be expensive — or among relatives squabbling for a piece of your estate, conflict can be reduced by naming a beneficiary. Doing so generally creates a legally enforceable method of moving your assets to those you intend to have them. You may reduce legal interference. Naming a beneficiary also may help you avoid the delays associated with probate court, which might tie up assets for years in particularly difficult cases.

If you don’t name a beneficiary, it can cause significant headaches later, maybe not for you but for those who have to deal with sorting out your affairs. Naming a beneficiary also prevents this little task from spiraling into a number of other unpleasant issues.

Types of beneficiaries

In general, there are two types of beneficiaries: a primary beneficiary and a contingent beneficiary. Here’s the difference:

A primary beneficiary is first in line to receive any distributions from your assets. Generally, you may divide up your assets among as many primary beneficiaries as you see fit and apportion your assets as you like, assigning a certain percentage of your account to each. All primary beneficiaries are first in line, though you may have given them different percentages of your account.

is first in line to receive any distributions from your assets. Generally, you may divide up your assets among as many primary beneficiaries as you see fit and apportion your assets as you like, assigning a certain percentage of your account to each. All primary beneficiaries are first in line, though you may have given them different percentages of your account. A contingent beneficiary receives a benefit if one or more of the primary beneficiaries is unable to collect (perhaps because of death). In the event that a primary beneficiary is unable to collect, you may be able to have the benefits go to the children of the beneficiary or otherwise allocated among other remaining primary beneficiaries. Once the assets have been distributed, any contingent beneficiaries have no further claim.

Not all financial accounts allow you to specify a contingent beneficiary. However, in some cases you may even have a third option — a tertiary beneficiary — in case the primary or contingent beneficiaries are unable to collect or cannot be found.

How to choose your beneficiary

As you’re considering how to choose your beneficiaries, you’ll want to factor in:

Who might need the money

Whether a certain account type may benefit a certain beneficiary more than another (for example, a Roth IRA provides special estate planning benefits, and retirement law provides more options to a spouse inheriting a retirement account than it does to other beneficiaries)

Whether you’re required by law to name a spouse on certain retirement accounts (for retirement accounts governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), like 401(k) plans, SEP plans, SIMPLE IRAs and pension plans, spouses must be informed if they are not named as a primary beneficiary with at least 50 percent of the account’s value)

Whether you need to update your beneficiaries based on life events, like the birth of a child or a divorce

These can be complicated matters, and a good financial advisor can help address them. If you have an advisor running your financial affairs, then he or she can adjust the beneficiary designations on your accounts, according to your wishes. If you manage the account (say, an online brokerage account), then you can usually adjust the beneficiary directly online.

You’ll also want to be careful that any language in your will won’t conflict with beneficiary designations. Beneficiary designations generally take precedence over your will.

Need an advisor? Need expert guidance when it comes to managing your investments or planning for retirement? Bankrate’s AdvisorMatch can connect you to a CFP® professional to help you achieve your financial goals.

Minors as beneficiaries

Minors are typically reliant on others for their financial well-being, and it can be both smart and comforting to designate a minor child as a beneficiary. However, a minor usually can’t hold property, so you’ll need to set up a structure that ensures the child receives the assets.

One way is to have a guardian that holds assets in custody for the minor. You may also be able to use a trust to the same effect but with an added benefit. With a trust, you can specify that the assets be given to beneficiaries only when they reach a certain age.

Especially in the case of estate planning, it can be helpful to involve a lawyer to structure any legal documents so that they achieve your aims without creating further complications.

Bottom line

It’s generally easy to select a beneficiary, and most financial institutions ask for one as you’re opening the account. It takes just a minute or two to provide the information, and it can save a lot of effort for your heirs later on, so experts recommend taking care of it immediately.

FAQs

Does a beneficiary get all the money? Caret Down Icon A beneficiary gets all of your money if that’s what you designate. It’s possible to have more than one beneficiary for your estate, or even within the same account (for example, you could split a savings account 50-50 between two beneficiaries).

Can I be my own beneficiary? Caret Down Icon When you hold a financial account, you’re entitled to its assets as long as you’re alive. The purpose of designating a beneficiary is to arrange for someone who isn’t you to take ownership of those assets. However, you can name yourself as the beneficiary of your own life insurance policy or on certain types of trusts.

Can someone make you a beneficiary without you knowing? Caret Down Icon It’s possible to be a beneficiary of an asset or account and not know it. If you’re named as the beneficiary of a will, it’s the executor’s job to inform you of that.

Who gets your money if you don’t have a beneficiary? Caret Down Icon If you don’t name a beneficiary on a specific account, the money goes to your estate. From there, the beneficiaries named in your will may be able to inherit the accounts you didn’t designate a beneficiary for. If you don’t have a will, the state will typically look for living relatives to determine where your money goes.

— Maurie Backman contributed to an update of this article.